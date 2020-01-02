Peloton: Deceleration On The Horizon

It's been a busy year for unprofitable IPOs coming to market, with Peloton (PTON) being one of the most recent names to have its IPO debut. While the first couple months for the stock were exceptional, sporting a 40% gain, Peloton stock has since slid back to near its IPO debut at $27.00. Many investors may be in awe with the company's triple-digit revenue growth rates, but analyst estimates suggest these growth rates are not here to stay. Given the combination of a massive amount of shares coming free trading in the March lock-up expiry and revenue growth rates likely to fall off a cliff, I see Peloton as an Avoid at current levels.

(Source: OnePeloton.com)

(Source: Bloomberg.com)

It's been a busy year for unprofitable IPOs, with a record amount of money raised for them in 2019. While the first three quarters of the year saw a much more massive concentration of funding for unprofitable IPOs, 2019 still finished at a new record, above the amounts thrown at unprofitable IPOs in both 1999 and 2000. Despite several disappointing outcomes, though, it would seem that many investors haven't caught onto the pattern of a strong start out of the gate with high double-digit returns, and then an immediate fall from grace. We saw it with Beyond Meat (BYND), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Uber (UBER), and PagerDuty (PD), and it looks like investors anxious to pay $35.00 or higher for Peloton will be fooled again. In this case, "fool me five times, shame on me."

(Source: TC2000.com)

Some investors will likely argue that there's no reason Peloton will suffer a similar fate, as the company boasts some of the highest growth rates in the peer group of 2019 IPOs noted above. While this is a fair point, it doesn't help that these revenue growth rates are expected to fall off a cliff. It also doesn't help that Peloton is in one of the worst consumer classes in terms of retention rates; with the gym-goer or the more modern Peloton rider being one of the hardest types of customers to hold onto long term. Enterprise software companies tend to have no problem retaining customers with 110% revenue retention rates, vegans that crave Beyond Burgers aren't typically migrating back to meat alternatives overnight, but the average gym-goers have proven to be a fickle group when it comes to loyalty and consistency. As the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association has shown [IHRSA], even the best gyms multi-purpose fitness clubs have a median member retention rate of 73.2%. When it comes to fitness-only clubs, this figure drops further down to near 66%.

(Source: IHRSA.org)

Peloton has shown that their churn rates are quite low, with their average net monthly Connected Fitness churn at barely 1%. However, I would expect this to increase over time despite the higher up-front investment that Peloton commands vs. a gym membership. While one can certainly make the argument that the upfront investment for a Peloton Bike or Tread would suggest a more consistent and dedicated gym-goer, the massive discrepancy between the IHRSA numbers and Peloton member churn is likely too good to be true. It's also possible that churn will increase with the monthly payment option of 39 monthly payments of $58 at 0% APR to avoid the up-front $2,500 cost. In this instance, there is no up-front cost that would suggest a Peloton customer would be a more serious and disciplined fitness enthusiast, and the $58 monthly fee makes it much easier to skip workouts and not feel as bad. Enough speculation though, as my opinion on retention rates is moot - let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: OnePeloton.com)

As we can see in the chart below, Peloton saw incredible revenue growth last quarter, reporting fiscal Q1 2020 revenue of $228.0 million. This translated to 103% growth year over year, an exceptional growth metric for any company, regardless of its industry. Historically, fiscal Q2 and fiscal Q3 have been the strongest quarters for the company, possibly due to the New Year's Resolution effect that we also see at athletic clubs, and this is undoubtedly the case as we look at forward estimates. Fiscal Q2 2020 estimates are calling for $441.2 million in revenue at the high end, with fiscal Q3 2020 estimates at $519.1 million. If the company can manage to meet these estimates, this would repeat the pattern of new record revenue in Q2 and Q3. To put in perspective just how robust this growth has been, the company reported $129.8 million in revenues for Q2 2018 and could report revenues of over $440 million in fiscal Q2 2020 if it can meet the high end of estimates. This translates to nearly 250% growth over these two years.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

However, if we take a look at revenue growth rates in the chart below, we can see that these triple-digit growth rates may be a thing of the past. Quarterly revenue growth rates peaked at 161% in Q3 2018, and have been on a steady decline since. As we can see, revenue growth rates briefly stabilized in Q4 2018 through fiscal Q4 2019, and the prior deceleration still allowed the company to maintain revenue growth rates above 100%. Based on this, while the slowdown was significant, it was still at sky-high levels. However, the deceleration on the horizon as we head through FY-2020 is much worse, as the two-quarter average revenue growth is likely to drop as much as 40%.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the chart above, this deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly but is part of a pattern of meaningful deceleration. Fiscal Q2 2020 estimates are forecasting $441.2 million in revenues, and this translates to only 68% growth year over year. If Peloton cannot beat these estimates, this would mark a 3500 basis point deceleration sequentially, one of the most substantial sequential slowdowns for the company in the past two years. If we look ahead further to Q3 2020 estimates of $519.1 million, we can see that the Q2 sequential deceleration is not an anomaly, with Q3 year-over-year growth expected to come in at 64%. While these are still impressive figures, this is massive sequential deceleration. As we can see in the table above, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to slide from 106% at the end of fiscal Q1 2020, to 66% to finish fiscal Q3 2020.

