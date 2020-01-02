Silver Miners: Key Resistance Looms Overhead

It's been a massive turnaround year for the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), with the index coming into Q2 ranked in the bottom 10% of groups by year-to-date performance, but finished the year in the top 25% of groups. While it's certainly been a rollercoaster ride for investors, those that have taken advantage of buying low have been rewarded. The fact that the index was finally able to bust through key weekly resistance at $31.35 is a positive sign, and breadth remains strong, which supports higher prices into 2020. However, with strong resistance looming a few percent overhead, I continue to believe the best strategy is taking advantage of 10% pullbacks, not chasing at current levels.

While the S&P 500 (SPY) and Dow Jones Index (DIA) continue to get all the attention, the Silver Miners ETF trounced the performance of both indexes, yet has received much less praise. The Silver Miners ETF beat the S&P 500's return by over 500 basis points and the Dow's performance by 1000 basis points for 2019. While there's no guarantee that this outperformance continues for the Silver Miners ETF through 2020, I would not be surprised to see the index add to its gains with another positive double-digit annual return. The reason for this is simple; the index still remains slightly undervalued on a relative basis to other sectors, and it just broke out of a multi-year downtrend line. Finally, breadth also remains positive, with the best-looking breadth in years for the index. Let's begin by looking at the index's breadth below.

I've always found breadth data to be useful as it's the look under the hood of an index to see if everything is firing correctly. An uptrend in an index coupled with weak breadth often has an expiry date on its positive returns in the near future. Meanwhile, an uptrend in an index with strong breadth likely has further left to run. As the below chart shows, new highs continue to outpace new lows in a massive way for the Silver Miners ETF, with more names joining the party in the last six weeks.

As the below chart shows, the correction phase after the September top was marked by relatively few silver miners making new highs, with Coeur Mining (CDE), Silvercorp Metals (SVM), and Bear Creek Mining (OTCPK:BCEKF) leading the pack. This was coming at the same time as serial laggards Maya Gold and Silver (OTC:MYAGF), Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) and McEwen Mining (MUX) were making new lows. Therefore, breadth was fine, but nothing to write home about as we headed into October. In the past six weeks, however, we've seen Gold Resource Corp. (GORO), SSR Mining (SSRM), Hecla Mining (HL), First Majestic (AG), and SilverCrest Metals (SILV) join the party. While many of these names made new 52-week highs earlier in the year, it remained to be seen whether this was an initial thrust followed by a breakdown like 2016, or a real rally where consolidation would lead to new highs. Based on the most recent breadth data, this is looking more like a sustainable move, vs. a sharp thrust higher that peters out and traps the bulls.

If we take a look at breadth from another indicator, breadth also remains strong, banging on the door of new highs for this indicator. As the below chart shows, the percent of silver miners above their 200-day moving averages is currently sitting just shy of 90%, and the 50% level has been defended on corrections. The first sign of broad weakness or a lack of participation would be a breakdown below this 50% level, which we have yet to see. As I pointed out in my December article "Silver Miners: Breadth Remains Strong," this suggested that new highs were likely on deck. In summary, from a breadth standpoint, all the boxes are checked for the Silver Miners Index currently.

If we move over to the technical picture, the yearly chart has finally awoken from a multi-year slumber, minus the ephemeral intra-year spike in 2016. The Silver Miners ETF has just broken out above this downtrend line (red line) on a yearly close and has done so with an extremely bullish yearly bar. As the below chart shows, the index took out the 2018 lows to throw the majority of market participants offside, and then thrust back the other way to close on its yearly highs. This is an effective bar for finding new lows in a market as it makes it very difficult for investors to catch the lows. This is because many investors are knocked out of positions in disgust, only to watch the index end the year at its highest levels. While some consolidation following this 32% year-to-date return wouldn't be surprising, I would not be surprised if the index tacked on more gains to finish 2020.

From a monthly trend-following perspective, the Silver Miners ETF finished the year on a bullish signal, closing the year above its 20-month moving average. As we can see in the below monthly chart, the green zones represent the best time to be long the Silver Miners ETF, while the red zones represent the riskiest times to be bullish. We have been in the green zone now for six months after reclaiming the 20-month moving average in early Q3, and we continue to trend higher above this critical moving average. This key monthly moving average should finish January at $27.50, and will likely be the floor going forward on any sharp pullbacks. Therefore, as long as corrections can hold above the $27.50 level, the monthly chart will remain intact on a bullish signal.

The fact the monthly chart remains bullish and the yearly chart has shifted to bullish is a significant positive development, though there is reason to not get overly complacent at current levels. As we can see, support levels are stacked below for the Silver Miners ETF, but there is a massive resistance level looming just a few percent overhead. This resistance level comes in at $34.25, and I would be surprised if the index got through here on its first attempt. To take out this weekly resistance, we will need to see a weekly close above $34.50, which would be a clean close above this resistance level.

So what's the best way to play the index?

I continue to view the best way to play the Silver Miners ETF as taking advantage of sharp pullbacks, and I don't see any reason to chase silver miners higher here. While the index could push higher to tag the $34.25 resistance zone, I view the reward to risk as neutral at current levels, vs. when I noted reward to risk was exceptional if we could drop down towards the $27.00 area support three months ago. The key to playing the index, however, is avoiding the dogs. While McEwen Mining, Great Panther Mining (GPL), and Fresnillo may finally change their stripes, I don't see any reason in parking money here and hoping things changed. Instead, investors should stick to the ETF which minimizes the weighting of the laggards or favor the leaders, which have proven they can perform without the index.

To summarize, I expect 2020 to be another good year for the Silver Miners ETF, but this doesn't preclude the index from seeing significant shakeouts along the way. I would view any pullbacks towards the new $29.85 support level as an ideal spot to add some exposure and would consider any corrections that remain above this level to be noise. At the current juncture, reward to risk is neutral at best short term, and while adding new exposure here could work, it's not what I would consider an ideal use of capital.

