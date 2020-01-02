2020 Outlook: The Fed Vs. The Fundamentals

So the Fed is fighting the fundamentals. It is using so many extraordinary tools, it’s hard to judge who will win in 2020.

It looks to me like the banks are already using the added liquidity from Not QE to front run that policy change.

But the likelihood of Not QE becoming QE, regardless of Fed preferences, has grown with spiraling Federal debt and the illiquidity in overnight markets that it is causing.

The 2017 tax bill was a failure because it was built to solve problems from 40 years ago that we no longer have.

The fundamentals are deteriorating globally. The US is the all-star, mired at around 2% annual real GDP growth.

A Bear Pokes His Nose Out

I've made no secret that I've been pretty bearish in 2019, though we have a run to 3,250-3,300 left before it ends. The reason is simple. The fundamentals are deteriorating all over the place, and stocks are overvalued. The so-called "Buffett Indicator" for example:

Federal Reserve; BEA. December market cap estimated using Wilshire 5000, and December GDP inflated using current GDPNow.

By my estimate, at the end of 2019, it stood at an all-time high.

In terms of a simple pretax corporate price multiple for the entire economy, we are rapidly approaching the 2000 peak.

Federal Reserve; BEA. December market cap estimated using Wilshire 5000, and December pretax profits estimated using S&P's S&P 500 operating earnings estimates.

I never thought we would hit the froth of the 2000 bubble again, but here we are.

But now there are couple of other things happening. I don't believe they will have a meaningful effect on the fundamentals, but they will put a lot of tailwind behind equity prices.

The first part of this is the big explosion in federal debt since the tax bill came online:

Federal Reserve

Since the beginning of 2018 when the tax bill went into effect, the federal government has added $2.2 trillion in new debt through the end of September, an average of $318 billion per quarter, up from $128 billion per quarter in 2017, a 148% jump. Compared to the 2017 incoming rate of new debt, the federal government added $1.3 trillion in additional debt over those seven quarters. This is coming from both the revenue and spending sides of the ledger.

The large influx of bonds has caused a liquidity crunch in the overnight repo markets, and the Fed has been forced to step in for the first time in a decade here. It's a complex picture, but it boils down to this. Since 2014:

The Fed and international buyers have reduced their portion of the debt considerably. Domestic nonfinancial private sectors (households, funds, pensions) have stepped up purchases, but not enough to fill that hole. Banks/brokers/dealers, especially the largest four, have taken that residual ~2% of federal debt on to their balance sheets, and now they are very tight, with over 40% of their combined Basel III liquidity in Treasuries. The net result is a decline in reserves of about $1.2 trillion, and a concurrent rise in bank-held Treasuries by about $515 billion since 2014. $235 billion came just in Q4 last year. Broker/dealers alone went from $90 billion to $250 billion in Q4.

What would fix this:

The Federal government stops producing debt at such a fantastic rate. Foreign buyers and nonfinancial domestic sectors step up purchases by at least $500 billion in the near term. Rising rates would entice this. The Fed prints new money and monetizes that $500 billion.

Which do you think is going to happen? I'm going with door number three. As you know, Not QE has already begun:

Two big differences between QE and Not QE:

Scale: We are still at $248 billion since August, whereas three rounds of QE totaled about $2 trillion. But we are almost to the level of QE 1, the smallest of the three, which was $300 billion. Terms: The Fed is buying mostly short-term bills, with the stated intention of letting them expire.

But it can't let them expire because financial sector liquidity is already stretched thin, and foreign buyers and domestic nonfinancial sectors are not going to buy new debt fast enough, unless rates were to rise considerably. No one wants that right now. If those bills wind up in private markets, short-term rates will spike.

So whether it wants to or not, liquidity issues will force the Fed's hand here. In my opinion, it will have to keep buying these short-term bills once they expire, or start adding more long-term, which is more likely. Either way, even though the purpose is entirely different from QE, Not QE is destined to become QE 4. What happens then? We'll talk about where those new dollars go, but some of it is headed to equities.

