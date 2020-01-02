FedEx: Fee Increases May Not Stem Margin Erosion

However, the move will likely not be about to keep its total operating income from falling further.

It seems like a sound business decision for FDX. It could help protect margins in certain segments of the business.

Source: Barron's

The debate over the direction of the U.S. economy rages on. I believe we are at peak economy. However, the incessant melt-up in financial markets appears to mask the true strength of the economy. If the economy turns down, then the transportation sector could be the first to get hit. That puts FedEx (FDX) in the spotlight. FedEx and UPS (UPS) recently added a $24 fee for certain bulky items:

FedEx (FDX -1.1%) and (UPS -1.2%) are protecting their bottom lines by applying a $24 charge on packages that weigh more than 50 pounds, down from a prior threshold of 70 pounds. The extra costs will hit some shippers hard and are likely to be passed on to consumers, especially in the categories of TVs, furniture and auto parts. The new charges went into effect at UPS yesterday and are due to be instituted at FedEx on January 6.

FedEx needs to increase revenue anyway it can. Its most-recent quarterly results were underwhelming. The company reported revenue of $17.3 billion, down 3% Y/Y. Revenue for FedEx Express and FedEx Freight fell 5% and 4%, respectively. FedEx Ground revenue rose by low single-digits. A few months ago FedEx did not renew its ground shipping contract with Amazon (AMZN), which is likely to become a FedEx competitor. The loss of Amazon business hurt revenue. Amazon recently blocked third-party sellers from using FedEx Ground for Prime deliveries. This could further hurt FedEx's top line.

Source: Shock Exchange

The company's operating income fell hard. Operating income was $554 million, down over 50% Y/Y. Operating income margin was 3.3%, down about 370 basis points versus the year-earlier period. On a segment basis, operating income at FedEx Express and FedEx Ground both fell by double digits. Operating income for FedEx Freight fell 5%.

FedEx Ground is expanding to six and seven-day delivery. Management intimated the margin erosion was due to rising costs to expand the company's infrastructure, yet revenue from expanding its services had not caught up with rising costs yet. That may partially explain the erosion in margins. However, I believe FedEx is experiencing a loss of price power. Using the limited information in the 10-Q on revenue per segment, I performed a high analysis of operating income margin per segment (excluding corporate eliminations).

I estimate that operating income margin for FedEx Express was 2.4%, down about 370 basis points versus the year-earlier period. I estimate that operating income margins for FedEx Ground fell 450 basis points, while margins for FedEx Freight were practically unchanged. With an operating income margin of 7.9%, FedEx Freight seems to have the most pricing power of the company's three operating segments. If the company is building the FedEx Ground infrastructure then why would margins for FedEx Express fall so hard? Market chatter previously suggested FedEx may have been slashing prices to fill planes. Such chatter could eventually gain legs.

Why Raise Fees On Bulky Items?

E-commerce is FedEx's fastest-growing segment. Business-to-consumer ("B2C") connotes companies selling products directly to consumers. Its popularity has grown with the explosion of the Internet. Management is trying to position FedEx as a major player in the B2C market.

Our B2B business provides greater density and stronger yields than B2C, and so, we are renewing our focus on commercial traffic, which makes up a significant portion of our ground volume. However, recognizing that e-commerce is the fastest growing segment in our business, we are working to position FedEx Ground as the B2C player. We have spent years enhancing our network, and today our FedEx Ground Network is well-equipped for handling this rapidly growing market, including seven-day operations for the majority of the U.S., and the dedicated large package operations for handling the growth and heavy and bulky items moving to the ground network.

FedEx has also invested heavily in technology. Its Dynamic Route Optimization ("DRO") system provides real time data to service providers, allowing them to optimize route timing. Service providers can also use DRO to accommodate the increase in packages. Ultimately, DRO should allow FedEx and its service providers to handle increased e-commerce volume. This should improve efficiency and productivity throughout the company's network.

The increase in fees for bulky items should help FedEx grow revenue and improve margins for that product category. Pursuant to ground transportation, FedEx is not the only game in town. UPS is a worthy competitor. Amazon is expected to build out its ground transportation network as well. If Amazon continues to steer business away from FedEx then it could continue to create headwinds for FedEx. The company could enjoy pricing power for bulky items for the foreseeable future. However, I expect the company to face headwinds in other areas.

In my opinion, the global economy has likely peaked. A stagnant economy, particularly in the industrial sector, could cause the overall transportation sector to decline. I believe FedEx's infrastructure is built for volume. If that volume does not materialize - due to waning demand or competitive pressures - then its operating income margins could continue to deteriorate.

Conclusion

Raising fees on bulky items appears to be a sound business decision by FedEx. It likely will not stop the slide in operating income. FDX is down about 10% Y/Y. It will likely fall further. Sell the stock.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.