Cognizant: Expecting Strong Quarter, With Conservative 2020 Guidance

In this article, we reiterate our Bullish thesis on Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) and conduct a preview of the 4Q19 quarterly earnings results. Overall, we remain optimistic about the stock going into 2020, seeing traction from Manufacturing/Retail business and even Financial Services, with pockets of softness in Healthcare not enough to derail our thesis.

Company Description

Cognizant focuses on three core verticals: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail /Logistics, which collectively make up about 90% of its revenue base. The Financial Services vertical focuses on banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services. The Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics group includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers. The Healthcare group includes largely healthcare providers and payers. In addition, the company also has clients in media, entertainment, high tech, and telecom groups, albeit its presence in those segments is much smaller than that of its core competitors, such as Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Infosys (NYSE:INFY), and IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Thoughts Ahead of Quarterly Results and Guidance

See continuous traction in what CTSH calls "four key digital battlegrounds": While we frequently emphasize these four core revenue streams as key to the company's overall growth, we probably don't emphasize them often enough: they are 1) data, 2) digital engineering, 3) cloud, and 4) Internet of Things. These four areas first and foremost allow Cognizant to enhance cost efficiency for their clients across three core verticals, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Retail/Manufacturing. In addition, top line growth for these revenue streams is at least 15%-20% higher than it is for traditional IT revenue streams, such as back-end IT support and BPO (business process outsourcing). We expect most traction during the fourth quarter, likely as much as 60-65% of total revenues to come from these four sources.

CMT should have the strongest growth of the three verticals: We expect the Communications, Media and Technology (CMT) vertical to grow 11.6% Y/Y, with traction across all three sub-segments. Technology revenue should continue to benefit from recent acquisitions, in addition to seeing traction from digital engineering. Media should benefit mostly from US clients, with BPO workstreams kicking in. Finally, the Communications segment should see some tailwinds from more beneficial pricing (from new clients), with SMAC Horizon III areas remaining strong across the board.

Improvement in Financial Services vertical: We are modeling approximately 4.4% Y/Y revenue growth in Financial Services vertical, while recognizing that insurance should trend slightly better than banking, as some accounts remain under pressure. Larger deals in the pipeline were moving forward slower than expected throughout the year and we don't anticipate them to be better in 4Q, given that it is a holiday season. At the same time, improvement in insurance should help offset the tepid banking performance.

Healthcare under pressure: We believe that there may be further softness in the Healthcare space, mainly due to rate reductions and volume discounts from companies (clients) undergoing merger integration. If in 2018-19, we expected more pressures from the pharma side than from the payer, for 4Q19 we see both core businesses impacted, which may result in mid-single digit top line growth at best. We are cautiously modeling a similar traction for 2020, though we believe the company may be even more conservative in its annual guidance.

Expect tepid guidance: With CTSH shares largely range-bound throughout 2019, we believe that management is cognizant (no pun intended) of potential reservations the market has about some vertical traction, namely Healthcare, as well as about some of the growth saturation in legacy parts of the consulting and outsourcing businesses. As a result, we may see guidance that is some 100 bps softer on the top-line and about 20, even 30 bps softer on the margin. At the same time, as is true for a lot of companies in the IT Services space, there has to be meaningful room for guidance raises throughout the year.

Valuation

Per our industry-wide analysis and Cognizant's favorable fundamentals, and given the company's strong capital return story, we continue to believe that CTSH shares merit ~14.5x P/E multiple. We note that this multiple comes at a ~2.3x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space, making our valuation fairly conservative. When we apply it to our EPS estimate of $5.57, we get the target price of $81.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

1. Pricing Wars

While CTSH strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy (OTCPK:TTNQY), and Wipro (NYSE:WIT), potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future.

2. Too Much US Exposure

Cognizant is one of the few major IT services companies with the bulk of the revenue coming from the US (approximately 85%). Such lack of diversification may ultimately lead to significant revenue pressures, should the US hit a recession.

3. Legislative Uncertainty

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

4. Industry-Specific Risks

Since CTSH is so dependent on Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, a sudden downturn in any of those sectors (e.g., Financial Services in 2008) can lead to a meaningful negative impact to the company's top-line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.