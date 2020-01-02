10 SaaS Under $20B: More Alpha For 2020 And Beyond

The basket is up +50% in 2019, and I believe the alpha generated will be even more impressive looking forward.

The basket has done incredibly well in this first year, so much so that I already have to rebrand them 10 SaaS Under $20B.

One year ago, I introduced a basket of 10 under $10B: a group of highly promising SaaS companies likely to beat the market over five years.

I introduced a year ago this basket of 10 SaaS businesses under $10 billion, projecting that they will do better than the S&P 500 over the next five years.

These 10 companies are particularly relevant together as part of a basket strategy and have been hand-selected following a series of KPIs, screeners, and scorecards.

Source: App Economy Insights.

The ingredients of this recipe:

significant addressable markets

strong leadership teams and culture

companies still small enough to generate significant returns

winning SaaS businesses with high retention and expansion rate

winning stocks with price appreciating over the last 12 months

undiscovered or under-followed tickers

Consider that you are shooting for 50% accuracy. Chances are at least a few of these fast-growing disruptive SaaS businesses will compound to significant returns - as long as you can hold on to them.

Given the high-risk/high-reward nature of these companies, even if the majority of them turn out to be losers, the few winners should be enough to more than offset the losers and beat the market averages. As we review the 2019 performance of these companies, you'll see that this assumption holds true.

As you can tell by the chart below, I had to rebrand my basket "10 SaaS Under $20B" following an astonishing performance already delivered in 2019 for several of them.

Companies in the chart: Okta (OKTA), Paycom Software (PAYC), The Trade Desk (TTD), HubSpot (HUBS), Elastic (ESTC), MongoDB (MDB), Alteryx (AYX), Eventbrite (EB), AppFolio (APPF), Zuora (ZUO).

Source: Chart by author. Market Cap from Yahoo Finance 1/1/2020.

The key metrics of evaluating SaaS businesses

While investors typically use key metrics such as P/E (Price to earnings ratio) or EV/FCF (Enterprise Value to Free Cash Flow), the story has to be different for young SaaS businesses.

These companies tend to have growth stories that can be hard to evaluate and project over the long term and they are re-investing heavily in themselves, making them look richly valued based on backward-looking metrics.

From RRR (Revenue Retention Rate) to DBNE (Dollar-Based Net Expansion rate), there are many ways to evaluate how healthy a SaaS business is.

Overall, a strong business model should require less and less spending on sales & marketing over time proportionally to revenue.

I have broken down before the three pillars of cloud businesses:

Acquisition : How efficiently is the company acquiring new customers? Is that cost increasing or dropping over time? This could depend on TAM or how specific the service provided really is, among other things.

: How efficiently is the company acquiring new customers? Is that cost increasing or dropping over time? This could depend on TAM or how specific the service provided really is, among other things. Retention : Are customers sticking with the product? How many customers from the 2017 cohort are still around? What is the Net Retention on a revenue basis (overall dollar amount made from the same cohort of customers over time).

: Are customers sticking with the product? How many customers from the 2017 cohort are still around? What is the Net Retention on a revenue basis (overall dollar amount made from the same cohort of customers over time). Monetization: Are existing customers spending more money on additional products? Are they spending more in year 2 compared to year 1? Is the company providing Life Time Value per customer and how fast is it offsetting Customer Acquisition Costs (LTV/CAC)?

SaaS businesses are rarely a home run on all KPIs, but when they are, their valuations tend to reflect it with a huge premium up to 20+ times sales.

If you are focusing on traditional valuation metrics such as P/E or PEG, you are wasting your time here. There is a leap of faith needed when you invest in a loss-making company growing its revenue more than 50% year on year report after report.

Some of them will eventually show cracks in their growth story that can lead to dramatic draw-downs in their share price. Some others will see their growth accelerate and will go on to become the Atlassian (TEAM), Shopify (SHOP), Square (SQ), or even Salesforce.com (CRM) and Oracle (ORCL) of tomorrow.