Finally in the wake of the announcement of the Phase One deal with China, sentiment has rapidly turned bullish. There was a lot of money in bonds during 2019, and it could easily rotate back to equities. When combined with what we've just looked at in the overnight markets:

Banks rotating to equities would ease the problem in the overnight markets, not by adding reserves, but by subtracting Treasuries from the bank's balance sheets.

But to whom will they sell these bonds? At current rates, foreign buyers and nonfinancial domestic sectors seem uninterested in keeping up with the supply and pace of debt as it stands.

If everyone is rotating at once, rates will have to spike to entice buyers.

But the Fed will likely not let that happen, giving more impetus to QE.

But the fundamentals are still deteriorating, and sentiment can turn right back around again if there are a few more of these headlines when Q4 reports come out:

Corporate earnings have stalled:

Since Q4 2017, only two quarters show mild YoY growth. Zooming in on the corporate profits multiple chart, we see the tremendous growth in the last two years, going from 16x to 22x.

CHANGE

Federal Reserve; BEA. December market cap estimated using Wilshire 5000, and December pretax profits estimated using S&P's S&P 500 operating earnings estimates, which are flat with Q3.

I am mostly going to refrain from discussing the Phase One deal until I see the text of the deal that says the same thing in English and Chinese. There have been far too many lies from both sides to trust anything they tell us. At this point I will only say it is encouraging that at a minimum, further escalation seems off the table through Election Day.

But back to that question: are we going into 2001 or 2017? We'll start by looking at the fundamentals, and then a little deeper at what QE 4 would mean.

Global Economies are Slowing

Let's start with a trip around the world. In these charts, we will be looking at the acceleration/deceleration of growth rates, sometimes referred to as the second derivative. Here's a simple way to think about it.

Measurement: distance.

First derivative: the rate of change of distance over time, AKA speed.

Second derivative: the rate of change of speed over time, AKA acceleration.

In our case, real GDP is the base measurement, the first derivative is the YoY growth rate, and the second derivative is whether that growth rate is going up or down compared to last year. So a positive number indicates an economy is accelerating over the past year, and a negative number the opposite.

As for scale, +100% means the growth rate has doubled, and -100% means growth has gone to zero.

Starting with the industrialized groupings:

OECD.

As you can see, fast deceleration since 2018 Q3, though a little less so in Q3 2019.

Trade war combatants, and the two largest economies, USA and China:

OECD

The US peaked in 2018 Q3 and has been decelerating since. Chinese data is less reliable than most, so who knows what the real picture looks like.

Europe:

Except for that anomalous Q1 in the UK, fairly grim. Europe may have hit bottom in 2018 Q4, but I wouldn't bet on it.

Some EM:

2018 Q1 is literally off the chart for Brazil, but since then, only a small ray of sunshine in 2019 Q3 India.

Finally, maybe a turnaround in with our Asian allies, Japan and Korea:

Japan is off the chart there in Q3, but that's comped with an extremely poor 2018, so we shouldn't get too excited just yet.

Overall, the picture is of slowing just about everywhere. The US, at 2% YoY growth, is the all-star in the developed world, and that's not a lot to get excited about. Let's dig in there.

The Tax Bill's Effects Are Largely Dissipated

There were many promises made during the run-up to the signing of the tax bill two years ago. The big ones:

There was more pie-in-the-sky like the postcard-sized return, but those were the big ones. We can dispense with number 1 very quickly:

We had two quarters of over 3% YoY real GDP growth (red line), and now we are back to where we were. If GDPNow is to be believed, Q4 YoY will come in around 2.3% YoY, against a very weak 2018 comp.

Number 2 as is also dispensed with quickly. After an initial bump, fixed investment growth has dissipated quickly.

The jury is still out on the middle-class tax cut, as the IRS's granular data is stuck in 2017. But there was definitely an overall tax rate cut for households:

Income taxes plus payroll taxes as a percentage of personal income.

As you can see, the effective tax rate across all households was about 23.5% pre-bill. It went as low as 22.4% last December, but seems to have settled in around 23% since then. So roughly, households experienced a collective 50 bp cut in effective tax rates. Indirect evidence suggests at least some of this went to middle-class households, but we won't know exactly how much until the IRS graces us with its splits.

