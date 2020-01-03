Flex LNG's CEO On The LNG Shipping Market (Podcast Transcript)

J Mintzmyer: Welcome to another episode of Value Investor's Edge Live, recording this morning of December 17, 2019. We're hosting the CEO of Flex LNG, Oystein Kalleklev, to discuss the overall LNG markets, prospects for 2020, and a differentiation between technologies of existing carriers on the water and new ships coming up. For disclosures, I have no current position in Flex LNG. I may trade this at any time, nothing we discuss constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations in any form.

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

With that said, Oystein, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

Oystein Kalleklev: Thank you, J, and too bad there is no dividends for you at the hold on.

JM: Yes, I'm missing out. The timing doesn't always work, but yes, it's the middle of December, so we'll see how the 2020 positions work out. So, anyways, thanks for joining us. It's been a big shift in sentiment in the LNG market. A year ago, today, especially if you want 13, 14 months ago, it seems like everybody loved LNG, right? It was very popular. Everyone was about it. Now, it seems like everybody hates it. How are you feeling into 2020 and beyond about the overall market? What's kind of going on here?

OK: Yes. I think, you're absolutely right. We raised $300 million of new equity in October last year, and all of the sentiment on the sector was very good. And it was also a reflection of the fact that gas prices was very high. October last year, Asian prices were at around $12. They are that high $50 and also less than half. European prices were $8, $9. They are now $4.5. So, it's been a big change in the gas sentiment.

I think in terms of the shipping, I think, there's not been that big shift in kind of the 2020 outlook, because the kind of the volumes coming to the market has been well-known for quite some time and the number of ships coming into the market is also unknown for quite some time. So, if you order ships today, you get them end of 2022 or beginning 2023. So, it takes about three years to build a ship. And for the volumes to come, it takes even more time.

So, we have still a pretty good view of the market in 2020. I think the sentiments and on the kind of stock prices is more related to what's going to happen end of 2021 into 2022. So, it's actually not very common that we actually have shipping investors having such a long view and where basically a lot of the stocks are being half in value, based on what people think about the market two years ahead.

JM: Yes, definitely. Definitely, it's interesting. I mean, we – like I said earlier, we saw almost turning on a dime, the investor sentiment went from very enthusiastic about LNG to quite pessimistic. And as you mentioned, the rates have been pretty decent, especially for the more modern tonnage. So, Flex LNG, correct me if I'm wrong, but you’re purely the most modern type of engine propulsion, right, yes in MEGI and some xDF propulsion vehicles. What sort of differentials are you seeing in the market between the modern assets you have and maybe the slightly older TFT ease tri fuels and then the oldest steamer propulsion? What kind of differentials are you seeing in the markets?

OK: Yes. So, actually, we are a pretty new company. We got our first ships on the water last year, 2018. And we got four ships delivered and then another two in 2019, high next year, and then the last two in early 2021, all together to open ships or the new types of meaning in order what you would call the fifth-generation ships. So, first, we had first and second-generation steam.

So, usually, you would differentiate between ships built before 2000 being the first-generation steam and then steam ships built off of 2000, the second-generation steam, slightly more than the still they have our fuel system that pretty much raised 65% of the fuel in heat loss. And then you have the third, fourth-generation [fuel hikers]. And then the fifth generation and I have to the market in 2016 onwards.

So, long story short, in terms of the steam and then we’re talking about the second-generation steam. You basically have a ship that can transport close to 30% bigger parcel sizes and then consuming almost half of the fuel. So, other than burning through [180 tons] of fuel every day, you're burning less than 100.

So, in terms of kind of fuel consumption, compared to how much cargo you are transporting it, it's close to, let's say 60% improvement. And that's based on the steam ships, the second-generation steam, that's close to 70 ships built before 2000. Of those ships, there are 38 ships due for [30, 35, and 40]. So, over the next five years, so we do expect some of these, at least the first-generation steam to disappear.

