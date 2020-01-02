Yield Hunting Preferred Portfolio Update:  Adds, Drops, And Swaps

The preferred stock space is one of the areas of the market we like going into 2020, given our range bound rate forecast.

Co-produced with Landlord Investor

Finding yield in a yieldless world means looking in more than one place and understanding the old rule of diversification. This means not only diversification by holding multiple securities but also holding differing asset classes and income types.

Our service typically looks at 'alternative' income sources outside of traditional dividend stocks and most REITs. One area that we like going into 2020 are preferred stocks.

The preferred stock space is a fairly unique and esoteric one that requires a significant amount of due diligence. This is because, during periods of declining rates, one has to understand that the issuer has all the power calling them when it is advantageous to them. They then reissue new preferred shares at a lower rate cutting your income stream if you reinvest in the same issuer. So, unlike other fixed income products, falling rates can be a negative for preferreds if they are already trading at or above par.

Additionally, the sector is relatively small. Many investors choose to simply buy an ETF like the iShares Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). The problem is that the ETF has become too large for the space at ~$17B in assets. Barron's even wrote an article about it over two years ago titled "Is PFF Getting Too Big for the Preferred Market?"

From the article, Nat Beebe of Ulland Investment Advisors wrote:

Due to the dramatic growth PFF has experienced over the last 9 years, and the small market size it replicates, the PFF now holds over 10% of overall issue size of the preferreds used in the ETF. For example the largest weighting in the PFF is a Wells Fargo preferred that has a total issue size of $4 billion, the PFF owns $488 million, roughly 10% of the entire issue.

This is why we prefer active management or individually-selected preferreds. An active manager can navigate this minefield and avoid issues that are substantially overvalued and buy those that are undervalued. PFF and other passive ETFs in the space simply blind-buy or blind-sell based on the index rules.

Landlord Investor on our service runs a preferred portfolio on Google Sheets to help our members avoid these mines and buy the cheap issues. Here is his latest update issued on December 13th.

Summary

Additions: Quest Corp Notes 6.5% (CTBB), Costamare Pfd 8.5% (CMRE-C), Schulman Inc 6.0% Pfd (OTCPK:SLMNP), Telephone and Data Systems (TDE)

Sold TravelCenters of America 8.0% (TANNL) due to declining common stock price.

Sold MFA Financial 7.50% B (MFA-B) due to call risk caused by the elevated price above par.

Swap Wells Fargo NonCum Series P (WFC-P) for Wells Fargo NonCum Series L (WFC-L), AGNC Investment M (AGNCM) for AGNC Investment O (AGNCO), New York Mortgage Trust N (NYMTN) for New York Mortgage Trust M (NYMTM).

Q&A Corner provides thoughts about preferreds from Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP), Monmouth RE Inv Corp (MNR), Tsakos Energy (TNP), Colony Capital (CLNY), and Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI).

Below is the rationale of all the adds, drops, and updates on the Landlord Investor Preferred Stock Portfolio in the Google Sheets on the Yield Hunting Marketplace Service.

Portfolio Additions (Consult Google Sheets for Buy Under Prices)

CTBB: Qwest Corporation, 6.50% Notes due 9/1/2056

Current price: 25.44 | Current yield: 6.39% | Call: 9/01/2021

Rating: Ba2/BBB-

CTBB sold off at the end of November due to the PFF rebalance. These are Qwest sr. bonds rated BB. Qwest is now a division of CenturyLink, but these bonds are structurally senior to CTL bonds and thus get a slightly higher credit rating. CTL has turned the corner on getting their debt under control and revenue stabilized. They are also refinancing debt at lower rates, which is improving their credit metrics. CTBB yields 6.4% and has almost two years of call protection. BB rated bonds are my favorite place to be in the bond market right now.

