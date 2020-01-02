Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Positive Results In The Last Full Week Of 2019

The main benchmark and most of the high-yield closed-end funds increased their prices in the last full week of this year.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past few months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. Unfortunately, at these prices, most of the CEFs are with limited upside potential. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds. We all hope the next year will provide us many interesting opportunities for our portfolios.

The Benchmark

The last Friday session of 2019 is behind us. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.20 per share and finished the last full week of 2019 at $87.92 per share. The last month was very positive for the high-yield index as it managed to break out the range which we used to see almost the whole year.

Just because we are about to see the end of the year I would like to highlight how successful was the year for the sector. The beginning of the year will be remembered with the returned optimism and the euphoria to buy riskier assets again. During the whole year, we did not see a serious correction in the price of the main index. Most of the time the price of the benchmark was traded between the price range of $85.00 and $87.50. However, in December the price reached a new high and it seems that the index will finish the year close to its highest annual price.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.01 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.72 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it is 0.92 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0591 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, most of the closed-end funds from the sector increased their net asset values. We saw a very solid performance by the funds sponsored by MassMutual: Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) and Barings Participation Investors (MPV). Both of them increased their prices by more than 3.00%. The full weekly performance of each of the CEFs you can find in the above paragraph.

When I prepare my weekly analysis for the closed-end funds, I аlways include the Z-score as a statistical criterion which helps me to acquire a better grasp of the situation in the sector. If the funds are traded at very low Z-scores, it usually means I will be a more aggressive buyer and will try to take advantage of the statistical edge. This was the case in December 2018 when the panic decreased the prices of the high-yield closed-end funds and we saw many funds to be traded at Z-score of around -4.00 points and discount of around 17.00%. This was the time when we had to be brave and include these funds in our portfolio. Now, the situation is different and I am more cautious because of the lack of statistical edge.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) and BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) continue to be the closed-end funds that I prefer from these ones which have negative Z-score. BGH and DHF offer very competitive current yields and based on the latest information, they keep positive earnings/coverage ratios. Also, these CEFs can be a very good option for those of you who want to buy an investment with a very short duration. Only 2.25 years for BGH and 2.76 years for DHF.

Data by YCharts

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I see statistically overpriced assets without any significant fundamental reason, I prefer to re-allocate my money in some similar investment with a lower Z-score. The closed-end funds with Z-score above 2.00 points may be considered as statistically overpriced from my perspective. For a pretty long period of time, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) was my favorite long position because it was undervalued compared to its peers. Positive earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance accompanied by competitive yield and attractive discount. This was the situation around IVH just several months ago. However, the market saw the potential of IVH and has narrowed the spread between its price and net asset value to only 8.07%. Respectively, we find it to be traded at 2.07 points Z-score which should be a signal for me to close my long position and to wait for another opportunity to buy it.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.67 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.10 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December 2018, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and, now, it is slightly below 1.00 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The discount or the premium of the closed-end funds may be a result of many factors such as historical performance, management fees, liquidity, the complexity of the portfolio and so on and so on. If the fund is traded at a high discount, it is not always a good sign and a good investment. However, if you manage to find a quality closed-end fund that is undervalued from the market and it is traded at a discount, it will not be a bad idea to include it in your portfolio.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) is one of the interesting options which I see in the above table. Its attractive discount of 9.68% is accompanied by a Z-score of 1.51 points. Yes, the Z-score is not relatively low but based on the high discount I think we may review the fund as a potential "Buy" candidate. The current yield of 7.91% may be a perfect vehicle for you to boost the overall return of your portfolio.

Another important fact is the positive earnings/coverage ratio of the fund which signals that the management team can fully cover the dividend with the earnings from the investments. In other words, based on this ratio, the fund is able to keep the current dividend unchanged.

The positive UNII/Share balance is another fact which should be taken into consideration when we are talking about the protection of the dividend. In combination with the earnings/coverage ratio, it is an important factor for the distributions.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -4.92%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -5.24%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have already discussed the significant weekly increase in the prices of MPV and MCI which are one of the few CEFs from the area that are traded at a premium. Yes, the historical performance of these two funds is amazing but I will not buy a fund at 21.25% premium.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.69% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset values are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Four funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.36%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.93%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.70%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on December 29, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

