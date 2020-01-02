Ultra Short Duration ETF: A Safe Bet In A Steepening Yield Curve For Fixed-Income Investors

GSY would also benefit from further rate cuts in the unlikely event of an economic shock.

On the other hand, long-end yields could pick up as risk of a recession recedes and longer-term inflation expectations continue to rise.

Short-term rates most likely will remain steady as Fed is expected to be on hold with subdued inflation, weak manufacturing ISM and U.S. election on the horizon.

After persistently flattening and turning inverted momentarily, the U.S. Treasury yield curve looks set to steepen on improved economic outlook.

When the U.S. Treasury yield curve began to invert late 2018 amid global economic slowdown, there has been no short of warnings about an impending recession. That said, with the Fed cutting rates and a trade agreement reached between U.S. and China, economic optimism has since returned with 10Y-1Y spread back firmly above positive territory:

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury

While an economic crisis resembling the ones in 2000 and 2008 has been seemingly averted, the jury is still out on whether the curve inversion proves to be temporary or is a sign of more prolonged slowdown ahead.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Specifically, the yield curve continues to follow a similar trajectory between 2006-2008 judging from the number of consecutive days of curve inversion (i.e. negative 10Y-1Y spread). We are now at a crossroads in terms of whether we are entering a phase of:

Pickup in economic growth leading to the yield curve steepening for extended period of time (2009 onwards) Fake-out in economic optimism and yield curve inverts again before a recession finally arrives (late 2006 onwards)

Historically, the 10Y-1Y spread would need to stay positive for at least 100 consecutive days for a confirmation of a curve steepening phase. That equates to the current streak extending to around March 2020, which looks probable with the U.S.-China trade war coming to a pause, job market still resilient, as well as proactive easing by the Fed. Indeed, "the chance of recession in the next year fell to the lowest level since June" per CNBC:

“A resilient consumer will continue to drive moderate levels of growth and recession risks remain muted,” Michael Fredericks, head of income investing at BlackRock, said in a note Wednesday.

Furthermore, the 5-year forward inflation expectation has bottomed and is on course to continue rising along with 10-year Treasury yields:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As such, steepening of the yield curve is our base case going forward and we next analyze its potential implications.

Short Duration Most Likely to Outperform

Historically, curve steepening has been a rare occasion as the 10Y-1Y spread widened only 3 out of the last 10 years:

Year 1Y 10Y 10Y-1Y 1Y YoY 10Y YoY 10Y-1Y YoY 1990 6.82 8.08 1.26 1991 4.12 6.71 2.59 -2.70 -1.37 1.33 1992 3.61 6.70 3.09 -0.51 -0.01 0.50 1993 3.63 5.83 2.20 0.02 -0.87 -0.89 1994 7.20 7.84 0.64 3.57 2.01 -1.56 1995 5.18 5.58 0.40 -2.02 -2.26 -0.24 1996 5.51 6.43 0.92 0.33 0.85 0.52 1997 5.51 5.75 0.24 0.00 -0.68 -0.68 1998 4.53 4.65 0.12 -0.98 -1.10 -0.12 1999 5.98 6.45 0.47 1.45 1.80 0.35 2000 5.32 5.12 -0.20 -0.66 -1.33 -0.67 2001 2.17 5.07 2.90 -3.15 -0.05 3.10 2002 1.32 3.83 2.51 -0.85 -1.24 -0.39 2003 1.26 4.27 3.01 -0.06 0.44 0.50 2004 2.75 4.24 1.49 1.49 -0.03 -1.52 2005 4.38 4.39 0.01 1.63 0.15 -1.48 2006 5.00 4.71 -0.29 0.62 0.32 -0.30 2007 3.34 4.04 0.70 -1.66 -0.67 0.99 2008 0.37 2.25 1.88 -2.97 -1.79 1.18 2009 0.47 3.85 3.38 0.10 1.60 1.50 2010 0.29 3.30 3.01 -0.18 -0.55 -0.37 2011 0.12 1.89 1.77 -0.17 -1.41 -1.24 2012 0.16 1.78 1.62 0.04 -0.11 -0.15 2013 0.13 3.04 2.91 -0.03 1.26 1.29 2014 0.25 2.17 1.92 0.12 -0.87 -0.99 2015 0.65 2.27 1.62 0.40 0.10 -0.30 2016 0.85 2.45 1.60 0.20 0.18 -0.02 2017 1.76 2.40 0.64 0.91 -0.05 -0.96 2018 2.63 2.69 0.06 0.87 0.29 -0.58 2019 1.51 1.88 0.37 -1.12 -0.81 0.31

That said, the curve has steepened in years during which the Fed cut rates or global central banks embarked on major easing programs (i.e. 2013):

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

With ECB's unlimited QE program just getting started while the Fed is expected to be on hold for both economic and political reasons, short rates most likely will be steady with longer-term yields trending higher on risk-on mode. As a result, fixed-income ETFs which invest in short maturity bonds (less than 3 years) most likely will outperform those which invest in the contrary, such as iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (LQD).

