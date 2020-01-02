Zoom Will Have To Do Much Better Than Analyst Expectations

In order to justify its astronomical valuation, the company will have to do much better than that, and we think it will.

However, analysts expect growth to cut in half in 2020 with earnings nearly stagnant.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is a very fast-growing company in the UCaaS (unified communications as a service) market. There is no doubt that the company is executing phenomenally well, but we wonder about analyst expectations for fiscal 2020, as they expect growth to cut in half and earnings to remain almost stagnant. The company will have to do much better than that to justify its stratospheric valuation.

Growth

The expansion of Zoom is simply phenomenal. From the earnings deck:

Since Q1 2018, the revenue growth rate has slowed from 125% to 85%, but this is anything but alarming - it's actually quite stunning. All this growth, where does it come from? Well:

New customers

Up-scaling, enterprise customers (+97%)

Up-selling (new seats, new products)

International (+98%)

Marketplace

New Customers

The company manages to sign up a host of new customers every quarter. From the earnings deck:

Invariably, new signups contain a few marquee names like the US Postal Service and National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY) (Australia's largest business bank) in Q3.

USPS is a first big win in the public sector after receiving FedRAMP approval in May, and management expects to make more inroads into the public sector - they even have dedicated infrastructure (Zoom Government Cloud) for it.

What is displayed in the graph above is that the corporate sector is growing considerably faster than smaller customers. This boosts growth further, as the expansion opportunities with corporate customers is considerably larger.

Up-Selling

The big companies usually start with a small footprint, gradually adding seats but also new products and services. For instance, management is optimistic about the Zoom Phone.

After being well-received (and being part of the deal with National Australia Bank, for instance) management expects to ramp next year on the following benefits, touted by Nitasha Walia, Group Product Manager at Zoom (from Datamation):

“The big value of Zoom phone is that it’s part of the unified communications platform that Zoom offers - it’s not a stand alone audio product,” Walia said. This integration enables considerable flexibility. A call can easily be migrated to the various outlets in a Zoom conferencing solution, Walia explained. For instance, a voice call to Zoom Phone can be transferred from a mobile device to a Zoom room (an audio only call); the call can then be transferred to a Zoom meeting, allowing screen sharing and video conferencing.

Or the CEO during the Q3CC:

I think a lot of our customers, I mean, existing customer, existing installed base for us have up-sell opportunity, that’s huge. And free to bug from our existing installed base is very, very positive, especially after that goes through the few seats. Their feedback is, wow, that’s amazing. I think, we have a high confidence about the future opportunities.

The up-selling is really substantial. Witness the net dollar retention rate in the table below from the earnings deck. It hasn't been below 130 for the last 7 quarters:

International

International growth constitutes another growth avenue for Zoom, as it's responsible for just 20% of the company's revenue. From the earnings deck:

But it's growing (+98% y/y) faster than US revenue, and this looks set to continue for quite some time, as the company is increasing its international footprint.

For instance, while many UCaaS providers struggle to achieve local service coverage in big markets like India and China, Zoom will achieve this over the coming months.

Marketplace

The Zoom Marketplace customers find third-party apps that enhances the functionality of Zoom products. It was launched in October 2018, and in a year, there are already 150+ apps in the marketplace.

We're not aware this is a money-spinner for the company, but it's the easiest and fastest way to increase functionality and integration with other applications, cementing Zoom's platform. From the Q3CC:

We see a lot of new applications like from health care as well, online education. And I think next several quarters, we probably will see some accelerated growth for our marketplace. To get to the first 100 applications really hard. But now we are – already have 150. I think we’ll be able to see more and more vertical applications build upon our platform.

The company also wants to partner with other cloud-based contact center solutions like Five9 (FIVN) (from the Q3CC):

because we have open platform, also integrate with other contract center solutions as well because some of the customers, they already deploy other cloud business solutions, like inContact, right, or maybe Talkdesk or maybe Twilio solution. That’s why we also needed to integrate as well.

In a more general sense, management wants to partner with best-of-breed solutions providers like they have Slack (WORK), Okta (OKTA), Atlassian (TEAM) and Dropbox (DBX), for instance, as big customers might not want to deploy one unified solution from one company to avoid vendor lock-in and outage risk.