In terms of the titles, we also have typically about 10% bigger cargo sites and rather than building [indiscernible], as I mentioned we’re burning less than 100 tons. So, it's a big change there. And also, today, people are also more concerned about the carbon footprint. So, if you are burning through 180 tons of fuel, you are wasting a lot of valuable resources and then contributing to global greenhouse gases. And the same goes for the title, which has a much higher emissions of methane. Basically, they are not burning the gas that's clean as the news types, or actually even the steam. So, you have BS-VI emissions, which is much higher as well. So, that also contributes to them being at a disadvantage from kind of commercial and at least from a carbon footprint point of view.

JM: Yes. I mean, there's definitely a clear differentiation between the different types of vessel classes, right? And I mean, you've kind of went into the specifics there. Just for investors who are looking at the current rates, because right now the current rates are usually still shared and tri fuel benchmarks, so TFTE. So, when they look at a try fuel benchmark and they see 80,000. How does that translate? Just I know it's not always the same. I know it depends on the prices of LNG and the routes and voyages and so on, but what is the usual premium between, say, the tri fuel at 80,000 and what you would expect to earn on one of your ships?

OK: I think, the general answer would be that you would see $10,000 to $20,000 premium on the new ships and it – that's kind of the calculation based on how much fuel are you burning through, and of course, higher gas prices means, of course, is more positive for less fuel efficiency for the more fuel efficient ships and then cargo types. You also have a bigger typically cargo size on your ship than the oldest one.

So, today, if you look at the quotations, I would say, the Atlantic is right at highs today and Atlantic rates for high fuel and the new type, the MEGI, xDF. So, high fuels is probably around $100,000, but not big and $120,000 for new MEGI, xDF five. So, it's a 20,000 differential. But they picked out more ships today available and this [had resolved] $15,000 with the new ships that on [$100] while the high fuel is probably more like $85. So still it's a [indiscernible] environment for shipping.

JM: Yes, thanks for clarifying that. It’s roughly 10, I know it's different, but it's roughly $10,000 to $20,000 a day, because it is interesting when we look at these index quotes when we see the rates. And investors see $80,000 or $90,000 or even $100,000 on the tri fuels and your ships are doing $10,000 to $20,000 above that, but as we can see by the stock prices, I mean, the entire sector is very beat up. However, we did get just a few days ago Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China. Does that impact the LNG trade at all? Do you think is it too early to tell, or are there some benefits to the sector?

OK: Oh, I think, we would expect to see improvements for the LNG shipping market through this Phase 1. Before the conflict started that China was the third biggest importer of the U.S. LNG and they gone from being the third biggest to better virtually having zero import. So, last, they haven't done any imports from the U.S. for eight months I believe. So, they have been sourcing gas closer to the home from, let's say, Australia, more from Qatar. And then we have seen the Koreans and at least the Europeans buying more U.S. cargo. So, it's a big increase in U.S. cargoes going into Europe, it’s not only related to the side conflict, but there's also related to the pricing of the gas where it’s been better to transport to Europe, where you have our shorter sailing distance than Asia, but that said, I think, you could expect that you would see the Chinese showing some goodwill by sourcing from U.S. LNG just to kind of show good faith with the agreement.

So, it wouldn't surprise us that they and our next step for them would be to not only source soybeans and through them the coal from U.S., but also LNG. Before the trade conflict also, you saw several of the projects in the U.S., which are chasing FID for the expansion on new production. They were chasing in Chinese buyers, which, of course, makes a lot of sense. The Chinese are expecting to increase their import a lot and they also have financing. So, they can provide both financing and [uptick]. And it would be also a good way for the Chinese to alleviate some of the issues related to the same balance.

So, if you're buying 3, 5, 6 million tons of U.S. LNG and you multiply that by, let's say, a 20-year contract, you get a big number, which, of course, I'm sure the – Mr. Trump would be very happy to his tweet about. So, in that sense, it's a kind of a quick win politically to do some more deals.

