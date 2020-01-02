HD Supply Holdings Faces Revenue Crunch; To Unlock Value Through Business Separation

HDS is on course to splitting its Facilities Maintenance segment and the Construction & Industrial segment into two separate companies.

HDS Can See Deceleration Before The Upside

HD Supply Holdings (HDS) distributes industrial distributors to contractors, home builders, industrial businesses, maintenance professionals, and government entities in North America. Over the medium-term, much will depend on how proficiently the company deploys capital between the two units after the business is separated. However, I do not think the current headwinds in the industrial activity and energy market will allow the stock price to move upwards in the short-term. If it can manage capital more efficiently including making earnings-accretive acquisitions, the valuation can expand significantly, and investors can expect positive returns in 2020.

The trade and manufacturing sectors have contracted in recent months, while the new privately-owned house units can slowdown in 2020. The unemployment rate, however, has remained low over the past six months, which will mitigate some of the adverse effects. Although the company’s cash flow is healthy, a more leveraged balance sheet compared to peers means that the financial risks can increase in the medium-term.

HDS To Break Into Two Companies

In September, the company disclosed a plan to separate its Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial businesses into two companies by the middle of FY2020. If it goes through, both the companies will be able to take M&A decisions independently, according to its strategic priorities. Also, the capital structure can get more optimal, while the compensation structure can become more focused.

We can expect the capital structure to become more optimal after the re-organization. While the Facilities Maintenance unit is expected to maintain a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~3x, the Construction & Industrial unit, to be known as White Cap, will have lower leverage (~2x). At the moment, HDS’s (the undivided company) net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.4x. So, it can comfortably achieve the capital structure target. The management also expects the Facilities Maintenance unit to generate $300 million of annual cash flow, while White Cap is expected to generate $200 million annualized. During 9M 2019, the undivided HDS produced $497 million in cash flow from operations. So, the cash flow target, too, appears realistic.

The Break-Up Will Help Frame Strategies

As part of its strategy, the company focuses on its national account customer base, which represents ~80% of its sales. The company’s other customer segments consist of multiple providers. Although there been a general lack of new construction, the company’s revenue base has been resilient due to the steady demand for repair and maintenance activities from the existing customers.

The other aspect of the strategy is expected to evolve after the separation of the business into two entities. Once done, both of these units will look for accretive M&A possibilities, either strategic (bolt-on), or outright (tuck-in) acquisitions. The company’s management is particularly optimistic about a robust M&A pipeline in the construction business. So, the units are expected to deploy capital more efficiently towards acquisitions once the separation process gets done.

Housing Units May Hit A Ceiling In 2020

According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units increased by 12% until Oct-19 (latest reports available) compared to the 2018 average. However, the forecast for the segment is not bright. According to edzarenski.com, residential construction spending is expected to decline by 6% in 2019. The deceleration will showdown in 2020 (2% down), but will still be significantly lower compared to the previous forecast. The spending is expected to stabilize in 2021. Non-residential building construction spending can increase by 4% in 2020, while the pace is likely to slow down in 2021 (up by 1%).

According to tradingeconomics.com, ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 48.1 as of November 2019, compared to 47.8 in September. It represents the fourth straight month of declining manufacturing activity.

Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

The key factors that influence the construction and housing market include mortgage availability issues, higher unemployment levels, mortgage delinquency, and foreclosure rates, home improvement financing, and lower housing turnover. From data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, U.S. unemployment was the lowest in 2018 since 2008. Year-to-date, it has ranged between 3.5% and 4%, which is significantly lower compared to the average unemployment rate since 2009. According to Atom Data Solutions, the U.S. properties with foreclosure filings declined by 10% in November compared to a month ago, and down 6% from a year ago. Lower foreclosure filing reflects a positive sentiment for the home buyers.

Tariff Effect

Under Section 301, the U.S. government imposed tariffs in the range of 10% to 25% on Chinese imports. The higher tariff has lowered profitability in the MRO business in the past year. Higher product costs led to higher product costs, which translated into lower demand. The hike has been too significant to entirely pass on to the customers to maintain the gross margin rate. Although the U.S. and Chinese governments have taken a step forward to resolve the issue, the tariff can eventually affect the gross margin adversely, particularly in the Facilities Maintenance segment.

