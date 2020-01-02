Man Wah Holdings: New Vietnam Plant To Mitigate Negative Tariff Impact

China, Man Wah's largest market, accounting for over half of revenue, continued to be the bright spot for the company, with sales up +11.8% YoY for 1HFY2020.

There is limited financial impact on Man Wah resulting from the Phase-One trade deal, but the risk of further tariffs is mitigated for now.

The share price of Hong Kong-listed Chinese furniture manufacturer Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCPK:MAWHF) (OTCPK:MAWHY) [1999:HK] was up by +85% (excluding dividends) in 2019. This was due to a combination of factors, including easing U.S.-China trade tensions, a shift in production capacity from China to Vietnam, strong revenue growth for Man Wah's core China market and declining raw material costs.

Man Wah trades at 11.6 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E which is on par with its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 11 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.7%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Man Wah. Man Wah has been a beneficiary of multiple tailwinds in 2019 as highlighted above, which explained the strong share price performance last year, but these tailwinds could easily turn to headwinds. Key risks include an escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions, a spike in Vietnam labor costs and raw material prices, and weakness in the Chinese property market.

Company Description

Started in 1992 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, Man Wah is one of the leading furniture manufacturers and distributors globally. Specifically, the company is the world's largest recliner sofa company with respect to sales volume in 2018, based on Euromonitor research. The other companies among the top five recliner sofa manufacturers globally are La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB), Ashley Furniture Industries, Jackson Furniture Industries and Natuzzi Group. Notably, Man Wah is the second largest motion recliner manufacturer in the U.S. with a 10.7% market share, and it is the No.1 motion recliner manufacturer in Mainland China with a 45.3% market share.

Man Wah derived approximately 51.8%, 21.9% and 7.7% of its 1HFY2020 (YE March) revenue from China, North America, Europe & Other Markets respectively. Home Group (a European upholstery manufacturer acquired in August 2017) and other businesses (sales of residential properties, hotel operation and furniture mall businesses) contributed the remaining 6.4% and 5.1% of the company's 1HFY2020 top line respectively.

Limited Impact From Phase-One Trade Deal But Risk Of Further Tariffs Mitigated For Now

U.S. and China are expected to sign the Phase-One trade deal on January 15, 2020, according to a Wall Street Journal article. A 10% tariff imposed on China-sourced furniture products sold in the U.S. in September 2018 and a further 15% tariff implemented in May 2019 had hurt the sales of Chinese importers to the U.S. such as Man Wah. Man Wah's North America revenue fell by -22.9% YoY to HK$1,626 million in 1HFY2020 (March 31, 2019 to September 30, 2019 period), as Man Wah's U.S. customers either switched to alternative furniture suppliers or negotiated for the sharing of costs in relation to the increased tariffs.

With the Phase-One trade deal, the 15% tariff on $160 billion worth of consumer goods which was planned to come into effect on December 15, 2019 will be shelved. But the existing 25% tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports will still remain in place as of now.

There is no immediate financial impact on Man Wah even with the signing of the Phase-One trade deal between U.S. and China. If and when the existing 25% tariff is reduced or even removed, it will be a positive re-rating catalyst for Man Wah and other Chinese exporters to the U.S. Looking forward, Man Wah continues to diversify its manufacturing activities outside of China, as discussed in detail in the next section.

Vietnam Plant To Help North American Business Hit By Tariffs

Man Wah acquired a factory in Vietnam in June 2018 and subsequently expanded the manufacturing facility in Vietnam from approximately 130,000 square meters to 373,000 square meters (addition of new factory buildings) by August 2019, with the aim of mitigating the negative impact of U.S. tariffs on China-sourced imports. As highlighted in the preceding section of this article, Man Wah's 1HFY2020 North America revenue decreased by -22.9% YoY.

The Vietnam manufacturing facility is located in Binh Duong Province and all of its production are meant for the U.S. market. Raw materials such as sponge foam are sourced locally to lower transportation costs and enhance the manufacturing efficiency of the Vietnam facility. Following the completion of the new factory buildings in August 2019, Man Wah has started to recruit and train workers for its Vietnam manufacturing facility between August and September 2019.

Man Wah's Vietnam facility already accounted for 65.7% of North America sales for 1HFY2020. The production capacity of the Vietnam plant is approximately 750,000 sets of sofas per annum, and the Vietnam plant is expected to cover 80%-90% of North American sales by end-1H2020 (calendar year). Looking ahead, Man Wah's North America business should see a recovery in sales growth in 2HFY2020, as a greater proportion of North American sofa sales is sourced from Vietnam.

