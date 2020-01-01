Alfa Laval: Opportunity More Tricky

I decided to pull the trigger - and I'm glad I did, given the utter outperformance of broader indices we've seen since then. Now, however, the situation is different.

I last wrote about the company in an article a few months back, when the share price took a sudden plunge due to momentary worries.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as ALFVF and ALFVY. Alfa Laval's listing in Stockholm, STO:ALFA, offers stronger liquidity.)

In this article, we'll look at the Swedish industrial giant Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) (OTCPK:ALFVY). I introduced this time-tested company in my article "Alfa Laval Is An Opportunity On The Pullback In Price ", back in July when the company dropped like a stone. Since that time, the situation, both in the Stockholm-listed and the ADR, has changed.

It takes some doing to catch these companies during times of momentary undervaluation. Similar things happened to other industrial giants at the time, and it's also when I loaded up on companies Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNF) (OTCPK:BDNNY) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) (OTCPK:SDVKY). The international appeal for these companies is obviously going to be limited in a normal situation. Why? They offer limited yield and upside unless you buy them at a moment like this. When that's the case, you can not only beat the broader indices, you can also lock in yields of 4%+ on some of Sweden's most time-tested and conservative companies.

The annualized returns on Alfa Laval since that time have been 44.24% excluding any sort of dividend, which by far beats the S&P 500 for the year.

Let's take a look at what's happened since then.

The fundamentally appealing business is now richly valued again

The reason for the broad-based drop in industrial cyclicals, mining companies, and other companies dependent on these sectors were very weak 2Q19 results. While results did look positive on the surface alone, Alfa Laval and other companies extremely underperformed and missed consensus estimates. That led to the drop we saw in late July.

However, since that time, expectations seem to have righted themselves, and the stock now once again trades at highs.

The richly-traded ALFA ticker has, of course, been far more active than the ADR, and it's here that we can better see what's happened.

The explosive recovery is in no small part related to 3Q19 results.

EBITDA at record levels, with a growing service order book (14%).

EPS increase of 34% YoY, from a relatively weak YoY comparison.

Margin improvement of 70 bps.

Operating profit increase of 35%.

What's more, these results are echoed on a 9M-comparison, with double-digit EPS and profit increases despite relatively flat order levels. On a 9M-comparison, EBITDA grew by 16%.

Demand for Alfa Laval's product in all end markets has continued to be high despite the somewhat lower order numbers. Service contracts grew especially due to the company's marine division. Alfa Laval is also increasing R&D spend for the quarter as they're working on launching new products/technologies at a very high level for the coming years. In case the expected macro downturn does affect Alfa Laval's end markets more than expected, the company is now able to act from a competitive position of strength.

In short, despite problematic macro, which the company admits to, Alfa Laval-specific end markets are expected to continue in a positive manner. This forms the basis for the company's continued positive outlook for 4Q19. Despite a very strong 3Q19, the company expects 4Q19 to be even better, which goes part in explaining the current trend in the share price.

The order book continues to be well-filled and contains 23.3B SEK worth of orders, 8.1B SEK of which will be delivered during 2019.

Net sales continue to show record development, and EBITDA margins are at absolute record levels. The company did record an increase in working capital due to inventory increases related to marine environmental products. This trickled down to affect cash flows.

The company also divested a non-core business of air/heat exchanging technologies related to the LU-VE Group, sold to NIBE (OTCPK:NDRBF) during the year.

Segment-wise, Energy came in at a very strong 10% order increase and a continued strong demand for HVAC and refrigeration units. Refining customers in the energy sector especially contributed here and increased overall sales raised profit.

Food & Water continued its overall positive YoY trend with a 5% order increase related mainly to pharma, biotech, and waste & water products from Asia, with a good service business growth.

Marine saw some decline for PureSOx, with the remaining portfolio offsetting this negative effect and coming in at a YoY net sales increase despite this trend. The service business grew, and Alfa Laval received two major orders for cargo pumping systems in the offshore energy business.

The company also still, at least on paper, has its Greenhouse division. Following the LU-VE divestment, however, this division is made up of one tubular heat exchanger business. It's highly doubtful this division will exist following FY19 or the first quarters in 2020, at least not in its current form. Operating income was negative 15M SEK, with only 97 employees left.

In short, apart from the Greenhouse division, Alfa Laval is back to positively humming. It wasn't that 2Q19 was negative - it was just below consensus. This quarter proved to the market that Alfa Laval is/was in no danger of disappointing long term, and the valuation quickly appreciated as a result.

The core appeal of Alfa Laval is the combination of extremely resilient and recession-resistant businesses with a very appealing order/revenue split and a very international appeal. It's no surprise that this is appealing to many investors, despite the currently low dividend.

Let's look at the company valuation to see where we are with this stock.

Valuation

Despite being a stable and time-tested company, Alfa Laval does not provide us with the sort of earnings growth stability we're looking for in order to make trustworthy forecasts in earnings and, thus, reliable valuations.

While the latest 3 years have been impressive, offering double-digit EPS growth per year, the previous years were lackluster and even negative. The stock is currently trading in part due to the impressive expectations for FY19 and 2020.

