Netflix Stock: Investors May Be Overlooking The Real Threat

A bigger problem is that Netflix no longer seems underpriced relative to the competition. This could limit management's ability to keep raising prices.

Subscriber growth was bound to slow regardless of competitive trends, simply because some of Netflix's markets are reaching saturation.

On the surface, 2019 was another good year for Netflix (NFLX) stock, as shares of the streaming video pioneer surged more than 20%.

However, that entire gain came in the first 10 days of the year, and followed a meltdown for the stock in late 2018. Netflix stock's 2019 year-end price of $323.57 compares unfavorably to the $350-plus price it carried for most of the first half of 2019 and is well below the all-time high of $418.97 reached in mid-2018.

Slowing growth, especially in the domestic market, is a big reason why Netflix stock is losing momentum. Fears that the arrival of multiple new competing streaming services will exacerbate the subscriber growth slowdown have also weighed on the stock.

Data by YCharts

Yet, slowing subscriber growth, particularly in relatively mature markets like the U.S., is neither surprising nor especially concerning. Subscriber growth is bound to slow sooner or later as Netflix more completely penetrates its major markets. Far more worrisome is the fact that increased competition will force the company to continue ramping up its spending, while potentially undercutting its pricing power.

Netflix has entered its long-term target range in the U.S.

Way back in 2012, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings began predicting that the streaming service could eventually serve between 60 million and 90 million households in the U.S. At that time, the company had just 22 million domestic streaming subscribers and was still reeling from the "Qwikster" debacle. (In 2011, as part of a failed scheme to spin off its DVD business, Netflix alienated customers by eliminating plans that combined streaming with DVDs by mail.) That made the target seem extremely ambitious.

However, it took just seven years to reach this long-term target, as Netflix consistently added 5-6 million subscribers annually between 2012 and 2018. By the end of Q1 2019, Netflix had 60.23 million paid streaming subscribers in the U.S., plus an additional 1.56 million members on free trials.

With Netflix having surpassed 50% penetration of U.S. broadband households, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue growing the subscriber base. The company achieved 2.13 million paid net additions in the domestic market in the first 9 months of 2019 and projected that it would add another 0.6 million subscribers in Q4, for a full-year total of 2.73 million paid domestic net adds.

Even if domestic subscriber growth slows to a pace of just 1-2 million annually over the next 10 years, that would still bring Netflix's domestic subscriber total to 71-81 million by the end of that period: smack in the middle of management's long-term target. In short, slowing domestic subscriber growth should be attributed primarily to market saturation, with competition representing a much smaller headwind.

Price increases have been a key revenue growth driver

While Netflix's subscriber growth has been very impressive, price increases have become an increasingly important part of its revenue growth model. The company announced its first post-Qwikster price adjustment in May 2014. At that time, it increased the price of its most popular plan (which permits HD streaming on up to two devices simultaneously) from $7.99/month to $8.99/month. However, it allowed existing customers to keep the $7.99/month rate for two years.

As a result, average revenue per user (ARPU) was well below $9/month in the U.S. as recently as 2015. But since 2015, Netflix has implemented several additional price increases to help cover its rising content costs. The cost of the standard plan has now reached $12.99/month. That has pushed ARPU past $13/month.

In fact, over the past four years as whole, price increases have been a bigger driver of domestic revenue growth than subscriber growth. Netflix has grown its domestic paid subscriber base by approximately 44% but increased domestic ARPU by 54%, driving a roughly 122% increase in domestic revenue.

(Netflix has raised prices rapidly in recent years. Image source: Netflix.)

Recently, ARPU expansion has become even more important as a revenue growth driver. In Q3 2019, Netflix's domestic revenue jumped 25% year over year, even though year-over-year subscriber growth slowed to just 7%.

Competition will limit pricing power and boost costs

Netflix faces a growing number of serious rivals in the streaming TV market, both at home and abroad. Reed Hastings has argued (somewhat persuasively) that new rivals like Walt Disney's Disney+ (DIS), Comcast's (CMCSA) Peacock, and AT&T's (T) expanded HBO Max won't cut into Netflix's subscriber base.

Indeed, subscription streaming services continue to account for a relatively small percentage of the time people devote to various forms of entertainment. However, the risk of subscriber losses is not the only threat from the arrival of new competitors.

