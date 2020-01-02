Shell Midstream: Has Some Potential, But Still Has Problems

There is some very real growth potential offshore as Shell ramps up Appomattox and other companies in the region do the same and pump oil into the Mars pipeline.

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, dropdown midstream master limited partnership Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be reasonably solid, as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. A closer look at the actual earnings report does indeed show that there are quite a few things to like here, as the company did manage to continue to execute on its growth story, which I first outlined in an earlier article. There are still a few things that are a bit concerning though, and I will admit that I am not as much of a fan of this company as I am of some other dropdown midstream partnerships like BP Midstream Partners (BPMP).

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Shell Midstream Partners' third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Shell Midstream Partners brought in total revenue of $125 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a slight improvement over the $121 million that it brought in during the second quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $49 million. This was a slight increase over the $48 million that it had in the previous quarter.

Total throughput and terminal volumes across all of the company's infrastructure were relatively in line with the previous quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $153 million in the most recent period. This was a 5.56% decline from the $162 million that it reported in the previous quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners reported a net income of $146 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 22.69% improvement over the $119 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

The first thing that we notice here is that essentially all of the company's financial performance measurements improved compared to the previous quarter. The sole exception to this was in distributable cash flow, which declined by about $9 million quarter over quarter. This is certainly going to be quite concerning because distributable cash flow represents the money that the company has available to pay its distribution. Fortunately though, this problem will only be temporary. This is because the problem was caused by Hurricane Barry, which swept through the Gulf of Mexico during the period. In preparation for this event, several of the upstream producers operating in the Gulf shut down their operations in the interest of safety. Shell Midstream Partners was also forced to shut down its own pipelines in the area for the same reason, which unfortunately meant that the company could not earn any money off of them. This time spent out of operation caused the cash flow that these pipelines produced for the firm to be lower than they were in the second quarter. The upstream producers and Shell Midstream Partners were able to resume normal operations once the storm passed, so this should not be a problem in the future. In addition, the company's distributable cash flow should be a bit higher in the fourth quarter of 2019 than it was in the third because of the absence of this weather-related shutdown.

Despite this though, Shell Midstream Partners reports that its offshore pipeline operations were quite strong during the quarter. As we can see here, the volume of resources moving through these pipelines was higher than in either the third quarter of last year or the first quarter of this one:

Source: Shell Midstream Partners

One of the biggest reasons for this is that the producers upstream of these pipelines have been working to ramp up the production of their development projects. While the hurricane may have delayed these efforts, it was only a short delay, and overall, they do continue their efforts. One of these projects is Appomattox, which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A). It is the company's largest offshore operation in the Gulf of Mexico and, when complete, will consist of fifteen producing wells, five water injection wells, and a subsea system featuring six drill centers all based around a semi-submersible, four-column production host platform. This project pipes its production into the Proteus and Endymion systems, so we should expect to see the resources volumes flowing through these systems to continue to increase as Royal Dutch Shell works to ramp up the project. As we can see, this was one of the company's only offshore pipelines to actually deliver a volume increase quarter over quarter in spite of the hurricane. This is a good sign that clearly shows us the potential of this project.

Shell Midstream Partners' onshore pipelines were able to deliver significant quarter-over-quarter volume growth. This is immediately apparent by looking at the resource volumes flowing through the company's Zydeco pipeline system, which runs from Houston, Texas, to market hubs in St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana:

Source: Shell Midstream Partners

The reason for this volume increase is that the company managed to secure some new contracts from upstream producers to use the spare capacity that the pipeline had earlier this year. These contracts started in the second quarter and boosted the pipeline's volumes and cash flow at that time. Although these contracts started in the second quarter, they were not active for the entire quarter like they were in the third. Thus, they were able to add a certain amount of incremental volumes and cash flow this quarter.

One of Shell Midstream Partners' largest sources of forward growth is the Mars Oil Pipeline, which is a 161-mile system that is capable of transporting up to 600,000 barrels of oil per day from the Mississippi Canyon in the Gulf of Mexico to Chevron's (CVX) Fourchon Terminal.

As I have discussed in various past articles, the Mississippi Canyon is a very resource-rich area that several major oil companies have been working to develop. One of these is Royal Dutch Shell, which has increased its production in the canyon by a massive 79% since 2015:

Source: Shell Midstream Partners

As these companies continue to develop the region, it is likely that the volume of oil flowing through the pipeline will grow, and Shell Midstream Partners is working to increase the capacity of the pipeline to take advantage of this. As we can see here, the capacity of the pipeline system will have more than doubled over the 2016 to mid-2023 period:

Source: Shell Midstream Partners

If we assume that the amount of resources flowing through the pipeline increases as the upstream projects in the Mississippi Canyon come on-line, which seems likely, it will result in the system generating growing amounts of cash flow over the coming years.

Shell Midstream Partners' management appears to be quite confident in the company's forward growth story, as it increased the company's quarterly distribution by 3.49% to $0.4450 per unit. As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. The obvious reason for this is that we do not want it to be forced to cut its distribution and thus cut off our income and cause the unit price to decline. The easiest way to do this is to look at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by its ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to the common unitholders. As already mentioned, Shell Midstream Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $153 million in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the company paid out a total of $104 million to common unitholders and $36 million to the general partner, for a total of $140 million. This gives it a distribution coverage ratio of 1.09. While this does technically indicate that the company does generate enough cash flow to afford the distribution, it is lower than we really want to see to ensure a sufficient margin of safety.

In my first article on Shell Midstream Partners (linked above), I pointed out that the partnership's debt exceeds the value of its assets. This is a very worrying situation because it limits the company's options in the unlikely event of financial problems. For example, the company could not even rely on asset sales (usually a last-ditch option) to resolve its debt. This remains true, as Shell Midstream Partners currently has $2.691 billion in debt compared to $2.019 billion in assets. However, this may be a somewhat unique case, as this debt is owed to the company's sponsor and general partner, Royal Dutch Shell. Royal Dutch Shell is one of the largest and most well-capitalized energy companies in the world, and it may be more willing to work with the partnership in the event of financial troubles than an external lender would. However, I would still prefer to see the company have a stronger financial structure than this.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Shell Midstream Partners, although Hurricane Barry certainly had a negative, though temporary, impact on the firm. The company's growth story continues to be quite solid. It is perhaps not as strong as what some other midstream companies offer, however. The company's financials give me reason for pause too, as it appears to be overlevered and does not have as high a coverage ratio as I would like. I continue to believe that there are better options in the midstream space.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally posted to Energy Profits in Dividends two weeks ago. Subscribers to that service have had time to act upon it.