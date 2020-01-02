Meats Q4 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q1 2020

The animal protein or meat sector moved 10.14% higher in Q4 as live cattle futures price posted a double-digit gain over the final three months of 2019. The sector finished 2018 with a 3.73% loss and moved 5.15% higher in 2019. Meats ended 2017 with an 8.39% gain after falling 8.80% in 2016. In the meat markets, results can be skewed by term structure given the seasonality in the prices of beef and pork.

During Q4, the animal protein sector rose despite being in the heart of the offseason. Live cattle futures made lower highs and lower lows over the three months. Feeder cattle prices were stable. Lean hogs posted a gain as the outbreak of African swine fever that spread from China to neighboring countries, increased concerns about the availability of pork on a global basis. The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China continue to impact prices. The "phase one" deal in December lifted lean hog prices.

The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COWB) reflects price action in the meat markets. The Invesco DB Agriculture STF (DBA) over a 10% exposure to the live cattle and hog futures markets.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures rose by 19.24% in Q4 after falling 5.36% in Q3 and were 0.67% higher in 2019 after moving 1.91% higher for the year at the end of 2018. In 2017, live cattle gained 4.74% for the year. In 2016, live cattle futures lost 15.17% of their value. The nearby month live cattle futures contract on the CME traded in a range between 93.400 cents and $1.30450 per pound in 2019. October live cattle futures closed on December 31 at 1.24700 cents per pound basis the nearby futures contract.

The 2019 crop year in the US produced ample supplies to meet global requirements. The trade war between the US and China has resulted in gluts in the US, while shortages developed in the world's most populous nation.

The price of live cattle futures was in a bull market throughout Q4.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that price momentum and relative strength moved to overbought territory.

As we move into the first quarter of 2020, live cattle futures will begin to look forward to the peak season for demand in the US that starts at the end of May. Meanwhile, progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China could provide support for the price of cattle and other types of meat. Q4 ended with the live cattle futures closer to the highs than the lows of the year.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract more speculative interest. Feeder cattle underperformed live cattle prices in Q4 as they rose by 2.05% after rising 4.06% in Q3. Feeder cattle futures fell 2.37% in 2019. In 2018, feeder cattle futures gained 1.95% compared to their closing price at the end of 2017. Feeder cattle gained 11.92% in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. In 2019, the range in nearby feeder cattle contracts was from a low of $1.26000 to a high of $1.62950 per pound, and they closed Q4 just near the middle of the trading band. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. At times the feeder cattle contract leads the live cattle contract as speculators can push the price of the cash-settled contract because of less liquidity when it comes to volume and open interest. Nearby feeder cattle futures settled on December 31, 2019, at $1.45325 per pound.

Source: CME

The weekly chart in feeder cattle futures displays that the animal protein has been trading in a range and leaning higher. Relative strength and price momentum were both a bit above neutral territory. Feeder cattle lagged live cattle in Q1, but that condition corrected in Q2 and Q3 as they feeder cattle futures outperformed the live cattle futures. In Q4, they substantially underperformed live cattle futures.

Lean Hogs Review

In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2017, lean hog prices moved 8.50% to the upside. In 2018, the price of pork posted a loss of 15.05% for the year. In Q4, hog prices moved 9.13% higher after falling 9.22% in Q3 despite global supply concerns over an outbreak of African swine fever in China. Lean hogs were 17.14% higher in 2019. The range in this market was a low of 52.25 cents to a high of $1.02455 per pound for the year that ended on December 31. The hogs were the best-performing meat of the year.

In 2014, lean hog futures rose to their highest price in history at $1.33875 per pound when PED killed over seven million suckling pigs. In May, the price of pork was over the 90 cents per pound level on the active month futures contract in a sign that the outbreak had significant consequences. However, as the peak season ended, hog futures moved lower as they reflected the oversupply conditions in the US.

China is the world's leading pork consumer, so trade issues between the U.S. and China weighed on the price of the meat throughout much of 2019. The agreement with the Chinese could set the stage for the price of pork to move higher in 2020. The outbreak of the African swine fever in Asia has changed the dynamics of the global pork market. China has significant strategic inventories of frozen pork, but they have declined. Meanwhile, the African swine fever spread to neighboring counties.

Nearby lean hog futures settled on December 31 at 71.425 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract.

Meanwhile, the technical position of the lean hog futures markets at the end of Q4 2019 highlights a market that was rising above neutral territory.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices took off to the upside in March as news of the swine fever broke. We are now in the off-peak season for demand. As the trade war de-escalated in December, the price of lean hog futures moved higher. Momentum on the weekly chart crossed higher in oversold territory and was above a neutral reading at the end of Q4.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q1 2020

As we move into 2020, the prices of cattle and hogs will continue to be sensitive to the news cycle on trade, but the offseason for demand and African swine fever could inject volatility into the futures markets during Q1. When it comes to hogs, lower global supplies are likely to keep a bid under the price of pork. In the cattle market, consumers could purchase more beef over the coming months if fears of swine fever increase. I expect prices to mostly follow trade progress during the first three months of 2020.

Demographic factors continue to support demand for animal proteins as we move forward into the next quarter of 2019, but the ongoing uncertainty over trade is likely to influence prices the most.

Volatility is a paradise for traders, but in the world of meats, it can be hazardous. Since price gaps are the norm rather than the exception in the meat markets, stop orders may not result in optimal execution for risk positions. For those who do not venture into the volatile futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COWB or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. The DBA ETF product has exposure to meat futures and is also a product that reflects the price action in other agricultural commodities. DBA could be a barometer of trade issues with the Chinese over the coming months. DBA is the product that has an over 10% exposure to the cattle and hog markets. The fund summary for DBA states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities, is intended to reflect the agricultural sector. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures.

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA held a 10.13% exposure to February live cattle and February hog futures at the end of Q4.

DBA has $358.91 million in net assets and trades an average of 263,303 shares each day.

Source: Barchart

DBA moved from $15.86 at the end of Q3 2019 to $16.56 at the end of Q4, a rise of $0.70 or 4.41% for the quarter. DBA fell to a new all-time low at $14.62 on September 9 but has been making higher lows and higher highs since then.

Meats are one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market. I tend to look at each month in the futures arena as a separate commodity because of the significant impact of seasonality on the prices of both beef and pork. Keep the seasons in mind when approaching the cattle or hog futures on the long or short sides of the market. Many factors determine the path of beef and pork prices. Each year is always a new adventure in the carnivorous sector of the commodities market. As we move into 2020, the markets will begin to look towards the peak season of demand that starts in late May.

A more comprehensive review and outlook for animal proteins is available to subscribers to the Hecht Commodity Report.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.