JM: Yes. Thank you, Oystein. It was interesting to see the details of the Phase 1 deal emerge, and then to notice that the tariffs on LNG and on LPG and on crude oil, they still remain in effect from China. So, it's interesting to see that and we'll see if it may be a Phase 2 deal, or some sort of a transitional agreement where those tariffs come down, because it was interesting that you had a really good slide on your Q3 presentation. I pulled up your presentations before you came on the line this morning. And I noticed on Slide 14 on Q3 and when we post this up later and – to Seeking Alpha as well. We'll make sure we include the slides, but Slide 14, you show that the growth year-over-year from the United States was massive in terms of exports, but very little of that growth went to Asia. And, of course, the Asian route is the furthest is the longest one.

So, if that balance will shift next year, where the U.S. still keeps growing in their exports, but a massive amount of that goes to Asia, as an investor, that's something that I'm hoping for. In fact, I was very disappointed this year that, that didn't happen. So, I share your optimism. I will see exactly how that transpires. Hopefully, it's sooner than later, but real quick, we’re kind of pivoting back a little bit, but you made a comment earlier, you said something about steam ships being gone or steam ships being dead. What did you mean by that? And how fast do you expect that to transpire in the markets?

OK: I think you have to differentiate a bit between the first and the second-generation. So, I think the ships built before 2000, those are – that's around 200 steam ships on the water today. So, it's not like you could get rid of all the steam ships very quickly, because it represents close to 40% of the ships on the water, which is particularly good for us with the new ships, but because those are the ships that will eventually leave. But of those 200 ships that are close to 70 ships built before 2000 these are the first-generation steam. They typically have a very small parcel size around 125,000 to 130,000 cubic. So, just the parcel size makes, it’s very hard to pay them, because it's a bit subscale. And then, of course, those ships are getting aged.

So, you have to take them through class of every five-year, which becomes increasingly expensive, especially if you have to, let's say, change the boilers. There are two big boilers on these ships. And then, of course, just a pure economics of the ships. They are wasting a lot of the cargo to boil off, because ships built before 2000 don't really have a lot of good insulation. So, you have a very high boil off and that's why they have been using steam power, because you have at last a lot of excess gas. You have to get rid of them, easy way to do that has been through a steam cooker, but as everybody knows, a steam cooker is not very efficient, and that's why you don't have steam trains today. You don't have a lot of steam engine in all those shipping segments, it's basically only LNG. You still have those kind of engines on.

So, I think, eventually, as these ships are going through [indiscernible] service, you will see a lot of these ships disappearing from the market due to kind of the efficiency of the ships that cargo sizes, but also in – more in the future now, I believe also due to the carbon footprint, because we do see increased focus from the energy companies. And energy companies like Shell, they have implemented the targets for carbon emission reduction, where this is part of the management incentives. So, for them to take a lot of steamships on charters is not very attractive and also in relation to the carbon emissions. So, that gives us a pretty structural soundness of the markets, where you have close to 40% of the ships having a propulsion system that are obsolete.

JM: Yes, we can definitely see that. And I was, again, looking through some of your slides and I see you’ve bracketed it out. You call it LNG. 1.0. And you talk about the steamer ships, and then you talk about LNG 2.0, and then, of course, 3.0 being the latest propulsion technology. Are there any further advances in propulsion technology or anything you see on the horizon? I know we talk a little bit about sometimes the carbon reduction and IMO 2030, or even IMO 2050? Are there future advances to be made? And if so, what would those be? And what are the kind of challenges that Flex would face towards 2030 in terms of in more environmental regulations and reducing carbon emissions?

OK: I think, of course, there's always advances, and of course, we are happy that there are advances. But I think, almost it's not like we're new to LNG shipping. This group, our biggest shareholder, John Fredriksen founded Golar LNG back in 2000. He sold off that company in 2014. And then we have set up our new LNG shipping company Flex LNG, where we took deliveries of ships last year. So, the reason for us investing $2.5 billion in new ships is pretty simple. It's because if you look at shipping, in general, you got to rid of the steam engines 30, 40 years ago, because they were so inefficient. And the LNG shipping market has been basically a backwater, where you have had very obsolete technology because of the kind of idiosyncratic reasons with the gas handling.

