A Look Back At 2019, And 3 Investment Themes For 2020

I also reflect on the sustained broadside I launched against the Fed in 2019 and what it means for economic growth in the years ahead.

Reflections on 2019

This past year was defined by both extreme fear and extreme greed.

Beginning the year in the wake of a ~20% correction in stocks, fear dominated the investment community. Widespread proclamations from prominent investors that a new bear market was upon us could be heard on every business network and numerous print media outlets. The yield curve inverted, although the 2-year / 10-year yields only inverted briefly and shallowly. Later in the year, the Fed's cutting of the ultra-short interest rate along with a contraction in global manufacturing (including here in the United States) lent credence to the bears.

There was good reason to be fearful. We were, after all, ten years into this bull market - now the longest on record. It seemed, at the beginning of the year, the typical pattern of the Fed raising interest rates until the extant asset bubble(s) finally popped was playing out all over again. But unlike previous cycles, when the Fed kept raising rates until something in this credit-dependent economy definitively broke, it paused. Just as quantitative easing ("QE") proved in the early and mid-2010s to fuel stock price appreciation by injecting liquidity into the financial markets, quantitative tightening ("QT") did the opposite by sapping the markets of liquidity.

The Fed started to take away the punch bowl, but then it became clear that there would be no party in the asset markets if not for that heavily spiked punch bowl.

So, instead of continuing to take away the punch bowl of monetary stimulus, the Fed pulled a U-turn and reversed course. Not only did it leave the punch bowl of historically low interest rates and an engorged balance sheet of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, but it began to spike the punch bowl again. It upped the stimulus with lower rates and a rekindling of QE. The latter, especially, has proven popular with the stock market.

Data by YCharts

Some might assert that the seemingly impending easing of the trade war through a phase one deal with China is the catalyst for the recent run-up. Certainly, President Trump has made the stock market dance this year with dramatic, back-and-forth updates on the trade dispute (mainly via Twitter). If stock prices gave Trump the room, he would use it to put pressure on China. If stocks began to lag, Trump would come out with strong reassurance of being close to reaching a deal.

This spectacle played out all year long, and only in December did it become clear that a phase one deal actually was close. The weekly record-setting run in stocks does not coincide with trade war drama but rather with monetary stimulus. Besides, the terms of the phase one trade deal do little more than take a few steps back in the escalation of trade conflict with China. It doesn't even return to the situation extant before the recent dispute began. The most important disagreement between the two nations - intellectual property theft by the Chinese - is not addressed at all in this agreement.

Indeed, rather than the trade war, fears of an oncoming recession, manufacturing weakness, or anything else, the Fed was the primary actor moving markets in 2019.

As a younger dividend growth investor, I resent this anesthetization of price discovery in the stock market. Of course, it's nice to see the unrealized (market) value of one's portfolio rise, but the flip side of that is lower yields. Dividend compounding works best when there are ample opportunities for reinvestment in fairly valued or undervalued stocks with relatively high yields. This hastens the snowball effect of dividends purchasing more company shares and thus greater portions of the corporate world, which then renders more dividends and more asset ownership, and so on.

I love the idea of putting money to work that will eventually work for me without my continued contributions. It's like the initial rolling up and pushing of the snowball down the hill. Like the proverbial snowball, my portfolio doesn't have enough mass right now to keep rolling down the hill - and growing on its own as it goes - without external injections of new capital. But someday, hopefully, it will.

The Fed is certainly not helping me out with this task. The best environment for a dividend compounding strategy to succeed is one with good-quality, reasonably priced, decently-yielding stocks to recurrently buy. But, as I explained in "Defensive Blue-Chip Stocks Are Set Up For A Hard Fall" in September, the Fed's reversal on interest rates have sent high-quality assets with decent yields into nosebleed territory this year.

A Year Of Critiquing the Fed

But vexing income and dividend growth investors is not the worst effect that central bank policies have had. In 2019, I documented a range of the unintended negative effects caused by excessive monetary stimulus.

In February, I described how the Fed is the primary culprit for the extreme level of wealth inequality that has been growing in recent decades in "Blame (Or Thank) The Fed For Meteoric Wealth Inequality." It has punished savers (i.e., those who stash their extra disposable income in savings accounts, CDs or other stable-valued, low-yielding assets), who disproportionately belong to the working and middle class, while rewarding investors (the wealthy) with asset inflation.