However, as we will see, much of that tax cut was likely saved and will have little stimulative effect.

The effect on the corporate side, the real focus of the bill, was more profound:

Corporate income taxes as a percentage of pretax profits

At only 15% in 2016, the effective federal corporate tax rate was down to 12% in 2017 and now down to 7% since Q1 2018, about half what it was. The dip in 2017 was due to retroactive elements having to do with depreciation and deferred taxes.

But all the bill has done is accelerate a decades-long trend.

Corporate income taxes as a percentage of pretax profits, 1988 to present.

In 1988 the statutory corporate income tax rate was lowered to 34% and then bumped up to 35% five years later. At first, the effective rate hung out around 20-25%, until the 2001 recession. Since then, companies have become much better at avoiding taxes. The last plunge at the end there is the only thing wrought through a change to the statutory rate; otherwise it is at 34% or 35% for the entirety of that chart.

As always, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the extreme case. It has income coming from five continents, and the game its accountants have played for years is to put as much revenue as possible into its Irish subsidiary, where the statutory rate is 12.5%, still lower than the 21% new statutory rate in the US. As much expenses as possible go to US entities. Here's what happened to its effective tax rates:

Apple Annual Report. Taxes paid in each jurisdiction divided by consolidated EBT. Apple's fiscal years end in September, so they don't match the statutory changes exactly. Likely there is some fudging here, due to how it accounts for the repatriation and foreign earnings taxes.

Apple's overall effective tax rate went from 25% in FY 2017 to 16% in FY 2019. Apple went from a 22% effective federal rate in FY 2017 to 5% in FY 2019, now sending almost double to foreign jurisdictions.

The whole point of this was to free up all this cash for new CapEx. It instead went to dividends and buybacks.

Apple Annual Report

Apple has actually reduced CapEx, though the heavy investments it is making in new services are pushing the R&D line up. So its investments are up $3-$4 billion per year, but $173 billion went to buybacks and dividends over two fiscal years.

The Apple example is instructive, as these new investments were in no way dependent on this policy change. It is making large investments into new services regardless.

This brings us to the promised $4-$5 trillion in repatriated cash. The actual number is much more modest:

BEA. Total returned quarterly cash minus the 2017 quarterly average ($98 billion).

In total, I estimate about $900 billion has been returned through the end of September, which is on the high end of estimates - most are closer to $800 billion. If we look at in terms of foreign earnings not reinvested abroad, a similar pattern emerges, but a smaller number - $700 billion

BEA. Total quarterly reinvested abroad minus the 2017 quarterly average (-$90 billion).

Either way, it's a far cry from the $4-$5 trillion promised.

And Apple? It says it is bringing back all its $285 billion it came into 2018 with, but we can only be sure about $33 billion of that so far. (My guess is it is something closer to the reduction in its long-term investments, $103 billion).

To the $33 billion we are sure about, it added $119 billion in operational cash flows, borrowed $7 billion, and returned $158 billion to shareholders over seven quarters. And it's not just it. The S&P 500:

S&P. S&P provides up-to-date Q3 estimates for net income and buybacks/dividends, but not CapEx. 2019 YTD CapEx is Q1-Q2 annualized.

In 2018, the S&P 500 companies took their tax cut and repatriated cash, put $90 billion into new CapEx over 2017, but an additional $320 billion into buybacks and dividends over 2017. 8% of that $320 billion was just Apple.

In fact, the 2018 increase in S&P 500 buybacks and dividends is greater than the increase in domestic fixed investment in the entire economy in 2018, $258 billion.

This is what corporate leadership thinks about organic growth prospects. The best thing they can think of to do with easy money is take out debt and return it to shareholders.

But the buyback binge may be slowing down, which will remove that source of tailwind from the market. The S&P 500 "divisor" is like a market-cap weighted share count for the index. Reductions in the divisor means the market-cap weighted share counts of the constituent companies are falling.

S&P.

