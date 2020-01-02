Robinsons Retail: Utilization Of Excess Cash And Financial Assets Will Be A Key Catalyst

Robinsons Retail has PHP34.1 billion in excess cash and financial assets accounting for 27% of its market capitalization; a potential catalyst is to utilize cash for acquisitions or special dividends.

Robinsons Retail is a potential beneficiary of industry consolidation in the Philippine retail sector, with its recent acquisition of Rustan Supercenters in November 2018 being an example.

Robinsons Retail's organic growth was relatively weak last year, with same store sales growth of +1.9% and +3.2% in 3Q2019 and 9M2019.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed multi-format retailer Robinsons Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RRETY) [RRHI:PM] currently trades at 22.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, representing a slight discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 25 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.9%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Robinsons Retail. While I like the stock as a medium to long-term beneficiary of industry consolidation and increased modern retail penetration in the Philippines, the company's organic growth could remain weak in the near term due to lackluster same store sales growth and muted growth in net new store openings. A key re-rating catalyst for the stock would be the utilization of Robinsons Retail's excess cash and financial assets for either accretive acquisitions or special dividends.

Company Description

Robinsons Retail is the fourth largest retailer in the Philippines with a 3.3% market share in 2018, according to Euromonitor research published in January 2019. The three largest retailers in the Philippines are SM Retail Inc., Mercury Drug Corporation and Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCPK:PGCMF) (OTC:PRGLY) [PGOLD:PM] with market shares of 7.1%, 3.7% and 3.6% respectively.

Started in 1980 as the operator of a Robinsons department store in Manila, Robinsons Retail is now a leading multi-format retailer in the Philippines operating supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, drug stores, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) stores and convenience stores.

Robinsons Retail's Store Network As Of End-September 2019

Source: Robinsons Retail's 3Q2019 Results Presentation

Note that TGP in the info-graphic above refers to Robinsons Retail's non-controlling 49% interest in drugstore operator TGP Pharma, Inc.

Robinsons Retail's Annual Revenue By Business Segment

Source: Author

Robinsons Retail's Annual Operating Income By Business Segment

Source: Author

Weak Organic Growth In The Near Term Notwithstanding Attractive Long-Term Growth Potential

Robinsons Retail's organic growth was relatively weak in 3Q2019 and 9M2019. While the company's headline revenue growth was impressive at +26.5% YoY in 9M2019, this was largely attributable to the acquisition of Rustan Supercenters completed in November 2018 (to be discussed in a subsequent section of this article).

Robinsons Retail's same store sales growth for 3Q2019 was +1.9% for 3Q2019, compared with +6.4% for 3Q2018. The company's same store sales growth for 9M2019 was slightly better at +3.2%, but was still below same store sales growth of +6.6% for 9M2018.

Comparing on a sequential basis, Robinsons Retail's same store sales growth slowed from +3.9% in 1H2019 to +1.9% in 3Q2019. Apart from drug stores and convenience stores which delivered superior same store sales growth in 3Q2019 vis-a-vis 1H2019, Robinsons Retail's other store formats, supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores and DIY stores saw their organic growth slow in 3Q2019.

The supermarket segment achieved a same store sales growth of +2.2% in 3Q2019, versus +8.6% in 3Q2018 and +4.3% in 1H2019. 2018 was a high base for comparison, as retailers in the Philippines including Robinsons Retail benefited from strong consumer sentiment as a result of reduced personal income taxes due to the new Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN law. In 2019, Robinsons Retail and other supermarket operators were hurt by lower sales of pork products, mainly due to a ban on the import of live hogs and pork products in the majority of the country's provinces as a result of African Swine Fever. Robinsons Retail's supermarket business was also negatively impacted by the closure of grocery delivery service company Honestbee operations in the Philippines since April 2019; the company had earlier partnered with Honestbee in mid-2017.

Robinsons Retail's specialty and DIY stores were mainly impacted by supply chain issues which affected product availability. Same store sales growth for specialty stores was -2.6% in 3Q2019, compared with +5.3% in 3Q2018 and +3.6% in 1H2019. DIY stores didn't perform well either, with same store sales growth of +0.5% in 3Q2019, versus +6.9% in 3Q2018 and +3.6% in 1H2019. The company's department store business was also disappointing with same store sales growth of +0.2% in 3Q2019, in comparison with same store sales growth of +5.7% in 3Q2018. Robinsons Retail attributed the weak performance of the department store business to ongoing renovations at its key stores.

Looking forward, market consensus expects same store sales growth for Robinsons Retail to slow from 5.9% in FY2018 to 4.7% and 3.3% for FY2019 and FY2020 respectively. This is understandable, considering that renovations are expected to continue being a drag for the department store business, while the DIY business is heavily dependent on the health of the Philippine property sector. It is also uncertain if supply chain issues for specialty and DIY stores could persist for a longer period. The future performance of Robinsons Retail's supermarket business is complicated by the acquisition of Rustan Supercenters which I will discuss later. The bright spot for Robinsons Retail is the drug store business which has benefited from stronger demand as a result of disease outbreaks such as dengue and polio in the Philippines in 2019.