The common denominators: a screener for the winners

Out of some of the top performing SaaS stocks, some similarities begin to appear in their stories and fundamentals. Here is a list of commonalities I have found between them when I selected them originally:

They are making half a billion or less in yearly revenue

in yearly revenue They are still losing money

They are growing fast (25%+)

(25%+) They often have high insider holdings (5%+)

(5%+) They have low trading volume on average

on average They are cash flow positive

They have outstanding management teams and culture

and culture They are mostly under-followed by Wall Street (less than ~10 analysts)

by Wall Street (less than ~10 analysts) They have high valuations by most standard metrics

by most standard metrics Their price has appreciated over the last 12 months (winners win)

As part of the screening process, I considered the three following as the sine qua non of KPIs in order to filter out companies that would fall out of an acceptable spectrum:

CEO approval ratings on Glassdoor > 80%

Fast growing top line > 25%

Stock price movement over the last 12 months positive

By selecting only companies that deliver at least on the three KPIs above, I am most likely looking at companies that have a strong leadership, fast-growing business, and a winning stock.

The Small Cap Scorecard

Following the 10 criteria above, I have built a Scorecard for evaluating small caps in order to identify potential high performers for the years to come.

These criteria add more traditional valuation metrics in the mix such as profitability, PEG, cash flow and also address if the company remains fairly "undiscovered" by Wall Street.

CEO Approval on Glassdoor > 80% Growth > 25% Price Appreciation TTM Sales TTM < $500M Cash Flow > 0 Insider Holdings > 5% Analysts < 10 Daily trading volume < $25M Profit > 7% PEG < 1

While the overall score is certainly not an end-all-be-all kind of indicator, it forces me into having a full picture of the pros and cons and comes handy when comparing a large number of companies to see which ones stand out.

With new promising growth stories every other month and head-scratching valuations, I have come to appreciate relying on such a screener.

Source: Chart by author. Financials from Yahoo Finance and CEO approval rating from Glassdoor.com on 1/1/2020

The 10 companies under $20 billion discussed today are all relatively high on the scorecard with overall scores ranging from 40% to 70%. As expected, they tend to fall short when it comes to backward-looking valuation metrics based on earnings but show spectacular results otherwise.

While a high score on the card is not sufficient to determine a winner, you will rarely see a big loser score high across these KPIs. The screener becomes more of a tool to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Let's not forget the importance and relevance of the basket approach. Again, you don't have to be right on each individual company when you diversify your investment across a wide range of promising growth stories. While they could all deliver for their own individual compelling reasons, even a 50% success rate will be more than enough to deliver a market-beating performance.

Indeed, high flyers in the SaaS category tend to deliver spectacular returns. All you need is to capture some, one, or two in your fishnet and let them compound.

Eventbrite and Zuora would fail on my selection criteria today. Their respective top-line growth has slowed down below the 25% mark and their stock performance is negative over the trailing 12 months. Does this mean they are not worth holding? Certainly not. Most companies don't grow in a straight line up and to the right. The very premise of my selection a year ago was to give at least five years to this basket to give enough time for the story to unfold. The laggers of 2019 could be the leaders of 2020. Given that both companies are facing what appears to be temporary headwinds, there is no need to be too concerned.

The biggest challenge in the basket approach is investor behavior. With high volatility come emotions, second-guessing and temptation to bail as soon as the portfolio underperforms for more than a year or even a few months. Only investors with the temperament to go through highs and lows and an ability to keep their positions intact for years should consider it.

A look back at 2019

The movements of a stock remain unpredictable over the short term, but it eventually catches up to the performance of the underlying business.

After a strong first half of the year, most SaaS companies trading in the US have suffered a large draw-down from August to November.

To illustrate, the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) has dropped more than 15% from its high before partially rebounding in the last weeks of 2019.

Data by YCharts

Here is how the basket has done over the past twelve months and how it compares to the S&P 500 benchmark (SPY) (IVV) (VOO).

Data by YCharts

For the past twelve months, the basket has delivered +50% on average compared to +29% for the S&P 500 benchmark.

That's +21% of alpha generated in only one year from a group of 10 companies. Remarkable.

As expected, the alpha generated by the basket is driven by a few winners that more than offset the underperformers. Only six companies out of the 10 have delivered returns superior to the S&P 500.

What else makes these 10 under $20B so special?

Okta is an identity-management service built for the cloud, empowering IT departments to manage any employee's access to any application or device. The company reported a dollar-based retention rate of 117% for the trailing 12 months ending October 31, meaning that not only customers are staying around, but they are also adding more functionality over time.

Paycom Software is offering a platform for all HR-related functions such as paycheck, recruitment, benefits and time management. The company has been able to grow its RRR steady at 91% for the past three years, a very high number considering the failure rate of small businesses, the main market Paycom is serving.

