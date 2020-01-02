Disrupting Organ Transplants: TransMedics And In-Kind Competitors

Introduction to Bull Thesis

TransMedics (TMDX) recently made headlines after its Organ Care System (OCS) was used to perform the first reanimated heart transplant in the United States. The technology is impressive: one can watch videos of beating hearts and breathing lungs being supported by the OCS system on the TransMedics website. With the stock currently trading 39% below its 52 week high, this article investigates whether this is a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

The bull case for owning the stock is straight forward: TransMedics' technology for reviving and preserving organs has the potential to significantly grow the organ transplant market. TransMedics estimates that there are 19,000 brain death donors and 48,000 circulatory death donors annually. However, traditional cold storage technology results only in 23% of lungs and 32% of hearts being utilized from brain death donors, and <5% of lungs and 0% of hearts being utilized from circulatory death donors. TransMedics' technology has the potential to enable this large pool of un-utilized organs leading to an $8B opportunity for which there is no real incumbent to displace. This $8B opportunity is nearly 400x higher than TransMedics' current annual sales of $21M/yr.

Traction for TransMedics' technology is moving in the right direction: TransMedics grew revenue by 78% yoy last quarter, analysts are forecasting >90% revenue growth for both 2020 and 2021, and multiple ongoing FDA trials appear promising. TransMedics is currently unprofitable, but has sufficient working capital to sustain current cash burn levels until late 2021. If TransMedics is able to achieve the above growth aspirations, it seems pretty reasonable that TransMedics should be able to extend this runway and achieve profitability without requiring more fundraising.

TransMedics is currently projected to grow to $94.25M in annual sales in December 2021--essentially doubling sales each year. Assuming gross margins stay flat at 60%, this gives a price to gross profit ratio of 7 based on 2021 earnings. While medical device companies can be very volatile, if Transmedics can achieve this growth trajectory I believe a price to gross profit ratio of ~30 would be reasonable. For example, fast growing Novocure (NVCR) and Silk Road (SILK) trade at 35x and 30x ttm gross profits, respectively. Thus this rough analysis suggests a 4x upside to TMDX over the next two years.

The obvious question is that given this rosy picture of a disruptive technology that solves an obvious market problem, why are investors leaving a 4x upside opportunity on the table? The goal of this article is to analyze the key risks underlying the TransMedics bull case and determine if the investment is still attractive.

Competition

The first risk is competition: there are currently two other companies of comparable technology and scale operating in this space: XVIVO Perfusion and Organox. High level details about each company are shown in the table below.

Company Mkt Cap Sales P/S XVIVO 47M USD 22M USD 21.5 TMDX 39M USD 21M USD 19 Organox* Private Private Private

*Organox has $8.2M in funding + an undisclosed series D.

XVIVO appears to be somewhat of an incumbent in this space, with business in both cold storage (traditional transplant storage technology) and ex-vivo (warm) perfusion. According to XVIVO's most recent investor deck, non-durable goods for their warm business was $9.5M USD on a ttm business and growing at a 40% rate. This represents approximately half of XVIVO's total sales. XVIVO management highlights lung transplants in China as being a driver for this growth.

While XVIVO is a European company, it also appears to be making inroads in the US. Most notably, Lung Bioengineering--a new medical center that aspires to establish a new model for centralized organ transplant distribution based on ex-vivo perfusion technology--appears to be working exclusively with XVIVO. This is notable in my opinion because it is often the combination of new business models and new technologies that produce the largest market disruption. In this case, ex-vivo perfusion technology creates the ability to revive, assess, and then transport organs, which opens up the opportunity for a centralized distribution hub business model that previously would not have made sense.

The leader technology-wise appears to be unclear. For example, Duke's transplant center has been actively partnering with all three companies and has not yet publicly stated which technology it sees as best, other than they are very optimistic on the future of ex-vivo perfusion in general. Other transplant centers are also following a similar course of action.

The following references provide more detailed comparisons of the different technologies (in order of least to most technical): UNOS 2019, AHRQ 2015, ICM 2019, YJBM 2018.

Sales Growth Breakdown

In the most recent quarter, TransMedics increased quarterly sales by 78% to $7.2M.

Data by YCharts

On the surface, this growth appears to be confirmation that the TransMedics technology is gaining traction following FDA PMA approval in June of its usage for lung transplants. However, breaking out revenue (based on TMDX 10Q data) by organ and geography show that lung sales were actually flat following the FDA PMA. The majority of revenue growth came from non-US sales in the Heart segment, which is surprising since non-US has historically been flat (see charts below).

Sales breakdown by organ type and geography. Source: 10Q & S1 filings.

On the most recent earnings transcript, management attributes both the flat lung sales and spike in non-US heart sales to stocking. For lung it was a negative impact because stocking in previous quarters had built up channel inventory. This also suggests that heart may be flat in future quarters.

The bottom line is that it is clear that revenues will be choppy despite the razor & blade business model that TransMedics is taking. Even though TransMedics primarily monetizes its technology through consumables which should give more steady revenue streams, in practice it appears that transplant centers prefer to stock large inventories rather than taking just-in-time deliveries.

Risk / Reward Outlook

TransMedics has impressive technology with a clear value proposition, but is facing credible competition in its home market and is showing less-predictable-than-desired sales growth as it's technology is gained by transplant centers. As discussed in the bull case, there is opportunity for 4x upside if TransMedics is able to achieve its projected $94M 2021 sales and achieve a valuation in line with other fast-growing medical device peer companies.

It is clear that TransMedics trades at a discount relative to analyst expectations, indicating that investors are pricing in a high degree of risk that TransMedics might not be able to keep up with this growth trajectory. Having analyzed the competition, there is clearly a credible threat from in-kind competition, but no risk of complete obsolescence by a radically different technology. As discussed in the bull thesis, there is plenty of headroom for both TransMedics and competitors in this large but nascent market--the market opportunity is estimated at $8B/yr vs. TransMedics sales of $21M.

My recommendation here is to wait and look for confirmation that TransMedics is seeing adoption from customers. If indeed TransMedics is able to show continued traction from the market, I would expect a major rally to bring the stock price more inline with analyst estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.