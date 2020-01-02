5 Stocks I'm Buying For My Retirement Portfolio In 2020

Each is a quality company growing at a rapid pace that should deliver strong double-digit returns over time.

Today stocks are 13% historically overvalued, and a 2020 pullback is very likely, with correction risk at 50%.

Those amazing returns are precisely because of low valuations created after the Great Recession and December 2018's correction.

The stock market soared 31% in 2019, and has risen 500% since March 2009 lows.

Oh, what a glorious 2019 it's been for stocks!

At least it was for those smart enough to not market time.

Not until Q4 2019 did equity fund net inflows begin. For most of the year, retail investors were pulling money out of the market, probably due to being haunted by this.

Worst Correction In 10 Years

On December 24, 2018, the S&P 500 closed at a forward P/E of 13.7, 15% below its 25-year average of 16.2.

Even Jim Simons, the founder of Renaissance Technologies, the quant-based hedge fund that has the best investment returns in history, came very close to shorting the market at the bottom. Fortunately for his investors, a colleague convinced him not to.

The data is very clear that market timing doesn't work.

In fear for 5+% declines that come, on average every six months, investors pull money out of stock and bond funds at the exact wrong times.

Analysis of investor fund flows compared to market performance further supports the argument that investors are unsuccessful at timing the market. Market upswings rarely coincide with mutual fund inflows while market downturns do not coincide with mutual fund outflows." -Dalbar Investor Study (emphasis added)

Here are the results. Whether you look at stocks or bonds, and no matter the time frame, investors achieve much lower returns than they would had they simply bought and held.

Over the past 30 years, a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio would have achieved 6% CAGR total returns, growing your wealth 5.74 fold.

What did market timing investors attempting to follow a 60/40 portfolio achieve over this time period? -2.65% CAGR inflation-adjusted returns.

In other words, during the greatest bond bull market in history, and a period when stocks rose 18 fold, these investors saw their wealth shrink by 55%.

I keep pounding the table about the evils of market timing because the S&P 500 is now trading at 18.3 times 2020's consensus EPS (per Refinitiv) of $177.

That means stocks are 13% historically overvalued and not just is pullback risk very elevated but so is correction risk. Vanguard is estimating a 50% probability of a 10% to 19.9% correction in 2020. That's compared to a 40% correction risk in any given year since 1945.

Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo Chief Equity Strategist, recently wrote in a note:

The last time sentiment felt this positive (4Q17, on the heels of tax reform) stocks initially rallied in 1Q18 before running head-first into a 10% correction... A 10% stock market correction in 1H20 is possible; we can envision one in late March/early April when the Fed’s balance sheet possibly stops growing...If we do see a healthy equity sell-off in 1H20, we would buy weakness, all else equal.”

In anticipation of the likely 2020 pullback/correction, I've selected five of my top priority correction watchlist stocks. These are what I'll be buying when the market sentiment sours and market timing investors once more make the wrong choice of what to do with their hard-earned money.

In other words, when others turn fearful, here are the five companies I'll be greedily buying, both for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings, and Dividend Kings' various portfolios.

5 Great Companies I'm Looking To Buy During The Pullback/Correction Of 2020

Company Ticker Quality (Out of 11) Yield Current Price 2020 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Amazon (AMZN) 11- Super SWAN NA $1,845 $2,422 24% 21 to 32% Bristol-Myers (BMY) 9 -blue chip 2.8% $64 $109 41% 14 to 28% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 11-Super SWAN 1.1% $58 $54 -7% 15 to 30% Broadcom (AVGO) 9-blue chip (likely upgrade in 2020) 4.1% $314 $351 11% 10% to 18% Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) 7-average (speculative) 5.4% $75 $204 63% 16% to 46% through 2021 Average 2.7% 26%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

These are far from the only companies I plan to buy in 2020, nor are they the only ones I'm targeting during the likely 2020 pullback/correction. They merely represent some of my highest conviction ideas.

