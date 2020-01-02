U.S. Markets: A Bumpy Year Ahead

Price Performance

2019 has been a great year for U.S. equities all around the map, as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) index is close to wrapping up the year at 30.15% year-to-date. Also, the Dow Jones index is up around 23.18% within the same time frame. Both the major indexes in the U.S. showed brilliant returns through our current year, albeit the industrials-heavy Dow Jones underperformed the technology-heavy S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Trade Wars And Phase One Deal

Now, the main concern for investors around the world is that will the bullish price performance of equities in 2019 reflect on to the following year. On the macro scale, one of the main causes of concern is the ongoing trade war between China and the United States. Most recently regarding the dispute, we saw China cut tariffs on various items such as pork and high-tech parts to support its economy. The cuts will be in effect by January 1st. This has been a long-running trade war with both sides taking damage. Investors around the world are hoping for the de-escalation of economic hostility among the two largest economies in the world to continue. Many experts around the globe are scared of the risk of a recession if the two nations do not agree. The phase one deal that the Trump administration put together earlier this month brought calmness to the markets, with the aforementioned major indexes hitting all-time highs on the Friday session.

The main catalyst this upcoming year for U.S. equities is the election along with what will happen as a result of the phase one deal. The trade dispute has already caused reductions in capital expenditures across the globe so any positive announcements by either the U.S. or China will provide stability for U.S. investors. Intellectual property issues among the two nations rise as the main issue with the least amount of likelihood of being solved. The state capitalism outlook of the Chinese government does not align at all with the U.S. regarding high-level technology IP relating to it.

The market will continue to rally if the optimism of the phase one trade deal acts as a building block for economic relations among the two countries. On the growth side, The U.S. Commerce Department announced GDP growth of 2.3 annualized rate in the third quarter of the year. Moderate growth is thought to be maintained going ahead. For recession fears, in the past, we saw increases in commodity prices, especially in oil, before a recession.

Industrial subsidies and more comprehensive access to the market with a level playing field are some of the main topics for a phase two deal possibly in 2020. These are more complex items for the U.S. and China compared to the items on the phase one deal. Hence the positive sentiment driven from the phase one agreement might not reflect on other trade items going ahead. Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz stated in an interview with CNBC that at best, paraphrasing, the phase one deal is a truce within the trade war.

The Fed and Presidential Election

The Federal Reserve was on the side of the investor throughout this year. Chairman Powell went with cutting rates to ease global slowdown tensions along with pressure from President Trump.

Three rate cuts in the U.S. with the last one in September led U.S. equities to rally. We are expecting a more cautious Fed looking ahead. Chairman Powell will likely try to maintain the bullish momentum in markets but it probably will not be as hectic as a year as the prior one. The Fed will probably be less active in 2020.

S&P 500 ETF

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 index has been trading above both its 50 and 200-day exponential moving average, expressing a clear uptrend over the last year. Our Relative Strength Index is indicating an overbought signal as well at 76.91. So we could see a retracement to the 50-day EMA if the phase one deal optimism phases out in the first quarter of 2020 as disagreements on topics as IP and a fair playing field in the Chinese economy come back to the surface. However, this won't signal a completely bearish stance for the ETF, as the 200-day EMA will serve as a major support level. If the ETF breaks below the 200-day EMA, we could have a more bearish outlook.

Until then the main concern continues to be the bilateral trade relations among the U.S. and China. November will also bring out a sense of uncertainty in markets as U.S. elections tend to do. With uncertainty in markets, most major indexes in the U.S. will likely experience movement to the downside. Besides those two major catalysts, economic numbers for the U.S. economy look pretty good. U.S. manufacturing numbers are still showing an expansion while European countries with historically strong manufacturing sectors such as Germany are in manufacturing contractions.

Conclusion

Even though there are catalysts that can serve as bearish in 2020, holding the SPY is still plausible as economic data is still strong. Investors can utilize Gold ETFs to protect themselves from the risks of trade war tensions and the US elections. Buying puts on the SPY could also serve well for more experienced and risk-seeking investors. The trade war is the closer catalyst waiting for investors hence those long in SPY should follow related news very closely as a bilateral dispute can trigger downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.