Retirement Advisor: When To Spend (Podcast)

Summary

Australian actuaries have developed a rule-of-thumb calculation for how much retirees can spend.

The heuristic is designed to interact with Australia’s Age Pension system, which is very different from U.S. Social Security, and I’m guessing it won’t work in the U.S. context.

But the obsession with formulas for how much to spend, which depend on unique variables, reminds us of the one constant in retirement planning everywhere:

That the surplus one spends in retirement stems from the restraint shown pre-retirement, which is the sum and substance of the discipline offered by financial advisors.