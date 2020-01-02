SCHD: I Will Continue To Add To My Position In 2020

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as an investment option at its current market price. As I look ahead to how I want to play the new year, I have shifted to a more defensive positioning. This has led me to increase my positions in municipal bonds, preferred shares, and dividend funds. SCHD remains one of my top dividend choices, and will be one I will add to consistently throughout the year, even though equity levels concern me on a broad scale. While the reality is the stock market is expensive right now, on a historical basis, I like SCHD's exposure to the Consumer Staples sector, as I view this as a more defensive play, which is also supported by a fairly confident U.S. consumer. Secondly, the fund has delivered strong dividend growth in 2019, which tells me the top holdings within the fund are performing well. Finally, SCHD lacks meaningful Energy exposure, which is a sector that offers more compelling absolute yields as share prices have lagged the broader market recently. Despite this value proposition, I believe Energy will continue to face headwinds in 2020, and view SCHD's underweight exposure to this sector positively.

Background

First, a little about SCHD. The fund's stated goal is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHD is currently trading at $57.92/share and yields 2.98% annually. I have recommended SCHD for years, and continued to do so back in August. In hindsight, this was a good call, as performance since then has been strong:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we are now in a new decade, I am evaluating all of my core positions, to see if I should make any changes going forward. After review, I have determined SCHD remains a fund I will add capital to in 2020, and I will explain why in detail below.

Dividend Growth Was Extremely Impressive In 2019

My first bullish point on SCHD is in respect to dividend growth, which was very impressive in the last calendar year. As I noted, the fund's yield is just under 3%, so it cannot be considered a "high" dividend play. However, the share price saw a strong gain last year, so the yield was pressured for a good reason. Despite this, SCHD still manages to offer an above-average income stream (compared to the broader market) going forward. This is primarily due to its ability to deliver dividend growth. To illustrate, I have listed out the calendar year distributions for 2018 and 2019 to offer a comparison, which are shown in the chart below:

2019 Distributions 2018 Distributions YOY Growth $1.72/share $1.44/share 19.8%

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, this metric is quite impressive, and has helped SCHD deliver an income stream most equity investors would be happy with. As I noted, this growth helped to keep SCHD's dividend competitive, even with a rising share price, and it also fills me with confidence for 2020. Essentially, the ability of the fund's underlying holdings to hike their dividends this much, collectively, tells me the fund has the right types of assets for our current economic climate. Considering the market sits near all-time highs and plenty of headwinds exist, largely due to trade and geo-political risks, the dividend growth puts my mind at ease.

My takeaway here is simply that SCHD's dividend remains attractive, even if the absolute yield slipped under the 3% mark. While I enjoy high yields, I much prefer growing income streams, and SCHD clearly has been offering that in the short term.

Consumer Confidence Slips, So I Prefer Staples

My second point on SCHD presents a little more of a mixed bag, and concerns the fund's underlying holdings. Specifically, I will dive in to the exposure to the American consumer, as the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors make up almost 32% of total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

Clearly, the state of the American consumer is important for SCHD, but the primary exposure is in the Consumer Staples arena. This sector is the largest by weighting, and offers double the exposure the Consumer Discretionary sector offers. This reality helps steer SCHD on a more defensive course, as staples are generally thought of as items consumers will always need, such as groceries, personal care items, and other household goods. Importantly, this is a sector to invest in for the long term, in my view, but it is worth noting it will often under-perform when the risk-on trade is present, such as over 2019. However, while Consumer Staples did lag the broader market last year, its return was still very strong, as shown in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

With this in mind, I want to discuss why I believe it makes sense to invest in a fund which is heavy the Consumer Staples sector right now. As the above graph shows, the sector can benefit handsomely from boom times. While investors may be giving away some upside potential, it can protect against downturns, given the defensive nature of the sector. This reality is a fair trade-off for me, when we consider where equity indices stand right now.