Some investors will argue that earnings estimates are not set in stone, and the company could easily beat these estimates. While this is true, I would argue that the company has its work cut out for them to prevent this material deceleration. To avoid material deceleration, which I would classify as a 500 basis point or larger slowdown sequentially, Peloton will need to report $523.1 million in fiscal Q2 revenue. This figure is more than $81 million above the current estimates and would be a massive step-up from the $28 million revenue beat vs. forecasts in fiscal Q1. For fiscal Q3 2020, avoiding material deceleration will be nearly insurmountable. To prevent a material deceleration for fiscal Q3 2020, Peloton will need to report $614.3 million in revenues, a figure that's $95 million above estimates. Based on this, it's not a matter of if Peloton sees material deceleration, it's a matter of how much.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

The chart above shows just how drastic the slowdown is, with the forward growth rates shaded in pink. This is not ideal at all for Peloton, and its problem is that it's grown so fast it's now lapping near-insurmountable year-over-year comparables. The one positive thing that Peloton has going for it is that it's trading at a revenue multiple of 8.0 based on its current $8 billion valuation. This is much more reasonable than the revenue multiple of 50 that Beyond Meat had when the first signs of material deceleration. Therefore, if Peloton misses the high end of estimates at $441.2 million, it's likely we'll see weakness, but at least some of the froth is already out of the stock after its recent sell-off from $37.00.

Moving over to annual earnings per share [EPS], there are no earnings to speak of yet, and FY-2021 and FY-2022 should only see a marginal narrowing of net losses. FY-2020 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at (-) $1.00, with FY-2021 estimates at (-) $0.98. Based on the fact that Peloton does not have any earnings yet, the company doesn't have any built-in floor to fall back on where fund managers might bid up the stock strictly for its cheap earnings multiple. Therefore, given that the company is relying on purely sales to justify its valuation, investors are going to want to see massive beats to keep the stock propped up at current levels.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Finally, from a gross margin standpoint, we can see that we saw some slight compression in margins on Connected Fitness Products, which constitutes equipment such as the Peloton Bike, their new Tread, and accessories. Gross margins dropped 280 basis points year-over-year from 45.8% to 43.0%. Fortunately, this was offset by Subscription gross margins jumping over 800 basis points, from 48.7% to 56.1%. The issue here, however, is that the category which is seeing expanding margins relies on loyal customers in a customer category that's known for a high turnover rate.

The key going forward will be maintaining gross margins at or above the 40% level for Connected Fitness Products. Otherwise, the company will be relying heavily on customers staying for the long term, similar to how gyms like Planet Fitness (PLNT) must depend on member growth exceeding that of cancellations to drive higher growth rates. Again, the company's churn rates suggest it is an anomaly vs. the industry with low single-digit churn, but we will need to see how these figures look in another year for a more accurate sample size.

(Source: Form 10-Q)

Based on Peloton not likely to see positive annual EPS until FY-2023 or later, the deceleration in revenue growth rates is a clear headwind as it's the only way to value the company. While the company could potentially beat current estimates, it's going to need massive beats to prevent the significant slowdown as we head into fiscal Q2 through Q4 2020. Based on a revenue multiple of 8 and an evident slowdown, the valuation is hard to justify here.

While the deceleration in revenue growth rates alone may be enough to justify avoiding the stock, the bigger elephant in the room is the lock-up expiry coming up in late March. There were six different rounds of capital raised for Peloton in Series A through F prior to the IPO, and investors are up between 200% (Series F at $14.00~ per share) and 2000% (Series B at $1.42 per share). Tiger Global Management participated in the Series B capital raise for $10.5 million at $1.42, and this investment has currently grown 2000% to a value of over $210 million. With Series C investors also in at a low price of $2.22 per share, there is certainly the potential for a flood of sell orders once the lock-up expiry opens in late March.

To summarize, we have a share float with the potential to grow from 44 million shares to 280 million shares at lock-up expiry with investors up 200% to 2000%, and we've got material deceleration in revenue growth around the corner. This is a nasty combination for Peloton and one that could weigh on the stock considerably if the company is not unable to trounce estimates in its next earnings report in late January. Based on this, I see no reason to rush in and buy the stock at current levels. Peloton may have incredible growth rates, but the reward is hardly worth the risk at a revenue multiple of 8, and the potential for a stampede of sellers showing up in March. If I was interested in being a Peloton investor, I believe waiting for better prices would be the best strategy at this time.

