RA: Impending Merger With INF

This article was originally published on December 3rd, 2019.

On October 28th, 2019, a merger between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) was announced. The Board of Directors for each fund approved the proposed merger, and this will be followed up by a "joint meeting of stockholders of the funds" come January 31st, 2020. The expected outcome is the approval of shareholders to continue with the reorganization. This merger will see RA issue new shares and acquire INF to become the surviving fund. This will be on a NAV for NAV basis that is typically witnessed in CEF mergers. RA will also assume all the assets and liabilities of INF. Therefore, there will be no liquidation of the underlying portfolio that could have potentially caused a large payout of capital gains from INF. They are targeting for this merger to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. In the conference call, they more specifically targeted a completion date being in February.

This merger is touted as a good thing for both funds through potentially greater liquidity due to larger AUM. They also note that RA should have greater distribution coverage potential when the merger is completed. This merger will also see holders of INF get an increased distribution to what they are currently receiving. Of course, this is if the distribution remains at the current rate.

RA is a holding at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory in our Income Generator portfolio. The current rating of the fund is "HOLD."

Potentially Better Distribution Coverage And Liquidity

RA is a product of a merger itself just a couple of years ago in 2016. This was through tying up three CEFs; the Brookfield Total Return Fund, Brookfield High Income Fund and Brookfield Mortgage Opportunity Income Fund. This created one larger fund with quite a varied portfolio. This mixture of investments has been continued to this day. Currently, the portfolio of RA is primarily composed of fixed-income assets. It does still have some exposure to equities though, at approximately 23% of assets. Within the fixed-income portion of the portfolio, it holds real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, RMBS and CMBS. It also holds these securities across the whole spectrum of the credit rating scale.

(Source - RA Fact Sheet)

This mixture of investments has performed relatively well for the most part. The one area of concern was the lack of distribution coverage when the portfolio is primarily composed of these fixed-income assets. Although, it did still have equity exposure that helped offset some of the coverage deficit.

This is where it is touting the better coverage ratio after the merger. INF is primarily an equity-only fund. There is very little exposure to the fixed-income space. It anticipates that over the long-term equities will continue to provide sufficient capital appreciation to continue to offer the same payout. Historically speaking, this has generally been the case, and I view the higher equity exposure as a positive as well.

Since INF has significant exposure to energy and more specifically to MLPs, to find out the NII coverage, we need to include the ROC portion paid out. For this, we can simply look at the fund's latest Semi-Annual Report and find out its total dividends and distributions. We would then take this amount ($6,544,433) and subtract the total expenses of the fund for the six months ($2,924,203). This gives us a total of $3,620,230 of distributable net income (DNI). INF then paid out $6,609,476 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. We then arrive at DNI coverage of about 55% for the fund. Of course, the underlying assets being primarily equities, we should get a healthy amount of capital appreciation to help cover the distribution.

Although, as everyone is aware, the portion of the fund's assets in the energy space has been lagging significantly. With that being said, the portfolio still has net unrealized appreciation of $1,822,483 as of December 31st, 2018. This has likely increased since that time. Even significantly as NAV total return YTD is an exceptional 26.91%. This would more than offset the shortfall in DNI for the year.

We can now take a look at RA. RA does also hold some MLPs within its mixture of assets. This is further backed up by the conference call where it states that "the portfolios have approximately 80% overlap." So, we will be doing the same DNI calculation for RA that we did for INF. The real difference here is that we would want a significantly higher DNI coverage.

For RA, we have total dividends and distributions of $37,654,070. The total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019, comes in at $11,317,728. This then gives us a total DNI of $26,336,342 against total distributions paid out of $43,554,782 or about 60% coverage. This is lower than the 73% coverage reported for the full year ended December 31st, 2019. This is much less than we would like to see. In fact, the fund appears like it has struggled to cover the distribution since "inception."

Since fixed-income makes up approximately 77% of the portfolio, we would want this to be better than it currently is. The fund is also sitting on net unrealized depreciation of $53,144,610 - another negative for RA.

RA has total managed assets of approximately $1,085 million. INF is much smaller with managed assets of $266.776 million. Both funds do utilize leverage so we shouldn't anticipate that to change going forward. The general idea here is that the newer, larger fund will provide greater daily trading volume for shareholders. This certainly does appear like it will be the case and is another positive of the proposed merger. This is certainly true of INF that has an average trading volume of just over 60k shares daily compared to RA's average volume of over 146k.

Arbitrage Opportunity?