Despite trading at rich valuations in terms of market price, the actual valuations when seen to P/E, because of the earnings expectations, are not as high as you might expect. On a 10-Y historical perspective, the company has traded close to 17-18 P/E, and that's where the company is now thanks to its current EPS and expected EPS - at 18.47X in terms of earnings.

Historical quality and stability can instead be found in BV/Share, which ticks up like clockwork.

All the while, the yield for the stock has gone only one way since 10 years ago, and more relevantly, 3 years ago - down, like clockwork.

The current share price gives us a 2.12% yield. This is near historic lows. If company earnings come in as expected, we can, of course, expect a boost to the annual dividend (though the company did raise it to 5 SEK/share only last year).

As I said - the stock trades a lot on its current/short-term expectations. Despite the increase in market price, the expected results color current metrics somewhat as to make them seem appealing from a historical perspective - or at least not excessively overvalued, despite an ATH share price.

We can see overvaluation when looking back on an LTM basis, and that's where I argue we should be looking to. The company's revenues in relation to TEV is priced at 2.39X, historically, and even during good years being below 2.2X at the very least. Company EV/EBITDA comes in at 12.38X, which is usually below 10-11X - at least prior to 2017. Price/book comes in at 3.72X, which is above the usual <3.5X we've seen previously, though it's also been as high as 4X. (Source: TIKR.com)

We see a lack of overvaluation when we look at NTM results (next twelve months) due to the company expectations, "only" paying 15.23X times forward cash flows. P/E has also historically been far higher - as high as 25-26X during 2017.

The takeaway from the current valuation is this. The company currently trades at cheap/fair valuations if you believe that the current 4-Y earnings growth and profit can be maintained indefinitely/over the long term. If you believe this, then Alfa Laval at current valuations is excellent.

The current low yield wouldn't matter, because the company would boost the dividend anyway and continue to outperform.

My point is, however, it's only this good if you expect this. If we base our valuations on 2018 results, the current P/E is actually 23X. If we base it on the until-2018-accurate EPS of an average of 7.5 SEK/share, the current P/E rises to absurd levels of 31.5X.

In short, the current valuation expects a lot of positive things to continue. This is dangerous, and this is especially dangerous for a cyclical industrial, no matter the recession-resistance of their core business.

The market expects the 2019 EPS to be more or less maintained (0.7% drop) into 2020, and analysts expect dividend boosts of 9-10% and 3.8% for 2019 and 2020 respectively (Source: TIKR.com, S&P Global). If these expectations materialize, and Alfa Laval is able to maintain this level of earnings going forward into 2021 and beyond - obviously, this is a pretty decent price to pay for the company's earnings and cash flows. Given the share price development, there seems to be no shortage of investors who believe this is what will happen.

For me, however, as a conservative dividend investor, I don't hang my hat on such hopes. I try to find scenarios and realistic cases where even downside cases produce favorable investor outcomes.

That is obviously not necessarily the case here, even if 2019/2020 might be good years for the company. There's still a lot of cyclicality in the business. I'm willing to give the company the expectation of a conservative EPS of about 10.2 SEK/share long term (slightly above 10-12Y-average), given the fundamental improvements made over the past years. This still puts the company at a P/E of 23X today.

I don't expect to be able to buy Alfa Laval at a P/E of 15 or below. The company is "too good" for this, much like any time-tested giant trading at a historical earnings premium.

I do want to buy the company at <20 times earnings at an earnings level which I consider conservatively adjusted long term.

This would put the desired share price at 204 SEK/share, giving a current share price downside of 13.56%. Investing at 204 would also equate to yield about 2.5% - again, pretty close to the 10-year average. At that level, I'd consider the company buyable again.

At this price, I'll say "pass". I believe the current expectations are too-richly infused for them to be accurate over the long term.

Thesis

My hope is for a short-term driven earnings collapse, which will drive the share price down back to P/E-levels of below 20 and yields of 2.5-2.8%+. At such valuations, provided nothing fundamental changes, I would buy this company to a 3-4% portfolio exposure. It's the embodiment of a buy-and-hold-forever stock in the industrial sector.

At this level in share price, however, I'm not too bothered with investing in the company. Yes, profits are at year-highs, and yes, revenues and book value grow year over year, time and time again. From a few perspectives, one could argue that valuation is actually not that bad. (Book value, P/S numbers and even P/E-numbers). However, these assumptions are too strongly based on what I view as too-positive long-term expectations, which is something I try to avoid.

Because of this, I'm changing my stance in Alfa Laval to reflect this. It's now a "Neutral" and a "Hold." I'll be the first to write a new article if this changes.

Stance

Following a 6-month climb, shares of Alfa Laval are now at all-time highs and are including some very explosive earnings growth as though it was indicative in the very long-term - which I do not believe it to be. As a result of this, I'm down to a "Neutral" and "Hold" stance for Alfa Laval.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALFVF, ALFVY, BDNNF, BDNNY, SDVKF, SDVKY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.