CTL is continuing their pattern of refinancing to lower rates. They recently refinanced old debt into new secured debt yielding 3.4% - 3.9% and unsecured debt yielding 5.12%. Not only does refinancing to lower rates demonstrate CTL's increasing creditworthiness but the savings improve their interest coverage.

Another data point in favor of CTBB is the Telephone and Data Systems baby bond TDA. That yields 6% while CTBB yields 6.4% and CTBB is a slightly stronger credit. They're both in the same telecom industry and are probably the closest comps in the baby bond space.

CMRE-C: Costamare, Inc., 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Current price: 25.52 | Current yield: 8.33% | Currently Callable

This addition to the portfolio employs two preferred stock trading techniques - "pinned to par" and "call buffer". Pinned-to-par means that the coupon is above fair market value, so CMRE's price will not go below par but call risk means that it will not go much above par. A call buffer means there is a callable preferred with a higher coupon that will be called first. While there is no call buffer quite yet, there will be a call buffer one month before the D series becomes callable on 5/13/2020.

CMRE is a container shipping company. They have medium-to-long charters (leases) on their ships which decreases earnings volatility. See the below chart indicating that revenue (orange bars) and income (white bars) are less volatile than shipping rates (red line).

Containership rates are currently very healthy, and the supply/demand picture is looking good, especially with IMO 2020 around the corner. This is reflected in the skyrocketing performance of CMRE's common stock - up +50% in the past six months. Competitor SSW has also performed well. All of this is in an environment in which global trade has been weak. If there's a pickup in trade (say due to a trade deal), that could send CMRE even higher. Of course, a skyrocketing common stock price makes a call more likely. However, I tend to believe a trade deal will also mean higher interest rates, which tends to decrease the attractiveness of a call. Nonetheless, as with any currently callable preferred, you don't want to stray too far from stripped par when buying.

SLMNP - A. Schulman, 6.00% Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Special Stock

Current price: $1,023 | Current yield: 5.86% | Call: Uncallable

Rating: BBB-

This is an OTC traded preferred stock that was previously A. Schulman but was bought out by LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) a few years ago. LYB is a $32B market cap chemicals company (comparable to Dow Chemical) that's based in Europe but is listed on the NYSE. They have a corporate rating of BBB+ which makes these preferreds BBB- (lowest rung of investment grade). It is uncallable and a par $1000 issue trading with a 5.86% current yield. This is well above the average BBB- rated preferred stock yield which is closer to 5%. SLMNP pays qualified income and while it is a foreign company, there is no foreign tax withholding.

Here's the real kicker and what I really like about SLMNP. It can be convertible at any time at the holder's option to $800 in cash. So, essentially, this preferred can be decomposed into two separate securities. An $800 security that is super-senior and secured by $800 of collateral and a $200 BBB- rated preferred stock. Fair market yield on the senior secured part of the security would probably be around 2.5-3.0% as it should have a rating above LYB's corporate rating of BBB+. You could question how senior this obligation to convert at $800 would be in bankruptcy court as bankruptcy lawyers could find a way around the obligation but of course, you wouldn't hold this through bankruptcy. If you saw LYB bonds start to head south and go well below 80% of par, then you could cash in your preferreds at 80%. If you wanted, you could then swap into the LYB bonds below 80. Notably, this issue didn't trade below par value in the December selloff so your downside is very limited at 1025.

Note that this issue has very thin liquidity. There can be many days when 0 shares trade. However, in the past few weeks, there has consistently been liquidity in this name as it appears a large holder has been dumping.

TDE - Telephone and Data Systems, 6.875% Senior Notes due 11/15/2059

Current price: $25.31 | Current yield: 6.79% | Call: Currently Callable

Rating: Ba2 / BB

TDE is a 6.875% BB-rated baby bond from the parent company of US Cellular (5th largest wireless carrier in the country). It is callable but it is a good buy if you can get it close to par after accounting for accrued dividend. TDE is another example of an issue that is "pinned to par" and has a "call buffer". It is pinned to par because the fair market yield is reflected in TDA which has a yield of 6%. TDE yields more because it is "pinned to par" due to call risk. However, TDE has a call buffer which is what I call an outstanding preferred from the same company with a higher coupon. In this case, TDJ with its 7% coupon will get called before TDE gets called.