Since it will be a NAV for NAV exchange and RA will assume the liabilities of INF, we should anticipate that the combined AUM of the fund will be exactly what the AUM is for both on merger day. The current NAV of INF sits at $14.52 per share, and RA has a NAV per share of $23.07. This means if the merger was to go through today, INF holders would receive approximately 0.63 shares of RA. Of course, this is likely to be quite different come February of next year.

Using CEFAnalyzer's estimated intraday discount, we can see INF sitting at an approximate 8.40% discount as of typing. This is in contrast to RA's estimated discount of 4.90%.

We can take this a step further and look at last Friday's (11/29/2019) closing discount of 6.47% for INF and a discount of 4.98% for RA.

So, it would seem rather obvious that there is an opportunity for arbitrage here. However, I would caution before getting too excited here. This goes back to the underlying portfolios of the fund as discussed above. That is because of the asymmetric risk that is involved with such an arbitrage play. If these funds were exactly the same exposure to underlying assets, then it would be an easy call. However, the fact that INF holds all equities we should expect greater volatility. This is in combination with the market hitting all-time highs and the fact that INF holds significant exposure to energy names. The reason this is so important is the fact that we are heading into year-end and we can assume that the energy sector is primed to be a tax-loss harvesting target.

This arbitrage play would require us to hold shares until the merger is completed. In fact, the day after the announcement we witnessed the discount of INF contracting from 9.16% to 7.51% from close to close. It is also interesting to note that RA experienced a widening of its discount from 1.46% to 4.80% from close to close. This would be a hint that most shareholders are not too happy or just unsure of what to make of this move.

Overall, it appears that both funds are trading right where they should and I don't see a significant opportunity for arbitrage at this time due to the risk/reward available. I believe there is less merit for investors who already hold RA to offload those shares to purchase INF. With that being said, an investor who is willing to take this higher level of risk may attempt to purchase shares of INF, with the expectation that the merger will go through. The benefit here being the greater discount of INF and capturing that small upside.

Portfolio After The Merger

The portfolio after the merger will change the makeup of RA a bit. However, as shared above, they stated in their conference call that "80% of the portfolios experience overlap" anyway. That means that there isn't a significant change to the fund as far as underlying companies.

What will change is the composition of equities to fixed-income assets. With that being said, they already allow for up to 35% of RA to invest in equities. They announced that they anticipate the merger will put them right at this level.

The biggest impact of the fund will come from greater MLP equity exposure and global securities. Currently, INF's portfolio is about 50% invested internationally. Whereas RA holds primarily U.S. based investments. INF has been able to perform very well on a YTD basis with a total NAV return of 26.91%. The total market return for INF is also extremely positive coming in at 43.98%. This can be compared with RA's more tepid 14.78% total NAV return and total market return of 27.06%.

(Source - INF Fact Sheet)

An investor really needs to ask themselves if they are comfortable with increasing international exposure, as well as if more energy is right for their own portfolio. Keeping in mind that the portfolio of RA already holds a large portion of the same companies. Also, keeping in mind that INF has been able to show better returns more recently.

Conclusion

RA maintains that it shouldn't have to cut its distribution and merging INF into RA will help with that cause. Looking at the current portfolios of the two funds and I think it is positive. The combined portfolio will add more energy exposure and global securities to holders of RA. An investor will need to ask themselves if that is what they are comfortable with.

On the surface, it appears that there would be an opportunity for arbitrage by buying INF compared to RA. However, I would be cautious due to the asymmetrical risks that exist to INF. Although, INF has had quite a positive 2019. This would be thanks in large part to the portion of its portfolio not invested in MLPs or energy.

In taking a closer look at the two funds, I do believe management is accurate in its stated goals. The equity portion of INF can potentially add to the stability of RA's distribution through better coverage in the form of capital appreciation potential. While the energy components of INF have been a laggard, the overall portfolio mix has been able to produce attractive returns. INF also will benefit from much better liquidity through higher average trading volume and an increased distribution rate.

The downside of this move would be that RA gaining exposure to a more equity portfolio can add more volatility. While INF has shown attractive returns recently and over the last three-year period, the fund also had struggles in 2018. Additionally, the energy exposure really dragged down the fund's five-year annualized returns. This actually comes in at a total NAV return of -1.31%. We are now at a point where any fund exposed to energy will show quite unattractive five-year returns. Even though INF appears to be much more than just an MLP fund, having exposure to other "real assets" such as utilities and toll roads.

Overall, the move doesn't significantly change my mind on RA. I hold RA and plan to continue holding the name for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.