PFF: Largest Preferred Shares ETF, 5.3% Dividend Yield, No Clear Alpha Or Competitive Advantages

The fund's performance has, however, improved during the past few months, and could make a more compelling investment opportunity moving forward.

There are many other preferred share funds out there, most of which have overperformed relative to PFF since inception.

I last wrote about the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), the largest preferred shares fund in the market, close to a year ago. In that article, I claimed that although the fund was a reasonable investment for more risk-averse income investors, all of its peers offered a more compelling value proposition, with the potential for greater shareholder returns. Since then, PFF has been the worst performer out of its peers, validating my previous investment thesis.

PFF's investment managers have, however, recently changed the fund's underlying index, overall investment strategy, and holdings, and performance has moderately improved since then. Although it is still too early to tell if the fund's revamped investment strategy and holdings will increase long-term shareholder value, results so far are very promising. As such, I've grown more bullish about the fund, and believe that it makes for a reasonable investment opportunity for more risk-averse income investors or retirees, although one that doesn't really offer any significant benefits relative to its peers.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: BlackRock (BLK)

Dividend yield: 5.33%

Expense ratio: 0.46%

Total Returns 10Y CAGR: 6.8%

Underlying Index: ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

Holdings: 482

Fund Overview

PFF is an ETF focusing on preferred shares and hybrid securities. The fund itself is administered by BlackRock, the largest asset manager and ETF provider in the world. PFF's managers provide a certain level of base competence and respectability to the fund, at least in my opinion.

Preferred shares are a type of hybrid security which exhibit characteristics of both equity and fixed income securities. Compared to common shares, preferred offer the following advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages

Stronger dividends , as most preferred shares have moderately higher dividend payments/yields.

, as most preferred shares have moderately higher dividend payments/yields. Safer dividends , as preferred share investors must receive dividend payments before common share investors. Preferred shares generally offer cumulative dividends.

, as preferred share investors must receive dividend payments before common share investors. Preferred shares generally offer cumulative dividends. Lower risk and volatility, as preferred shares are senior in the event of default or bankruptcy, as preferred shares tend to have very narrow trading bands, and as preferreds perform significantly better during recessions. Compare the performance of the fund with that of the S&P 500 during the last financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

Disadvantages

Extra interest rate risk , as preferreds tend to trade as fixed-income securities, and underperform if interest rates increase.

, as preferreds tend to trade as fixed-income securities, and underperform if interest rates increase. Significantly less capital appreciation , as preferred shares have fixed dividend payments, they don't materially benefit from increased revenues, earnings, or cash flows, significantly reducing the potential for capital appreciation.

, as preferred shares have fixed dividend payments, they don't materially benefit from increased revenues, earnings, or cash flows, significantly reducing the potential for capital appreciation. Lower total shareholder returns, as, in practice, the decrease in capital appreciation is significantly greater than the increase in dividends. Compare the performance of the fund with that of the S&P 500 during the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Taking into consideration the above, we can say that PFF's dividends are significantly safer than those of most equity funds, and that the fund performs reasonably well even under periods of significant economic stress, although its overall shareholder returns are almost certainly going to be much lower as well. As such, PFF seems like an ideal investment for more risk-averse income investors and retirees, which would benefit from the safety of the fund's dividends, and who should be willing to forego the possibility of substantial long-term capital appreciation.

As a final point, the fund recently finished transitioning from following the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index, to following the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index. The latter is a broad-based market index of U.S preferred shares and hybrid securities with only very basic liquidity, capitalization, trading, volume and maturity requirements. The index includes almost all types of preferred shares, including floating/fixed rate, callable, convertible, cumulative and non-cumulative. I would discuss the index in more detail, but the information seems to be proprietary.

Now, although PFF seems like a reasonable investment opportunity for some investors, there are several alternative funds with extremely similar value propositions. As such, I thought a head-to-head comparison between PFF and its peers would prove informative for readers and prospective investors. Let's take a look.

Peer Comparison

I'll be comparing PFF to the other four largest preferred share ETFs in the market. These are the following, according to data from ETDdb.com:

Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income (FPE)

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

These four funds invest in the same securities as PPF, and have broadly similar investment strategies, although PGF only invests in securities from financial institutions, which tend to be slightly less risky. PFF almost always underperforms by about 1-2% per year, but its performance has moderately improved during the past three months.

(Source: Etf.com - Chart by author)

In my opinion, PFF's performance has improved due to the aforementioned recent change in the underlying index, the timing simply makes a lot of sense. Still, this is just my opinion, and as neither BlackRock nor the index provider provide in-depth information about the index or its methodology we simply can't be certain of this. As mentioned previously, time will tell if the change of index will increase long-term shareholder returns, but results so far seem reasonably positive.

PFF has an average dividend yield and expense ratio. Most preferred shares ETFs have remarkably similar figures for both of these metrics and only PSK stands out with a moderately higher yield.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

Taking into consideration the fund's shareholder returns, dividend yield, and expense ratio, I can say that the PFF is, at best, an average preferred shares ETF, with no clear benefits or advantages relative to its peers.

Conclusion - Improved Performance But Still A Hold

PFF offers investors safe dividends, strong performance during recessions and bear markets, but almost no possibility of substantial capital appreciation and subpar long-term shareholder returns. The fund generally underperforms relative to its peers, although performance has improved since changing its underlying index. The fund is a reasonable investment opportunity for more risk-averse income investors and retirees, but nothing special compared to some of its peers. As these same peers have a stronger long-term track record of shareholder returns, I believe that they are marginally better funds and investment opportunities, but the differences are very small and not terribly significant.