As you can see, the binge may have peaked out in Q1.

In employment and wages, we are seeing exactly what we would expect at the end of the cycle as the job market gets tight. In the first place, as the number of workers available tightens, hiring slows:

BLS QCEW

These numbers are from the BLS's Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, the most accurate picture we get of the employment situation, and different from the monthly numbers you hear on the news. As opposed to the monthly survey data, they interview just under 10 million employers, accounting for 95% of jobs. The tradeoff is, as you see, they are months behind the survey data, just having released Q2 2019. Every March, the survey numbers get adjusted to the QCEW, usually big downward revisions these days. I will take accuracy over timeliness any day.

So the first thing we see is that hiring peaked in the middle of the cycle and has been trailing off since. This is exactly what we should expect. Similarly, we should see a little more wage growth as the market tightens, and indeed we are:

BLS QCEW

Additionally, we see that low wage jobs experience the greatest wage gains as the labor market gets tight, as expected.

That line is the spread between YoY hourly wage growth rates for nonsupervisory jobs and all jobs. Where it is positive, the growth rate for low wage jobs is outpacing the rest. As you can see, that's been happening since Q3 2018, 36 bps higher in Q3.

Remember that employment and wages are trailing indicators. At the beginning of every cycle, everyone declares it a "jobless recovery," until job growth picks up in the middle of the cycle. At the end, pretty reliably, the unemployment rate spikes 1-3 months after we are already in a recession.

This is the "Sahm Indicator," named after economist Claudia Sahm. It signals the beginning of a recession when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by 50 bps or more over its minimum in the previous 12 months.

Since the 1948 recession, it almost always lights up red 1-3 months after the recession has started:

Of the 11 recessions in this period, 9 of them saw the indicator flash red 1-3 months after the recession had started. There were two that came in the same month as the recession started, and only one false positive back in the 1950s.

If you see the unemployment rate three-month moving average at 4% or more, we are already soaking in it.

Additionally, the tax bill did nothing to ameliorate the biggest issue in income, which its unequal distribution. We'll get to the implications of that.

Finally, it has not paid for itself.

The problem is both on the revenue and spending sides:

Revenues cratered with the bill and are just now almost back to the same nominal level as before. As you can see, expenditures are growing at a rapid clip, 11% over seven quarters, a 6% annualized growth rate.

At first, this came primarily from the rapid rise in the defense budget (blue line), but in 2019, we have seen fantastically high growth rates for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and vet's benefits (green line). The "everything else" red line is growing more modestly, but still at 5% annualized in these seven quarters.

As of the end of Q3, debt to TTM GDP stands at an all time high of 107%.

So adding it up:

Growth barely breached 3% for two quarters and is certainly not in range for the promised sustained 4%-6%. After a brief spike, investment growth is way down. We can't be 100% sure yet, but most likely there was a middle-class tax cut. The full distribution is unclear. The much larger tax cut went to corporations that put it mostly into buybacks and dividends, not investment. Wage and employment growth typical of the cycle end and a tight labor market. Repatriation has not broken $1 trillion, let alone the $4-$5 trillion promised. In any event, it has gone mostly to buybacks and dividends. It did not pay for itself.

Why did this giant fiscal stimulus fall so flat? It's the same reason the 2000s' tax cuts did very little. They were built to solve a problem we no longer have, and actually exacerbate the problem we do have, which is too much savings.

Demand-Side Economics

Let's first talk about what "supply-side" economics means. In the 1970s, the problem was rampant inflation and very high interest rates. There were inflationary policies coming from Washington and two oil shocks exacerbating it, but a lack of savings and a preference for consumption had driven interest rates up. Capital was in relatively short supply, so investment could not keep up with demand as Baby Boomers started hitting prime earning and consuming years.

High demand for capital and low supply makes rates go up. Rising inflation feeds back into that. Long term rates spiked less because of Fed actions, but because the rate at which enough savings would meet demand for capital - the neutral rate - was very high.