So, just to summarize quickly, our ships is basically [indiscernible] trying to keep the cargoes with minus 160. That's minus 265. Then you have some warming up of the cargo and in order to keep that atmospheric pressure you have to take some of the kind of the gas out. And, of course, you can’t bend that gas. So, you burn it then and that's why we have this steam engine. So, from our side, it's more like we suddenly gone from LNG shipping market or shipping technology being a backwater, where you have obsolete technology and all suddenly we are in the forefront, because we now gone through the shift of having diesel electric ships, the LNG 2.0, and all the LNG 3.0 where you have a two stroke.

So, if you're buying a big tanker ship today or a big container ship today, the engine you would be using is two stroke slow speed engine. Those are the most efficient engines. The only difference is that all engines can run on both fuel oil and gas. So, that means, you've gone from being the laggard to suddenly becoming the leader. And if you're looking at tankers or container ships today, they are looking into maybe with the next ships we are building, we should have a slow speed two stroke engine with gas corporation. So, that means that the technological rich has become much less, because suddenly, you have ships that are in the forefront technologically wise. And you have a lot of ships on the water who don't have this technology is the meaning all the 200 steam ships or the 160 high fuel tri fuel ships.

So, the kind of the technology is going forward would be much less, of course, there would be probably would see some ships becoming a slightly bigger and or maybe [indiscernible], you might see some improvements on the hydrodynamics of the ships. You might see these small changes, but we don't really envision the kind of engine revolution where we would suddenly change the engine again, but it's harder small improvements.

I think the next thing would be having slower speed, because LNG ships are pretty quick. We have three ships next year, which are truly really systems, where which we can run them on a slower speed than the traditional speed of LNG ships. And, of course, [indiscernible] it is extremely efficient. Usually, if you increase speed by 10% on our ship, you are increasing fuel consumption by 30%.

JM: Yes. It's always interesting to see those, the vessel speed curves and how the different shippers respond to the markets. And, of course, when rates are really strong, when they're $100,000 or more a day, we're probably not going to see those ships slowing down for efficiency gains, but we could see that in the future, as you mentioned. And it's always investors look at the market and then you see, look, it was LNG 1.0 just a decade ago, right? And then just four years ago, tri fuel was almost the latest thing, right? And so, there's a concern that, maybe worse LNG 4.0 and that sort of thing, but I think you attacked a lot of the little nuances and things about that market. Let's just talk real quick about tri fuels, because I know a lot of investors have stocks in companies that might have tri fuels. What is the differential? I know you said 10,000 to 20,000 a day. Is there a clear future for the tri fuels? Do you think they'll be retrofitted, or how do you see those ships working in the next decade or so?

OK: I think the tri fuels will be around. They are kind of the workhorses. I think this team saw, if you're going to get rid of 200 ships, eventually, you can't afford also getting rid of the 160 tri fuels. So, they will be around. They have a better cargo. It is that’s usually a high fuel ship base between 155,000 to 174,000 [cubic]. So, you don't really have the big issues with subscale cargo capacity.

I think fuel efficiency is, of course, much better on a high fuel and on team ships. So, a lot of them burning through 180 pounds you are building maybe 130 tons. So, it's 50 tons improvement. I think the biggest challenge for tri fuels is emissions. And this relates to the CH4 emission. So, our tri fuel has our four-stroke medium speed engine, and that engine case electricity. So, basically, you have an electricity plant on board and electricity runs the ships, but the engine is not very good at combusting the gas.

So, you have gas reduce. So, once you are burning through it, you will have some methane fleet, which we call it. And methane is, if you look at the 100, we had a shorter half-life than CO2, but on 100 years of activity, 28 times more kind of – 28 times higher global warming potential than CO2. So, if you are emitting, let’s say 2.5% of this, then it's the same as, you kind of you lose a lot of the kind of the environmental credentials of the natural gas compared to, let's say heavy fuel oil or diesel.

So, that's the main challenge on the tri fuels, say, the CH4 emissions and wouldn't rule out that you have had no more restrictions on stocks. So, you've gone down to 0.5 for circle emission on 1st of January next year. We have had three rounds of productions from Knox, which is Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. So, I wouldn't rule out the next kind of emissions focus would be a CH4 emissions to make sure that the ships are also dealing with those kind of emissions which really aren't integrated today.

