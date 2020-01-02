Decade-Long Lessons Learned

I don’t know about you, but I’ve learned a lot since 2010, which is about when I began writing on Seeking Alpha.

Boy, how time flies.

I can’t believe I’ve written 2,341 articles over the last decade. That averages out to 234 articles per year which, incidentally, got more than 21.7 million page views.

That’s wonderful. And I’m very proud of those figures. But I have to say…

In my opinion, the most intriguing 2010s' statistic is how I gained over 78,100 followers in that time span.

That’s enough about me though. At least in that regard. Let’s turn instead to something you can really use.

To that end, I decided it would be fun to share some lessons I’ve learned over the last 10 years. To be honest, I could write a book on that topic. And maybe one day I’ll do just that.

For now though, let’s focus on the comments section. Seeking Alpha’s “secret sauce,” if you will, is the feedback that fills each article with opinions – some good, some bad, and some…

Well, I’ll try to keep it civil. But you no doubt get the point.

Comments, Compliments, and Critics

Even those less-than-flattering critiques have helped me out.

In the moment, I obviously prefer the more-than-flattering ones. But every single bit of it does serve a purpose, whether it’s to keep me motivated or to keep me thinking.

Both of which are very good things.

As a result, I’ve learned just as much from you as you have from me. There’s true alignment when an author adds value to the reader and vice versa.

To be clear, my goal when I started writing was not to become a leading voice in the REIT sector. I began writing articles simply as a hobby, perhaps to tune up my vocabulary, and to relive my past – in which I was once the editor of the Rap Review column for my high school newspaper.

I also do remember taking a creative writing class in college, in which my teacher told me I was a good writer. But beyond that, my experience was limited when it came to putting pen to paper.

So, fast forwarding to 2020, it’s surreal to see how far I’ve come. It’s also extremely humbling in the best possible ways.

Like I said before, opportunities to learn are every bit as important as encouragement to keep going.

The Good Old '10s

Reminiscing about the good old '10s, here’s a short list of what I was able to achieve.

Co-authored The Intelligent REIT Investor. Authored The Trump Factor. Became editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor. Took on the title of senior analyst at iREIT on Alpha. Added another hat as senior analyst and co-founder of The Dividend Kings. Contributed and continue to contribute o n Fox. Guest lectured and continue to guest lecture at Cornell, NYU, Wharton, and other prominent schools.

I know how cliché this next part might sound. But I’m going to have to say it anyway. Because it’s true.

I owe all this to you – my loyal readers – who’ve provided me with a platform to engage in thoughtful analysis while constantly prompting me to become a second-level thinker.

As such, this article truly is for you in hopes that you can become the most intelligent REIT investor possible. As Ben Graham said, “the most durable education is self education.”

But learning from others’ triumphs and mistakes alike usually doesn’t hurt either.

So take it from me.

#1: Management Matters

As my loyal readers know, I’m not a big proponent of externally managed REITs, because in most cases the people running the companies are not aligned with the shareholders’ best interests.

That’s particularly true for private REITs that are most frequently managed by a fee for a related-party manager. These fees can be significant and can eat into investor returns.

But also, publicly-traded REITs that are externally managed can be dangerous for investors. I have found that external management typically involves conflicts of interest within the external manager’s compensation.

Over the last decade I can point to a number of instances where an externally-managed REIT blew up as a result of poor corporate governance.

Take for example Senior Housing Properties (SNH), an externally-managed healthcare REIT that we recommended as a Strong Sell. In February 2019 I explained, “the dividend is at a higher risk, over 108%, suggesting that this REIT is a 'sucker yield.'"

Then on April 2, the company said it was cutting its dividend in a move that rocked the share price (from $12.00 to $8.07). On Dec. 30 the company announced it was changing its name to Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC).

Another example is Global Net Lease (GNL), an externally-managed REIT that's also conflicted with a dangerous payout ratio. The company began trading on June 3, 2015, and is externally managed by AR Global Investments, LLC. We have maintained a Strong Sell on this particular REIT and remain skeptical given the elevated payout ratio (based on AFFO) of 113%.

We also are leery of internally-managed REITs that are poor capital allocators, and two examples come to mind.

EPR Properties (EPR) has moved off of our Buy list as a result of what I refer to as “yield chasing.” More specifically, the company has invested heavily in properties leased to Top Golf.

While I have no problem with the Top Golf business model, my gripe has to do with the high cost of entry (around $25 to $30 million per property) and the non-generic real estate. Should Top Golf close stores, the landlord could lose substantial principal given the highly customized business model.

In addition, EPR plans to invest into gaming (in which it has limited experience) and more recently provided debt financing for a new hotel in Nashville. While I’m sure these are solid businesses, I'm suspicious of the fact that EPR is allocating capital to higher-risk investments.

UMH Properties (UMH) also has given us heartache as the company’s higher-risk REIT investments have fallen on hard times. While $100 million in REIT stocks may not sound significant, it represents around 9.5% of gross assets and has chipped away at the company’s FFO per share.

Similar to UMH’s sister REIT, Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR), we would like to see UMH reduce its exposure in REITs, especially the sucker yield ones like Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL & Associates Properties (CBL).

Last I checked: UMH still owned CBL preferred (which are suspending the dividend through 2020).

#2: The Raised Nail Gets Hammered

I have been an investor for more than 30 years, and I can assure you that I have faced my fair share of yield chasing.

