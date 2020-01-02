Base Metals And Industrial Commodities - Q4 2019 Review

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they appreciated by 26.77%. In 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals was the best-performing commodities sector posting a 21.99% gain for the year. In 2018, the industrial commodities shed 15.78% of their value.

The base metals sector dropped 8.14% in Q2 after a 10.77% rise in Q1 for this year. In Q3, the sector rose by 2.71% on the back of an over 36% gain in the price of nickel forwards on the LME. In Q4, the sector fell by 1.56% on the back of an almost 19% decline in the price of nickel. In 2019, the six LME metals were 1.74% higher from the closing level at the end of December 2018. The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q4 was COMEX copper, which rose 8.47%. LME copper was 7.35% higher for the quarter. Aluminum was 6.24% higher during the final three months of 2019, while the price of tin rose 4.85%. Nickel corrected 18.97% to the downside but still managed to post an almost 32% gain for 2019. The price of lead slumped 7.50%, and zinc fell 1.36% in Q4.

Meanwhile, the price of iron ore moved 10.77% lower in Q4 but was still over 32% higher in 2019. The Baltic Dry Index plunged 41.30% in Q4 and finished the year lower than at the end of 2018 by 14.24%. In 2019, nickel led the pack with a 31.79% gain, followed by COMEX copper, which was 6.43% higher. LME copper rose 3.38% in 2019. Lead, and zinc prices fell by 4.02% and 6.53%, respectively, for the year, while tin posted a 13.26% loss. The price of aluminum slipped by 0.92% in 2019.

Most base metal prices experienced selling pressure on the escalation in the trade dispute throughout 2019. In Q4, the "phase one" trade deal provided some hope that the global economy will grow in 2020, and Chinese growth will stabilize during the year that began on January 1. In Q4, the dollar index fell by 2.99%, but some marginal strength in the U.S. dollar index, which moved 0.34% higher in 2019, could have weighed on prices. Optimism over a trade deal with China had been changing places with pessimism throughout the year, adding to price volatility in the industrial commodities sector.

The Invesco DB Base Metals product (DBB) reflects the price action in copper, zinc, and aluminum on the London Metals Exchange. The base metals tend to move together when it comes to macroeconomic issues like trade. In 2020, global economic growth or contraction and the direction of the US dollar are likely to determine the path of least resistance of industrial commodities prices.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% gain on the COMEX and 17.4% gain on the LME in 2016. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper gained 31.57% and 30.25%, respectively. Copper was trading at the highest price since 2014 at the end of 2017. Copper on the COMEX futures market moved 20.38% lower in 2018. LME copper three-month forwards lost 16.83% last year. In Q1 2019, COMEX copper futures rebounded by 11.7% while LME forwards moved 8.3% higher. In Q2, copper continued to decline as it lost 7.85% on COMEX and 7.64% on the LME. In Q3, the COMEX futures fell by 4.69%, while LME three-month copper shed 3.71% of its value. In Q4, COMEX copper was 8.47% higher, and LME copper gained 7.35%. In 2019, the red metal was 6.43% higher in the futures market in the US and 3.38% higher on the three-month forward market at the LME in London.

Copper rose to the highest level since January 2014 when COMEX futures traded $3.3220 per pound on December 28, 2017. Copper started 2019 on a bearish note as it dropped to a new low at $2.5430 per pound on the second trading session of the year on January 3. After failing to reach the $3 per pound level in April, copper fell below the late 2018 low to $2.4675 during the week of September 3, 2019, when it put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart. The low came after the US and Chinese trade war escalated in August. In Q4, progress on trade that led to a "phase one" trade agreement pushed the price back to the $2.80 per pound level on the nearby futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper has made lower highs and lower lows since June 2018. To break that pattern, the red metal would need to move above $3 per pound. Copper was in overbought territory on the weekly chart at the end of Q4 as the price rose above medium-term technical resistance at $2.7930 in December.