I also explained several other ways in which the artificial decoupling of interest rates from the market forces of supply and demand has hurt the non-wealthy. It has lured consumers into taking on more debt than they otherwise would, extending repayment terms so as to effectively create a "debtor underclass" that finances more and more of their lifestyle. It has led to a higher inflation rate than would be present otherwise, which disproportionately hurts lower-income groups who spend a greater percentage of their incomes. And it has priced many young adults out of the housing market.

In March, I documented how ultra-low interest rates have fueled more corporate M&A activity, which has led to increased industry concentration and decreased competition, benefitting the big at the expense of the small. This has also diminished productivity and GDP growth. I also compared the Fed's manipulation of interest rates in the 1920s with that of the 2010s, finding lots of eerie similarities as well as some pertinent differences.

Oh, and artificially low rates along with QE have stoked a significant uptick in stock buybacks, which has been one of the main mechanisms of asset inflation. While the "buyback revolution" was enabled by an FASB rule change in the early 1990s, it was fueled by low rates. This uptick in buybacks have made the stock market look cheaper than it really is or otherwise would be.

In May, I explained in the article "The Divergent Paths of Income And Wealth Inequality" how real incomes faltered in 1971 when the US left the stability of the gold standard, but wealth inequality widened dramatically after the Great Recession.

Source: Income and Wealth Inequality in America, 1949-2016

Why? Because for most Americans, the majority of net worth resides in home equity, and the financial crisis of 2008-2009 caused a major decline in house values. On the other hand, monetary stimulus following the crisis spurred stocks to skyrocket. As a result, wealth inequality continues to expand, currently sitting around the level of the Roaring Twenties, while income inequality remains fairly stable. If not for stock options, income inequality would likely be dramatically narrowing.

Also in May, I explained in the article "Central Banks Are Spawning A Zombie Apocalypse" how artificially low rates have led to a rise in companies that are kept alive with cheap debt but are unable to even service that debt without taking on more of it.

Source: BIS Quarterly Review

Obviously, this has the negative economic effects of misallocating capital, crowding out more efficient businesses, and delaying productivity growth and technological diffusion.

In August, I argued that the Fed deserves the bulk of the blame for the upcoming pension crisis. In the early 1990s, the 30-year Treasury yield roughly equaled the median assumed rate of return of pensions. Today, it's less than a third of median assumed returns.

In a recent survey (as reported by the Financial Times), almost four in five pension funds believe QE has "inexorably inflated" global debt, and most believe that it has "undermined the long-term financial viability of pension plans" and "overinflated pension liabilities." Two-thirds or more of pensions view QE as having already "reached the point of diminishing returns" in Japan and the eurozone, and a little over half believe that the same is true for the US and the UK.

I would also add one more unintended negative effect of excessive monetary stimulus in the last decade. As a result of the Fed's active suppression of interest rates, including through the purchasing of trillions of dollars' worth of Treasuries and MBSs, the market's appetite for yield has facilitated greater risk-taking in the credit markets. This has been very favorable to debtors and not so favorable to creditors. According to a recent S&P Global study, leveraged loans have roughly doubled since 2008, while covenant-lite debt has more than quadrupled.

Source: S&P Global

This makes the credit markets as well as the economy more fragile, as defaults may be favorable for debtors but are far more harmful for creditors and for the economy more broadly.

Finally, in September, I laid out my theory of "The Monetary Death Spiral," in which increasing monetary stimulus compounds the negative effects described above to the point that it causes lower economic growth, thus leading to even more stimulus and even lower economic growth in turn. This, I believe, accounts for the slow economic recovery that we've witnessed in the wake of the Great Recession, as well as the forecasts for sub-2% GDP growth in the coming years.

Rather than continuing to raise interest rates until something in the economy broke, leading to a cleansing recession that would "reset" asset prices, clear out unproductive debt and inefficient market actors, and enable the initiation of a new bull run off of more attractive valuations, the Fed has instead changed course early to "sustain the expansion" at all costs. Thus, as I mentioned in the article "This Is Not Capitalism," the S&P 500 (SPY) continues to hit weekly record highs even after three consecutive quarters of aggregate earnings declines.

Hope for earnings growth rests almost entirely on share buybacks.

This is undoubtedly a precarious position for stocks, as even those stocks that don't rely on regular buybacks for growth could be hurt in a widespread drawdown. But it makes me even more firm in my conviction that any investment thesis relying in whole or in part on buybacks is unreliable and untrustworthy.

