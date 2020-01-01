Cigna: The Health Services Powerhouse (Part 2)

In the first of this two-part report, we examined the potential for M4A legislation and the overhang this has created across the managed care sector as well as providing an overview of Cigna’s (CI) core business and its operating segments.

In the second and final part of this report, we will consider how the HMO industry has consolidated in recent years, Cigna’s current valuation and potential risks to the investment case from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)-led consortium.

Industry Evolution Towards Vertical Integration

Over the last two years, the major HMOs have initiated a wave of vertical integration to radically transform the way healthcare is provided, as depicted in the table below:

Date Event Deal value Motive Oct-17 Anthem launch PBM Vertical integration and launch of IngenioRx (internal PBM) Oct-18 CVS acquire Aetna $70bn Vertical integration of managed care, pharmacy and PBM Dec-18 Cigna acquire Express Scripts $54bn Mar-19 Centenne bids for Wellcare $17bn Create government HMO behemoth; launch partnership with PBM RxAdvance

Following these key strategic moves, Cigna and the other leading insurers (CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and Humana (NYSE:HUM)) have carved up a significant portion of the overall market. By building share, Cigna benefits from classic economies of scale as well as network benefits. Customers gain by being part of a densely populated network of 1.5 million health care providers. As the industry moves to ‘value-based care’, those companies, such as Cigna, that have most control over the entire supply chain will have the greatest opportunity to benefit through reducing costs at the same time as improving health outcomes. Vertical integration not only helps realize cost synergies by leveraging purchasing volume to deliver discounts to customers but also increases patient interaction and contact points, providing more actionable data which the company feeds through its analytics platform to improve healthcare outcomes. As the company funnels customer data through its machine learning and artificial intelligence engines, it is able to generate superior insights and analytics, which can be used to build personalized lifestyle and behavioral programs aimed at improving quality of life. For instance, data-driven insights have allowed the company to predict customers that are most at risk of overdosing on prescription opioids. The company has over 1,000 clinical professional and support staff dedicated to such programs, which smaller rivals are unable to match.

The stability of the industry and strong recurrent client retention (98% retention reported in 2018 across 160 million customer and patient relationships in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions as reported on the earnings call on 1 February 2019) have led to high and sustainable margins and fairly stable and attractive post-tax returns on invested capital. Cigna’s health maintenance organisation has many more subscribers in key markets than peers. Whilst share in a local market is important, customers who travel do value plans with the greatest offering of both primary care and specialists. The worst outcome for a customer is to be stuck with a physician they are dissatisfied with because of insurance limitations. Its comparative fixed cost base is higher within its network such that in order to serve each additional customer, the marginal cost is lower as a proportion of total costs.

Unlike many of its rivals, Cigna is open architected with the ability to integrate with a variety of different technology platforms, partner/open-access oriented with 500 partnerships in the United States with physicians and hospitals and choice-based with the ability to retain digital or retail access, at-home access or at a clinic of your employer’s choice.

Does the Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan Consortium Pose a Threat?

Indicative of a rapidly changing customer environment, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Amazon have joined forces to challenge the status quo of health care provision. Is this a potential threat or opportunity? The incumbent payers determine the drugs that are available to patients. The three largest payers have formed buying syndicates which control 90 percent of all generic drug purchases and garner material discounts. Despite the material size of the Berkshire Hathaway consortium, they would still struggle to match the purchasing volume of the largest payers. Moreover, the largest payers have vertically integrated, as in the case of Cigna with its expanded PBM unit which sits between the payer and insurance company to make available the most appropriate drugs at the most efficient price points. PBMs serve a critical role by eliciting formulas for drugs to be prescribed by the pharmacy and enjoy material pricing power.

Cigna view the move as an opportunity to deliver services to the joint venture through its broader portfolio of an industry-leading pharmacy, speciality pharmacy, behavioral health, population health, decision-support, navigation support tools and resources, and 500 collaborative accountable care relationships spanning 33 states with primary care physician groups, multi-specialty groups and integrated hospital systems. The latter involves sharing information and care coordination resources – nurses, health coaches, case managers and behavioral professionals.

Could Amazon Distribute Drugs Directly to Patients?

The PBMs already run profitable mail order prescription services. Over the last 15 years, online distribution channels have not grown materially and remain stuck at around 10-15% market share. If Amazon were to launch a PBM, they would have to make all their drugs available at the outset to ensure adequate choice and availability to end-users as well as acquire the expertise of temperature controlled storage to ensure the drugs reach the patient in the right condition. Moreover, the dispensation of specialty medications used primarily for the treatment of complex diseases requires frequent dosing adjustments, intensive clinical monitoring, patient training and specialized administration. Specialized pharmacy care does not lend itself to digital disruption.

Since Amazon lacks scale and cannot join a buying syndicate (they would unlikely be allowed given competitive pressures), it would be challenging for Amazon to break through organically into the drug distribution market.

Strong Valuation Support

By virtue of its scale, Cigna’s business generates a high single-digit margin - the highest of its peers. Organic growth is generated first through strong customer retention levels and data mining of existing customer sets to generate value-added recommendations. The company is on track to deliver 17-19% EPS growth rate year-on-year. Management is targeting EPS/FCF of $20-21/$8 billion in 2021 which puts the business on a one-year forward multiple of 10x earnings and 9.6x FCF. Some adjustments will have to be made for the sale of the group disability business line. However, this business was not a core engine of growth and pre-tax earnings in this segment actually declined by 10% in the nine months to 30 September 2019.

With a mix of business that enables management to convert a significant portion of earnings to free deployable capital, allied with a capital-light high return business model allows for a tremendous amount of free cash flow generation.

Summary and Outlook

As an organisation, Cigna has consistently delivered strong performance during a dynamic environment which involved meaningful changes in the political environment. Cigna has enjoyed nine consecutive years of organic commercial customer growth, which has driven strong compound annual revenue growth of 11% and compound annual earnings per share growth of 15% from 2009-18.

There is a high probability that the issues facing the HMOs are temporary in nature and will be resolved. M4A, when laid out in detail, is unpopular with voters. For it to even transpire, a succession of events, each less likely than the next, would have to occur. Firstly, an M4A candidate must win the Democratic nomination. Second, the candidate must then win the Presidential general election. Third, a majority of both houses of congress must go to the Democrats. Fourth, 60 locked-in votes in the Senate in favor of M4A would be required to break the filibuster. Implementing M4A is orders of magnitude more complex and disruptive than Obamacare. Given the transitory nature of the perceived headwinds and the fact that a great deal of uncertainty is already priced in, shares in Cigna are recommended for purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.