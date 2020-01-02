Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/30/19

Includes: GTE, OPK, PPR
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/30/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and
  • Gran Tierra Energy (GTE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Vera Bradley (VRA);
  • Amerco Nv (UHAL);
  • Neogen (NEOG);
  • MongoDB (MDB);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP); and
  • Liberty Media (BATRA).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$11,824,667

2

Miller Patricia R

DIR, BO

Vera Bradley

VRA

JB*

$10,361,578

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,454,520

4

Shoen Edward J

CB, PR, BO

Amerco Nv

UHAL

B

$713,079

5

Yang Guang

CEO, DIR

BrightSphere Investment

BSIG

JB*

$507,010

6

Wade Brooke N

DIR

Gran Tierra Energy

GTE

B

$154,162

7

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$152,500

8

Polinsky David

DIR

Innovative Food

IVFH

JB*

$125,000

9

Gamco Investors

BO

Liberty Media

BATRA

B

$111,978

10

Kiel Steven L

CB, DIR, BO

Enterprise Diversified

SYTE

JB*

$99,946

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Capitalg

BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

S

$31,939,588

2

Johnson Rupert

VCB, DIR, BO

Franklin Res

BEN

S

$10,505,000

3

Miller Patricia R

DIR,BO

Vera Bradley

VRA

JS*

$10,361,578

4

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$7,603,275

5

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,599,069

6

Xiao Deming

PR, OO

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$2,285,887

7

Baeuerle Patrick

DIR

Harpoon Therapeutics

HARP

AS

$1,396,281

8

Gordon Michael Lawrence

COO, CFO

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$1,341,900

9

Weissman Irving

DIR

Forty Seven

FTSV

AS

$1,326,681

10

Herbert James L

DIR

Neogen

NEOG

AS

$1,291,266

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.