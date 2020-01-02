Alimentation Couche-Tard: A Highly Profitable Convenience Store Empire Built With Cheap Debt

ANCUF's acquisitions were done at a very fair price - total goodwill on the balance sheet suggests that deals were done at ~30% above replacement value of the assets being acquired.

1) Introduction

Welcome to the convenience store business! Convenience stores are a boring businesses – but boring in a good way. Have you ever remembered your favorite convenience store going out of business? Probably not!

But what exactly is Alimentation Couche-Tard? In simple English, it’s a massive collection of convenience stores and fuel stations, growing by acquisition:

You might not have ever heard of the company, but you’ve almost certainly stepped foot inside at least one of their stores in the past.

2) Income Statement

Let’s look at ANCUF’s margins (all figures taken from the Key Data, Income Statement tab, courtesy of SeekingAlpha):

Yellow: As I said, the convenience store business is very boring, and also very competitive. Since convenience stores are a very uniform business, the same snack that costs 85 cents at wholesale will sell for $1… anywhere you go.

Green: Here is where ANCUF shines! Over the past decade, ANCUF has been squeezing operating efficiencies out of its businesses – possibly due to both economies of scale, as well as streamlining SG&A requirements since all the stores operate under the same umbrella. Most notably, operating margins almost doubled during that same period.

Blue: As we can see, revenues tripled over the decade. How did ANCUF triple in size? We will explore this next.

3) Cash Flow & Growth Funding

Let’s look at ANCUF’s cash flows (all figures taken from the Key Data,Cash Flow tab, courtesy of SeekingAlpha):

Yellow: Back in 2010 – 2012, operating cash flow exceeded the sum of total dividends paid, capex, and acquisitions. So what did it do? It plowed its excess cash into significant share repurchases. However, given that interest rates were at historic lows in 2012-2013, ANCUF stopped this behavior, and binged on debt to conduct a massive acquisition.

Green: We have to make an assumption here – that ANCUF does not develop greenfield convenience store projects. Assuming that it grows purely by acquisitions, all capex figures would reflect maintenance & facilities upgrades capital expenditure.

As you can see from the figures, operating cash flow has always exceeded the sum of dividends paid and capex. This means that the convenience store business is fundamentally a cash-flow positive one. Given the very small dividend, ANCUF has the potential to be a dividend growth and share buyback machine if it ever must be forced to slow down its pace of acquisitions.

Light & Dark Blue: Here we see the beginnings of a “binge and purge” pattern with debt. While binging and purging is unhealthy in humans, if done properly by a business it could be a very healthy way to expand, assuming that acquisitions were done at a fair price (little goodwill), interest rates on the debt is low, and that the amount of debt is manageable. This is the next thing we will investigate.

4) Debt-Funded Acquisitions: A Profile

In 2012-13, ANCUF took on these liabilities (Note 19, Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, 2013 Annual Report):

Maturity Amount Effective rate (As of April 2013) Unsecured non-revolving acquisition credit facility June 2015 CAD $2,197M 2.37% CAD denominated senior notes Tranches 1 - 3 Nov 2017 – Nov 2022 CAD $1,000M 3.00% - 4:00%

According to the same annual report, this debt capital was used to fund the acquisition of Statoil Fuel & Retail, by buying 100% of the outstanding shares for CAD $2.58 billion. This acquisition added 2,300 fuel & convenience retail sites across Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia to Alimentation’s portfolio.

In 2017-18, ANCUF took on these liabilities (Note 20, Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, 2018 Annual Report):

Maturities Amount Effective Rate (As of April 2018) Unsecured non-revolving acquisition credit facility June 2018 – June 2020 CAD $4.3 billion 3.36% CAD denominated senior notes Tranches 5 - 11 Dec 2019 – Jul 2047 CAD $700M USD $3,400M 2.56% - 4.58%

According to the same annual report, these funds were use for a series of acquisitions:

CST Brands Inc. – USD $4,400M net. This acquisition brought with it over 2,000 locations.

Holiday Stationstores, LLC – USD $1,600M. This acquisition brought with it 516 locations.

Other miscellaneous acquisitions for around 250 locations also cost USD $290M.

What is the pattern here? ANCUF was able to access debt capital at very low rates of 2-4%, and use it for accretive acquisitions.

Did ANCUF overpay for its acquisitions? Not by much. As of April 2019, it had $5,683M in goodwill next to $15,445M in Plant, Property, & Equipment. This suggests that the acquisitions were done at around 30% above replacement value of the assets acquired.

5 Summary & Key Points

Convenience stores and fuel stations are a very stable business, and make for a very defensive stock holding.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) has grown by acquisition, and has squeezed so many efficiencies out of its portfolio that its operating margins have almost doubled in the last decade.

ANCUF has a track record of using very low interest rate debt financing for its acquisitions, and has a track record of paying down that debt very quickly.

ANCUF's acquisitions were done at a very fair price - total goodwill on the balance sheet suggests that deals were done at ~30% above replacement value of the assets being acquired.

This company has a massive dividend growth potential.

