Tanzanian Gold Corporation: An Inferior Way To Play The Gold Rally

The Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) had an exceptional year, easily outpacing the S&P 500's return (SPY) by more than 1000 basis points. On the surface, Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEMKT:TRX) would look like a leader among the Gold Juniors Index, as it doubled the index's performance for 2019, with a 78% return vs. the GDXJ's 39% return. However, upon further inspection, the stock massively underperformed in Q4, and for a good reason. Tanzanian Gold Corporation settled for raising capital at lower prices in its most recent financing and continues to run at a working capital deficit as we head into FY-2020, despite financing multiple times. Worse, the company is overvalued, at a P/NAV that is triple that of the most recent African acquisition (Avnel Mining). Based on this, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in the sector, despite it being down 40% from August levels.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

I first wrote on Tanzanian Gold Royalties in August and noted that the stock was a name to avoid given the continued share offerings in FY-2019, and further dilution I expected before the end of the year. Since that time, another share offering has arrived right on schedule, with the company recently raising another $3.8 million at $0.575 per share in December. Not only does the company now hold the hideous title of financing seven times in this calendar year, but the prices at which capital is being raised is currently trending in the wrong direction. While the August raise was completed at $0.75 for $3.0 million, the recent December raise was done at 24% lower prices. This financing price speaks to a lack of demand for the company's shares, and the willingness to raise at whatever prices works for the investor. When it comes to investing in development-stage juniors, this is red flag #1 to watch out for. Let's take a closer look at a year in the life of Tanzanian Gold Corporation's capital raises below:

Financing

As we can see below, Tanzanian Gold Corporation went to market to raise capital six times in FY-2019, more than any other junior I track currently. While these capital raises were occurring at higher prices for the company's fiscal year ended August 31st 2019, the most recent financing was a significant deviation from this pattern.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: Company News Release)

In total, the company sold 13.38 million shares in the FY-2019 August 31st year-end period, for gross proceeds of ~$7.44 million. This works out to an average cost of shares sold of $0.56. However, following the company's year-end, Tanzanian Gold Corporation promptly raised another $3.85 million at an average price of $0.575 per share. These added shares have given the company a new share count of 157 million shares, up from 109 million shares in FY-2016. While a 50% dilution is reasonable for the junior gold sector where dilution is the norm for unprofitable companies, the fact is that little has been accomplished since despite these capital raises.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

The story since 2017 has been that the company is on the path to production, as outlined in this July 2017 news release, but 36 months later, the company is still not in production, with minimal capital in place to achieve this. This suggests lackluster treasury management, a lack of execution, or far too ambitious of a timeline for when the company will finally reach its goals. I would argue that it's a mix of poor treasury management and far too ambitious timelines. This is red flag #2, as not only has the company diluted materially, but progress towards production has been underwhelming.

Financial Position

If we move over to Tanzanian Gold Corporation's financial position, there's not much to like here either. The company reported a net loss of $29.3 million for FY-2019, with $22.2 million of this related to write-downs. The company ended the quarter with $3.38 million in cash, and currently holds closer to ~$7 million following the December financing. This is roughly $70 million short of what the company will need to put their Buckreef Project into production ($76.5 million capital costs), and is barely enough to cover expenses for the calendar year 2020. As the table below shows, cash used in operating activities for 2020 was $4.8 million.

To make matters worse, the company's current liabilities stand at over $13.2 million, which works out to a deficit of roughly $6 million as we head into the calendar year 2020. These liabilities are comprised of trade, other payables and accrued liabilities (~$6.2 million), a convertible loan ($1.9 million), and gold bullion loans of $4.99 million. For a company that has gone to market to raise seven times in a single calendar year, and raised capital on unfavorable terms in the last deal, a deficit of $6 million is the last thing they need.

