Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Setbacks And Successes

The DISARM Act could serve as a potential boon for PRTK and other antibiotics makers, but when that might happen is uncertain.

PRTK has secured some funding from BARDA, highlighting the potential of omadacycline in treating or even preventing anthrax infection.

PRTK's omadacycline might not perform as well in urinary tract infections as it does in pneumonia or skin infections.

Antibiotics maker, Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), has struggled to hold onto gains in 2019. The has been a recent setback in the clinic but success on the funding front, both of which are worth discussing and the first focus of this article. Secondly, I look forward to a potential catalyst with relevance to the whole antibiotics space, the DISARM Act.

Why is PRTK languishing?

There are two recent pieces of bad news which haven't helped paint a rosy picture about PRTK's future. Firstly, October 31 came with the report of top-line results from two phase two studies of omadacycline in complicated and uncomplicated urinary tract infections (cUTI and uUTI). Five paragraphs into the October 31 press release, we find that there might be reason to doubt the efficacy of omadacycline, at least relative to nitrofurantoin or levofloxacin.

In both studies, omadacycline showed generally comparable levels of clinical success to either nitrofurantoin or levofloxacin... However, the microbiological responses were generally lower than the comparators. - PRTK press release of phase 2 UTI results.

Based on these results, it isn't surprising that the success of the launch of omadacycline in the indications for which it is already approved would take on additional significance. So how are sales of omadacycline going in community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI)?

That brings us to PRTK's earnings for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Those earnings were a beat on EPS, although Q3 GAAP EPS was still negative at $-1.00, but revenue of $3.93M was a near miss. Omadacycline net sales however were up to $3.1M compared to $1.7M in Q2'19. That sales growth is positive in terms of a percentage, but the number itself, $3.1M (revenues for the quarter were $3.9M total) is small in the context of numbers like $260.4M, PRTK's long term debt obligation.

Figure 1: PRTK Key Metrics table. Source: PRTK presentation, November 19, 2019.

It's not all bad news

On the other hand, PRTK did recently secure a Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Project Bioshield Contract Award worth up to $285M. Omadacycline has promise in the treatment of anthrax and so BARDA's interest in PRTK's omadacycline makes sense.

Figure 2: Breakdown of PRTK's recent contract award from BARDA. Source: PRTK presentation, December 18, 2019.

While much of the potential $285M is in the form of time- or milestone- based options, something to get excited about in the near future is the purchase of 2500 courses of omadacycline worth about $38M in H1'20.

The BARDA news has taken PRTK on a bit of a rally, although PRTK has pulled back from highs achieved intra-day of $4.56 earlier this month (December 24, close was $4.50). Since a previous rally above this level in November failed to hold some may be wondering if a return to $3 is on tap.

Figure 3: Past 12 month of trading for PRTK. Blue ellipse highlights a recent rally above $4 that didn't last. Source: Stockcharts.com

Unfortunately, doom and gloom continues to surround the antibiotics space with a recent Chapter 11 filing from fellow antibiotics maker Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT). That doom and gloom seems to act as gravity for the stock price of PRTK and I believe the market wants some assurance that PRTK is not the next MLNT or Achaogen Inc (AKAO; OTCPK:AKAOQ).

The DISARM Act could change sentiment

One potential catalyst that could change sentiment across the whole antibiotics space is the DISARM Act which, if made law, would provide additional incentives for antibiotic development.

When a patient is admitted to a hospital with an infection, the hospital receives a lump sum known as a diagnosis-related group (DRG) payment. This covers all the care the patient receives while admitted, including the antibiotics they are prescribed. Importantly, any money under the DRG amount that the hospital does not spend is profit. This incentivizes hospitals to prescribe inexpensive antibiotics whenever possible... The bipartisan DISARM Act, put forward in 2018, proposes to remove antibiotics from the DRG. Specifically, it would allow Medicare to offer an add-on payment to hospitals that use a qualifying DISARM antibiotic. - Blewett, Kocher and Shady sum up the DISARM Act in Fortune.

The DISARM Act has received high profile coverage from outlets including The New York Times (NYT) and Fortune. Further, the recent filing from MLNT only adds rationale for the passing of the Act (the AKAO blow-up was and still is often cited as additional rationale for the Act). If that's not enough, the troubles of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) to sell its antibiotic Xerava are often mentioned, with that name down over 90% since the launch of Xerava.

Figure 4: The DISARM Act was discussed as a potential solution to the "Crisis" in this NYT article published December 25, 2019.

Despite that, and bipartisan support, DISARM doesn't seem to be proceeding to the day it is passed at a lightning pace (originally introduced in 2018). Further, PRTK hasn't mentioned the DISARM act on its milestones slide, investment highlights slide or indeed anywhere in its December 2019 presentation. Perhaps this lack of mention makes sense because PRTK couldn't provide concrete timing and DISARM isn't a PRTK initiative, fair enough. But what are potential PRTK investors supposed to do then? Sit around and wait for news?

Conclusions

A mixed year for PRTK has been capped off well with the BARDA contract award and the DISARM Act could lift the whole antibiotics space, not just PRTK. However the timing of that lift is uncertain and if I were considering a potential long in PRTK right now to get exposure to DISARM, I might try to get in closer to $3, since the stock appears to be perilously close to returning to the $3 range sometime soon (within the next couple of weeks perhaps).

