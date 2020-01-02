Denny's Is Going Lower Still

However, it has come well off its highs, and I think more is coming.

Denny’s (DENN), the chain that is famous for its Grand Slam menu, has had a rough go of it in the past few months. The company is following the same playbook we’ve seen from many large restaurant chains in recent years in that it is franchising the vast majority of its portfolio, leaving a company-owned footprint of less than 5% of total stores. This model leads to lower revenue, but much better margins, as well as the cash infusion that comes from restaurant sales to franchisees. The problem is that the stock – even after the pullback we’ve seen – appears to be pricing in quite a lot and thus, I think it needs to get even cheaper before it can be bought.

A shift in strategy

I mentioned the move towards an almost entirely franchised system, which is a familiar move for a restaurant chain. Bigger chains like McDonald’s (MCD) and Wendy’s (WEN) have executed this move quite well in recent years, as well as others. Denny’s is trying to get its piece of the pie, which generally results in lower revenue, better margins, the capability to do lots of share repurchases, and a higher earnings multiple for the stock.

Above we can see Denny’s revenue in millions of dollars, for the past five years, as well as the year-over-year change associated with it. Revenue has steadily moved in the right direction over time, with the massive gain for 2018 due primarily to revenue recognition changes, and not what one would consider actual revenue growth in a traditional sense.

As expected, restaurant sales to franchisees will see revenue materially lower in 2019, and again in 2020 as the company executes its strategy. After that, analysts expect ~3% annual growth, which I find to be a reasonable expectation.

The company’s comparable sales this year are up 2.1% for company-owned stores, as well as 2.0% for domestic franchised stores. That’s a decent showing in a sea of restaurant chains that are happy just to see any sort of forward movement in comparable sales, but Denny’s has done a nice job of seeing its revenue move steadily higher. As more stores are developed, it makes sense that we’d see 2% to 3% annualized top line growth after the refranchising effort is completed in the near future.

I mentioned margins as a key catalyst for the strategy Denny’s is pursuing, and below, we have the company’s gross margins and SG&A margins for the past five years to give us an idea of where it has come from.

Gross margins have declined of late but so have SG&A costs, and so long as the spread between them is maintained, operating margins will be as well. The spread has narrowed from a peak of 28% of revenue in 2016 to 25% in 2018, but Denny’s still enjoys very high margins thanks to its highly-franchised restaurant mix. In the third quarter, for example, Denny’s saw restaurant operating margins decline 60bps due to higher occupancy costs, but franchised operating margin was up 50bps thanks to an increase in royalty revenue. With franchised revenue sporting operating margins about three times that of company-owned restaurants, it is easy to see why Denny’s is keen to refranchise so many of its stores.

Denny’s is looking for a final mix of franchised units of 96% to 97%, up from 90% before. That means the sale of ~120 units, 56 of which were sold in Q3 alone. Cash proceeds totaled nearly $69 million for those stores, which the company has used to continue its very successful buyback program. Below, we can see the company’s weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the past five years, and the results are quite good.

The share count has declined by at least 4% annually during this period, and at the end of Q3, the share count had declined a further 6.6% year-over-year to 61.2 million. As I mentioned, Denny’s is following the same playbook that has been tried by others before it, and it is working. The company also authorized a further $250 million in buybacks in the coming years, good for more than one-fifth of the current float.

Debt is still a problem

One thing Denny’s hasn’t shown an interest in is reducing its debt load. Below, we can see the company’s net debt position in millions of dollars for the past five years, and as we can see, the situation has deteriorated.

Net debt essentially doubled from 2014 to 2018, and keep in mind this was during a period where Denny’s was buying back hundreds of millions of dollars of stock. These stock purchases were funded at least in part with debt, and while that is fine up to a point, it has taken a toll on the company’s income statement via higher interest expense.

Below, we have the company’s operating income and interest expense in millions of dollars annually for the past five years.

We can see that interest expense has more than doubled in the past five years while operating income has risen much more slowly. Of course, the share count has declined substantially, which raw dollars don’t take into account, but the point stands that the company’s operating income is increasingly being eaten up by interest costs.

The company is calling for ~$22 million in interest costs this year, and adjusted EBITDA of ~$95 million, so it is substantial once again. Denny’s debt situation is by no means unmanageable, but it is worth noting considering the company continues to carry significant liabilities on its balance sheet, opting to buy back stock rather than try and pay down its debt.

So, what to do then?

This year’s earnings will be clouded by asset sale gains from the franchising of restaurants. Those are “earnings” but only in an accounting sense as the value of assets depreciates over time. Thus, when a sale is made at market value, it generally results in earnings from the sale price being higher than the price carried on the balance sheet. The result is seen below, with EPS growth of 155% expected for this year.

However, on a normalized basis, Denny’s should be around 80 cents in EPS next year, followed by ~$1 in 2021, and a few cents more than that the following year. While those growth numbers look good, the stock is trading for 24 times 2020’s EPS, and 20 times 2021’s EPS. That sounds very steep to me given that the company’s buybacks will need to slow down once the restaurant sale proceeds stop coming in, and as margins normalize, I’m not sure where all of this growth will come from.

I can reasonably see ~3% annual revenue growth, perhaps ~4% in buybacks and flattish margins after the refranchising effort is complete, but I think Denny’s will struggle to consistently hit 10%+ EPS growth on a normalized basis. Even if I’m wrong, and we assume Denny’s can indeed normalize at 10% EPS growth annually, the stock is already pricing that growth in today at 24 times next year’s EPS. Thus, there appears to be much more downside risk to Denny’s today than upside potential, and for that reason, I think the stock should be sold.