This leads us to the present day... and to the new year.

Image Source

Three Investment Themes For 2020

I see three board investing themes for the new year. These are not necessarily investing priorities, as in things that investors should look to directly invest in. Rather, I see them as themes or influential ideas which should inform investors' thinking when it's time to choose investments.

While many of these articles that talk about positioning for 2020 focus on the near-term issues that will have an effect on markets, such as the presidential election and the trade war, I'd prefer to focus on more evergreen topics. The election will come and go, as they all do, with only incremental adjustments to the investment outlook. And the best possible scenario concerning the trade war would be to see some movement from China on intellectual property rights and for trade to otherwise resume with as few restrictions, regulations and commitments as possible. Let market actors, rather than politicians, determine how much to import and export.

My confidence in the current administration's free trade bonafides, however, are not strong. Thus, it would seem, especially if the president were to win reelection, that more protectionism and trade disputes are likely in the coming years. What this will mean for American companies with a large percentage of sales derived from overseas markets is uncertain, although it would be natural to assume that upside will be limited for them.

But what about those evergreen themes?

1. Quality Over Quantity

With interest rates so low, it's easy to forget the importance of a strong balance sheet. Overindebted companies can always roll over their old debt at lower rates to stay afloat, we think, so the quality of balance sheets isn't that important.

This is a trap to which dividend investors, especially, are vulnerable. Yield traps should be considered more dangerous today than in a normal market, with economic growth slowing and a potential recession still on the horizon. Aside from the normal means of a disruption in cash flows, such as industry-wide softness in sales or an uptick in competition, sudden (even if small) volatility in credit markets could cause a large number of firms to see debt service rise, which would threaten dividend payouts for those with weak balance sheets and income statements.

As for myself, I realize also that I've allowed a few holdings to creep up in size (by progressively buying more as they fall) in my portfolio to be far larger than I ever intended them to be. Some names with weaker balance sheets, such as Taubman Centers (TCO) and Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN), have crept up to nearly the size of a core holding, when I never intended them to get larger than a secondary or tertiary holding. This makes a substantial portion of my passive income stream more risky than I'd like.

I've also gone on the hunt for companies that may be lower-quality or higher-risk but offer higher yields, mainly because most high-quality dividend growth stocks have been driven up so high this year. Take Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), one of my favorite plays on renewable energy, which enjoyed an astonishing 80% run-up in 2019.

Data by YCharts

I'd love to buy more, but at these prices? So far removed from BEP's normal trading range? It makes one hesitate, to say the least.

In 2020, I will be looking for any and every opportunity to make my top ten core holdings (all high-quality blue-chip dividend stocks) the top positions by weighting in my portfolio, if any chance arises to do so at reasonable prices.

2. The American Innovation Machine

One thing that has been unmistakable over the last decade is the predominance of technology companies. Innovations like the smartphone, e-commerce, drones, cryptocurrencies, DNA mapping, and electric vehicles have defined the 2010s and, I believe, will act as a base for many new innovations in the 2020s.

In this decade, I believe we will see new medications and medical technologies that will significantly extend lifespans and increase health during those longer lives. At some point, babies will be genetically mapped by hospitals right after birth so as to give parents and doctors an idea of how best to care for them and raise them with good health. Patients undergoing treatments will be mapped in order to prescribe medications specifically tailored to them.

Crypto (i.e., distributed ledger) technologies will find new uses no one has yet thought of. They will probably become popular in some countries as alternative currencies as the official currency fails.

Smart homes will become a thing, powered by ultrafast wireless speeds (via wifi, 5G, or some other mechanism). You'll be able to control lots of household appliances with your smartphone while you're on vacation.

Drones will begin making online order deliveries. A drone will probably deliver someone's groceries for the first time in the next decade. Someone else's groceries will be stolen by a thief who follows a drone to its drop-off destination. Drones will also find other domestic uses that I can't think of right now.

Retailers will gradually learn that retail space is best used not merely to warehouse inventory, but rather to create a unique experience for customers. They will come to realize that a customer who is sure of a purchase the first time, even if that purchased item is shipped straight to one's doorstep, is less likely to return items over and over again.

