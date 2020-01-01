Michaels: Leverage Concerns Should And Could Be Addressed

This is concerning as the focus should be on stabilization of earnings and reduction in leverage.

Nonetheless, investors are very cautious as the company has been aggressive to buy back stock, meaning that relative leverage ratios have increased a lot.

Michaels (MIK) has been a name which I have avoided since the company went public in summer of 2014. At the time I observed that the public offering has been a disappointment as appeal for leveraged private equity IPOs was low.

A strong leadership position in arts and crafts retail is actually quite appealing, yet a 2006 leveraged buyout by Bain and Blackstone meant that Michaels has been way too overleveraged, even after the 2014 public offering.

The company has seen fairly stable operations ever since, although sales and earnings have come under some pressure. There has not been enough focus on a reduction in leverage, yet more focus has been on buybacks. Expectations remain very low, yet real stabilization of sales and earnings, and deleveraging is required to de-risk the thesis and unveil upside.

The Old Thesis

Back in 2014 Michaels was a retail empire of 1,263 stores which sell arts, crafts, hobbies, seasonal offerings and other goods, as it actually held a leadership position in generally a niche market segment. At the time of the offering, the company of course had released its results for 2013 with revenues up slightly to a level just over $4.5 billion on which the company reported net earnings of $243 million, quite an achievement given the heavy interest expenses incurred at the time.

Net debt fell to $3.2 billion once the public offering proceeds were included as the company was actually seeing some modest same-store sales growth and was in fact very profitable. I shunned the shares given the elevated debt load as those shares actually traded in a $20-$30 price range until the summer of 2018.

Between 2013 and 2017 (remember that the 2017 results were released in spring of 2018), the company had actually seen some growth. Sales have grown from more than $4.5 billion to more than $5.3 billion, as the company is very profitable with operating profits of $735 million being equal to nearly 14% of sales of in 2017.

Ending that year with $2.3 billion in net debt, the company has made real progress with adjusted EBITDA totaling $888 million, for a 2.6 times leverage ratio. Despite quite aggressive share repurchases, Michaels has reduced its debt load a bit over time and in fact reported earnings of $2.10 per share in 2017. With shares trading at $20, valuations were quite low, certainly as debt seemed to get more under control.

Things Go South

For 2018, the company outlined a less than rosy picture. Sales were seen around $5.25 billion as Aaron Brothers stores were being closed. Adjusted operating profits were seen at $677-$710 million, as share buybacks (and thus reduction in the share count) meant that earnings per share should rise towards $2.19-$2.32 per share.

In the summer of 2018, the company hiked the earnings guidance actually by ten cents. The problem is that the reason for the hike, being a lower tax rate and impact of share repurchases, is not of high quality. At the end of the year, sales did come in around expectations, although adjusted operating profits of $672 million fell a bit short.

Hence, the full-year adjusted EBITDA metric fell by about $50 million to $835 million, as net debt was factually up to $2.5 billion, mainly because the company bought back nearly half a billion in stock in 2018 at levels which averaged in the high teens.

Shares were trading at $12 again as the market was digesting the outlook for 2019 which called for flattish sales around $5.2 billion but adjusted operating income to fall further towards $640-$665 million, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $2.40 per share. Based on the 2018 results, the leverage ratio had already increased to 3.0 times.

The company cut the full-year adjusted operating earnings number by $15 million alongside the first-quarter results with tariffs being the main argument. Weakness in the wider retail sector meant that shares fell to levels in the mid-single digits this August. Shares rebounded to $10 in the autumn and traded somewhere between $6 and $10 for the remainder of 2019.

In October, Mark Cosby was named CEO after holding the interim CEO job since the start of 2019. In December, the company cut the guidance in a big way alongside the release of the third-quarter results with full-year sales seen down to $5.1 billion and adjusted operating earnings now seen at a midpoint of just $570 million, as net debt still totaled $2.55 billion. With the EBIT portion of the EBITDA metric down $100 million on an annual basis while net debt is flattish, leverage ratios have increased further towards 3.5 times.

Nonetheless, shares ended somewhat on a high note as just before the end of the year it was announced that Ashley Buchanan will become the new CEO, just two months after the interim title has been removed from the title of Mr. Cosby. With former Walmart experience on board, investors were really enthusiastic on this appointment.

A diluted share count of 151 million and a price around $8 leads to an equity value of $1.2 billion. Yet the real issue is the $2.5 billion net debt load which still creates a $3.7 billion enterprise valuation. Of course, this is not very expensive at 5.0 times EBITDA, with shares trading at just 4 times earnings, yet stress could arrive really soon as margins take further beatings and comparable sales are down, despite rosy economic conditions.

What Now?

Most of the wider retail sector trades at non-demanding multiples and cheapness alone is not a great driver to create a compelling risk-reward, certainly not if there are no special conditions which could unlock value. A new CEO with greater priority to preserve debt ratios and halt buybacks, although they could be really accretive at these levels, seems to make more sense after past management bought back a lot of stock at much higher levels. Furthermore, the company just raised half a billion this summer in senior loans with a longer maturity, yet the 8% coupon should have been telling a lot and been a true warning sign.

While the shares are far from riskless, shares could be quite attractive in case the business gets stabilized (which is really possible in my view) and leverage is brought down, leaving potential real upside to levels around $15-$20, yet reduction in leverage ratios to two times or less is required for that. Unlike most of the wider retail sector, Michaels has a differentiating factor and in fact is quite profitable, although there is much work to do both on the operational and financial side of the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.