Shifting production outside of China is likely to be an irreversible trend for Chinese manufacturers exporting their products to the U.S. including Man Wah. This is because most U.S. retailers and distributors are no longer comfortable with having concentration risks relating to product sourcing, after witnessing how U.S.-China trade relationships have changed in the past two years.

On the flip side, production costs in Vietnam are not necessarily cheaper than China, due to relatively lower labor productivity. Also, as more companies shift their manufacturing activities to Vietnam, it also creates upward pressure on Vietnam labor costs with respect to rising wages as demand exceeds supply. Alternative production bases have their own constraints and issues. It is too costly to produce in North America to supply the North American market, while foreign exchange volatility is relatively greater with South American currencies compared to Vietnam, which rules out South America as an alternative production base.

A positive side effect of the shift in production capacity from China to Vietnam is that it frees up excess production capacity for factories in China, more specifically Man Wah's facility in Huizhou-Daya Bay. The Huizhou-Daya Bay plant is Man Wah's largest manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 766,000 sets of sofas, and it has historically catered to the supply of overseas markets outside of China, principally North America.

Going forward, Man Wah plans to allocate part of the excess production capacity at the Huizhou-Daya Bay facility to meet domestic demand, and the remaining excess production capacity will be allocated to premium products sold in North America (higher average selling price of premium products will offset the impact of higher tariffs for China-sourced products).

Steady Growth For Core China Business

China, Man Wah's largest market, accounting for over half of 1HFY2020 revenue, continued to be the bright spot for the company. Man Wah's China revenue was up +11.8% YoY at HK$2,895 million for 1HFY2020. Between 1HFY2017 and 1HFY2020, the China business delivered a three-year revenue CAGR of +24.9%. The China business also has the highest gross margin at 39.3% for 1HFY2020, versus gross margins of 31.9% and 26.8% for the North America, Europe & Other Markets respectively.

For 1HFY2020, Man Wah's YoY revenue growth in China in local currency terms was even higher at approximately +18%. There were a couple of factors contributing to the strong revenue growth for China.

Firstly, Man Wah's number of stores increased from 2,614 as at end of FY2019 to 2,713 as at the end of 1HFY2020, representing a net increase of 99 stores or +3.8%. Looking ahead, Man Wah is targeting net store additions of 200-300 for full-year FY2020.

Secondly, Man Wah chose to re-invest the cost savings from the reduction in raw material prices in 1HFY2020 in the form of product discounts and higher advertising & promotion expenses to gain market share. Discounts were also necessary to fend off competition from Man Wah's peers which have shifted their focus back to China due to U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Advertising, promotion and brand building expenses as a percentage of revenue for Man Wah increased from 2.0% in 1HFY2019 to 2.4% in 1HFY2020.

Change In Weighted Average Price Of Key Raw Materials For 1HFY2020 Source: Man Wah's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation

Thirdly, Man Wah's online sales in China more than doubled YoY in 1HFY2020 and accounted for more than a fifth of the company's China revenue over the same period. Besides conventional online sales channels in China highlighted below, new online sales channels such as live streaming and video-sharing social networking platform TikTok have emerged in recent years and contributed to growing online sales for Man Wah.

Man Wah's China Online Sales Channels

Source: Man Wah's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation

Apart from increased competition in China, the health of the Chinese property market is also a key factor influencing Man Wah's China revenue growth. Slower-than-expected property completions and lower-than-expected property sales in China pose downside risks for Man Wah.

Deleveraging Is A Potential Catalyst

Man Wah's gearing ratio has increased from 14.2% as of end-March 2018 to 31.4% as of end-September 2019. If Man Wah could deleverage going forward, this could reduce the company's interest expenses and boost its net profit.

Man Wah's Gearing Ratio

Source: Man Wah's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation

The increase in Man Wah's gearing ratio in the past two years was due to both the acquisition & expansion of Vietnam production facilities (as highlighted above), and the purchase of a land parcel in Qianhai in October 2018 for the construction of the company's new office building and headquarters. With the Vietnam expansion completed and the land premium for Qianhai paid, capital expenditures should normalize and allow the company to pay down its debt gradually.

Valuation

Man Wah trades at 11.6 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E and 10.2 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$5.55 as of December 31, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is on par with its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 11 times.

Man Wah offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.7% and 4.5% respectively.

Man Wah's Historical Dividend Payout And Capital Return To Shareholders

Source: Man Wah's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation

Variant View

The key risk factors for Man Wah are an escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions leading to further tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, slower-than-expected property completions and lower-than-expected property sales which affect demand for furniture, stiffer-than-expected competition especially in China, and a spike in raw material costs.