GSY vs. TLT and LQD

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) uses a "low duration strategy to seek to outperform the ICE BofAML US Treasury Bill Index" and as such more than 78% of its holdings mature less than 3 years:

Bond Maturity Exposure GSY TLT LQD 91 to 182 Days 8.73% 0.00% 0.00% 183 to 364 Days 18.09% 0.00% 0.00% 1 to 3 Years 51.32% 0.00% 2.47% 3 to 5 Years 2.85% 0.00% 16.96% 5 to 7 Years 0.83% 0.00% 19.53% 7 to 10 Years 4.61% 0.00% 18.75% 10 to 15 Years 2.46% 0.00% 3.68% 15 to 20 Years 0.69% 0.19% 10.42% 20 to 30 Years 3.52% 99.81% 26.39% Over 30 Years 6.90% 0.00% 1.80% Less Than 3 Years 78.14% 0.00% 2.47%

Through investing in a mix of corporate and securitized instruments across the investment grade spectrum, GSY provides a 2.6% dividend yield which is considerably high given its short duration profile.

Bond Quality Exposure GSY TLT LQD AAA 39.69% 100.00% 2.37% AA 10.54% 0.00% 7.97% A 26.24% 0.00% 39.36% BBB 21.85% 0.00% 50.13% BB 0.19% 0.00% 0.17% B 0.20% 0.00% 0.00% Below B 0.18% 0.00% 0.00% Dividend Yield TTM 2.68% 2.24% 3.28%

In terms of historical return, GSY has outperformed TLT in years during which 10-year Treasury yield increased, especially during 2009 and 2013 when the curve steepened.

Year GSY LQD TLT 1Y 10Y 10Y-1Y GSY Total Return LQD Total Return TLT Total Return 1Y YoY Chg 10Y YoY Chg 10Y-1Y YoY Chg GSY vs. TLT GSY vs. LQD 2008 43.71 65.41 83.78 0.40% 2.46% 2.06% 2009 43.74 71.67 67.19 0.47% 3.85% 3.38% 0.06% 9.57% -19.81% 0.07% 1.39% 1.32% 19.87% -9.51% 2010 43.66 78.36 73.25 0.29% 3.30% 3.01% -0.18% 9.34% 9.03% -0.18% -0.55% -0.37% -9.21% -9.52% 2011 43.67 86.04 98.18 0.12% 1.89% 1.77% 0.03% 9.80% 34.03% -0.17% -1.41% -1.24% -34.00% -9.77% 2012 44.42 94.83 98.56 0.15% 1.93% 1.78% 1.71% 10.22% 0.38% 0.03% 0.04% 0.01% 1.33% -8.51% 2013 44.99 93.59 87.64 0.13% 3.01% 2.88% 1.28% -1.31% -11.08% -0.02% 1.08% 1.10% 12.36% 2.59% 2014 45.22 101.29 112.46 0.25% 2.12% 1.87% 0.51% 8.22% 28.33% 0.12% -0.89% -1.01% -27.82% -7.71% 2015 45.74 99.66 109.24 0.65% 2.27% 1.62% 1.16% -1.60% -2.87% 0.40% 0.15% -0.25% 4.03% 2.76% 2016 46.58 105.85 110.52 0.85% 2.45% 1.60% 1.83% 6.20% 1.17% 0.20% 0.18% -0.02% 0.66% -4.37% 2017 47.38 113.32 120.66 1.76% 2.40% 0.64% 1.73% 7.05% 9.18% 0.91% -0.05% -0.96% -7.45% -5.32% 2018 48.74 109.34 119.30 2.57% 2.67% 0.10% 2.87% -3.51% -1.13% 0.81% 0.27% -0.54% 3.99% 6.37% 2019 50.35 127.66 136.84 1.51% 1.88% 0.37% 3.30% 16.75% 14.70% -1.06% -0.79% 0.27% -11.40% -13.45%

Analytically, GSY would tend to outperform TLT by more than 15% for ever 100bps of curve steepening in 10Y - 1Y:

Source: WingCapital Investments

On the other hand, while GSY has looked inferior to LQD in the past 10 years, it is due to the fact LQD has had a much higher dividend yield which has since compressed to just 60bps above GSY's after the yield curve continued to flatten.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In other words, with the spread between LQD and GSY's dividend yield tightened to near minuscule levels, going forward investing in LQD vs. GSY is no longer attractive from a risk-reward perspective due to:

LQD being prone to long-end rates moving higher with more than 60% of its holdings' maturity longer than 7 years

Its 50% exposure to BBB sector which is facing fundamental headwinds

A more in-depth analysis on why we are bearish on the prospect of LQD can be found in our previous article:

LQD: It Is Time To Sell After Historic Rally In Bonds

GSY Also Serves as a Tail Risk Hedge

In the unlikely event of a protracted economic slowdown or recession in 2020 leading to a re-inversion of the yield curve, the Fed would without a doubt cut interest rates back towards zero. As illustrated in a chart above, steepening of the yield curve would then follow suit when Fed funds rate moves lower. In that scenario, GSY would most definitely be an outperformer as well.

To conclude, we believe GSY would be an optimal choice for fixed income ETF investors relative to longer duration products such as TLT and LQD given the prevailing economic landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.