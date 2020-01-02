Centene: A Compelling Risk-Reward

Centene's (CNC) Medicaid business represents a solid base from which the company can pursue growth opportunities going forward. Coupled with CNC's growing exchange footprint and improving Medicare business, I am confident in the underlying business potential despite the adverse impact on FY20 guidance from the delay of the North Carolina Medicaid contract. I still view the initial guidance as a solid baseline and, thus, remain confident in the company's long-term growth potential and margin expansion path. The WCG deal close should serve as a positive catalyst to close the current valuation gap relative to peers.

A Conservative Investor Day Event

CNC recently hosted an underwhelming Investor Day event, though I feel the balanced commentary may have undersold CNC’s earnings potential - both for 2020 and the longer-term. In particular, I would point to the potential upside from the company’s industry-leading operating expense ratio as well as the earnings strength at Wellcare (WCG) YTD. On the latter point, the outperformance by the Part D business recently acquired from Aetna has been notable with a potential >$3.40 of incremental EPS, set to accrue in 2020 based on the latest 10-Q, once the acquisition closes.

Management guided 2020 revenue within the $78.6 billion to $79.4 billion range, (+ ~7% YoY), with the revenue bridge (see below) made up of the following key items: (1) Medicaid/other (+$3.8 billion; 5% growth, including the $500 million impact from the NC contract delay), (2) Health Insurer Fees (+$1.4 billion; ~2% growth), and (3) Marketplace (+$1.0 billion; ~1.4% growth), partially offset by lower than expected pass-through payments primarily in NY and CA (-$1.1 billion; ~1.5% decline).

Source: Investor Day Presentation

The key growth driver, Medicaid, and Exchange enrolment growth are set to benefit from (1) market expansions across new and existing markets, and (2) growth in recently entered markets, while Medicare enrolment growth is expected to be flat at >400,000 members in 2020, tempered by contract terminations.

Meanwhile, the 2020 EPS guidance midpoint at $4.74 was notably below the prior $4.79 EPS guide but would be in-line if not for the adverse impact from the delayed NC Medicaid contract. Thus, the optics around the latest headline guidance numbers may have tempered some optimism on the stock, though CNC remains on track to outperform on 2019 EPS numbers, and barring other significant 2020 headwinds, this year's outperformance should continue.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Addressable Market Unchanged but Targeted Pipeline Revised Down

While Centene’s estimate of its addressable market pipeline at $2 trillion remains unchanged, the composition has undergone some shifts – (1) Medicaid pipeline at $676 billion (vs. $710 billion previously), (2) Medicare at $860 billion (unchanged), (3) Marketplace at $109 billion (down from $115 billion), (4) Correctional Healthcare at $9 billion (unchanged), (5) Federal Services at $123 billion (up from $120 billion previously), and (6) International at $260 billion (unchanged).

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Also notable, however, was the downward revision of the targeted pipeline, which now stands at $266 billion (down from $290 billion previously). Nonetheless, management remains bullish, pointing to an impressive 80%-win rate for re-procurement over the 2014-2019 period. From the webcast:

“Our development pipeline in these core business areas sits today at nearly $266 billion. And as I've said a few times previously, it's to better judge Centene's future it's important to look at our past successes. Over the last 5 years, we've targeted 40 Medicaid opportunities. We are fortunate to win 31 of these 40 contracts. And please note, we have a much higher than 80% win rate for re-procurement.”

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Centene also placed a great deal of emphasis on its recent win of the Texas Request for Proposal (RFP) through the STAR+PLUS procurement, which will allow for expansion into the El Paso and Travis service areas while maintaining its existing service area in the Lone Star State. Additionally, the pending RFPs for CHIP and STAR re-procurement (3.3 million eligible members, and total program revenues of $10 billion) is expected to be awarded sometime in January, with expectations to go live on December 1, 2020.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Continued Investments in Primary Care

Another highlight was the key role played by primary care in cost reduction and improvement of outcomes, echoing United Health at its investor day. This is a local approach to the issue, as shown by Centene’s strong investment in CMGs (Community Medical Groups). The company currently operates 18 CMG clinics in Florida alone, which can help reduce the health benefit ratio (HBR). The use of the CMG model has produced a 3% reduction in HBR as against an 11% increase in HBR for patients not referred through a CMG.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Centene highlighted its investment in USMM (US Medical Management), which has helped the company to achieve impressive medical cost savings of $9,412 per integrated dual member, $9,174 per long-term care member, and $5,175 per Medicare member annually. This is the result of reductions in in-patient spending, driving overall annual savings of $3,306 per member. From the webcast:

“Across all Centene membership types, USMM ranks in the 95th percentile nationally for 14 of the 20 applicable HEDIS quality measures, and we have driven savings. The more complex the members, the greater the savings have been, and as Centene's complex membership has grown, so has the savings.”

Centene and WellCare Transaction Update

The company also provided a transaction financial update, with Y1 accretion switching from slightly dilutive to breakeven and Y2 from MSD accretion to mid to upper single digits, which is likely driven by WCG’s YTD outperformance relative to initial projections. Post-deal debt-to-capital ratio expectation is now provided in a range of ~39-41% vs. previous ~40% upon closing.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Deal close remains set for 1H20 as the announced divestitures in Missouri/Nebraska/Illinois mark the completion of state approvals, while federal regulatory discussions are well underway. Centene noted they would be ready to implement integration starting 1/1/20. The base case remains for ~$500 million of net cost synergies (including expected divestitures) in Y2 and over $700 million in run-rate net cost synergies. With the integration plan ready to be deployed as soon as January 1, 2020, the deal looks set to close in Q1.

CNC Shares Offer a Compelling Risk-Reward

Centene remains a market leader, with differentiated products and attractive growth opportunities ahead of it. The addition of WellCare should expand CNC's offerings and further increase its differentiation; with multiple opportunities across its business lines, 2020 is shaping up to be another solid year for standalone Centene – ex-Wellcare, CNC shares currently trade at ~14x fwd EPS, which seems attractive relative to the sector median multiple of >20. The Wellcare deal close should serve as a key catalyst; the limited dilution risks (earnings neutral by year one) should dispel investor concerns regarding any near-term dilution, with the addition of WCG strength likely to re-rate CNC stock going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.