Portfolio Drops (Marked as Closed on the Sheets)

TANNL - Closed at 25.15

There's no big rush to sell this one as the creditworthiness is actually quite decent (considering the 8% coupon) and improving. The issue is that the continually declining common stock price could lead to a take-private transaction. There's no reason for TA to remain a public company as it is merely a vehicle for the external manager to generate management fees. A take-private transaction can have a very uncertain impact on the bonds ranging from no impact, to an increase in creditworthiness, to a big decline in price. I've seen all of those scenarios play out in take-private transactions. While I don't doubt the ability of TA to continue paying interest on this bond nor do I doubt the value of the underlying collateral, there's no need to take risks with uncertain outcomes.

MFA-B - Closed at 25.89

This position was sold only due to the over 89 cents of call risk. It's actually over 89 cents since it's gone ex-div but the div won't be paid until 12/31. While a call is very unlikely until/unless MFO is called since it has a higher coupon (and is higher in the capital stack as a baby bond), there are better opportunities for redeployment. Nothing wrong with continuing to hold MFA-B but just be cognizant of the gains you are risking to a call.

Portfolio Updates

Swaps

Buy WFC-L / Sell WFC-P: WFC-L is a par $1000 preferred that is uncallable and yields just a few bps less than WFC-P which is currently callable. While a call on P is very unlikely unless rates go significantly lower, the uncallable feature is worth sacrificing a few bps of yield. I would swap P for L if the difference in yield is less than 8 bps. Just bear in mind that WFC-L is more volatile than P.

Buy AGNCO/Sell AGNCM: Over the next four years, AGNCM will pay 40 cents more div than AGNCO. At that point, they will both be floating. AGNCO's coupon will be 65 bps higher than AGNCM due to the higher Libor spread. For both of them to have equal yields, AGNCO would have to trade at a price that's about $3 higher. So, for the two preferreds to be fairly valued, if AGNCO's coupon was reset to 5.65% (if Libor was 0.65 in say a recession scenario) and its price was $25, then AGNCM's coupon would be 5%, and its price would be 22 (also giving it a current yield of 5.65%). Of course, if both are called, then this is moot and you get to keep the 40 cents extra you earned in AGNCM. There's no one right answer as to whether AGNCM or AGNCO is better. It depends on what scenario you think is most likely. My strategy is loss minimization so I'll sacrifice 40 cents of div over 4 years to avoid an outcome that could result in a $3 loss. A swap makes sense if AGNCO is at the same price or lower than AGNCM.

Buy NYMTM/Sell NYMTN: This is a similar rationale to AGNCM/N as NYMTM has a higher Libor spread than NYMTN. However, the difference is less with NYMT than with the AGNC preferreds. A swap makes sense if NYMTN is priced more than 20 cents above NYMTM.

Q&A Corner

Q: Is the preferred stock CEQP - a good buy?

A: I would compare CEQP- to NS-A. I like the uncallable aspect of CEQP, but it's not like NS-A is in any danger of being called until the price is a lot higher. The yield is more generous on CEQP, but I don't like their assets as much. NS's primary assets are Permian and export terminals which I love, product storage and terminaling which I like because it's counter-cyclial and storage levels usually go up when oil prices go down (plus NS owns valuable real estate in places like the SF Bay Area), and Eagle Ford pipelines which I'm only lukewarm on, but I like Texas shale better than shale in other states (due to regulatory certainty as even a federal ban on fracking wouldn't impact Eagle Ford or most Texas shale plays. Also, Eagle Ford is close to gulf coast export terminals which ensures better pricing for their oil).