JM: Yes, thanks for that, Oystein. It's always good, as I know, we have lots of investors on the line and they’ll be listening later when you post the recording. And a lot of these investors are spread throughout the sector, and there's a lot of your peers who have some of these older vessels, firms like, of course, Gaslog (GLOP) and Golar (GLNG) and some other companies like that. So, it's always good to kind of see what everyone else is doing.

OK: Yes.

JM: You mentioned IMO 2020 regulations, which, of course, are – we're already starting to see the impacts of that in other sectors, crew tankers and product tankers and containers and so on. Officially, that starts in just two weeks, right, so right around the corner. Are there any direct impacts to the LNG shipping sector from IMO 2020, or is that purely for other types of vessels?

OK: In general, all LNG ships, they boom LNG. So, you have LNG on the tank and you use the boil off to run your engine. So, LNG or methane is sulfur-based. So, this is IMO compliance. And IMO 2020 is very positive for the LNG business, because what you're seeing today is people have to make some decisions, either they can diesel, which is at least twice as expensive as LNG on our kind of outgrown value, all you have to put in a [indiscernible] book. But [indiscernible] isn't really a long-term solution. It's a short-term solution.

You might have them in for three years, five years, usually when people are making an investment decision, they want to have a payback of let's say two years, because of the risk associated with it. And then you could opt for LNG fuel. So, we see more and more shipping segments opting for LNG because it's a long-term solution to both SOx and NOx issues and also in terms of CO2 emissions. So, with LNG, you get the [indiscernible] and clean up fuel. And we do see cruise industry is definitely buying into it and it also makes sense for them. They have a very high speed and they’re into a lot of these emission control areas, but we also see it on container ships. They are big container ships going on a predictable route. So, it's easy to get the [bunting for those ships]. But we’re also seeing it in the tankers from our first and now also [indiscernible]. So, this will eventually lead to more demand for LNG, as LNG becomes a pretty big and substantial marine fuel.

So, in that sense, it's good when it comes to specific implication for LNG segment, it's more related to the fact that there are actually 44 LNG ships on the water, which is not IMO 2020 compliance. The [indiscernible] and few flagships, these are the biggest ships. They are ranging between 216,000 to 267,000 cubic. Those ships were built in the mid-2000, when gas prices were very high and heavy fuel oil was cheap. So, those ships were built with a two-stroke engine, because they wanted the most efficient engine. But where they are liquefying all the boil off, so they're really providing the boiler putting it back to the cargo tanks, and then they are burning heavy fuel oil and it's been very profitable for them. But from 1st of January, they have to buy diesel. And that's much more expensive than burning the gas they have on board.

So, of course, for those ships, those 44 ships, that's a bit of a sizable number, especially given the fact these are the biggest ships. Those ships needs to be either converted, or they have to buy diesel, or they have to put on scrub though, but I think the interest focusing on scrubbers on LNG ships is not that big, so we would expect them to be converted. And, of course, our conversion of the main engine takes some time. So, that – all in all, for LNG shipping, it's very positive with more focus on emissions since LNG is the cleanest high fuel carbon and its IMO 2020 compliant and there will be more ships running on LNG going forward in, in all the segments and just LNG segments.

JM: Yes, thanks, Oystein. Yes, I figured there would be – your answer would be similar to saying that hey, it's not something we have to worry about, because we're already compliant, but at the same time, right, there's these other avenues of opportunity, as fuel prices in other sectors go up and LNG prices, of course, natural gas prices are very cheap globally, right? So, it makes the fuel more interesting. I didn't know about the Qatari ships there, so thanks for that piece of information. I think that's very interesting to see that we might have some off-hire in the markets here perhaps as soon as next year. Let's pivot a little bit and talk Flex LNG specifics, because I think we've really hit the overall market things really well here. You have some more vessels delivering in 2020 and into 2021. Most of those right now are exposed directly to the spot market. Is that something you plan to keep up, or are you going to put more of your fleet on to time charters for revenue stability?