Q3 results

Once again, results came far ahead of expectations, with revenues beating by $10 million+ and non-GAAP EPS by $0.06-0.09 and even a tiny GAAP profit of $0.01. From the 10-Q:

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Management increased guidance quite significantly:

FY2020 revenue is now expected at $609-$610 million instead of $587-$590 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP operating income has been increased by 50%, from $42-45 million to $67-68 million.

Margins

From the earnings deck:

Gross revenue might suffer a bit with the Zoom Phone taking off next year, as that earns a 3-4 points lower margin, which might be a small difference, but one has to realize (from the Q3CC):

if you look at the gross margin, because we did not build the Zoom Phone system from the ground-up, because we share most of the back-end architecture when we build a video conferencing system. That’s why we share the same server, same back-end. I think from a cost perspective, we can really leverage the existing infrastructure.

Management is hopeful this can compensate (from the Q3CC):

And what we’re really focused on is continuously improving those gross margins. So that by the time it does become a more material part of our results, that ideally we’ll have improved the gross margin, so that it’s very close to equal.

Investors should also realize that the company is running its own servers, and expansion happens in a discontinuous way, which can also affect margins.

There was good operational leverage in Q3, especially in S&M on a non-GAAP basis (856bp). However, the company is going to accelerate hiring in Q4, so the leverage will diminish.

Cash

Zoom's cash flow has improved quite spectacularly. From the earnings deck:

However, this was boosted by its employee stock purchase plan (from the Q3CC):

the benefit we received over the last two quarters from the Employee Stock Purchase Plan will become a use of cash in Q4 when the first purchase will be made.

From Q1 FY2021, Q1 and Q3 will see inflows and Q2 and Q4 outflows from this source. The company had $811 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of Q3 (excluding restricted cash), which is, of course, a leftover from the IPO earlier this year.

There are 276 million shares outstanding, with another 19 million coming from incentive pay.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

To say that Zoom's valuation multiples are stretched is putting it mildly (and they have been cut in half from the summer already), but there aren't that many profitable and cash-generating companies growing at 85% and spouting 80% gross margins.

Analyst expect EPS of $0.27 this fiscal year rising only to $0.30 the next, which seems curiously low to us given the operational leverage this year. Next year's revenue is expected to come in at $867 million, which would constitute a slowing down of the growth rate to just 42%, half that expected this year.

That too seems a little low, and one might keep in mind that Zoom has a history (albeit a short one) of beating analyst expectations, which it did in the first three quarters of its public existence by a wide margin.

But there is no doubt that the valuation is one of the steepest around, with even forward EV/S well above 20x, which is a little curious if analysts expect growth to halve and earnings to almost show no growth next year. The company will have to do substantially better than that to deserve such lofty valuations.

Conclusion

There are a number of surprising things of note here:

The fantastic growth of the company

80%+ gross margins with recurring revenue

Multiple avenues to grow

The considerable operational leverage

The habit of the company to beat and raise, although there is only a three-quarters track record

This points to a very well-managed, financially sound, market-leading company in a fast-growing UCaaS market which one can almost buy blindly. But that's also what many investors seem to have done, given the astronomical valuation metrics.

What is puzzling is to square this valuation with the average analyst prediction in which growth will halve and earnings will hardly grow next fiscal year (which starts in February). It's therefore hard to disagree with the Bernstein analyst who argued:

Bernstein says estimates "will have to be aggressively revised upward over the next 8 quarters," which will make the valuation "look more palatable."

So, as the company has a beat and raise habit, it will have to keep that going in a pretty emphatic fashion. Of note is also that the Bernstein analyst lowered his price target from $120 to $107, but this is still well above the $68 the shares closed in calendar year 2019.

We still give Zoom a Buy rating, but investors should be aware that there are considerable risks. One slightly disappointing quarter (like just a smaller beat than any market whisper number) or a change in market sentiment and the shares could be down a lot.

On the other hand, time is on the side of the investor even if that happens, as there is likely to be still enough growth left for the company to grow into its valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.