Forecasting 2020 For Fate Therapeutics

The stock has quintupled over that time. The company has multiple 'shots on goal' and recently addressed its current funding needs.

Today, we revisit Fate Therapeutics, which we have not done a focused article on it in a couple of years.

Fate is like a strange, unpopular restaurant filled with odd little waiters who bring you things you never asked for and don't always like."― Lemony Snicket

It has been a long time since we penned an article focused on Fate Therapeutics (FATE). The last time a focused article we did appear on Seeking Alpha was in September of 2017 when the shares traded right at the $4.00 level. Our conclusion at the time was

I do continue to hold a small stake as I view the stock's risk/reward profile attractive at current prices. More than half the shares' market cap is represented by net cash at the moment. While years away from any possible commercialization, Fate has an intriguing and diversified pipeline as well. Speculative Buy.'

Given the stock has quintupled since then, I do wish I had more than a 'watch item' position in FATE, it has been a very profitable holding nonetheless.

Obviously, a lot has happened for the company over the past two plus years, so today to close out 2019, we revisit the investment case on the stock in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Fate Therapeutics is a 'Tier 4' developmental firm based out of San Diego. The firm is developing programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. Fate came public in late 2013 and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

Current Pipeline:

The company has multiple 'shots on goal'. What is interesting about Fate is that while the stock has had a tremendous rally over the past two years, its pipeline is still mostly early stage which can be seen here.

The company has intriguing technology. it is producing candidates using a clonal master induced pluripotent stem line, this means no patient matching is required. What popped the stock this month is that the company disclosed on December 9th at the big ASH annual event. Phase 1 data around Fate's candidate 'FT500' showed anti-leukemic activity and stem cell recovery at day 42 following three once-weekly doses in AML patients.

In addition, 'data from the first AML patient in a Phase 1 evaluating FT516, an off-the-shelf NK cell product candidate engineered to express a high affinity to a receptor called CD16 Fc, alone and in combination with CD20-directed monoclonal antibodies, showed promising action. At day 42 following the first cycle of treatment there was no structural evidence of leukemia and no dose-limiting toxicities'.

Source: Company Presentation

Finally, the company also posted positive pre-clinical data from another candidate FT596.

The only mid-stage drug candidate in Fate's current arsenal is ProTmune. This compound is the company's 'first-in-class, allogeneic hematopoietic cell graft for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation {HCT} for the treatment of hematologic malignancies'. Enrollment for a Phase 2 study was completed in October. ProTmune has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations. Results from this mid-stage study should be out sometime in 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Over the past month, five analyst firms, including Wells Fargo and Oppenheimer, have either reiterated or initiated Buy ratings on FATE. Price targets proffered range from $22 to $33 a share. This Monday, Mizuho Securities maintained coverage on Fate Therapeutics with a Buy rating and $33 price target (up from $27 previously), which is now the high target on Wall Street. Mizuho's analyst 'is positive on the company's iPSC-derived NK cell portfolio driving its valuation. The analyst contends that Fate Therapeutics' American Society of Hematology presentations were "validating" for its technology, given the expectations of the transition of the company's candidates into the clinic over the next 12-24 months.'

Thanks to a big capital raise in September, the company ended the third quarter with just over $300 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Expenses for the third quarter came in just under $30 million.

Verdict:

The company has made some progress advancing its pipeline since we last checked in on Fate Therapeutics. The company continues to have multiple 'shots on goal', has intriguing technology and recently addressed its near/medium term funding needs. The stock also enjoys solid support currently in the analyst community.

That said, the company is years (and probably at least one more capital raise/partnership deal) from commercialization. I have culled some profits from my original stake in FATE using the 'Jensen Rules'. I plan to continue to hold but not add to my remaining stake. Outside a potential buyout, given the M&A interest in this space, I see no near term catalysts that could trigger the kind of upside shareholders have enjoyed since our last article on this intriguing name. Please also note a deeper view on the company's underlying technology was provided by this recent article on SeekingAlpha.

Don't let circumstances determine your fate. Choose your fate and mold circumstances to fit your fate of choice."― D.B. Harrop