OK: And also, what we have communicated is that, we would eventually take more longer-term contracts. I think, to be pretty frank, I think 2019 has been disappointing in terms of the sales compared to what people envision for 2019. So, we were very comfortable having a lot of ships in the spot market in 2019 because 2019 you have a huge scope in production, it’s – production numbers will probably be up by 35 million tons this year, and that’s only about 40 ships due for delivery in 2019. So, the only reason why kind of rates haven’t gone up to the levels in last year has been the low gas prices and resulting in a lot of the cargos heading into Europe with the growth you explained a bit earlier in the process.

So, we haven’t kind of felt the sense of urgency to run down and low bid in order to get any long-term contract. It is one thing having poor ships in this spot market like we did last year well six this year, next year it will be 11 and then 13 and we don’t really plan to have 13 ships in the spot market. So, we have felt that that’s – we have more ships on the water, it is kind of an operational risk increases and we would like to mitigate that by having some more visibility in terms of employment.

So, we just recently announced our first regional real long-term contract which has something in the period of 5 years, but up to 10 years with [general], which is actually the biggest charter of spot ships in the LNGs base both in 2019 and 2018. So, we would envision to do more deal with longer-term panel. For 2019, we actually had half of the fleets on contacts on thesis, while half the fleets has been spot. We have one ship that has been with LNG since June, the [indiscernible] on our one plus one year contract and then we did [Flex LNG] supplies with our super major in March for one year film contract on our index and then we have also done [indiscernible] on our index link contract.

So, actually kind of a spot exposure spin a bit less than, obviously on some people recognized this year, but all that said, two of the contract spin on index, because we have been bullish about the rate environment for the second half of the year, so when we were in March, April, we didn’t want to kind of fix those ships on the levels in March, April when the market was a report. So, rather than we put them on index, secure utilization, but also secure the exposure to the upside on the rates in the second half of the year.

So, going forward now with the 2020 ships we also plan to secure a bit more longer than contract and one of the things we have been very busy with last year is to build our food in-house ship management company. So, about a year ago, we started that process by recruiting a lot of people. We have put in a lot of processes and actually October this year we received what you would call a document of compliance, which is basically your driver license. So, that means that we now are able to take the ship to in-house, which usually the big charter fulfilled when they are doing a long-term contract.

JW: Yeah, it is good to see that you have the inhouse operations set up and that puts you on an even queue with some of the other firms in the space. I know as investors we look at this and we see the spot rates a very volatile and we see the seasonality there as well and a lot of time also we see utilization numbers are panning out like the 60% or 70% range, especially that’s what we are seeing from some of your competitors. So, if you do it to get some of those index-linked charters and can get that 100% utilization that could be very interesting for you guys. Your fleet is already financed, right, and cash flows are pretty strong in this rate environment. So, what is your primary utilization of cash at this point, what are your priorities? Do you look at, I know you just launched a dividend your very first one, do you look at maybe increasing the dividend going forward or do you maybe look at repurchases? I know your stock trades at discount to NAV or are you more so focused on deleveraging? How do you prioritize those?

OK: So, we just announced a 629 million financing for flagships. So, we have seven more ships for delivery. So, we can use those that financing on five of the remaining seven ships, but we also fit in some features. One feature is that we can increase the leverage by 10 million each ship, in case we get five year or longer contracts. We also put in something called as swap options, so in case let’s say we are doing a long-term contract with somebody we can finance that ship bilaterally with somebody and use the 629 million financing also on the 2021 ships. So, I think we pretty good covered all financing. We have done close to 1.3 billion of that financing this year. So, the equity, we already raised, so we raised $300 million last year. So, we don’t really plan to raise anymore equity financing. The remaining cash price on the 2021 ships is $126 million, which is similar to the bank financing we put in place this year for the ships.

