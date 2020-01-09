The Anatomy Of A High Conviction Buy: Why Valuation Is Important But Overrated

What Is A Conviction Buy?

Is it true that one can reduce risk by buying stocks with a cheaper valuation? Should valuation play such an important role in the investment process? When I search for investment opportunities, I do not ignore valuation, but valuation is the last thing element I look at. I don't buy stocks just because they're cheap; on the contrary, most of the time, I avoid stocks because they do not pass my qualitative filters like strong balance sheets or aligned management teams. In this article, I explain what it takes for stock to become a high conviction buy.

"We try to deal with things about which we are quite certain. You can't compensate for risk by using a high discount rate." - Warren Buffett

It Isn't About Valuation Alone

Would you have more conviction about a stock with 100% upside versus a stock with 50% upside? Does valuation even matter when judging conviction? I make the following argument: conviction is based on how confident you are in your base and bullish scenarios coming to fruition.

A stock trading at a low valuation may be discounting valuation risks. This is particularly important when analyzing stocks of high-growth tech companies, because an unexpected slowdown in growth rates could lead to a quick compression in valuation multiples.

But what about other types of risks, such as secular headwinds, leveraged balance sheets, or misaligned management teams? Does valuation help to "price these risks in?" While it never hurts to buy a stock at a lower price, I argue that low valuations are best used in addressing valuation risks and primarily that. In situations with binary outcomes, a lower valuation has diminishing returns.

Case Study: Washington Prime

Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) is a mall REIT owning lower-tier mall real estate. I am bearish on the company's forward-looking prospects, and I have detailed my reasoning in many past reports. In short (pun intended), I see a negative feedback loop forming. Secular headwinds have caused a deterioration in financials, leading to rental revenues to decline. The worsening outlook has led to many of the recent financing efforts to come at higher interest rates. At the same time, WPG needs to invest significant capital into redevelopment projects. Higher interest expenses reduce free cash flows, which leads to higher debt loads which leads to, you guessed it, higher interest expenses. This is the "debt death spiral."

Some readers have protested on my articles, saying things like "these risks are more than priced in at these low valuations." With shares trading around a 25% dividend yield, I can understand why some may think this way.

There's a saying that says, "every stock is a buy at the right price." I think that this saying is misleading. If I could rephrase it, it would go, "every company is a buy at the right price." Is there a difference? A big one. If it turns out that WPG is worth less than the value of its debt, then it doesn't matter what price the stock trades at: the stock wouldn't be a buy at any price.

This gets to the irony of the problem with relying too much on valuation: stock valuation does not always accurately reflect the valuation of the company, especially when the company has a lot of debt.

For an investment in WPG to succeed, the company would likely need to turn its financial results around, which would mean overcoming the secular headwinds facing lower-tier malls. That sounds like a black or white value proposition - WPG either returns multiples of its stock price or is a long-term zero. The critical takeaway is that a lower stock price slightly increases potential returns in a bullish scenario but does not materially reduce risk in a bearish scenario (there is always 100% downside). It is difficult to have any sort of conviction in a stock whose successful future I do not feel that I can predict with any sort of reasonable accuracy. WPG can never be a high conviction buy, and more generally, if you buy a stock just because it's cheap, then the stock can never be a high conviction buy.

High Conviction And Portfolio Sizing

You may be wondering: who cares about conviction? The truth of the matter is that conviction plays a very important role in portfolio strategy.

If I have higher conviction in one holding than others, then that holding will likely have a higher allocation than others. It would be very dangerous to give a concentrated allocation to a stock with binary outcomes such as WPG. I should clarify something: I'm not saying that a strategy of buying stocks with binary outcomes like WPG won't work or is inferior. Such a deep value strategy has been employed by many famous investors (though I may add that none seem to be buying WPG), but I argue that portfolio sizing for stocks with binary outcomes should be small, and positions should be numerous. Such a portfolio strategy can only be successful if the gains from the rare winners outweigh the losses from the numerous losers.

On the other hand, it could be very rewarding to place greater allocation sizes to high conviction picks. Earlier this year, Apple (AAPL) made up 25% of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) investment portfolio. In hindsight, this decision made a lot of sense. AAPL has a robust business model with significant pricing power due to its large user base. With over $100 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, AAPL would be able to take advantage of the weakness in its stock price. Trading at around 12-15 times earnings (depending on one your estimates at the time), AAPL surely wasn't the cheapest stock on the block. At the same time, however, AAPL was a low-risk stock with a high potential of beating the market in anticipation of 5G-inspired tailwinds. This decision has paid off handsomely as AAPL has crushed the broader market year to date:

I'm not saying that anyone should have any positions making up 25% of their portfolio. That is probably overdoing it. I am, however, making the following point: conviction and holding size should be based not primarily by potential total returns but instead by your confidence in a successful outcome. A high conviction buy is a stock that I have judged to have a very high probability of beating the market. They may not be the highest total return potential picks in my portfolio, but they're the kind of stocks that I'd be comfortable sharing at a dinner party (you wouldn't risk sharing a pick that might go to zero to your friends, would you?). A high conviction buy is made based on conviction for potential returns, not on dreams of potential returns.

High Conviction Opportunity

AAPL was Warren Buffett's high conviction buy earlier this year. Is this still the case today? At around twenty times trailing earnings, valuation may now be the reason why AAPL is no longer a high conviction buy. I note that I'm not contradicting myself: I argued above that valuation cannot be the driver of conviction. Valuation can, however, be the reason for a lack of conviction. Apparently, Warren Buffett agrees because he recently trimmed his position.

What stock is currently a high conviction buy? At Best of Breed, I have 9 high conviction buy ratings, and one high conviction buy I can share is Simon Property Group (SPG). SPG owns high quality mall real estate which is seeing increasing tenant sales psf (their malls are getting better) and rising rents (increasing profitability). SPG has a pristine balance sheet with an A-credit rating. SPG is investing heavily in redevelopment projects, which, in addition to being accretive to their bottom line, are also very beneficial for the rest of the property. SPG is able to fund these redevelopment projects out of free cash flow with cash leftover to pay a growing dividend and repurchase shares. While SPG certainly isn't a pick which I view to have the highest return potential, it is the pick I have the highest conviction for.

Conclusion

Deep value investing (especially when it involves investing in stocks with binary outcomes) and best of breed investing are two different strategies with the same goal: a high average total return. Deep value investing counts on the gains from the rare winners outweighing the losses from the numerous losers. Best of breed investing counts on being right substantially most of the time. Understanding how conviction plays a role in position sizing is of paramount importance as it indicates when it is appropriate to overweight a particular holding and when a position size should be carefully managed. Valuation cannot be the primary driver for conviction: instead, base your conviction on your confidence in achieving your base and bull scenarios.

