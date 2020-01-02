Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick

Image source

Applebee's and IHOP owner Dine Brands (DIN) has been on a strong run in the past few months. Back in September, I said the stock represented deep value and that it was a buy. Shares are up about 15% since then, but while they certainly aren't as cheap as they were, I still think there is upside to be had. With the stock around 20% off of its highs, Dine still looks like a buy to me.

Spotty growth makes the stock cheap

Dine has seen its top line move quite wildly in the past few years. The company recently underwent a strategic shift of sorts where it is operating restaurants of its own, instead of simply franchising out its brands. In addition, comparable sales at its two brands - Applebee's and IHOP - have been inconsistent at best. The result is what you see below, with revenue plotted in millions of dollars for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

The company's revenue has moved higher over time, adding 7% to the top line in 2018, and the gain for this year is expected to be something like 17%. The huge increase for 2019 is due to company-owned restaurants, which, through the first nine months of the year, have provided $100 million in additional revenue. Obviously, when a company owns its restaurants, rather than relying upon franchise fees, revenue is much higher. However, margins tend to be much lower as well.

Below, we can see the path forward according to analysts, with huge growth expected this year, followed by a small decline in 2020, then a return to modest growth thereafter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dine has closed some underperforming IHOP and Applebee's stores, and comparable sales have been uninspiring this year as well. Through the first nine months, Applebee's comparable sales were down fractionally, while IHOP's were up 1.1%. With comparable sales continuing to oscillate around the flat mark, it is highly unlikely this is to be a source of material revenue growth in the coming years. Thus, revenue growth is more than likely going to be around zero for the foreseeable future.

To its credit, Dine is introducing a new concept called Flip'd to metropolitan areas in the US starting in 2020. The concept is supposed to be a sort of fresh take on fast food for breakfast, taking IHOP's menu and making it quicker and more accessible. The concept sounds promising, but it is in the very early stages, so we'll just have to wait and see. If it works, it could be a boon for the IHOP brand down the road, but material revenue would be years away.

Apart from lackluster revenue growth, Dine has struggled with its margins in the past. Below, we have gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the same period as above to get an idea of how the company's profitability has evolved over the years.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have declined over time as the company's portfolio and revenue mix have evolved, but SG&A costs have largely stayed flat during this period. That has sent operating margins much lower, although they have remained quite high, hitting a low of 23% in 2018, which is still a strong showing. Gross margins so far this year have declined about 300bps thanks to very low margins from the company's owned stores, but SG&A costs have also declined by about 350bps, meaning operating margins have actually improved despite much lower gross margins. With cost discipline making an impact, I think Dine is in a good spot with its margins, even though the above picture may give one pause at first glance.

The third lever a company can pull to boost EPS - apart from revenue and margin growth - is share repurchases. This boosts EPS via a lower share count, meaning each dollar of earnings is spread over fewer shares. So far this year, Dine has spent $90 million on repurchases, driving the diluted weighted average share count down just over 4% year-over-year. That's a meaningful tailwind to EPS growth, and given the cheap valuation of the stock, I'd expect those repurchases to continue.

Dine isn't perfect

Despite my bullishness, I recognize this company is not perfect. I mentioned weak comparable sales above, which will be a concern moving forward. In addition, Dine has a lot of debt, which is expensive to service. Below, I've charted operating income and interest expense in millions of dollars for the past five years to illustrate just how much Dine spends on its financing costs.

Source: TIKR.com

Dine's interest expense as a percentage of operating income has improved over time, but it is still quite high. Indeed, 2018 saw the company spend ~35% of its operating income in interest expense, and so far this year, interest expense is flat in dollar terms, but down as a percentage of operating income. This improvement is most welcomed, and I'd very much like to see more of this in the next couple of years because Dine previously spent far too much money servicing its debt.

The stock is still quite cheap

I mentioned that shares have rallied nicely in the past few months, so they aren't as cheap as they were. However, as we can see below, Dine is still very reasonably priced, particularly if it can continue to grow its operating earnings and reduce its interest expense over time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts expect $6.87 in EPS this year, per company guidance provided during the Q3 report, and nearly 10% growth in 2020. That sounds quite reasonable as margins should improve thanks to underperforming store closures, and the share count should move lower as well. I think that's a reasonable target for next year, but I'll caution that Dine's results have been pretty volatile in the past, so that is something to factor in. However, at just 11 times next year's earnings, this stock is still cheap, even after accounting for the recent rally.

I think Dine can reasonably grow in the high-single digits annually for the foreseeable future thanks to basically flat revenue, low- to mid-single-digit share repurchases, and the balance from margin improvements via SG&A and interest savings. As such, the stock should trade closer to 13 to 15 times earnings rather than 10 or 11, and that makes the stock cheap. Even after the recent rally, Dine is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.