Amazon: The Most Undervalued Tech Blue Chip You Can Buy Right Now

Amazon is the only non-dividend stock I own or plan to own for the foreseeable future. I buy one share per quarter as long as it is attractively valued.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 26.0% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year CAGR consensus: 28.0% CAGR

YCharts long-term consensus: 29.8% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 43.5% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth rate: 25% to 30% CAGR

Fair Value (for total return modeling): 25 to 30 EBITDA

To determine fair value for a hypergrowth stock like Amazon I turn to the Graham/Lynch PEG 1 rule of thumb. That states that a company growing faster than 15% CAGR is worth the equivalent price to earnings/cash flow as its long-term growth rate.

Amazon's long-term growth will largely be driven by its cloud computing business and hyper profitable ad business (75% operating margins according to Piper Jaffray).

However, the secret to Amazon's success is the integrated empire it's built. AWS was originally an in-house cloud computing platform that Amazon used to improve efficiency and reliability for its retail business. The ad business is an offshoot of the machine learning AWS created to serve its cloud computing customers.

The more people Amazon gets to use Prime and its overall ecosystem, the more effective AWS's machine learning and ad business become.

According to market research firm Canalys, in Q3 the cloud computing market grew 37% YOY, with Amazon still #1 with 33% market share (MSFT is #2 at 17%). Granted Microsoft is a fierce rival and is gaining market share since Azure grew sales 59% vs. Amazon's 35% and industry growth rate of 37%.

But as long as Amazon's key cash cows grow strongly over time (29% and 32% CAGR is Morningstar's long-term estimate) then it should be able to achieve the 25% to 30% growth rates analysts expect.

Meanwhile, e-commerce growth during the holiday season was 18.4% according to Mastercard (MA), which means Amazon's core sales growth catalyst continues to deliver.

5 Million new Prime members signed up during the holiday season, and that was just one of the numerous impressive records Amazon reported recently. According to The Motley Fool over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend

There were billions of Amazon orders worldwide.

The company sold tens of millions of Amazon devices.

Amazon's own Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Show 5, and AmazonBasics were among the best-selling products and brands during the holiday season.

Independent third-party sellers, which consist primarily of small and medium-sized businesses, saw sales rise by a double-digit growth rate compared with the same period last year.

Independent third-party sellers sold more than 100 million items via Prime free one-day delivery in the United States.

One-day and same-day deliveries were nearly four times higher than they were a year ago.

Amazon's "last-mile delivery network" helped ship 3.5 billion packages globally.

According to Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson, the same big spending on one-day shipping (now free for Prime members) that hurt margins in Q3 could generate up to $50 billion in annual marginal revenue. That's 19% sales growth right there, showcasing the brilliant long-term strategy Bezos is famous for.

According to Piper Jaffray's recent survey of Prime members,

55% of Prime members said they would use Amazon.com more if one-day shipping were more widely available. The average increase in expected usage is about 30%."

Remember that Amazon's economies of scale are how it plans to earn a slim profit in its retail business. However, keeping people using Prime and gathering customer buying info is how its real profit drivers will keep growing strongly in the coming years and decades.

Amazon Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value/Carnevale/Lynch Rule Of Thumb 2020 2021 Owner Earnings 26.0 $2,764 $3,388 Operating Cash Flow 25.2 $2,497 $3,026 Free Cash Flow 26.0 $1,691 $2,067 EBITDA 26.0 $2,580 $3,274 EV/EBITDA 26.0 $2,580 $3,274 Average $2,422 $3,006

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Using either the PEG 1 derived 26 or its own historical multiples, here are the metrics I used to estimate Amazon's value at between $1,691 and $2,764 in 2020. The average of $2,422 is my reasonable estimate of what its expected fundamentals are worth next year.

Conservative Total Return Potential Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Amazon grows at the low end of my growth range and trades at 25 times EBITDA, then it can deliver 21% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Upper End Of Total Return Potential Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the upper end of the growth range and fair value range, Amazon could basically triple your investment over the next five years.

