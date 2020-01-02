Why You Should Own Shares In MarketAxess Holdings

Following the Q3 figures of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), I wanted to write a piece following my earlier MKTX article from August 5th. For a general explanation of what MarketAxess holdings does, please have a look at that article.

Some positive developments have occurred lately with the most important ones being the advent of portfolio trading in bonds and the LiquidityEdge acquisition. In the comments section of my last article I noticed that readers have a major issue with the lofty valuation, but I'd like to stress (again) that the valuation is reasonable.

Looking at the Q3 figures we note that overall yoy trading volume is up 37%. Us high grade market volume grew 27%, emerging markets 51%, U.S. High yield 53% and Eurobond 57%. Yoy EPS growth was 39.2%. As I outlined before, this business greatly profits from operating leverage, so the net income margins keep increasing over time as can be seen below.

Data by YCharts

Revenues have consistently been increasing and the company is retaining more and more of those profits. The net profit margin is now at 40.58% and is comparable to MasterCard (NYSE:MC) 42% and Visa (NYSE:V) 50%. It makes sense that the margins are approximately the same. MKTX is a company that gets a commission over every bond traded on its platform. Visand MasterCard get a transaction fee over every payment made on their platform, so all three companies have very similar business model dynamics. Big flows of money run through their platforms and they all receive a commission from it.

Furthermore, OPEN trading (or all-to-all trading) volume in Q3 was 27% of total volume, coming from 22% in 2018 and 16% in 2017. OPEN trading is the concept where a bid/ask is sourced not only from dealers but from all market participants. As can be seen in this pie chart, not only bond dealers, but also long-only bond fund managers, ETF market makers and alternative liquidity providers place bid and asks as well.

Source: MarketAxess website

I think open trading is important in securing MKTX's moat, because multiple parties get connected instantly instead of only dealer to dealer. In this way the added value of the network increases and it becomes harder for other players to offer the same connections. Also, open trading is beneficial for growth in Emerging market debt and municipal bond trading, since those markets are generally less liquid.

The last important metric in the Q3 figures I think is the amount of active firms on the MKTX platform. The more firms, the greater the liquidity, the greater the firmness of the moat. You can see below that active firms on the platform stands at 1635, which is 10% growth compared to 3Q18.

Source: Q3 earnings slides

LiquidityEdge acquisition

The most exciting development is the acquisition of LiquidityEdge, an electronic Treasuries marketplace in the U.S. The purchase price was $ 150 million and the marketplace will be integrated in the first half of 2020. What's important about this acquisition is that MKTX is not offering government bond trading at the moment. To get a sense of the breadth of the market, total US government bonds outstanding in 2018 were $15.6 trillion, whereas corporate bonds was $ 9.2 trillion. You can see the various outstanding balances of all bond segments in this nice chart from SIFMA here.

To understand the breadth of this opportunity, realize that MKTX corporate bond volume in 2018 was $ 0.9 trillion. $ 0.9 trillion divided by total notional corporate bonds outstanding of $ 9.2 trillion gives us a penetration rate of 0.9/ 9.8%.

If MKTX would achieve the same penetration rate in the government bond segment in the coming 5 to 10 years, that would translate to 0.098* $ 15.6 trillion = $ 1.52 trillion in trading volume. If you multiply that with MKTX fee capture rate of 2.4 basis points we are looking at $ 365 million in additional revenue, which is 73% extra revenue from today's levels.

One of the ways MKTX is about to approach the market is to change LiquidityEdge from primarily an interdealer market to a custom dealer to client market. In the Q3 earnings transcript there is a question from Dan Fannon from Jefferies asking Chris Concannon, COO, what he thinks is the best development impacting 2020, and Mr. Concannon responds:

I would say, LiquidityEdge is probably the most exciting opportunity given it's the largest market in the fixed income arena and one we really don't offer today. So having the LiquidityEdge acquisition close these coming weeks and then making available our clients a dealer solution sometime in the first half of next year is an exciting addition to our current offering of corporate bonds across our largest clients. So I'd say that the LiquidityEdge acquisition and the opportunity to grow a sizable rates footprint is what we're most excited about

Portfolio Trading

The second big growth driver is the advent of portfolio trading. Portfolio trading is simply trading a basket of bonds in one transaction. The rise of portfolio trading is correlated with the rise in popularity of bond ETFs. Bond ETFs have seen an exceptional growth in recent years. There are a couple of reasons, but I feel the most important one is that liquidity of bond ETFs has increased in recent years. The liquidity in bond ETFs is frequently better than the individual bonds they are comprised of, so money managers can use them to gain quick exposure when rotating in a market.