For one thing, the pricing schemes adopted by the competition will make it harder to continue pushing through frequent price increases. In 2013, Hastings explained that part of the reason why he thought Netflix could grow to be 2-3 times the size of HBO in the U.S. was that it had far more content than HBO, all available on demand and at roughly half the price.

AT&T's new HBO Max service will be all on-demand, will include significantly more content than HBO, and will cost just $14.99/month: the same price HBO has charged for HBO Now since the streaming service's 2015 launch. Netflix still arguably has a better value proposition, but the discrepancy is far smaller today than it was 6-7 years ago. To put it another way, Netflix is no longer dramatically underpriced versus HBO (in its new HBO Max guise).

Disney has adopted even more aggressive pricing for Disney+. The regular price is just $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Moreover, prior to the service's November launch, Disney promoted various multiyear plans costing less than $5 (and in one case, less than $4) per month. Considering how many powerhouse franchises are available on Disney+, Netflix appears (if anything) overpriced by comparison.

Now that Netflix is charging $12.99/month for its HD, two-stream plan (up from just $7.99 a few years ago) and consumers can compare it to so many other subscription streaming services, the company will almost certainly have to slow the pace of price hikes. But with annual subscriber growth falling to a mid-single digit pace, that means domestic revenue growth is set to slow dramatically.

Adding to the pressure on Netflix, intensifying competition will raise the costs of content. As Variety recently highlighted, production costs for scripted TV series have exploded in recent years. Netflix is also likely to continue increasing the number of original series it orders each year as it tries to drive further growth abroad and maintain its primacy in the U.S. Thus, content costs are likely to continue increasing quite rapidly.

(Content costs have skyrocketed recently. Image source: Netflix.)

International markets won't save Netflix

Recognizing that the U.S. is becoming saturated, Netflix bulls are counting on international markets to buoy the company's growth. Indeed, management expects to end 2019 with nearly 105 million paid international streaming subscribers, up from just 16.8 million at the end of 2014.

In Q3 2019, the company generated just over half of its streaming revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The share from overseas markets likely surpassed 50% of the total in the fourth quarter. Over the last four reported quarters, Netflix has grown its subscriber count outside of the mature U.S. and Canada markets by 35% and revenue by a little more than 40%. That adds up to about $736 million of incremental revenue from outside the U.S. and Canada last quarter, compared to the prior-year period.

However, Netflix's growth has started to slow in Latin America, which accounts for 29% of overseas revenue. That's not surprising, as household incomes tend to be low and nearly 40% of broadband households in the region are already subscribers.

Many other markets are only a few years from reaching maturity. $423 million of the company's overseas revenue growth for Q3 came from the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Netflix has more than doubled its subscriber base there over the past two years, ending the third quarter with 47.4 million paid subscriptions in the region.

At its recent rate of subscriber growth (in absolute numbers), Netflix would surpass 100 million subscribers in EMEA within four years. By then, Netflix's penetration rate in the region would be roughly comparable to where it is in the U.S. and Canada today, causing growth to slow.

There's more runway for growth in the Asia-Pacific region, but low household incomes are an even greater barrier to rapid adoption there than in Latin America. And with growth likely to be slowing in every other region of the world within a few years, there's only so much that the Asia-Pacific region will be able to do to boost Netflix's overall growth rate.

Netflix will struggle to live up to its valuation

Despite the headwinds discussed above, the company should be able to significantly improve its profit margin and cash flow over the next five years. Revenue is on track to top $20 billion in 2019 and could double to $40 billion by 2024, with the largest share of growth coming in the EMEA region. Even with content costs, technology costs, and general overhead costs on the rise, that should be enough incremental revenue to enable significant margin expansion.

That said, Netflix expects to report cash burn of about $3.5 billion for 2019, despite its rapid revenue growth over the past several years. Even if it manages to convert 40% of its incremental revenue into free cash flow (an extremely aggressive target), 2024 free cash flow would still be just $4.5 billion. While that would be an impressive figure by conventional standards, the company's fully diluted market cap is a lofty $146 billion.

It's hard to justify valuing Netflix at 32 times a bullish estimate of its 2024 free cash flow. After all, revenue growth could be flirting with single-digit territory by 2024, supporting lower multiples for the stock.

In summary, the arrival of new competitors may not drive a huge wave of subscriber defections, but by forcing Netflix to continue increasing its spending while slowing the pace of price increases, it will limit the company's long-term margin expansion. That will make it virtually impossible for the company to grow earnings and free cash flow enough to justify its current valuation.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.