Of course monetary policy - actually raising rates to that very high neutral rate - is what crushed inflation initially. But the central imbalance of supply and demand for both capital and goods/services was addressed through fiscal policy - supply side economics. The 10-year Treasury got as high as 15%. The trick was to bring rates down by crushing inflation, but at the same time not kill savings entirely. Indeed, as rates declined in 1983-2000, so did savings as a percentage of GDP, as we would expect:

Without supply-side policies, savings would have gone even lower, and long-term rates would not have declined as much.

To create more savings not through higher rates as is normally done, but by using fiscal policy:

Lower marginal tax rates on people more likely to save that surplus - households higher on the income scale.

Tax advantaged long-term capital gains.

Tax advantaged retirement savings like 401(k) and IRA.

Other tax advantaged savings like health savings accounts.

Paying for all of it with debt.

But all this was being overwhelmed by more powerful sectoral forces. In the 1990s, not only were the Boomers in prime earning years, but their children also began entering the workforce in the back half of the decade. Demand continued to grow fast through the 1990s.

I get pretty excited any time real PCE growth can clear 3% (red line) these days. As you can see, it is well above that in 1983-2000 most every year except the recession in there. PCE as a portion of GDP continued to rise through two cycles.

With lower rates came more consumer debt to fuel that consumption. Revolving household debt (mostly credit cards) as a percentage of disposable personal income tripled:

And of course mortgage debt spiked, going from 41% of disposable personal income to 66% by 2001:

So the supply side policies counteracted these sectoral forces, which kept pushing for more consumption, and helped keep inflation and rates low.

But then something happened in the 2001 recession, accelerated by the 2008 recession.

Rates (red line) have continued to trend down, but savings (blue line) are way up in this one. Let's look at that whole chart so you can see how anomalous it is:

Firms became much more guarded with earnings in the previous cycle, and they have been joined by households this cycle:

The last time the personal savings rate was this high, the 10-year Treasury paid over 7% interest. It is under 2% today. This indicates a huge change in preference for savings versus consumption.

Consumption as a percentage of GDP has leveled off, ending 35 years of growth:

Unlike the previous cycles we looked at, real PCE growth has infrequently broken 3% annual growth:

Zooming that all the way out shows you how poor that is:

Previous cycle peaks going back to the Depression were all over 5% until these last two cycles

Despite record low interest rates, household have actually backed off debt-fueled consumption.

Let me zoom that out so you can see the change, after 35 years of rising revolving debt:

Credit card debt as a percent of disposable personal income peaked at over 9% in 2001 and is now down to 6.4%.

Overall household debt levels as a percentage of personal income has flattened out.

Even mortgage debt is way down:

The result of relatively low debt and rates is extremely low debt payments.

All of this savings over consumption preference gets expressed in historically low inflation rates.

"Core" PCE inflation. Red line is 2% Fed target.

Let's zoom in on the current cycle:

The green line is the median for the current cycle, 1.6%, 40 bps below target, and just below recent readings closer to 1.7%. The red line is both the Fed target and the 1990s' cycle median, 2%. The purple line is the 2000s' cycle median, 2.05%. This is occurring during a time of trillion dollar deficits, historically low interest rates, 3.5% unemployment, and now the Fed printing new money at the rate of $20 billion a week - all inflationary.

This is pretty much the first thing you learn in economics. Prices are a function of supply and demand. Low prices for goods and capital tell us supply growth is outstripping demand. This is not rocket science.

Supply side policies like the 2000s' tax cuts and the 2017 tax bill were designed to fix a problem from 1980 that no longer exists - too much consumption and not enough savings to match demand for capital at reasonable interest rates.

Capital supply is no longer our problem. The problem is that there is not enough demand to stimulate investment. Supply-side policies like corporate tax cuts are guaranteed to exacerbate the problem, not fix it.

So we need demand side policies to stimulate demand. That's an entirely different article.

To sum it all up:

The tax bill was a failure.

The reason is because it was designed to solve the problems of 40 years ago, not today.

