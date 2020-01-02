Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/30/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/30/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- OPKO Health (OPK).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Enterprise Diversified (OTCQB:SYTE);
- Innovative Food (OTCQB:IVFH);
- BrightSphere Investment (BSIG);
- Boston Beer (SAM);
- Monolithic Power (MPWR);
- Morningstar (MORN);
- Forty Seven (FTSV);
- CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD); and
- Franklin Res (BEN).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Vera Bradley (VRA);
- Amerco Nv (UHAL);
- Neogen (NEOG);
- MongoDB (MDB);
- Intl Flavors (IFF);
- Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP); and
- Liberty Media (BATRA).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Winder Investment Pte
|
BO
|
Intl Flavors
|
IFF
|
B
|
$11,824,667
|
2
|
Miller Patricia R
|
DIR, BO
|
Vera Bradley
|
VRA
|
JB*
|
$10,361,578
|
3
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$1,454,520
|
4
|
Shoen Edward J
|
CB, PR, BO
|
Amerco Nv
|
UHAL
|
B
|
$713,079
|
5
|
Yang Guang
|
CEO, DIR
|
BrightSphere Investment
|
BSIG
|
JB*
|
$507,010
|
6
|
Wade Brooke N
|
DIR
|
Gran Tierra Energy
|
GTE
|
B
|
$154,162
|
7
|
Frost Phillip Md
|
CEO, CB, BO
|
OPKO Health
|
OPK
|
B
|
$152,500
|
8
|
Polinsky David
|
DIR
|
Innovative Food
|
IVFH
|
JB*
|
$125,000
|
9
|
Gamco Investors
|
BO
|
Liberty Media
|
BATRA
|
B
|
$111,978
|
10
|
Kiel Steven L
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Enterprise Diversified
|
SYTE
|
JB*
|
$99,946
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Capitalg
|
BO
|
CrowdStrike
|
CRWD
|
S
|
$31,939,588
|
2
|
Johnson Rupert
|
VCB, DIR, BO
|
Franklin Res
|
BEN
|
S
|
$10,505,000
|
3
|
Miller Patricia R
|
DIR,BO
|
Vera Bradley
|
VRA
|
JS*
|
$10,361,578
|
4
|
Koch C James
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
AS
|
$7,603,275
|
5
|
Mansueto Joseph D
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Morningstar
|
MORN
|
AS
|
$2,599,069
|
6
|
Xiao Deming
|
PR, OO
|
Monolithic Power
|
MPWR
|
AS
|
$2,285,887
|
7
|
Baeuerle Patrick
|
DIR
|
Harpoon Therapeutics
|
HARP
|
AS
|
$1,396,281
|
8
|
Gordon Michael Lawrence
|
COO, CFO
|
MongoDB
|
MDB
|
AS
|
$1,341,900
|
9
|
Weissman Irving
|
DIR
|
Forty Seven
|
FTSV
|
AS
|
$1,326,681
|
10
|
Herbert James L
|
DIR
|
Neogen
|
NEOG
|
AS
|
$1,291,266
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.