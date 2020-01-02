Amarin's Patent Infringement Lawsuit, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Amarin (AMRN) is fast approaching a significant event as the company’s lawsuit against a couple of generic drug makers is scheduled for trial on January 13, 2020. The main counter parties in this case are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF) and Teva (NYSE:TEVA), among others. While the case has been pending since 2016 in the district court in Nevada, the history of these claims goes back even farther, when In 2014, Amarin filed a patent infringement case against Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories alleging that its ANDA for marketing the generic version of Vascepa contained 16 counts of patent infringement. What is interesting is that Teva has already settled, and that settlement should have an impact on the decision of the other defendants to also settle. A recent ruling has forced focus of the lawsuit onto two basic issues, as this excellent blog by Markman Advisors clarifies - "First, the generics argue they do not induce infringement of the patents, and second, the generics argue that even if they do infringe, the patents are invalid as obvious."

In more recent times, the case has got more interesting as Vascepa is showing increased acceptance by doctors and patients. The drug showed 67.1 percent increase on an year-over-year basis during the first week of May. Analysts have pegged peak annual revenue for the drug at $5 billion, the figure is likely to reach around 2029. Currently, Vascepa is estimated to post revenue figure close to $350 million during the current financial year. The demand is expected to further spike as the company is vying for significant label expansion for the drug.

The current developments in this regard have been largely favorable for Amarin. Late last year, the company scored a win as a favorable summary judgment was provided by the court. The summary judgment tends to bring a relatively early end to the trial while also limiting the scope of the case. The ruling ensures that during the upcoming trial, there will only be two main principle disputes to be litigated. The first dispute will be the generics claiming that they do not induce infringement of the patents, and second, the generics argue that even if they do infringe, the patents are invalid as obvious.

Some analysts have argued about the difficulty Amarin may face in proving induced infringement. A number of Supreme Court cases, notably here, have clarified the standard of induced infringement. However, given the Nevada court's take on the issue - citing earlier precedent from a Hatch-Waxman case involving the drug Multaq® - it appears that Amarin is in an advantageous position.

Amarin is also likely to benefit from the fact that the burden of proving obviousness falls upon the generics. As per the requirements, generics are expected to prove that the patents are invalid as per “clear and convincing evidence” and this task is deemed to be quite onerous in itself. The judgment also opened the opportunity to go for settlement among the parties.

Amarin has claimed to be the first company to patent a formulation of EPA that lowered TGs without also increasing “bad” cholesterol (LDL-C). It was eventually granted the patent upon showing that its dosage regime for pure EPA yielded unexpected results, namely, it allegedly does not increase LDL-C levels and it reduces apolipoprotein B (“Apo-B”) levels.

Now, looking at how this upcoming development is expected to impact the stock performance of the company, it is important to note that the analysts have already taken into account the uncertainty caused by the cases. This implies that the negative news has been previously priced in the stock. The main inference is that even if the case result does not go in favor of Amarin, the downside for the stock is rather limited. However, it is highly likely that the ruling may be in support of Amarin.

If the parties agree to settle, Amarin is in a position to benefit from the removal of uncertainty currently hanging on its head. Once this ambiguity is removed, the negative impact already factored in the stock price will also be done away with. The settlement will likely push the introduction of generics in the market to 2029, in line with the settlement carried out by Teva. This deadline will provide Amarin with plenty of time to establish itself in the market.

Overall, the trial scheduled to begin on 13th of January, 2020, is expected to have a positive impact on the stock market, no matter what the actual ruling is. However, the upside potential will be more steep for Amarin.

The Good

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) reported the development of a new monoclonal antibody (MAB) discovery and production technology called APEX which it believes maximizes yield. This platform allows the screening and single-cell cloning of antibody-producing B cells using microarrays, a proprietary cell line technology called BREATH CHO. The technology helps gene-editing-assisted gene swapping of the candidate antibody genes with endogenous versions that increase cell line productivity.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals plans to collaborate with Mapp Biopharmaceutical to develop enhanced versions of CHO cell lines. These cell lines were originally developed by Mapp using APEX. The companies have not disclosed the financial terms and conditions of the collaboration. Mapp Biopharmaceutical is a privately-held company.

The Bad

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) suffered a setback as it reported mixed top-line results from its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, PRECISION-HD2, evaluating oligonucleotide therapeutic WVE-120102, administered directly into the spinal canal, in patients with Huntington's disease. The trial found the treatment to be generally safe and well tolerated among patients receiving doses up to 16 mg in both single and multidose portions of the study.

The trial compared the drug with placebo and showed a statistically significant 12.4% reduction in a disease-causing mutant Huntington protein. However, “there was no difference" in total Huntington protein compared with placebo. The company plans to report data from Phase 1b/2a study, Precision-HD1, evaluating WVE-120101 in early manifest Huntington patients during the second half of next year.

Michael Panzara, a physician and chief medical officer of Wave Life Sciences, said, “We plan to initiate the 32 mg cohort imminently and look forward to sharing data in the second half of 2020." WVE-120102 is an allele-selective molecule that preferentially lowers mHTT protein by targeting a point mutation called single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) rs362331 (SNP2), which maintains the level of health HTT protein relatively intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.