The Trade Desk is a digital ad platform, serving the programmatic ad market. The company is covering the entire digital advertising market: Connected TVs, Mobile, Video, Audio, Displays, Social, Native. The worldwide advertising market is expected to reach about one $1 trillion in 2022. The company is growing at a fast clip and is retaining 95% of its customers. You can find my detailed write-up about The Trade Desk here.

HubSpot might be the next Salesforce.com. The company helps small and medium-size businesses draw customers in and close sales with its inbound marketing and sales software (SEO, website, marketing automation, social media, landing pages, blogs). Revenue retention rate was over 100% in its last earnings report. The company was voted the #1 Best Place to Work in 2020 by the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award. You can find my detailed write-up about Hubspot here.

Elastic offers Elasticsearch, the most popular enterprise search engine according to the DB-Engines ranking. They are used in a wide range of applications: from connecting you to your next Uber driver or to your next Tinder match. The company's Net Expansion Rate was over 130% as of October 31, 2019, making it probably the most promising business of this group.

MongoDB might well be the next Oracle. It is a free and open-source document database designed for ease of development and scaling. It offers a superior option when it comes to storage capacity and speed for the modern databases that require greater reliability and efficiency. Net expansion rate exceeded 120% in the last 20 reported quarter.

Alteryx is a provider of self-serve data analytics. It empowers what it calls "data citizens," people without data science or coding experience, to make sense of the overflow of data. Its addressable market is limitless if it can become the go-to analytics tool across IT, data scientists and data analysts. Dollar-based net revenue retention was 132% in its last financial results.

Eventbrite provides online ticketing and event planning services. It has a large TAM thanks to its leading position in the mid-market: "not birthday parties and not Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden, but everything in between," as CEO Julia Hartz puts it. 95% of customers sign themselves up and 97% of them are still around in year 2. The freemium model is converting 17% of users per the company as disclosed in the S-1. The company has struggled to migrate customers from the acquired platform Ticketfly in 2019, but growth should resume nicely looking forward. You can find my detailed write-up about Eventbrite here.

AppFolio has its own niche: a focus on small and medium-sized property management and law firms. Better yet, management expects new verticals to be added in the coming years. The company's dollar-based net expansion rate was 133% for property manager customers and 100% for law firm customers. You can find my write-up about AppFolio here.

Zuora is helping companies transition to the "subscription economy." The company's applications are designed to automate recurring billing, collections, quoting and revenue recognition. Zuora's dollar-based retention rate has expanded from 100% in 2016 to 106% in the most recent quarter. The company had to reorganize its sales force in 2019 and should resume its growth path in the coming quarter after a challenging 2019.

A word of caution

These companies are relatively small and many of them have yet to be profitable. Their businesses are subject to disruption with new competitors, regulations or breakthrough innovations around the corner.

Volatility should be expected, with moves 50% up or down in a matter of weeks for no apparent reasons. Ask yourself if you can cope with that before considering this kind of investment.

While it may sound less risky to spread an investment across 10 companies, this basket does NOT constitute a diversified portfolio in and of itself. They all belong to the same sector, size, and geography, which makes them likely to move together and be subject to the same risks at a macro level.

This basket strategy should only represent a specific sub-category of your overall portfolio and be understood as an alternative to an investment in a single SaaS company.

To illustrate, the App Economy Portfolio holds most of the companies from this basket, but they represent less than 20% of the portfolio.

Bottom Line

2019 was a fantastic year for many Enterprise Software stocks. And they should continue to do well, even in the context of a recession.

Mean regression is always lurking and extreme volatility should be expected for any small growth company. But I believe 2020 remains a great year to start or add to these positions with a multi-year horizon in mind.

While nothing is certain in the short term, particularly on an individual company basis, I am confident that this basket will do very well over a five-year time frame and beyond.

I'll continue to review every year how these 10 companies originally under $10 billion are getting it done compared to the S&P 500.

If you are looking for a portfolio of actionable ideas like this one, please consider joining the App Economy Portoflio. Start your free trial today!

The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more. While keeping in mind some of the best recommendations from experienced gurus of Wall Street such as Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Burton Malkiel or Philip Fisher, I am trying to beat the S&P 500 index by a significant margin. Here are some of the trends reflected in the portfolio:

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPF AYX CRM EB ESTC HUBS MDB OKTA PAYC SHOP SQ TTD ZUO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.