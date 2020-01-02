FuelCell Energy - Stock Appears Grossly Overvalued After Multi-Session Momentum Run - Get Short

Investors considering a bet on the recapitalized company should take a close look at the 5% Series B Preferred shares which are still trading at a tiny fraction of face value. At current levels, annual dividend yield calculates to approximately 16%.

As the momentum crowd is likely to move on over the next couple of sessions, a short trade looks highly promising. As usual, timing will be of the essence.

At current levels, the common stock appears grossly overvalued, particularly when compared to its sole U.S. exchange-listed peer, Bloom Energy.

Violent momentum rally has propelled both market capitalization and enterprise value to new multi-year highs.

I have covered FuelCell Energy (FCEL, OTCPK:FCELB) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After a near-death experience earlier in 2019, FuelCell Energy has become one of the Nasdaq's major comeback stories in recent months. While the shares still ended the year down 64%, the stock price actually recovered more than 1,800% from an all-time low of $0.13 marked on June 26 to $2.51 in the final session of the year.

Momentum has continued to build after the Christmas break with the shares up more than 200% on very heavy volume over the past four sessions alone.

While FuelCell Energy issued a number of press releases in recent weeks, there were no earth-shattering news that would have changed the greater picture for the company in a way that could justify the ongoing momentum rally.

That said, the company's recent decision to abstain from asking shareholders to approve another reverse stock split and double the number of authorized shares to 450 million might have caught some shortsellers flat footed:

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) has decided to cancel the Special Meeting of Stockholders previously scheduled to be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (the “Special Meeting”). The Company originally scheduled the Special Meeting to consider (i) a proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock of the Company from 225,000,000 shares to 450,000,000 shares, (ii) a proposal to authorize the Board to effect a reverse stock split through an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, and (iii) a proposal to adjourn the Special Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies. As discussed in the definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting, which was filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2019, one of the purposes of the proposed reverse stock split was to increase the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock to a level satisfactory to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements – in particular, the minimum bid price requirement – of the Nasdaq Global Market. To regain compliance with such requirement, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days by January 14, 2020. The Company will continue to execute on its business plan in support of organic growth, and will also explore other options available to it to meet the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, including the submission of an application to transfer the listing of its common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market and requesting an additional 180-day period to meet the minimum bid price requirement.

In addition, a recent article in the Korea Herald highlighted joint venture negotiations between the company and its long-standing Asian partner, POSCO Energy:

An envisioned joint venture between Posco Energy and US-based FuelCell Energy is making little progress due to mutual differences, an industry insider said Wednesday. The energy unit of steel giant Posco produces molten carbonate fuel cell -- dubbed a second-generation technology -- with technology transferred from the US company. FuelCell Energy CEO Jason Few was in Seoul to discuss the JV proposal. The talks, however, ended without any agreement, sources noted. The two had signed a memorandum of understanding on manufacturing an advanced version of MCFC at an unspecified date. Though the MOU has no legal obligation, FuelCell’s “sudden change of stance” undermines their partnership and Posco Energy’s efforts to maintain leadership in the fuel cell energy market here, the sources said. (...)

Keep in mind, the relationship had soured in recent quarters with POSCO Energy even initiating arbitration proceedings against FuelCell Energy. The case was settled in an amicable fashion in July.

Remember also, the company secured an eight-year $200 million strategic corporate loan facility with Orion Energy Partners and entered into a new, two-year expanded joint-development agreement with ExxonMobil (XOM) for further development of carbon capture technology, worth up to $60 million in early November. I have discussed both agreements in great detail already.

While the new credit facility finally puts the company in a position to deliver on its $1.2 billion in project backlog, the terms are just ugly:

cash interest of 9.9% p.a. plus PIK interest of 2.05%, payable on a quarterly basis

an additional 2.5% discount on every tranche drawn under the facility

prepayment premiums ranging from 20-30%

In addition, the company had to issue warrants to the lenders to purchase up to 6 million shares at an exercise price of $0.31 per share. At the funding date of the second tranche, lenders will receive additional warrants to purchase up to another 14 million shares (8 million shares at an exercise price of $0.242 and 6 million shares at an exercise price of $0.62).

After giving effect to the 20 million shares to be issued to Orion Energy Partners upon the exercise of the above discussed warrants and assuming full utilization of the company's "at-market issuance sales agreement" ("ATM") with B. Riley FBR (RILY), current share count calculates to approximately 221.5 million shares, resulting in a market capitalization of above $550 million.

Adding $80 million already drawn under the new Orion Energy Partners loan facility, $64 million in Series B Preferred Stock and $45 million in finance obligations and deducting an assumed $30 million of cash on hand, current enterprise value calculates to a whopping $715 million for a company mostly operating at negative gross margins that will likely continue to suffer major losses and massive cash outflows for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, the company virtually ceased fuel cell production earlier this year and laid off a large number of employees to cut costs. Ramping production back up certainly won't come for free either.

With FuelCell Energy now trading at 11x estimated 2020 revenues / enterprise value versus roughly 1.5x for its sole U.S. exchange-listed and much larger peer Bloom Energy (BE), the company's common stock appears grossly overvalued at current levels, particularly given Bloom Energy's superior margin profile.

Admittedly, the numbers are not exactly apples to apples as Bloom Energy generally recognizes all fuel cell sales upfront while FuelCell Energy after a recent strategy shift usually keeps the power plants on its books thus only recognizing revenues from the respective power purchase agreements.

That said, the company also has other sources of revenue like service contracts for power plants sold under the legacy business model, licensing agreements and customer- and government-sponsored research and development work.

But to be fair, the momentum crowd couldn't care less about valuation metrics as long as the trend remains intact and the stock keeps running on increasing volume.

In case of FuelCell Energy, momentum appears to be particularly strong as traders don't need to worry about the company potentially using the rally for a massive secondary offering like PEM fuel cell provider Plug Power (PLUG) did last month. As discussed above, FuelCell Energy has largely exhausted the number of authorized shares and would require shareholder approval for an increase.

Nevertheless, the momentum crowd will inevitably move on to assumed greener pastures rather sooner than later. As usual, timing will be of the essence for a successful short trade. Investors should patiently wait for trading volume to taper off and only consider entering a position when the stock breaks down to new session lows.

Long-term investors considering a bet on the recapitalized company should take a closer look at FuelCell Energy's 5% Series B Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FCELB), currently trading at approximately 30% of its $1,000 liquidation preference. Remember the company stopped paying dividends in May but caught up on the missed payments in November and fully intends to honor its obligations going forward. Annual dividend yield calculates to a juicy 16% but the real opportunity lies in the preferred stock's theoretical 200%+ price appreciation potential.

In addition, the preferred equity is shielded from potential additional dilution going forward.

While also up by approximately 50% over the past month, the preferred stock - which is actually ranking higher in the company's capital structure - has vastly underperformed the common shares and remains valued at a tiny fraction of face value.

The recent momentum run has propelled FuelCell Energy's market capitalization and enterprise value to new multi-year highs, making the stock appear grossly overvalued when compared to its sole U.S. exchange-listed peer, Bloom Energy.

While positive newsflow and concomitants have apparently been fueling the recent rally, the momentum crowd will inevitably start to move on over the course of the next few sessions, making the common stock a prime candidate for a short trade.

Don't chase the shares as long as momentum remains intact but rather wait for trading volume to lose steam and the stock breaking to new session lows before initiating a position.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Investors looking for a somewhat less risky bet on FuelCell Energy should consider taking a position in the company's Series B preferred shares which even after some recent price appreciation still trade at a tiny fraction of face value despite ranking senior to common stock and paying a juicy 16% dividend at current levels.