Analyst Consensus Medium-Term Total Return Forecast

Year Total Return CAGR 2020 39% 2021 33% 2022 27%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's the medium-term analyst consensus return outlook. That's derived from the consensus EBITDA/share estimates over the next three years applied to the 26 EBITDA multiple.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Amazon's growth over the next three years is expected to be slower than the long-term consensus, yet Amazon's discount to fair value is so great that a return to fair value in 2020 would result in a 39% return.

That's because Amazon is currently trading at

18.6 times 2020 consensus EBITDA

PEG of 0.72 (vs. S&P 500 3.05)

24% discount to 2020 fair value (very strong buy)

Relative to its expected growth, Amazon is currently 4.2 times more undervalued than the broader market, and one of the best values in tech you can find for 2020.

Bristol-Myers: The Fattest Pitch Of 2020

forward PE (based on 2020 consensus): 10.0

FactSet long-term consensus growth: 9.1% CAGR

PEG ratio: 1.1 (vs. 3.05 for S&P 500)

Bristol-Myers is a pharma blue chip that both Dividend Kings' Deep Value portfolio and I have been buying steadily for weeks. My father is also buying it for his retirement portfolio based on my recommendation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Why do I consider BMY the best "fat pitch" stock of 2020? Because the $74 billion acquisition of Celgene closed on November 20. BMY bought CELG when it was the 6th most undervalued biotech in America. Management said that EPS growth would be "at least 40%" within the first year.

BMY Consensus Growth Matrix

Metric 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth 2022 Consensus Growth EPS 46% 16% 13% Operating cash flow/share 58% 92% 13% EBIT (pre-tax profits)/share 132% 17% 12% EBITDA/share 123% 13% NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's the latest consensus growth forecast from FactSet for the next three years.

In a year when the S&P 500 is likely to see 4% to 8% EPS growth, BMY's earnings are expected to soar almost 50%. New drug launches in 2021 and $2.5 billion in cost synergies expected within three years are expected to drive earnings and cash flow growth that blows most drug makers (and companies of any kind) out of the water.

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 2.69% $61 $67 $68 13-Year Median Yield 3.12% $53 $58 $59 25-Year Average Yield 3.44% $48 $52 $53 Earnings 19.3 $84 $123 $145 Operating Cash Flow 19.1 $63 $101 $188 EBITDA 14.0 $68 $152 $172 EBIT 16.1 $72 $166 $194 EV/EBITDA 14.0 $68 $152 $172 Average $65 $109 $131

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Hypergrowth of this kind means that BMY's fair value is rocketing higher.

(Source: YCharts)

Despite a 50% rally off its lows, BMY's growth is so strong that it remains a very strong buy. In fact, as long as it's $76 or less it's a "very strong buy" and I and Dividend Kings will keep buying it steadily.

That's because over the long term, BMY's growth is expected to remain near the top of its industry.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 9.1% CAGR (down from 14.0% last week)

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 15.1% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 11.1% CAGR (up from 10.7% a few weeks ago)

long-term historical growth: 6.0% CAGR over the last 20 years

realistic long-term growth range: 7% to 15.1% CAGR

historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 19 to 22 P/E

There is always a lot of growth uncertainty with drug makers, who have to contend with patent cliffs and trial failures. That's why I use a wide growth range to estimate long-term return potential.

Conservative Total Return Potential Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

But even if BMY grows about half as fast as Reuters expects, even the low end of historical fair value is likely good enough to allow it to double your investment over the next five years.

Upper End Of Total Return Potential Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it grows at the upper end of its growth range and hits the upper end of fair value, then it could more than triple your investment over the next five years.

Analyst Consensus Medium-Term Total Return Forecast

Year Total Return CAGR 2020 95% 2021 51% 2022 38%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

And if BMY were to return to fair value (19.3 P/E) earlier? Then you can see above what kind of annualized returns are possible over the next three years.

We're talking medium to long-term returns on par with the best investors in history. All from a blue chip drug maker that's trading at 10 times consensus 2020 EPS.

Are these returns guaranteed? Of course not. But it would take a lot of horrible execution for BMY to disappoint investors next year and not become one of the hottest stocks of 2020.