Robinsons Retail's new store expansion was another disappointment. Only 8 net new stores were added in 9M2019, as 94 new store openings were offset by 86 store closures. Store closures were primarily due to the rationalization of the company's specialty stores and convenience stores, and the shutting down of 3 department stores. Notably, Robinsons Retail is exiting the fashion retail segment due to competition from fast fashion players, and it is pivoting to pet, health and beauty products for its specialty stores business. Going forward, Robinsons Retail plans to open 70-80 new stores in 4Q2019.

Nevertheless, putting short-term issues aside, Robinsons Retail is a long-term play on increased modern retail penetration and industry consolidation in the Philippines. Modern retail penetration in the Philippines was 31% in 2018, versus 45% for Thailand, 67% for China and 80% for South Korea, according to Euromonitor research. Therefore, Robinsons Retail has a long growth runway with respect to new store expansion, especially considering that only 5.9% and 11.2% of its stores (in terms of store count) are located in Mindanao and Visayas respectively. In other words, there is room for Robinsons Retail to expand its retail presence in rural areas outside Metro Manila, where traditional retail formats still dominate.

Robinsons Retail is also a potential beneficiary of industry consolidation in the medium to long term. According to Euromonitor research, the 19 largest retailers in the Philippines only accounted for a quarter of total retail sales in the Philippines in 2018.

Future Inorganic Growth Potential Following November 2018 Acquisition Of Supermarket Operator

In the preceding section, I mentioned about industry consolidation in the Philippine retail sector, and Robinsons Retail's acquisition of Rustan Supercenters in November 2018 is an example of such merger & acquisition activities that the company could benefit from.

Robinsons Retail acquired a 100% stake in Rustan Supercenters for PHP13.8 billion via the issuance of 191,489,360 shares equivalent to a 12.15% equity stake. Rustan Supercenters is an operator of food retail brands such as "Marketplace by Rustan's", "Rustan's Supermarket", "Shopwise Hypermarket", "Shopwise Express" and "Wellcome". Specifically, Rustan's Supermarket and The Marketplace, Rustan Supercenters' flagship brands target the upscale grocery retail market with domestically-sourced and imported high quality product offerings.

The acquisition of Rustan Supercenters was initially earnings dilutive, as Rustan Supercenters was loss-making in 2018. But Robinsons Retail has managed to turn around Rustan Supercenters in less than a year; Rustan Supercenters delivered positive net income in 3Q2019. Robinsons Retail's acquisition of Rustan Supercenters should be positive for the supermarket business' overall profitability in the medium term, as the combined scale of Robinsons Retail existing supermarket business and Rustan Supercenters leads to positive operating leverage and superior bargaining power over suppliers. Rustan Supercenters' supermarket revenue of approximately PHP24 billion in 2018 was roughly 40% of Robinsons Retail's supermarket business segment revenue in the same year.

Acquisitions or inorganic growth have been a key component of Robinsons Retail's growth strategy historically as evidenced by the list of the company's recent acquisitions below. Given the fragmented nature of the Philippine retail market and Robinsons Retail's strong balance sheet with PHP34.1 billion in cash and financial assets accounting for 27% of its market capitalization, the company is well-positioned to pursue future acquisition opportunities.

Robinsons Retail's Recent Acquisitions

Source: Robinsons Retail's Preliminary Information Statement dated April 5, 2019

Utilization Of Excess Cash And Financial Assets Is A Potential Catalyst

As of end-September 2019, Robinsons Retail has PHP10.5 billion in cash & cash equivalents, PHP15.7 billion in equity & debt financial instruments, and PHP7.9 billion in investments in associates (of which related party Robinsons Bank Corporation accounts for PHP7.0 billion). In total, cash and financial assets add up to PHP34.1 billion, or 27% of Robinsons Retail's market capitalization.

Recall that the last major acquisition, Rustan Supercenters, cost Robinsons Retail only PHP13.8 billion, or approximately 40% of the company's cash and financial assets as of end-September 2019. Furthermore, Robinsons Retail has been operating cash flow positive for every year since FY2010, and the company's cash conversion cycle has historically been below a month. All of the above imply that Robinsons Retail has significant excess cash and financial assets on its books, which could be better utilized for the benefit of its shareholders.

While it is reasonable to reserve a portion of cash and financial assets for future acquisitions, Robinsons Retail is in a position to return some of the excess cash to shareholders via special dividends. The company's dividend policy is to pay out 20% of its earnings as dividends. If Robinsons Retail could either increase its dividend payout ratio or declare special dividends going forward, it will be a positive catalyst for the stock.

Valuation

Robinsons Retail trades at 22.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 20.1 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of PHP80.00 as of December 27, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a slight discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 25 times.

Robinsons Retail offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 0.9% and 1.0% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Robinsons Retail are weaker-than-expected same store sales growth, slower-than-expected new store expansion, higher-than-expected inflation in the Philippines adversely impacting consumer sentiment, a faster-than-expected penetration rate of e-commerce in the Philippines, a failure to integrate past acquisitions well, and overpaying for new acquisitions.