As a developer, I have built a number of buildings with the expectation that the high going in return would compensate me for the added risk, only to disappoint me later.

For example, I developed around a dozen free-standing stores for a company called Econo Lube N' Tune. I recall the last store that I built was on a .50 acre site that I paid something like $400,000 ($800,000 per acre).

That was a costly site and including the vertical component (building and parking lot) I had well over $1 million invested in the project. The tenant was privately held and I signed a 15-year lease with them with a going-in yield of 12%. This means the annual rent was around $120,000.

When the project was near completion, I decided to drive over and check out the new store. As I drove into the parking lot, I was astonished to see that the store was closing (it had barely opened). I asked the manager what was going on and he said that the company had just filed bankruptcy.

Twelve months later, I sold the property for $600,00, which was a loss of around $400,000.

While the 12% yield looked good on paper, it was a “sucker yield” and I did not consider the potential for the company to close. That was an education for me, and I wanted to share the story with you so that you can gain insight into my risk-averse mindset.

Now whenever you see me writing about Washington Prime’s 27.4% dividend yield or even Macerich’s (MAC) 11.1% dividend yield, you will know why I’m a conservative investor. Ben Graham summed it up this way,

“The years of poverty since Father’s death had touched me only lightly. They had developed in my character a serious concern for money, a willingness to work hard for small sums, and an extreme conservatism in all my spending habits.”

#3: Keep it Simple Stupid

Over the years, as a developer and REIT analyst, I have learned to practice the art of “keeping it simple stupid.” From time to time, all of us can become distracted, moving away from our “circle of competence.”

One REIT that seems to be moving away from its core of competence is Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS). Although the company is externally managed it plans to begin to internalize operations. However, the company continues to expand into property sectors such as shopping centers and office.

In order to gain institutional support, APTS must begin to demonstrate a circle of competence. I recognize that will not be an easy task since the company is capitalized with around 38% of non-traded preferred stock (and only 10.2% in common stock and 51.9% in debt).

We prefer to select REITs that have finely-tuned objectives - with no distractions. The company must have a bona fide circle of competence in which it becomes the “king of the jungle” within its own category.

For that reason, we seek out the blue-chip names like Realty Income (O), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), or Simon Property Group (SPG).

#4: Scale and Cost of Capital Advantages

As a developer, I had always dreamed of converting my portfolio of properties to a REIT. I was attracted to these highly-liquid public companies because of their superior cost of capital and scale advantages.

I got my taste of the REIT business in my early years as I sold several of the projects to Realty Income and Inland (private REIT). In addition, I purchased a shopping center from one of the oldest REITs, IRT Property (that was acquired by Equity One).

As a developer, the biggest challenge is capital allocation, and that is one of the reasons that I pay very close attention to how REIT management teams utilize debt and equity to grow earnings. I recently published SWAN and SWAN-a-Bee articles and one of the key differentiators for the SWANs is that they can expect to have good access to capital during most market cycles.

Just as Ben Graham looked at the businesses behind the securities as a prospective buyer would of the whole business, I evaluate each REIT as if I was a developer, breaking down the portfolio in a granular method in order to determine the company’s competitive advantages.

Growth also is critical to our research, and to filter out the best REITs, we pay close attention to FFO per share growth. This growth potential may be because a specific sector is enjoying the boom phase of its property cycle (i.e. industrial or data center REITs) when rental rates and occupancies are rising rapidly, or because management’s strategy is to implement a very aggressive acquisition program (i.e., gaming or net lease REITs).

#5: Valuation Matters

Finally, this lesson – valuation – is one of the most important lessons of my career as an investor.

The first time that I read The Intelligent Investor was in college, but I did not really know what “the margin of safety” meant until I began to acquire real estate. As a developer, the game is all about spread investing, so I would develop new projects always hoping to capture spreads of 200 to 300 basis points.

One of my best deals ever (I told you one of my worst already) was a drugstore that I built and leased to Eckerd Drug (now Rite Aid (RAD)). I purchased a closed restaurant (Red Lobster) and demolished it to build a new drugstore. I paid around $1 million for the site and then spent another $4 million on improvements.

The going in yield was around 10% (Eckerd, although private, had excellent rate then) and I sold the store to a 1031-exchange investor before the CO (certificate of occupancy) at a 7.5% cap rate. That was roughly 250 basis points, so the net profit was around $1.5 million. There was an outparcel left over that I sold for around $250,000, so the net profit was around $1.7 million.

I had zero equity in the deal, since I funded the project with a high net worth investor. Also, the entire project was less than 10 months, so I walked away with around $800,000 (no equity from me) in 10 months.

This is where I learned the principle of buying low and selling high, and in the securities world, it’s called investing with a margin of safety.

Since I began investing in REITs, my portfolio has returned an average of 20% per year.

Source: IREIT/Sharesight

Although I’m not knocking down millions of dollars (developing new projects), I'm also not losing hundreds of thousands either. I have learned my lessons from the past and I have become a much more intelligent REIT investor (a plug for my book). And hopefully, I have steered you from danger, by insisting the value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

For Benjamin Graham, as well as for Brad Thomas, what’s important is that all investments must be logically sound, and to screen for new companies you must identify the competitive advantages that will provide pricing power (low cost advantage) and scale. Management must be aligned with the investor, and most importantly, the wider the margin of safety, the lower the risk and the greater potential for gain.

Thank you for reading and I wish you a safe and prosperous new year - SWAN investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.