Brookfield Asset Management: The Berkshire Of Global Hard Assets Is A Must Own Long-Term Holding

forward P/EBITDA (based on 2020 consensus): 5.8

long-term consensus growth: 10% (YCharts)

PEG ratio: 0.58 (vs. 3.05 for S&P 500)

Brookfield is the Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) of global hard asset managers, with over $511 billion in assets under management and a track record for delivering some of the best long-term returns of any company.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BAM

At the right price, BAM is my favorite company and as close to a "must own" for my portfolio.

BAM Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 1.42% $45 $45 $51 13-Year Median Yield 1.51% $42 $42 $48 EBITDA 6.4 NA $64 $70 EV/EBITDA 6.4 NA $64 $70 Average $44 $54 $60

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Next year's annual $0.01 per quarter dividend hike will push up fair value to $55 but I model it based on what it's paying now.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: NA

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: -4.4% CAGR (EPS estimate wrong metric)

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 10% CAGR

Management guidance: 15% to 24% CAGR (various forms of cash flow)

long-term historical growth: 19.5% CAGR over the last 20 years

realistic long-term growth range: 10% to 15%

historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 5 to 7 times EBITDA

Conservative Total Return Potential Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if BAM grows at just 10% and trades at the low end of its fair value range, it can likely double your investment over the next five years.

Upper End Of Total Return Potential Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

My upper end of growth range is the low end of management's growth guidance. If BAM achieves that 15% growth and returns to the upper end of historical fair value, then it could deliver about 30% CAGR total returns.

Base Case Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

My base case is historical 6.4 EBITDA and 12.5% CAGR growth, which still might allow BAM to triple your investment over the next five years.

Each 5% it drops represents about 1% more CAGR return potential over the next five years. This is why BAM is a prime market pullback limit candidate, to buy aggressively when the market finally suffers its next decline.

Broadcom: My Favorite High-Yielding Tech Blue Chip Of 2020

forward P/E (based on 2020 consensus): 13.6

FactSet long-term consensus growth: 13.1% CAGR

PEG ratio: 1.04 (vs. 3.05 for S&P 500)

Broadcom is one of my Dividend Kings and Chuck Carnevale's favorite tech companies. That's courtesy of management's exceptional M&A track record that has allowed Broadcom to grow both revenue and margins at a ferocious pace since 2010.

(Source: investor presentation)

The new focus on software could push up margins even more and make Broadcom even more of a free cash flow minting machine.

The WSJ is reporting that AVGO is trying to sell its non-core RF business for $10 billion, potentially to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). Citi (NYSE:C) estimates that at $10 billion if SWKS were to buy that unit it would be 46% accretive to EPS in fiscal 2021.

Dividend Kings and I also own SWKS which we bought back in June following the last trade uncertainty-induced pullback.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Needless to say, we'd love to see that deal happen because it means that Broadcom would trade a lower margin and more volatile business for cash with which to pay down debt or buy a software company that would boost FCF margins even higher (40% in 2019).

Metric Amount Total Liabilities/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 3.4 Total Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.6 Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.2 Total Liabilities/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.8 Total Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.1 Net Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance 1.7 Net Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance if AVGO sells RF unit for $10 billion and pays down debt 1.1

(Sources: earnings results, conference call, management guidance)

As importantly paying down $4 billion in debt in 2020 (per management guidance) and then potentially another $10 billion more could get AVGO's net debt/EBITDA ratio down to 1.1 by the end of fiscal 2020. Even without that asset sale, leverage is likely to hit sub 2.0 next year.

High debt from the Symantec Enterprise acquisition (about $11 billion worth) was the reason I downgraded Broadcom to 9/11 blue chip quality from 10/11 SWAN quality. Moody's estimated that leverage would finish 2019 at 4.3 and drop by 0.5 turns per year.

Broadcom has once more smashed expectations by delivering leverage of 3.4 in 2019 and by the end of fiscal 2020 will get an upgrade back to 10/11 SWAN quality as long as management delivers on its guidance.