The Shadow Of Lawsuits

HD Supply has been facing a couple of class action lawsuits for the past few years. Both of these pertain to the alleged issuance of false and misleading statements concerning the company’s business and supply chain corrective actions. On top of that, in March 2019, it received a subpoena from the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) relating to the company’s Facilities Maintenance business unit. While such allegations are not uncommon in business, investors should note that the court’s judgment in a similar lawsuit went against the company in September 2018, and it had to cough up $50 million as settlement. While the decision to separate the business into two companies has been a significant step, I think the shadow of regulatory action looms over the potential stock price appreciation.

Segment Performance And Outlook

In Q3 2019, the Facilities Management segment revenues remained unchanged compared to Q2 2019, while over the prior year, it increased by 2%. As I explained above, the gross margin in the segment was adversely affected by higher tariff and maintenance costs.

In Q3 2019, the Construction and Industrial segment revenues increased by 3% compared to a quarter ago. During Q3, the company noticed a flattening of growth in the Construction end markets following a tightening in the skilled labor force. I think the margin in this segment will remain steady or may decline marginally in the short-term.

The average daily sale is another important performance metric for HDS. In Q3, it decreased by 5% compared to Q2. Although Q4 started with a bump, it slipped significantly in November (31% down) compared to the previous month. HDS’s management estimates the non-residential construction end market will continue to be challenging. While activity is expected to grow in Texas, it can remain choppy in California, the Northeast, and the Midwest. On the other hand, the residential construction market can slow down further in San Diego and San Francisco due to the lack of affordable housing. Overall, the company’s end markets will be tight in early 2020.

The challenges in the MRO market have increased in the past year due to escalating product costs from increased tariff and lack of availability of the maintenance professionals in the property business. As customers have become more sensitive to property prices, these factors affected their decision making.

Guidance for Q4 And FY2019

Based on the end market growth as discussed above, in Q3 2019, the management expects sales to be in the range of $1.35 billion and $1.41 billion, which at the guidance mid-point represents a 16% decline compared to Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, at the guidance mid-point, represents a 32% decrease versus Q3. Similarly, net income guidance represents a 46% deterioration in Q4.

In FY2019, the management expects revenues in the range of $6.10 billion and $6.20 billion, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 1.6% rise compared to FY2018. Adjusted EBITDA can range between $855 million and $870 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 1% decrease versus FY2018.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In 9M 2019, HDS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $497 million, which was 31% higher than a year ago. On top of a 3% revenue growth in the past year, improvement in working capital, mainly due to efficiency in the use of working capital, led to the higher CFO.

In November 2018, its company’s board authorized a new share repurchase program of $500 million. During Q3 2019, it repurchased 6.2 million shares at an average price of $38.39 per share. Since then, the stock price has inched up to $40.4 (on December 24, 2019).

The majority of HDS’s debt repayment obligation (66% of $2.13 billion total debt) lies in 2022-2023. With $651 million of liquidity, it does not have short-term financial risks. But, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio (1.65x) is higher than its competitors’ average (0.70x). Although free cash flows increased in 9M 2019, FCF plus leverage may not be sufficient to meet the contractual obligations in the medium-term. If there are any crisis or the economic growth rate declines, cash flows can dry up, and the companies with higher leverage can face more difficulty in servicing debt repayments.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

HDS is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.1x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 14x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

HDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (FAST, DXPE, and WCC) average of 12.4x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, nine sell-side analysts rated HDS a “buy” in December (includes “very bullish”), while seven of the analysts rated it a “hold.” None of them rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $45.7, which at its current price, yields 13% returns.

What’s The Take On HDS?

There have been some negative developments in HDS’s primary value drivers. The trade and manufacturing sectors are signaling a contraction that could be unfolding in the economy. Estimates suggest that the new privately-owned house units can weaken in 2020. Also, uncertainty in the energy industry can translate into revenue decline in the short-term. It has already reflected in lower sales per day in the past few months.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate has remained steady over the past six months. The company’s recent decision to separate its businesses into two companies will open up several strategic alternatives and is expected to create values.

HDS will be looking to deploy capital more efficiently once the business separation is complete. Sans strong internal growth drivers, it may acquire competitors to strengthen market share. Although the company’s cash flow is healthy, a more leveraged balance sheet compared to peers means that the financial risks can increase when the debt repayment becomes due in the next 3 to 4 years. I think the stock price will hold back in the short-term but should start yielding positive returns in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.