The path of least resistance will depend on the Chinese economy, which hinges on the progress of trade negotiations with the United States.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and had not looked back until Q3 of 2018. The technical resistance level for the red metal is now at $3.00 as we move into 2020, and then at $3.3220 on the continuous COMEX futures contract, the December 2017 high. Critical support is at $2.4675, the Q3 low. Little has changed from a long-term technical perspective since the end of 2018, but the path of least resistance for the price of the red metal continues to hinge on whether protectionism continues. A comprehensive trade deal between the US and China could ignite a significant rally in the copper market.

Copper was in a bear market from 2011 through the beginning of 2016. After ten months of consolidation, the metal broke out to the upside, and the bear of past years had turned into a raging bull in 2017. The first half of 2018 had been a year of consolidation, but during Q3 of last year, copper broke to the downside, and the price fell to a marginally lower low in Q3 2019. Copper reversed higher on the daily chart in September and followed through on the upside in Q4.

Nearby copper futures on COMEX settled at $2.7970 on December 31, and three-month forwards on the LME were at $6182 per ton.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling by 18.35% in 2015. In 2017, aluminum moved 32.33% higher, but the base metal fell by 17.99% in 2018. In Q1, the price of aluminum rose by just 3.63%. In Q2, aluminum moved to the downside with the other members of the base metals sector, as it posted a decline of 6.27%. In Q3, aluminum forwards posted a 3.99% loss. In the final quarter of 2019, aluminum rose by 6.24%. Three-month LME aluminum forwards moved 0.92% lower over in 2019.

The new USMCA that replaced NAFTA removed the 10% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports into the United States from Canada and Mexico in Q2. Mexico and Canada approved the new trade agreement. In December, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of the trade deal one day after it impeached President Trump on two articles. Global production has slumped, but so has demand for the metal. A comprehensive agreement on trade between the US and China would likely lift the price of aluminum forwards on the LME.

Shares of Alcoa (AA) almost doubled in value in 2017. In Q4, the lower price of aluminum, trade issues, and a weak stock market pushed the stock from its Q3 closing level at $40.40 to $26.58, down 34.21% over the final three months of 2018. In Q1, AA stock recovered marginally with the stock market and the price of aluminum and closed on March 29, 2019, at $28.16 per share, just 5.9% higher. In Q2, AA shares closed on June 28 at $23.41 or 16.9% lower. In Q3, AA shares moved lower again to $20.07, down 14.3% for the quarter. A rise in the stock market caused AA shares to move higher to $21.51 at the end of 2019, an increase of 7.17%. AA marginally outperformed the price action in aluminum in Q4.

Three-month aluminum forwards on the LME traded in a range from $1710 to $1944 in 2019, with a marginal new low coming in Q4. Aluminum three-month forwards closed Q4 at $1829 per ton.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. In 2017, nickel posted a gain of 21.90%. Nickel posted a 13.17% loss in 2018. In Q1, nickel was the best-performing base metal, as it appreciated by 22.8%. In Q2, nickel was again the leading performer as it only fell 3.13%. In Q3, the trend continued as nickel rose by 36.72%. In Q4, gravity hit the nickel forward market as it slumped by 18.97%. However, nickel was 31.79% higher in 2019.

Indonesia is the world's leading nickel producer. The market had expected a mineral export ban to begin in 2022. However, the government accelerated the ban, which now starts on January 1, 2020. The price of nickel exploded higher on the back of the export ban in Indonesia. The trend towards electric automobiles continues to underpin the nickel market. Nickel was the best-performing base metal in 2019 and the only metal to post a double-digit percentage gain.

When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Nickel is likely to be highly sensitive to changes in global economic conditions. However, Indonesia will remain the leading issue in 2020. Russia is a significant producer of the metal, and sanctions against the Putin government are likely to continue to cause some dislocations in the nickel market in the coming months. Nickel is a very volatile metal, and we could see a wide price range for the metal in 2020. Three-month nickel forwards closed Q4 at $14,075 per ton, just below the midpoint of its trading range for 2019. A continuation of demand from electric cars is supportive of the price of the nonferrous metal. Indonesia made the price move parabolic earlier in the year.

