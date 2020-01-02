Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/30/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/30/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OPKO Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Enterprise Diversified (OTCQB:SYTE);

Innovative Food (OTCQB:IVFH);

BrightSphere Investment (BSIG);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Monolithic Power (MPWR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Forty Seven (FTSV);

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD); and

Franklin Res (BEN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Vera Bradley (VRA);

Amerco Nv (UHAL);

Neogen (NEOG);

MongoDB (MDB);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP); and

Liberty Media (BATRA).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $11,824,667 2 Miller Patricia R DIR, BO Vera Bradley VRA JB* $10,361,578 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,454,520 4 Shoen Edward J CB, PR, BO Amerco Nv UHAL B $713,079 5 Yang Guang CEO, DIR BrightSphere Investment BSIG JB* $507,010 6 Wade Brooke N DIR Gran Tierra Energy GTE B $154,162 7 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO OPKO Health OPK B $152,500 8 Polinsky David DIR Innovative Food IVFH JB* $125,000 9 Gamco Investors BO Liberty Media BATRA B $111,978 10 Kiel Steven L CB, DIR, BO Enterprise Diversified SYTE JB* $99,946

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Capitalg BO CrowdStrike CRWD S $31,939,588 2 Johnson Rupert VCB, DIR, BO Franklin Res BEN S $10,505,000 3 Miller Patricia R DIR,BO Vera Bradley VRA JS* $10,361,578 4 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $7,603,275 5 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,599,069 6 Xiao Deming PR, OO Monolithic Power MPWR AS $2,285,887 7 Baeuerle Patrick DIR Harpoon Therapeutics HARP AS $1,396,281 8 Gordon Michael Lawrence COO, CFO MongoDB MDB AS $1,341,900 9 Weissman Irving DIR Forty Seven FTSV AS $1,326,681 10 Herbert James L DIR Neogen NEOG AS $1,291,266

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.