Speaking of guidance, there is a big difference between what analysts and management expect in terms of EBITDA growth.

Metric 2019 Growth 2020 Consensus Growth Dividend 23% 9.5% EPS 2% 8% Owner Earnings/Share 12% 28% Operating Cash Flow/Share 12% 10% FCF/share 16% 1% EBITDA/share 10% 37% (9.2% management guidance) EBIT/share -17% 205%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

To be conservative, I'm using management EBITDA guidance and then applying the consensus 2021 and 2022 EBITDA growth forecasts to build Broadcom's valuation matrix.

AVGO Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 3.53% $368 $403 $428 Earnings 13.8 $317 $349 $383 Operating Cash Flow 15.0 $382 $426 $431 EBITDA 13.1 $345 $373 $395 EV/EBITDA 13.1 $345 $373 $395 Average $351 $384 $406

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

After eliminating the outliers (like EBIT which estimates AVGO will be worth over $800 in 2020) I estimate it's worth $351 this year. The P/E fair value of $317 is the most important one to watch because that's what the long-term return model is based on.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 13.1% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year CAGR consensus: 13.3% CAGR

YCharts long-term consensus: 12.8% CAGR

Management guidance: 10+% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 39.4% CAGR over the past nine years

Realistic growth rate: 9% to 14% CAGR

Historical Fair Value (for total return modeling): 13.5 to 15 PE

Over the long term, analysts expect management to deliver on its "10+% CAGR EPS and dividend growth" guidance. I use a 9% to 14% CAGR growth range and then apply the company's historical 13.5 to 15 fair value P/E range to estimate long-term return potential.

Conservative Total Return Potential Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if Broadcom grows 1% slower than management guidance, and trades at the low end of fair value P/E, it's likely to deliver double-digit returns.

Upper End Of Total Return Potential Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the upper end of the growth range and fair value range, 18% CAGR returns are possible.

Base Case Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

My base case for Broadcom is the historical 13.8 PE and FactSet's 13.3% CAGR long-term growth, delivering 15% CAGR returns over the next five years.

Broadcom is a very volatile stock (as is the case with most tech names) and any market pullback or correction in 2020 could see it decline significantly, boosting those long-term return potentials.

Innovative Industrial Properties: The Fastest-Growing Company I Know Of

(Source: Motley Fool)

IIPR is America's only publicly-traded cannabis REIT focusing on triple-net-leases to medical cannabis growers.

It just closed on its 46th property deal, representing its 12th acquisition in Q4. For context, in Q4 2019 it has purchased more properties than it owned at the start of the year.

46 properties in 14 states (33 states and DC have legalized medical cannabis)

100% occupancy

weighted remaining lease: 15.3 years

weighted cash flow yield (cap rate): 13.6% (vs. 6% to 8% industry norm)

Investment spreads (cash yield minus cash cost of capital): about 10% (vs. 1% to 3% industry norm)

3% to 4.5% annual rental escalators (1% to 2% industry norm)

1.5% management fee (based on rent, paid to IIPR, not externally managed) - no other triple net lease has this

IIPR is basically the largest financier of medical cannabis growers and thus able to secure extremely attractive terms on its property acquisitions.

(Source: IIPR)

Is IIPR a low-risk stock? Heck, no. That's why Dividend Kings and I have a 2.5% risk cap on it. That cap allows me to invest up to 2.5% of my entire savings into this hyper-growth REIT at opportunistic prices. The exact kind of prices we'd see in a broader market pullback.

Metric 2019 Growth Consensus 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus FFO/Share 136% 98% 14% AFFO/Share 122% 88% 11% EBITDA/Share 300% 151% 39% EBIT/Share 318% 179% 39%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Why the low-risk cap? Because there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding IIPR's long-term growth prospects.

In 2021, growth is expected to radically slow down, most likely due to analyst concerns that cannabis will be legalized (or at least cannabis banking will). If IIPR has to compete with traditional banks then its cap rates will fall on new properties.