QE 4 Is Almost Inevitable

I went over this in pretty good detail a few weeks ago, but the long and the short of it since 2014:

The Fed and international buyers have reduced their portion of the debt considerably. Domestic nonfinancial private sectors (households, funds, pensions) have stepped up purchases, but not enough to fill that hole. Banks/brokers/dealers, especially the largest four, have taken that residual ~2% of federal debt on to their balance sheets, and now they are very tight, with over 40% of their combined Basel III liquidity in Treasuries. The net result is a decline in reserves of about $1.2 trillion, and a concurrent rise in bank-held Treasuries by about $600 billion.

To break it down a little more, these are changes since 2014 in the percent of total federal debt owned by each sector:

Not Keeping Up:

Foreign: -6.8 pp

Fed: -5.4 pp

State/local government: -1.0 pp

Insurance: -0.1 pp

Total negative: -13.2 pp

Nonfinancial Domestic Sectors:

Households: +4.5 pp

Funds (many, of course, owned by households): +4.7 pp

Pensions (again, beneficiaries are households): +1.2 pp

GSEs: +.0.3 pp

Total nonfinancial: +10.8 pp

Domestic Financial Sectors:

Banks/Dealers/Brokers: +2.0 pp

Foreign banks in US: +0.2 pp

Total Domestic Financial: +2.2 pp

That 2.2 pp may not sound like much, but that is $516 billion in new Treasury assets on the balance sheets, $235 billion just in 2018 Q4, and mostly by the big four banks. They have been providing the liquidity for the entire private repo system, and now they are tight.

I estimate that the current hole in interbank liquidity is about $500 billion. The Fed had $256 billion in year-spanning repo operations, plus it had already taken $248 billion off the table with Not QE. It needed to pump in $504 billion just to get the banks into 2020.

But this is just the year-end, the tightest day of the year under normal circumstances. But what if there were another crisis? How big would the hole be then?

What would fix this:

The Federal government stops producing debt at such a fantastic rate. Foreign buyers and nonfinancial domestic sectors step up purchases by at least $500 billion in the near term. Rising rates would entice this. The Fed prints new money and monetizes that $500 billion.

I think we can all see where this is headed. The Fed is already adding more term to the balance sheet, going from 86% bills in the first week of this to a cumulative 80% now, which is where it seems to want it:

Federal Reserve.

It is also adding duration within the bills, going from mostly 1-3 month durations to more 6- and 12-month.

Federal Reserve.

These numbers include older notes getting close to expiration, but the difference is stark in the two periods. We see the same thing happening in the notes/bonds, with the Fed loading up more on the longer durations:

Federal Reserve. The policy shift happened a week earlier within the notes/bonds.

So in November, the Fed saw all the short duration would not be enough, and lengthened terms within what it was already doing.

The purpose of the original QE was to allow huge fiscal stimulus to combat the Great Recession without all that new debt spiking rates. That is not the purpose here; the Fed is filling a hole in interbank liquidity, which is a narrower thing.

But in the end, that doesn't matter.

Where the New Dollars Go

Regardless of the purpose, the effect is the same. The Fed makes open market purchases from banks to fill their reserves. The US dollar is the most fungible thing on earth, so those new dollars become the same as old dollars the moment the transaction clears. The end effect is that those dollars mostly wind up in bank Fed reserve accounts.

Here's QE 1, for example.

At first, the banks used that cash to fill reserves. Then in June, they decided to do something else with it. What it looks like to me is that they pile into equities:

Federal Reserve. "Asset Allocation" is market value of equities as a percentage of all assets.

Where the blue columns pop up, that is the Fed buying Treasuries, QE. Where the green columns go above zero (dark green line), financials were buying into equities, and the opposite for negative numbers on the green columns/right axis.

What I see is that in QE 1, the banks followed Fed Treasury purchases by upping their exposure to equities, and then pulling out after it ended - the first of four "taper tantrums." This seemed to work for them, and in QE 2 they tried to front-run it by a quarter, and then also started pulling back a quarter before QE ended. Here's what happened with reserves during QE 2:

As you can see, that gap opens up much earlier. Banks actually reduced reserves going into QE, likely to fund that rush into equities we saw above.

