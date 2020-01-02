Historical Sharpe Ratios And Thoughts On 2020

However, absolute returns in these years have tended to be solid still, on average.

Looking forward, absolute and risk-adjusted returns following a year as strong as 2019 are usually lower.

The past year produced the best absolute returns since 2013, and best risk-adjusted returns since 2017.

Strong stock market returns, low short-term rates, and below average volatility combined to produce a very strong year of risk-adjusted returns for U.S. equity investors in 2019.

This article seeks to answer a couple of questions.

How strong were 2019's risk-adjusted returns in a historical context?

What has happened to market returns in subsequent periods after similarly strong risk-adjusted returns?

To answer these questions, I sought to calculate Sharpe Ratios for the S&P 500 (SPY) and its predecessor indices for as long of a dataset as I could find. Developed by Nobel Laureate, William F. Sharpe, a Sharpe Ratio is a measure of risk-adjusted returns that takes the excess return of an asset over risk-free rates divided by a measure of volatility.

In my dataset, I used the annual returns of the S&P 500 and its predecessor indices taken from Bloomberg, and then subtracted the average 3-month Treasury yield taken from monthly data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and divided by my volatility measure. For volatility, I used the annualized standard deviation of the index's price change over the previous 260 trading days, a period approximating one year.

(S&P 500 annual return - average T-bill yield)/Volatility = Sharpe Ratio

Sources: Bloomberg, S&P, St. Louis Fed

In 2019, risk-adjusted returns were the 13th best in the 86 annual observations in the dataset. Absolute returns were the best since 2013, and 11th best overall in the dataset. Risk-adjusted returns were actually higher in 2017 given historically low volatility in that year that famously recorded no monthly losses for the index for the first time.

The past year's strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns came on the heels of 2018's bottom quintile performance that produced the worst absolute and risk-adjusted returns since 2008. I noted in a version of this article last year that years with similarly weak risk-adjusted returns tended to have strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns in the next year. In the 20 years most closely resembling 2018, subsequent years averaged 19% equity returns with falling short-term rates and subsiding volatility. In 2019, we saw even stronger returns, slightly higher average rates (but a redoubled dovishness from the Fed in the back half of the year) and receding volatility. Are there similarly insightful takeaways from this dataset looking forward to 2020?

There is good news and bad news. Of the 12 years with higher risk-adjusted returns than 2019, only 1 (1963-1964) featured a better Sharpe ratio the next year. Counterbalancing the tendency for worse risk-adjusted returns, absolute returns were still pretty strong with a 12.4% arithmetic average return featuring 9 years of double digit gains and 3 years of single digit losses.

The tendency for strong years to beget solid years is a feature of the dataset. Of the ten years with returns above the 31.48% return for 2019, none had higher returns the next year, but the average return was an above trend and respectable 11.8%. Of the 22 years with total returns above 25%, the next year's return was 10.8% with 13 of those years posting double digit gains.

Looking forward to 2020, this analysis suggests absolute and risk-adjusted returns are likely to be lower than experienced in 2019, but still relatively solid. I would suggest that equity returns are positive, but in the high single digit range, with modestly lower average short-term interest rates and modestly higher realized volatility.

I hope this article gave some perspective for Seeking Alpha readers on how strong risk-adjusted returns were in 2019, and the historical trends following years with similar returns.