Would growth stop entirely? No, since management still has an edge in terms of expertise in underwriting. Realty Income (O) is the king of retail triple-net-lease REITs because of superior management and access to the most low-cost capital.

There is literally no barrier to entry for private equity or other REITs to compete in their space and yet Realty continues to grow at a modest 4% to 5% per year and deliver great long-term returns (if bought at a reasonable price).

IIPR is likely to grow between 10% and 24.7% CAGR depending on when cannabis is legalized.

Metric Historical Fair Value Reasonable Valuation Multiple 2019 2020 2021 3-Year Median Yield 2.08% 2.08% $192 $199 $226 FFO 127.8 24.7 $66 $130 $149 AFFO 41.1 24.7 $73 $138 $154 EBITDA 88.5 24.7 $108 $272 $377 EBIT 62.0 24.7 $76 $211 $294 EV/EBITDA 88.5 24.7 $108 $272 $377 Average $104 $204 $263

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

To model IIPR I use the F.A.S.T. Graphs growth extrapolation tool since no long-term consensus estimates are available from any other source.

Using the current three years' worth of estimates, F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates 24.7% CAGR long-term growth, which is why I use those multiples instead of the historically much higher ones (when IIPR was growing over 300% CAGR).

What kind of returns can investors expect?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If there is no legalization of cannabis at the Federal Level through 2021, then a 24.7 FFO multiple allied to consensus 2021 FFO/share yields 46% CAGR total returns over the next two years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If growth does slow to about 10% after legalization then IIPR's fair value FFO would, per the Graham/Carnevale rule of thumb, fall to 15. In that case, the two-year return potential falls to 16% CAGR.

Of course, the benefit of legalization is that access to lower-cost capital (including for IIPR) would make for healthier tenants and a less risky business model.

Thus I consider IIPR one of my top priority stocks for a pullback/correction and I'm looking to buy it at 6% to 7% yields until I've maxed out my risk cap with six more purchases this year.

Bottom Line: 2020 Is Going To Be An Exciting Year For My Retirement Portfolio

I continue to warn readers that a pullback in 2020 is very likely, and the risk of a correction is elevated due to high broader market valuations.

(Source: AZ quotes)

But that doesn't mean it's time to panic-sell stocks and hide under the bed.

To understand volatility is to embrace it as a lover, and harness its power to achieve generous, safe yields and incredible total returns once the market invariably recovers.

What "Greedy When Others Are Fearful" Gets You

(Source: YCharts)

My best portfolio returns have not come from chasing speculative high-flyers. Merely from making high probability/low-risk purchases of quality dividend stocks when the market hated them most and investors were running for the hills.

SWKS: up 70% since June 2019

AAPL: up 69% since November 2018

ITW: up 42% since October 2018

CVS: up 40% since April 2019

BMY: up 34% since April 2019

UNH: up 32% since April 2019

TXN: up 29% since October 2018

BLK: up 27% since October 2018

Each of these big winners I bought during a pullback or correction.

(Source: imgflip)

Understanding a company's fundamentals, including its risk profile and valuation, is how you can know when a stock is mispriced. Which means either ignoring risk entirely (bubble stocks) or pricing in unlikely worst-case scenarios and then some.

Amazon, Bristol-Myers, Broadcom, Brookfield Asset Management, and Innovative Industrial Properties are all top priority pullback/correction stocks for me this year.

That's because each offers

strong long-term growth potential

trustworthy and competent management

reasonable or attractive valuations (BAM is close to a reasonable price)

safe and steadily rising dividends (except for Amazon)

double-digit long-term return potential

I can't tell you when the next pullback will start, how long it will last, or how bad it will be. Historically speaking, it will begin in the first half of 2020, last about one month and stocks will fall 7% before beginning their recovery.

But every downturn is different, so always think in terms of probability and prudent risk management for your needs.

These are the risk management rules that run my retirement portfolio and all Dividend Kings portfolios. They are the reason that we sleep very well at night and don't fear future downturns, but look forward to them.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Never forget, that stocks are the best-performing asset class in history, not despite short-term volatility, but precisely because of it.

