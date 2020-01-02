Fleetcor: Expect Q4 Results To Reinforce Our Bullish Thesis

In this note we reiterate our Bullish thesis on Fleetcor (FLT) and provide our expectations ahead of Q419 earnings. Fleetcor remains a strong story that relies on both its core cards business, as well as tangential businesses, such as lodging. Despite some temporary FTC noise (more on that below), we expect the company to perform well in 2020.

Basic Business

Fleetcor is a global provider of workforce payment products, offering fuel card payment solutions in both North American and international markets. Fleetcor also offers lodging, corporate payment, toll products, and gift cards, among other solutions. In addition, the company provides fleet-related and workforce payment products, such as employment benefits and mobile telematics. Fleetcor operates a close-loop network that allows customers (e.g., truck drivers) to take advantage of co-branded cards that give them special discounts on the price of gas, as well as on relevant car-related products at gas stations and convenience stores. Further, the company engages in issuing and processing data, enabling routing, authorization, and settlement of transactions. Fleetcor largely earns its revenue on a per transaction basis, particularly for credit cards and gift cards. Overall, Fleetcor’s annual revenue base is around $2.8 billion and its market cap is approximately $26 billion.

Valuation

When we compare Fleetcor against its peers in the payments industry, such as GPN, ADS, FISV, and FIS, we continue to estimate that FLT merits a P/E multiple of 27x (up from 26x) on 2020 earnings. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 revised EPS estimate of $12.83 (up from $12.80), we reach a target price of $346.

Expect 4Q Results to Reinforce Our Bullish Thesis

See organic revenue Y/Y growth at ~12% Y/Y: We expect about 85 bps of revenue growth acceleration in 4Q, driven by 18% Y/Y growth in the lodging space and 27% Y/Y growth in corporate pay revenue; we also see new bookings rising about 13% Y/Y.

Improvement in international traction: We believe that fuel card businesses in Russia and Mexico will continue to improve, in addition to better performance of trucking business in Brazil and the United Kingdom. Overall, we should see each of these markets growing at 10%+, albeit there are always some headwinds that happen from quarter to quarter. Overall, however, we see these four geographies improving for Fleetcor; furthermore, they are becoming a part of the solid recurring revenue base, which at Fleetcor (for both domestic and international segments) represents about 75%-80% of total revenue.

Free cash flow story remains strong: We expect another solid quarter of EBITDA to FCF conversion, enough to provide for generous buybacks (see below) and to fund future tuck-in acquisitions.

Acquisitions lessen SG&A spending: The strategy of acquiring companies in certain segments as a way of offsetting marketing dollars has proved to be particularly potent during the fourth quarter. First, the Nvoicepay deal allows to save on advertising in the corporate payments business, as the company makes extra inroads with that business. Second, the Travelliance deal, which took place in October, allows similar traction in the lodging segment (See our detailed Article on Travelliance acquisition from November 5).

$500M accelerated share repurchase program: On December 19, FLT announced its accelerated share buyback program in the amount of $500 MM (See Press Release), with approximately $430 MM done before the rest of the quarter and the remaining ~$70 MM in Q120. Once accelerated share repurchase program is complete, it is our understanding that the company will have about $900 MM remaining in the authorization. We do not expect another accelerated program in the near future.

Expect commentary on the FTC action: It's not all rosy for Fleetcor, however. On December 22, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against the company (See Article), alleging that FLT had overcharged customers with hidden fees, possibly as much as several hundred million. The suit alleges that FLT made false promises about fuel cost saving. There is still plenty of ambiguity around this lawsuit and we expect management to comment on it during the earnings call.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

1) Oil Prices Drop:

This is the most obvious risk that comes to mind when people analyze Fleetcor. However, it is important to reiterate that only less than 20% of the company’s revenues rely on oil prices.

2) Pricing Wars:

We believe that FLT may face pricing competition from some European providers. Thus far, it has been relatively immune to such pressures in the United States, but as other companies make inroads into this lucrative co-branded market, Fleetcor may face a difficult choice of lowering prices.

3) Rising Wages:

With the US job market enjoying the lowest unemployment rate since the 1960’s, there has been intense upward pressure on wages in recent months, a pattern whose costs may ultimately unfavorably impact the P&L.

4) Deadweight of Non-Core Businesses:

The company’s core fleet business has been doing extremely well over the years, prompting Fleetcor to diversify its portfolio via a number of non-core acquisitions. The results have been mixed at best. We fear that some of the company’s recent businesses, particularly on non-payments side, may eventually prove to be a deadweight for its P&L.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.