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

Not surprisingly, we can find this statement in the Management Discussion & Analysis [MD&A], with the company noting that there's a "material uncertainty that raises substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern...". Tanzanian Gold Corporation also notes that the company presently does not have adequate resources to maintain its core activities for the next fiscal year. While the $3.85 million raised in December has put them closer to funds needed to make it through the calendar year 2020, the current liabilities still leave Tanzanian Gold Corporation running a minor deficit.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

Based on the fact that Tanzanian Gold Corporation's capital raises are occurring at worse prices, and they are running a minor deficit, there is a significant risk here from an investment standpoint, and further dilution or debt is highly likely. Given this fact, there are few gold companies out there currently that carry as much risk as Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Valuation

Finally, if we move over to valuation, the company is trading in line with most of its peers using one metric, and well above the median on another, despite being in inferior financial shape than most explorers. On a valuation per ounce basis, Tanzanian Gold Corporation is being valued at $51.48/oz vs. an industry average closer to $60/oz for the most attractive development stage juniors. On a P/NAV basis, the company is trading at 1.37x vs. a peer average of 0.50x for development stage juniors. Let's dig into these numbers a little more below:

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see above, Tanzanian Gold Corporation's project has a total resource of ~1.65 million ounces at Buckreef, of which they have a 55% ownership. In addition, the company has 0.99 million ounces of gold at Buziba. Based on this 55% ownership (with Stamico holding the other 45%), Tanzanian Gold Corporation's share is 907,500 ounces. If we add in the ounces at Buziba, Tanzanian Gold Corporation's current total resource is 1.89 million ounces of gold.

Given the current market capitalization of US$97.3 million based on a share price of $0.62 and ~157 million total shares, Tanzanian Gold Corporation is trading at a valuation of $51.48/oz. While this is slightly below the industry average of ~$60/oz for takeover targets, I would not under any circumstances call Tanzanian Gold Corporation a takeover target. In fact, the most recent acquisition in Africa was Avnel Mining by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), and the company was acquired for a meager $40.66/oz, with a much more exciting project than Tanzanian Gold Corporation currently holds. While Tanzanian Gold Corporation holds roughly 2 million ounces of low-grade gold (1.40 grams per tonne gold average), Avnel Mining's Kalana Project was a high-grade open-pit project, with average grades of 2.8 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, one would argue that Tanzanian Gold Corporation is not cheap by any means at a valuation of $51.48/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's important to note that earlier this year, the company had a total resource of over 3 million ounces, but they've since written down three of their projects for a total of ~$22 million. Therefore I have only given them credit for the ounces at Buckreef and Buziba. These write-downs came after cancellation of the mining license at two of their projects (Kigosi and Itetemia), of which the company is currently appealing. While they may be able to win these appeals, I do not believe it's fair to give credit for these ounces at this time.

(Source: Company

From a price to a net-asset value standpoint [P/NAV], the company is trading at an even more exorbitant valuation. Based on an after-tax NPV (5%) on the Buckreef Gold Project of $130.96 million, Tanzanian Gold Corporation's 55% ownership ($72 million) is trading at a P/NAV of 1.37x. Given the fact that many development-stage juniors in tier-1 jurisdictions are at a P/NAV of 0.5x or below, this valuation makes little sense in an inferior mining jurisdiction like Africa. To give a comparison on a jurisdiction basis, Avnel Mining was acquired for $122 million with an after-tax NPV (5%) of $321 million, or a P/NAV ratio of 0.38x. Therefore, there is no explanation for Tanzanian Gold Corporation trading at three times this multiple (1.37x vs. 0.38x) despite an inferior project with higher all-in sustaining costs ($933/oz vs. Avnel's $561/oz).

(Source: Company Technical Report)

Finally, the elephant in the room is the $76.5 million Tanzanian Gold Corporation will need to raise to put this project in production. The company has not had an easy time raising money at favorable levels, and I see no path to them raising $76.5 million unless on extremely unfavorable terms. This spells significant uncertainty for shareholders, as dilution or debt is a guarantee to move this closer to production.

Summary

In summary, while there are many ways to play the gold sector, I do not believe Tanzanian Gold Corporation is one of them. The combination of over-valuation, a current minor deficit, and inability to raise capital at higher prices makes this one of the riskiest names in the sector. While rallies are possible, with the stock soaring triple-digits in the 2016 gold bull market, I believe any rallies are selling opportunities, and I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.