I believe the economics of CEQP's plays in Colorado and Appalachian nat gas are not so great if prices go low on a sustained basis, then we could see volumes decline there before other places (like Texas). I think the biggest factor why I'm not likely to buy myself is that looking at the big picture, MLPs with low credit ratings isn't in the sweet spot of where I want to take risk. I want to focus on preferreds rated BB (high grade junk preferreds) or unrated, higher risk preferreds with tailwinds from a strong/stable common stock price and good industry fundamentals (some shipping preferreds or mREITs like NYMTM). I already own NS-A which is a lower grade MLP and I don't need to add exposure to this area. I also own EBGEF (technically other series from ENB) and if I much prefer non-MLP midstream preferreds with IG ratings where the common stock is hitting 52-week highs.

Q: Any thoughts on CORR-A?

A: CORR-A was previously in the google sheets portfolio and closed out at 26.30 due to call risk. While I think a call is pretty likely, it may not happen right away. If you can grab it at stripped par, it's a low risk way to earn 7% while waiting for the call. I'd be surprised if it's not call by April though as the company has more cash than they have investment opportunities.

Q: What do you think of MNR-C?

A: I own a slightly oversized position in MNR-C and like it as a hold but I wouldn't consider it a buy unless it was closer to 24.80 considering that it recently went ex-div. It is rock solid from the perspective of credit risk but it will be somewhat sensitive to rate risk (if rates rise above 2%, MNR-C will likely fall). I really like the industry (industrial/warehouse REIT) and have no concerns about their large portion of rent coming from their tenant FedEx. There are longlasting secular tailwinds from e-commerce that will benefit FedEx and the warehouses that MNR-C rents to them. MNR common stock price has been strong as well. It's a solid, conservative preferred that works well for someone targeting a preferred portfolio with a 6-7% yield. Debt is a little high but the structure of the debt is very favorable to preferreds. It's all non-recourse mortgages which means that if the need for some of MNR's warehouses declines precipitously (say due to local issues such as a declining population), then MNR's loss is capped at their equity in the property and their lenders have no recourse to MNR's other assets. So, in a sense, the preferreds are almost like they're senior to the mortgage debt because the preferreds draw their income from all of MNR"s properties while the debt is tied to specific properties.

Q: How about CODI-C?

A: There's nothing wrong with this preferred but I personally do not own it due to the opaqueness of the business. CODI is a holding company for a diversified portfolio of small businesses. It's very hard to get a good read on the quality of these businesses (maybe you could with a ton of research into each portfolio company). The businesses strike me as the kind who's debt would be in CLOs if they weren't owned by CODI. That said, the common stock price has been zooming higher, so one strategy would be to buy the preferred and then sell it if you see weakness in the common stock.

Q: Do you like the TNP preferreds?

A: I'm pretty familiar with that company and TNP-C was in the Google Sheet portfolio at one time before being sold for valuation. It seems like there just may finally be a sustainable turnaround in the shipping industry after many years. The TNP preferreds are quite risky due to the company's high level of leverage and short average charters, but it's okay at as a small spec play for those wanting to live dangerously. I actually just bought a tiny position in TNP-F at 22.55 a couple days ago as a large seller had pushed the price down. At that time, the F series was a better value than E.

Q: Does CLNY's call of the B and E series make their other preferreds more attractive?

A: I've looked at CLNY a number of times and it's just too complicated of a company to get my head wrapped around. And, it's not just me. Looking at comment streams and past articles, it looks like people can't even come to agreement on basic facts about their accounting. So many moving parts and asset sales and one time items, etc. That said, calling E and B definitely makes the other preferreds safer as coverage is improved. It also should mean that fair value yield of their preferreds is somewhat lower than B's 8.25% coupon. So, in theory, buying a 7.8% yielding preferred from CLNY should make sense. However, given the poor management track record and opaque accounting, I put this one in the too hard pile.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTBB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lnadlord Investor is long CTBB, TDE, CMRE.pc, SLMNP.