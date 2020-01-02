Kennametal - A Strong Value Driven Small-Cap

Why Kennametal?

Kennametal (KMT) is a $3 billion market cap company specializing in the machine tools and accessories sector. They focus mainly on using tungsten carbide, one of the hardest materials in the world, to create tools and machinery for companies around the world. They are a truly global business. They have manufacturing plants and operations in countries around the world. KMT is a small, value-driven stock, but one that I believe can see a ton of upside in the next twelve months because of a reversion of the strength of the US Dollar, decreases and removal of trade barriers globally, and its incredibly strong value proposition, competitive advantage, and financials.

The Case for a Weakening Dollar

Over the past five years, we have seen one of the strongest dollars in a long time. Kennametal is a global company, doing over 50% of its business outside of the United States. In the last financial year alone, sales growth was reported 2% lower solely because of currency fluctuations. This means Kennametal, unlike many other strong national corporations, is heavily reliant on the strength of the dollar.

In the last 5 years, the trade-weighted dollar index has risen from around 100 to 130. This 30% increase in the value of the dollar helped the American consumer allowing them to buy more goods from abroad. Unfortunately, this did not help Kennametal. This is because for US manufactures had to pay more for Kennametal products rather than for its competitors in other countries. Additionally, Kennametal’s main source of sales are abroad. These consumers are more unable to afford American products, again hurting Kennametal. For both these reasons, a stronger dollar hurts Kennametal.

It’s also important to look at what causes a currency to appreciate in value in the first place. The dollar has risen aggressively over the past five years because of the relative strength of the US Economy. Over these years, the US has seen healthy inflation, a rising rates environment, low unemployment, and relatively small hiccups. On the other hand, countries like Japan and the Eurozone have suffered from weak GDP growth, non-existent inflation, and negative interest rates. Beyond that, other economies such as China along with other emerging markets have their own problems with political and investment uncertainty. These factors have driven currency flows into the United States.

Kennametal’s business focuses on supplying manufacturers with the tools they need to operate a successful business, whether that be in mining, aerospace, or anything else. The United States is a service economy, about 70% of GDP is from services, and is continuing to push away from manufacturing. For this reason, Kennametal needs other economies to perform stronger, especially those emerging market and manufacturing countries, in order to have proper demand for their products.

Reducing Trade Barriers

Over the next few years, I expect emerging market countries to outperform their more developed counterparts. The first reason for this is a break down of trade barriers. US President Donald Trump ran on the platform of “making deals” and I believe he understands that to be reelected he must be able to campaign on some “fantastic deals” that he has made during his presidency. I think this will cause him to break down a lot of the tariff’s with China, opening up a market where Kennametal already does 10% of their total sales volume and expects to do more, while decreasing global trade barriers and improving all of Kennametal’s sales channels.

Additionally, as trade barriers begin to fall, we should see an increased spending on CapEx by businesses globally again. One phenomenon we have seen over the past year is resilient consumer spending, pushing the economy higher, with decreased executive confidence driving investment down. As a nearly solely B2B company, Kennametal has been adversely affected by this executive sentiment. As trade barriers fall and global economies continue to strengthen, CEOs should be more willing to invest in capital, boosting Kennametal’s sales substantially over the next five financial years.

Source: Business Roundtable Q4 2019 CEO Economic Outlook Index

Strong Fundamental Value

Kennametal’s financial ratios speak for themselves. When looking at companies in the Machine Tools and Accessories niche, Kennametal has the second highest return on equity of 14.8%, not to mention having a strong return on assets of 7.40% and a return on investments of 13.3.%. This places them in the top three of all of those metrics for the seven companies we looked at in the niche. Along with this, Kennametal has a smaller P/E of 17 compared to other companies and additionally a very small price/book value of 2.37 which continues to go down. For these reasons, Kennametal is a strong example of a value stock.

Source: Finviz

As many well-read investors know, Warren Buffet looks at a few things when he evaluates a company. These metrics are return on equity, profit margins, and barriers to entry. Kennametal, while having competitors, has none that do exactly what they do. Kennametal focuses mostly on the production of tungsten carbide tools and materials. Tungsten Carbide is the strongest material against compression making it very useful in many industries. Kennametal holds expensive patients on this technology that make it nearly impossible for competitors to attack their business. Companies that rely on Kennametal’s technology and materials can not easily seek other suppliers and a ramp up of their operations will directly increase Kennametal’s sales. This checks Buffett's first box of extremely high barriers to entry.

Kennametal has extremely good profit margins already, which are the final piece of the puzzle, and they are getting better and better. Kennametal currently has an operating margin of 13.8% in FY 2019. This is mostly because, again, of their strong barriers to entry and demand for their product. Additionally. Kennametal has recognized this is their area to improve. They are currently undergoing a large restructuring operation worldwide. This operation has already caused a 12% increase in their operating margin from FY 2018. Beyond that, Kennametal believes that these restructuring efforts will save another 40 million in FY 2020. This could potentially add another 1.5% to their operating margin, another 11% increase. Kennametal’s priority on improving margins will allow them to continue to drive more value to shareholders in the coming years.

Finally, I wanted to include Kennametal’s value proposition because I feel it does a great job of illustrating their commitment to their customers and their strong competitive advantage in the industry.

The principal competitive differentiators in our businesses include customer focused support and application expertise, custom and standard product innovation, product performance and quality and our brand recognition. We derive competitive advantage from our premium brand positions, global presence, application expertise and ability to address unique customer needs with new and improved tools, innovative surface and wear-resistant solutions, highly engineered components, consistent quality, traditional and digital customer service and technical assistance capabilities, state-of-the-art manufacturing and multiple sales channels. With these strengths, we are able to sell products based on the value-added productivity we deliver to our customers, rather than competing solely on price. - KMT FY 2019 10-K

A company with a strong defensible niche, great return on equity, and high profit margins at a fair valuation is certainly something Buffet, and you, could love.

Risks Matter

Kennametal’s biggest risks are that things don’t pan out the way many expect right now. If trade tensions get considerably worse, which they could with a wrong comment on either side, then we could potentially see a further push against globalization. If this also causes increased trade barriers worldwide, especially between North America, Asia, and Europe, it could really break down Kennametal’s sales channels and business.

Additionally, Kennametal is a cyclical company. They provide the tools and machinery for companies, especially manufacturing companies, to conduct their business. Over the last year or longer, business executive optimism has continued to fall because of uncertainty in the trade negotiations and the inability to accurately plan long term. Right now, a lot of these hesitations are starting to go away and I believe executive optimism will increase, but a large flare up in trade wards or economic risks could continue to push it down, ultimately making businesses decide not to invest in more capital. Going even further, a change in the business cycle could adversely affect Kennametal’s business for some years to come.

Despite these risks, I feel that Kennametal is currently priced as a value company. They are making somewhat stable cash flows, have a highly protected product, and enough companies rely on them that their sales should never decrease too dramatically. Kennametal’s small price/book value means that on the downside, they are relatively protected, while still having growing sales around the globe and increasing margins.

Kennametal is a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

In conclusion, Kennametal is being offered at a significant discount at their current price of about $37. In the beginning of 2018, Kennametal was trading around $50. That was the last time that business optimism was strong and trade barriers were low. Once these assumptions are reintegrated into the current economic landscape, I believe that Kennametal can retouch previous highs reflecting a return to that landscape, representing a potential 35% upside. Because of this, I believe Kennametal is certainly a buy moving into 2020 and will be a great addition to any portfolio, especially because Kennametal operates in an industry very different from most high profile stocks and companies that are in many people’s portfolios these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.