So, in terms of capital, I think during 2020 we will arrange financing for the two large ships. We didn’t want to [indiscernible] because we don’t see a need to pay commitment fees for one and a half year in advance. We got more than a billion dollars of demand for 629 million financing. So, we wouldn’t have any issues upscaling it for the two remaining ships if we want. So, that basically puts us in a position to consider the [indiscernible] capital. So, tomorrow we will pay our first dividend. It’s $0.10, which is basically the clean [indiscernible] for the Q3, so we generated the close to $30 million of revenues in Q3 and then we have guided the revenues for Q4 will be $50 million to $55 million.

So, an increase of $20 million to $25 million. An of course that means that we are generating $20 million to $25 million more of free cash flow because all kind of costs are pretty fixed, it is the OpEx, which we have guided on 13,000 and then it’s interest on amortization and depreciation is of course non-cash because it is – our P&L element and it’s pretty much in line with amortization. So, that means we are generating rather than kind of having, let’s say a clean cash flow of about $5 million, you would expect a clean cash flow of $25 million to $30 million for Q4 and of course we have fees to pay our earnings out as dividends.

When we are looking at dividends, we are of course not only looking at our quarter in isolation. We are looking at the kind of the outlook and how we are booking the next quarter, but we definitely have a lot of dividend capacity for Q4 and that’s much more than for Q3 if the boards would like to utilize that flexibility. When it comes to buying back, of course our stock gets way below NAV, so it’s something that has been discussed, I think what we rather decided to do was to pay our dividend and then investors can themselves decided whether they want to utilize the dividend to buy more stocks rather than we have manage doing that decision product.

JM: Interesting Oystein, thanks. Thanks for clearing up the CapEx numbers there, I know you have it on one of your slides, it looks like the 2021 ships are you going to finance those later as we get closer, of course that does makes sense and of course in 2020 there is minimal commitments left only about 56 million, which at these rates seems to only be about two quarters or so of cash flow. So, just to clarify, it sounds like, if I heard you correctly, dividends are going to be closely tied within reason to our actual earnings, so – and cash flows of course are even higher with depreciation on there. And then you are not going to do repurchases because you want to give investors the option to do whatever they want with their dividends. So, just clarifying, I heard you correctly there, and that sound like going forward, I know it is not maybe official guidance at this point, but if earnings keep increasing the influx is probably said to pay higher dividends.

OK: I think you could expect the same from us [indiscernible] companies we have several shipping companies listed. We have Frontline, the tanker company listed in New York, we have Golden Ocean listed at NASDAQ, and then Ship Finance or SFL Corp also at New York Stock Exchange. So, if you look at the history, you know Frontline has been paying out $6 billion of dividends since listing, so – and typically the dividends are closely tied to the actual earnings and Frontline can also announced [$0.10 for QC]. Ship Finance has paid out more than $2 billion of dividends since listing in 2004.

So, you are absolutely right. Our earnings is the foundation for the dividend. We are not going to make all the investment decisions for the shareholders. If we are generating free cash flow, we are less paying that out. If we are doing transactions, we can either go back to the market to raise equity, usually this is something that most shipping companies do the wrong way. They typically they invest when they are running a lot of money, and then when you have a down cycle, they don’t have any dividends to pay. So, we are the – when you are generating a lot of free cash flow in shipping you should be paying dividends.

JW: Yes, definitely interesting question. I definitely agree you want to be counter cyclical and you want to pay the dividends when the markets are good and when the markets are low you want to be buying ships. So, it’s good that you have that approach to things. Well, thank you Oystein very much for joining us today.

OK: Thank you, J.

***

Value Investor's Edge Live is hosted by J Mintzmyer, who runs Value Investor's Edge on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Here's more info about the service.

Last Chance for 2019 Research Rates

We've been contrarian shipping investors at Value Investor's Edge, which wasn't popular recently, but our performance speaks for itself. Values remain very attractive and we've recently released our 2020 Model Portfolios. We're offering two-week free trials and a last chance to lock-in 2019 pricing.

In 2019, our models averaged +69% YTD compared to the Russell (+24%) and industry-comp $SEA (+26%). Prices increase significantly on 6 January, join now to review our 2020 picks and lock-in lower rates.

Join for FREE with a two-week trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long TGP, GLNG, GMLP, GLOG, ET, and may add an FLNG or TELL position at any time. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.