Here's a not-so-bold prediction: In the midst of the ever-expanding ability to have anything and everything shipped straight to one's home in the next decade, people will find new reasons to go out and spend money. Everyone is not going to suddenly become Netflix-streaming homebodies every night of the week. People will still want to be social, eat at restaurants, mingle at bars, experience entertainment (other than Netflix, Prime TV, HBO Max, etc.) and go on dates. My wife is an expert at ordering things online, but she still likes to go out on the town for food, drinks, and entertainment. (Heck, so do I.)

Understanding innovation, for me, is not simply about understanding specific innovations, like e-commerce, drones and cryptocurrencies. I want to better understand the process of innovation - how it happens, what enables it, what slows it down. And I want to better understand the broader ripple effects that innovations have on the economy.

With a better understanding of these things, I think I will have a better grasp on the degree to which certain narratives like "brick-and-mortar retail is dead" have on stock prices and how I can take advantage of mispricings related to these narratives.

For now, my only plan for gaining exposure to the American technology sector is through the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index ETF (TDIV) and the Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD), but I would like to continue learning about technology so as to gain more targeted tech exposure. I've already started a position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) recently, but I'd like to find more like it.

3. Embracing Change

If the second theme (above) proves anything, it's that the world isn't static. As much as I'd like to invest my money in a 4.5%-yielding stock that is guaranteed to raise its dividend by 10% every year indefinitely, that opportunity simply isn't out there. Or, if it is, either the dividend growth rate or the dividend itself is risky.

Of course, risky does not mean "bad." It just requires active management. And active management requires the psychological ability to embrace change. That could mean changes in asset allocation over time, or it could also mean changes in the way one views the external influences on the investment world.

Take climate change, for instance. Is climate change actually caused by human activity? Have CO 2 emissions from human industry, transportation and agriculture, alongside deforestation, been enough to cause the uptrend in temperatures in recent decades? Or does it have more to do with natural elements like volcanic eruptions and sun spots? Or was the Earth in a long-term warming trend anyway? Or is it all a hoax invented by the Chinese to weaken their geopolitical rivals?

It does not matter what you believe or what I believe or even what the truth is (at least in the short term). It only matters how the economy and the market will be affected. On that point, without a doubt, it's clear that the market will move incrementally toward renewable energy sources. This is a mega-trend that will continue to play out over the coming decade and in the decades to come. NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), TerraForm Power (TERP), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) are names I already own, and I'll be on the lookout for more.

I want to find ways to embrace the changes that are coming to our economy rather than to fight against them. Of course, I also want to do this while maintaining an inclination toward value, which is often contrarian, as well as dividend growth.

Another mega-trend I'm interested in (and admittedly, I'm very late to the game) is e-commerce logistical infrastructure. The warehouses, distribution facilities and fulfillment centers make for very interesting, cash-flowing real estate. The only name I currently own related to this trend is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR), but I'd like to explore and understand the world of logistics more.

Conclusion: Join Me

2019 was an interesting year for investors. No doubt about it. I find it hard to believe that 2020 will look similar in terms of the double-digit performance, but I don't know what it will look like instead.

What I do know is that dividends, reinvested over long periods of time, compound to result in incredible returns and a massive stream of income. That is my long-term goal. I measure wealth not by unrealized paper assets, which could prove fleeting, but rather by the income derived by one's assets. By that definition, I aim to become wealthier and wealthier each year. If the US economy stumbled into a recession, the stock market endured a bear market, and yet my portfolio of stocks continued to pay, or even raise, their dividends, I would view myself as getting richer. If a stock price fell but the company maintained its dividend, allowing me to buy more shares at a better starting yield, I would be delighted.

I understand that not all investors feel this way. Some are near or in retirement and no longer reinvesting dividends. Perhaps their use of dividends is different than mine, but a good yield is a good yield. A rising dividend is a rising dividend.

Whatever your reason for interest in or use of dividend investing, I invite you to join me for this new year. Become a follower if you'd like. Engage with me in the comments. I know what I know, and I know what I don't know. I'm eager to learn more about finance, innovation (and new innovations) and changes coming to our economy and our markets.

The year 2020 is likely to be an exciting one, or at least an interesting one. But then again, as dividend growth investors, I think we will someday look back on it and realize that it was no different than any other year of our investing journey. In it, we'll experience some joyous victories, suffer some painful setbacks and hopefully learn from our mistakes. Through it all, we'll become smarter, wiser, more patient and prudent people.

Now, let's make some money together, shall we?

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEP, BEP, TERP, AQN, MNR, HASI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.