QE 3 is more ambiguous, as it was a slower, longer affair with more up and down from the Fed. It looks like the banks didn't join in until it was fully underway in Q1 2013. This is the only one where new reserves outpaced QE, and by quite a lot:

As of last week, the quarterly run rate for Fed balance sheet expansion over the trailing 4 weeks was $261 billion. This is above the pace of either the QE1 or QE3, and close to the peak quarters of QE2. The Fed's Z.1 tables, from where the bank balance sheets come, only go through Q3 2019 so we don't yet know what banks were doing in Q4. I'm going to guess it looks a lot like the QE 2 charts, Q3 2010.

Since August, the Fed has purchased about $248 billion in debt on the open market. A little more than half of that went into reserves. What happened to the other $113 billion?

Like in QE 2, banks were reducing reserves going into a QE round.

So adding it up, where do the new dollars go?

They make a first stop at bank reserves held at the Fed.

Dollars being fungible, this frees up old dollars for whatever purpose the banks please.

Some of that winds up in equities.

Especially in QE 2, it looks like the "Fed Put," piling into equities ahead of Fed policy, was in play.

In every cycle, people keep trying to repeat what worked for them earlier in the cycle.

In my opinion, the banks are already piling into equities in anticipation of a new Fed Put.

This is borne out by the Fed buying $250 billion in bonds from the banks, but reserves only rising by $135 billion.

Where It Leaves Us

Text exchange with like-minded weirdo on 12/16/2019

There is no doubt that there is a lot of tailwind for equities headed into 2020, but for how long it lasts is the question. Let's first look at what we've learned:

When we look at global economies, they are slowing. They are however slowing at a less brutal pace than earlier, so there may have been a bottom there. I am not counting on it.

The US is the all star among global economies, and the fundamentals are deteriorating. The effects of the tax bill were largely over by Q4 2018.

There is a new preference for savings since the Great Recession, which is driving the neutral rate down. Supply side policies like the tax bill, designed to solve a problem we no longer have, only exacerbate that problem.

By many measures, stocks are overpriced, but maybe not yet to the level of froth as 2001.

On the other side of the ledger, illiquidity in the overnight markets will likely force QE, whether the Fed wants it or not.

I believe that banks are already taking the added liquidity from Not QE and putting a portion into equities to front run a new round of QE. The Fed Put is on.

Let's look at those valuation charts again, but zoom in on 1995 to the present. In this period, equities have had much higher valuations than they previously did.

In this measure, we are up in the stratosphere, already beyond 2001, the biggest balloon pop in my lifetime.

Turning to the pretax price multiple:

In the 2000s' cycle, the memory of the 2001 bubble was still fresh, and equity prices never even hit the median multiple until profits collapsed during the recession. Investors chased yield elsewhere, in the mortgage-backed market, and the results were a bubble there.

But as you can see, the "irrational exuberance" of 2000 took that multiple even higher than it is now. If GDP and corporate profits were to remain static (of course they won't), these are the implied gains/losses at those different horizontal lines in the charts:

The point with all this is not they are leading indicators, because they aren't, but just that there is not a lot of ceiling, and the floor is very far below us. If we bubble-up to the extent of 2001 and hit 3,720, that is another 15% gain and nothing to sneeze at. But the floor underneath us is much father below. When it goes, we will be looking at the bottom-side of the S&P at 2000, and wondering how much father it can go. It can go a lot farther.

These valuation charts aren't very helpful as leading indicators, but the 10-year to 3-month spread has a pretty decent record going back seven recessions now:

NY Fed

As you can see, the last round of Fed easing brought the 3-month down and the 10-year back up to un-invert. The pattern is pretty consistent: 3 months or more of inversion is followed by a recession in 6-18 months. That puts it at the earliest in February 2020, and latest February 2021.

The NY Fed also has a probability model based around the spread:

NY Fed

The peak probability in early September, 38% for the year out, is comparable to earlier cycles. Another reminder that this is all happening with fiscal and monetary stimulus pushing everything hard. Very hard. We are getting close to the end, and we will have very little ammo left to fight what comes next.