Furthermore, consumer confidence metrics are another reason why I favor SCHD's particular make-up right now. Heading in to 2020, consumer expectations do remain elevated, on a historical level. However, confidence metrics have slipped a bit in the short term, driven largely by a drop in future expectations, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, consumer confidence flat-lined in to the end of 2019, as worries about future conditions weighed on the minds of the public. Importantly, the present conditions index remains quite high, and actually saw an uptick recently. But the drop in the future expectations reading canceled out that move. In my view, this is more important going forward.

The reason is, as future expectations drop, consumers may delay or forego bigger ticket discretionary items. Even if they feel confident now, concerns about the future will likely pressure retail spending in the coming months, unless this sentiment corrects. On the other hand, demand for staples does not fluctuate much from month to month. With the consumer in a pretty good spot overall, I expect steady demand for the staples sector by comparison.

My takeaway here is this is a tailwind for SCHD. As we enter 2020 with historically high equity prices and slipping consumer expectations for the future, getting a bit more defensive now makes sense. SCHD has heavy exposure to the consumer, to be sure, but this is largely driven by the more defensive Consumer Staples sector, which I think will serve the fund well going forward from here.

Energy Was Worst Performing Sector In 2019

While I discussed what I like about SCHD's consumer exposure, I now want to talk about why I like what the fund does not have. According to the breakdown I provided above, the Energy sector makes up less than 7% of total fund assets. This is something that has actually been beneficial for SCHD in 2019, as Energy delivered the lowest total return of all the market sectors last year.

In fairness, Energy did have a reasonable year in isolation, delivering a gain above 8%. But all investments are relative, and every sector delivered positive gains last year, so this is not a differentiator. While the gain itself seems reasonable, the truth was it vastly under-performed every other sector, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

Of course, investors could view this relative performance as a good time to initiate positions in Energy. With indices where they are, finding value is extremely difficult, and the lack of excessive share gains in the Energy sector has kept the valuation in-check. Further, with geo-political tensions rising between the U.S. and Iranian governments (not for the first time), there could certainly be a bullish case for oil prices.

And there is merit to this outlook, as it is shared by some institutional investors. Specifically, hedge funds have been steadily increasing their bets that the price of Brent oil will rise, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, Brent oil's price has indeed risen over the last quarter, and this has propelled further bets on a continuance of this trend. While not a pure play on the Energy sector, a rising price of oil often helps equity prices in the sector, so this could be a bullish sign for Energy going forward.

However, I would caution against this sentiment for the longer term. Yes, oil prices have been rising, and the Energy sector has made up some lost ground over the past few weeks. The trouble is I believe this is a short-term play and, while it could continue in the coming weeks ahead, will not pan out as a strong theme for 2020. The primary reason for this is that while geo-political risks and potential supply cuts from OPEC+ are supporting the price of oil right now, I believe the supply story will outweigh these factors over the longer term. Simply, the world has plenty of oil right now, and rising production in the U.S. is a major factor when forecasting supply levels. In fact, according to a forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA), as reported by Bloomberg, even if OPEC+ adheres to its announced cuts, there will be a large surplus in oil throughout the beginning of 2020, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this clouded outlook convinces me funds like SCHD, which lack meaningful Energy exposure, are the right move for dividend investors right now. The Energy sector may out-perform next year, but it is sure to be met with plenty of volatility, and I view that reality as more for a speculative investor, and not one searching for steady, growing income streams. While "smart money" is banking on a rising price of oil, "smart money" has been wrong plenty of times before. The IEA seems convinced U.S. production and lack of commitment to cuts on behalf of some OPEC+ members will ultimately leave the world with too much oil in the months ahead. Therefore, I see SCHD as a way to avoid a potential "value trap" in the Energy sector right now.

Bottom line

SCHD has been a core dividend holding of mine for a long time, and it will remain that way in 2020. While I am hesitant to add too much capital to equity positions, I have to park new money somewhere, and I will not abandon new equity positions entirely. Rather, I will focus on established players with growing dividends, and SCHD provides me with an easy way to make that play. With investors likely apprehensive on 2020, I would suggest getting more defensive at this time, and SCHD's heavy exposure to the Consumer Staples sector is a reasonable way to do that. Therefore, I remain bullish on SCHD, and recommend investors give this fund some consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.