Lead

Lead, the worst-performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65%, and then it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016 lead gained 11.14%. Lead appreciated by an incredible 25.31% in 2017. The price of lead fell 19.32% in 2018. Lead was the worst-performing base metal in Q1 as it only gained 0.74% for the quarter. In Q2, lead dropped by 5.27%. In Q3, the price of lead reversed and posted an 8.73% gain. In Q4, lead moved to the downside as it posted a 7.50% loss. Lead was 4.02% lower in 2019. Three-month LME lead closed on December 31, 2018, at $1,936 per ton.

Lead is a thinly traded metal. Demand for batteries around the world is supportive of the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer and consumer of lead and the biggest player in the market, which lends the price of the metal to price manipulation. The Chinese anti-pollution policies have increased the demand for electric automobiles, which is supportive of the price of lead. There is some degree of correlation between the price of oil and lead as higher oil prices increase the demand for electric vehicles and falling oil prices do the opposite. Economic weakness in China on the back of the trade dispute and escalation of protectionist policies in August was bearish for the price of the metal. The "phase one" trade agreement in December did little to lift the price of lead forwards in December. On a longer-term basis, lead is a promising metal because of its consumption in batteries, a global market that continues to grow.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best-performing metal on the LME in 2016, gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 27.54% in 2017. Zinc moved 25.49% lower in 2018, making it the worst-performing base metal of the year. In Q1, the price of zinc rose by 18.98%. In Q2, the nonferrous metal gave back almost all of its gains as the price dropped 14.41%, making zinc the worst-performing base metal for the quarter. The price of zinc continued to slip in Q3 as it was 6.95% lower over the three months. In Q4, zinc forwards posted a 1.36% loss. Zinc was 6.53% lower in 2019. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $2,290 per ton on December 31, 2019. After achieving a multiyear high in February 2018, the price of zinc plunged in Q2 and Q3 of 2018 on a combination of increasing stockpiles, and weak Chinese demand. Supplies of zinc concentrates have been rising because of high prices last year, and that trend is likely to continue.

New production from China and Peru weighed on the price of zinc, and lower demand because of escalating trade tensions had sent prices significantly lower. The zinc market had been tight because of depleted mine supply, but higher prices brought new production to the market, and the $2500 per ton level, which has become a significant pivot point for the metal gave way. In Q1, the price climbed back above the pivot point, in Q2, it was just below that level. In Q3, the price moved below the midpoint level, and in Q4, it remained below. LME stocks moved lower in Q3. The price of zinc is likely to follow the Chinese economy in 2020.

Tin

Tin is the most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second-best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. In 2017, tin was the only loser in the base metals sector posting a 5.4% loss. Tin fell 1.89% in 2018, making it the best performer of the six base metals that trade on the LME. In Q1, the price of tin rose by 10.17%, and in Q2, it gave that all back and more as the price dropped by 12.15%. The price of tin continued to fall in Q3, posting a 14.52% loss for the quarter. In Q4, tin rebounded by 4.85%, leaving the tin market 13.26% lower in 2019. Tin was the worst-performing base metal on the LME, and the only one to post a double-digit percentage loss in 2019.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. Indonesian output is on the decline, but in other areas of the world, it has risen. Above $20,000 per ton, things got dicey for tin throughout 2017, but economic growth in China provided stability and support for the price. The $20,000 had become the pivot point for the price of three-month tin forwards. In 2019, the price moved away from the level on the downside.

Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $16,850 per ton on the final day of December. Tin traded in a range from $15,630 to $21,675 in 2019 and did not move outside of the band in Q4.