Because of the creation and redemption process, liquidity in bond ETFs can be high, even if the liquidity of the underlying bonds is low. The price of the ETF will track the prices of the underlying bonds, because if the price of the ETF is higher than the sum of the underlying bonds, the authorized market participant will buy all underlying individual bonds, exchange it for ETF shares with the issuer and then sell the ETF shares on the market. So there is an arbitrage profit. Via this process the price of the ETF goes down and the price of the individual bonds goes up, bringing them back in line.

On the other hand, if the price of the ETF is too low in comparison to the underlying bonds it tracks, the AP will buy the ETF, exchange ETF shares for underlying bonds from the issuer and then subsequently sell these underlying bonds on the open market to capture the profit.

How is this all beneficial to MKTX? Well, if a higher percentage of bond investing is done through bond ETFs instead of individual bonds that means a greater percentage of bonds will be traded via portfolio trading because of the creation and redemption process. This is indeed happening right now, as you can see in the graph below. The transactions in which 140 bonds or more have traded increases 10 fold in comparison to 2018.

MKTX has said that they will offer portfolio trading functionality in Q419, so we should see some initial effects in the Q4 figures. If the growth in bond ETFs will keep increasing, portfolio trading will keep increasing as well. This will bring more business to MKTX, since not every dealer has the capability to offer portfolio trading. MKTX will support trading up to 1400 individual bonds in one transaction and I believe they can offer great liquidity and tighter spreads when trading such large blocks. This will attract trading volume in my opinion. Tradeweb, the competitor of MKTX, already showed success with offering portfolio trading to clients. Tradeweb has facilitated single trades as large as $ $ 1 billion in notional and up to the third quarter of 2019, facilitated 13.8% of all trades larger than $ 5 million according to TRACE data.

Facilitating 5 million + trades is where the real money is at, because this the segment of the market that is still dominated by traditional dealers hat still transact over the phone. So if the introduction of portfolio trading is executed correctly, this will boost trading volumes.

Valuation

MKTX has a TTM P/E of 70.89 which is quite high if you look at it on a stand-alone basis. Is this P/E justified in any way? I think it is. Firstly, a PE ratio must also be looked at in comparison to its earnings growth rate. The 3Y earnings CAGR has been around 20%, but the YOY growth rate was even higher at 24%. Because of the high growth rate, a high PE is justified.

If you look at the TTM PEG ratio which is shown below, you can see that the ratio is now at 2.89 which is reasonable compared to its 5y average. So yes, the PE is high, but in comparison with its growth rate it is not unusually high.

Data by YCharts

Secondly, if you compare MKTX with Tradeweb, which is more active in the treasuries market, you can see that Tradeweb also has a trailing TTM PE of 74. But MKTX has a superior TTM profit margin of 40.58%, so MKTX is actually better priced in my opinion. So also on a comparable company basis, the PE of MKTX doesn't seem to be unusually pricey.

Thirdly, valuation is perhaps more of an issue if you look at it in the short term. If we look at investing in MKTX for a 5 year period and we assume that TTM EPS will grow with (a conservative) 20% per year, then EPS would grow to $ 13,17 in 5 years' time. Even if the PE then would be lower than today, let's say 50, the price would be 13,17 * 50 = $ 658. That would make for a 73% return, or a 5 year CAGR of 11,6%, which is not bad.

If you were to decide to not invest now because of valuation concerns, then you probably will never buy the stock in the coming years. That would be a mistake I think, because there is major opportunity loss.

Takeaway

As I explained in my earlier article, MKTX will profit from the general trend that is electronic bond trading. The worldwide bond markets are so huge that I think it will support consistent EPS growth for the coming 5 years. Also, the popularity of bond ETFs and the accompanied rise in portfolio trading and the vast untapped market in treasuries will help support growth. Even with today's valuation, which on a PEG basis is not out of the ordinary, a very decent return can be made in the coming 5 years by owning this stock without too much execution risk.