Think about another thing. If there is indeed a rotation out of bonds into equities, what would be the implications for the overnight markets?

If the banks are out there selling bonds to buy equities, it does not raise reserves, but it does lower their Treasury holdings, relieving stress on the overnight markets. But those bonds are now out there in the regular market. Supply of bonds goes up, demand declines with other private buyers also rotating to equities, and rates rise across the curve. Or, the Fed steps in and buys up that excess.

Which do you think will happen?

In attending holiday events, of course no one asks after my health, but only the health of the economy and what they should do with their savings in the coming year. Every year, I listen intently to their specific issues, and then just tell them to get a 30-40-30, 60-30-10 or 80-15-5 (stocks-bonds-cash) portfolio depending on my mood.

This year, I didn't know what to tell them. I wanted to tell them 80-15-5, but be ready to go to zero equities at a moment's notice. But these are not people who sit around staring at Bloomberg Terminal all day, so I said 60-30-10 and kept sipping my Jameson.

Me? In the portion that I manage myself (most is other active, and also passive), I've been at 25% equities since early December 2018 through around Thanksgiving, so I largely missed out on this.

First day of December 2018 through the last day of 2019.

13% is certainly nothing to sneeze at, but the gains were pretty modest until the Fed Put came back in October. Over half the gains have come since the Fed went back to large open market purchases on October 17.

What really woke me up was the first wildly oversubscribed long-term repo operation at the end of November. I knew that Not QE could easily become QE, but was not convinced until then. Why?

It revealed that the year-end liquidity crunch was going to be huge. The Fed eventually stepped in with a quarter trillion in repo spanning the new year in addition to $248 billion of Not QE.

At some point, ad hoc solutions were going to have to be replaced with less temporary ones.

I was late, but the Fed Put is on.

So I got back up to that 60-30-10 allocation, but I am ready to pull the rip cord at any time.

The ebullient mood could shift quickly. Aside from the fundamentals, when people and the technicals/algos start looking at this chart, they may begin to think it's time to take profits and bring about a simple 10%-15% correction, and it may have already begun in the last two trading days of the year:

Data by YCharts

Since the October 17 Fed Put

It's not crazy to fade this rally in January.

My charting says a correction that bounced up could go as low as about 2,700 without a real crash, like December 2018. But it also says we are near some sort of top here.

Of course, charts are meant to be broken. But that top red line, which has been getting a bounce down for 10 years now, is only 45 points higher than now.

Just for reference, this is what the 1990s' rally/crash looks like on this charting with the same +/- 0.5 standard deviation channels:

In any event, the next big news trigger should be the actual text of the Phase One agreement. Like the tax bill, when most of the S&P gains were realized before the bill passed, I think this may be a sell-the-news event, but we will see how it comes down, and how people react to what is in there. Expectations are low, so that should help. We will supposedly see something in the first week of January.

Two Scenarios for 2020

The Fed is giant, and punches hard, but the fundamentals are scrappy and wear you out in the end.

So it is the Fed versus the fundamentals. The fundamentals always win in the end, but for how long can the Fed hold out? Will it be a 15-round Rocky fight, or a third round knockout? Complicating all of it, is that we've never seen this kind of fiscal and monetary stimulus at the end of a cycle, with tools that were not in use before this cycle.

These are the two ways I see 2020 going down. Right now it's a pick 'em.

Rocky Fight:

Global industrialized economies trudge along at near zero growth, the US at around 2%. Interest rates remain near the zero bound in many countries to little effect.

QE to the tune of at least $500 billion. This is more than QE 1, and about 60% of either QE 2 or 3.

1-2 more rate cuts.

10-Year Treasury at or below 2%.

S&P 3,900.

AKA the Everything Rally continues and the eventual crash gets larger.

Third-Round Knockout:

Recession begins Q2-Q3.

QE more in the neighborhood of $800-$900 billion like QE 2 and 3.

Fed Funds around 0.5%.

10-Year around 1%.

New federal debt to $1.6+ trillion annually.

S&P 2,600.

My best advice is be ready for both. Round one starts today. Ding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.