The bottom line on base metals and industrial commodities

Base metals and industrial commodities are looking better heading into 2020 on the back of the "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China in mid-December. Lower interest rates in the US, a continuation of stimulus in Europe, and Chinese devaluation of the yuan are all bullish for the prices of the industrial metals and ores. If lower US rates cause the dollar index to decline, that would add another supportive factor to the picture. However, the reason for the stimulus is at least partially because of protectionist trade policies. Since China is the demand side of the equation for the base metals, a slowdown in the Chinese economy is a bearish factor for the sector. A comprehensive trade deal would likely light a bullish fuse, as would a rise in inflation. However, economic weakness and fears of a global recession are bearish for the sector. We are heading into 2020 with increased optimism based on progress on trade, but that could change based on the ongoing negotiations.

Any risk-off period during 2020 has the potential to cause selling in this sector of the commodities market. The prices of the base metals reflect a bit more optimism at the end of the year as the price of its leader, copper, posted a significant gain in Q4. When it comes to the performance for the year, nickel's over 31% gain caused the sector to move 1.74% higher since the end of 2018. Were it not for nickel; base metals would have posted a decline.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals are in deficit, and some have surplus inventories. On a macroeconomic basis, these strategic metals are all essential building blocks of infrastructure, and as such, China is the number one consumer across the board. Meanwhile, the prospects for infrastructure building in the United States, if the administration and the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives can come together in a bipartisan effort on a piece of infrastructure rebuilding legislation, would provide additional demand for the sector which could support prices gains. However, the current environment of political divisiveness and impeachment of President Trump in December makes that scenario a fantasy until at least the November 2020 election. The upcoming Presidential contest means that the two parties will continue to oppose any initiatives from the other side of the political spectrum. Any bipartisan efforts on infrastructure will have to wait until 2021 in all likelihood.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, moved 3.55% lower in 2018, after a 10.02% loss in 2017. In Q1, iron ore exploded 24.81% higher on the back of a production problem in Brazil, where a dam collapsed and stopped output at one of the world's leading iron ore mines. In Q2, supply concerns continued to cause the price to rally as it gained another 30.72%. In Q3, it corrected by 18.30%. In Q4, the price moved 0.77% lower but was still 32.27% higher in 2019. Nearby iron ore futures finished Q4 at $91.53 per ton. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in the production of steel. We could see lots of price volatility in the steel market in 2020 as the commodity is ground zero for some of the protectionist policies.

The Baltic Dry Index moved 42.14% higher in 2017. In 2018, the BDI experienced a 6.95% loss compared to its closing price at the end of 2017. In Q1, which is a seasonally weak time of the year for shipping, the index fell by 45.55%. In Q2, the BDI rose by 93.64%. In Q3, it rose by 38.58%. The return of the winter in Q4 sent the BDI 41.30% lower and was 14.24% lower in 2019. The index that represents the freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is often a sign of demand for commodities. China is the most influential factor when it comes to moves in the BDI as it is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation in the raw materials market. New restrictions on cleaner fuels boosted shipping rates and the BDI during the year. The BDI closed Q4 at the 1,090 level.

Many issues face the industrial commodities sector of the raw material market that could cause lots of price volatility in 2020. The dollar, interest rates, and, most of all, protectionist policies will determine the path of least resistance of prices.

Source: Barchart

DBB is the ETF product that tracks the base metals sector. DBB moved from $14.77 at the end of Q3 to $14.94 at the end of Q4. DBB rose by 1.15%. Since DBB does not hold any long positions in nickel, it did not weigh on the value of the ETF in Q4. The prices of copper and aluminum rose, while zinc edged lower in the final quarter of 2019. DBB does not list lead, nickel, or tin LME forwards in its top holdings, and the prospectus says, "The index Commodities consists of aluminum, zinc, and copper-Grade A."

DBB has net assets of $119.20 million, trades an average of 109,682 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio.

Expect a continuation of price volatility in the industrial commodities in 2020. The dollar, trade issues with China, and global economic growth will determine the path of least resistance for the commodities in this sector in the year that marks a new decade.

