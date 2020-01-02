BlackBerry: Take Your Money And Run

While still undervalued, the fundamentals are so-so and it is, therefore, time to close out the position.

Three months have passed since I gave BlackBerry Limited (BB) a speculative buy rating with a target price of $6.60. The article was called BlackBerry: The Great Leveler Has Arrived.

Well, the target price was briefly touched last week intra-day but hasn't stuck. I didn't get the opportunity to write about this stock while the price was above $6.60 so I'm here now to tell you today that it is time to exit this stock early in the new year. If you have taken a position in BlackBerry then consider closing the position at the target price of $6.60. If the stock doesn't retest that level in the next couple of days then consider exiting on Tuesday at the latest, regardless of price.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The reason is simple. I believe in executing to plan and the plan was to exit at the target price of $6.60. This price represents a significant resistance level.

While BlackBerry is making inroads in its recovery, it is not one of the better growth stocks to consider investing in. I would like to see some real solid evidence of market-beating growth, and I'm just not seeing that at the moment. Therefore, I am giving BlackBerry a neutral rating.

BlackBerry's Strategy

In the 2020 Q3 earnings presentation slides, company management makes the point that BlackBerry "operates in a $22B Internet of Things TAM, with a 27% CAGR."

(Source: BlackBerry 2020 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation Slides)

This may very well be true, but BlackBerry isn't expanding at 27%, far from it in fact. If you take away the recently acquired Cylance Endpoint Security, there has been very little growth to mention at all. In fact, if you want to invest in the Internet of Things, why not put your money on the Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR).

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

SNSR certainly seems to be headed in the right direction with a one-year return of 46% versus BlackBerry's -9.7%. SNSR offers an investment in a high-growth market segment along with a fraction of the risk posed by BlackBerry.

Sales Execution

In my last article, I mentioned that Steve Capelli was moving into the role of CRO and that I believe that it is a positive move, but not to expect a positive impact on revenue for at least 6 to 12 months. I still believe this to be the case. It is still too early to evaluate sales performance under his leadership.

In the latest earnings call transcript, it was stated:

The sales team is getting back into form and operating with better discipline and accountability. The team has restored a normal cadence in managing the pipeline and converting the pipeline to billings. As a result, our pipeline increased nicely in both numbers of opportunity and dollar size since the second fiscal quarter.

And in the slide presentation, the following outlook was provided: "Double-digit percentage increase in billings year-over-year."

(Source: BlackBerry 2020 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation Slides)

What concerns me is that when billings are good, management usually goes to the efforts of telling readers just how good. "Double-digit percentage increase" is vague enough that I find it concerning.

In addition, there is some confusion over exactly what the 2020 non-GAAP revenue growth outlook actually is, whether it is 23%-25% or 20% as pointed out in BlackBerry Makes Some Progress.

Stock Valuation

In my last article, I indicated that BlackBerry's stock was substantially undervalued, hence the reason for the speculative buy. BlackBerry stock is still undervalued but not as much as it once was.

(Source: Generated by private software used in the Digital Transformation Marketplace)

I determine valuation on a relative basis by plotting BlackBerry along with other digital transformation stocks on a scatterplot with various EV multiples versus Next Year's forward revenue growth estimate. In the Digital Transformation marketplace, I employ 3 different multiples and average the result. The above chart shows one of the three scatterplots: EV/forward sales estimate versus Next Year's forward revenue growth estimate.

It can be seen from the above chart that BlackBerry sits below the best-fit line and is therefore still undervalued relative to its peers. The best-fit line has an R-Squared of 0.66.

Fundamentals

I have new techniques to analyze fundamentals. One of them is to plot the SG&A expense margin versus next year's estimated earnings margin as shown in the scatterplot below.

(Source: Generated by private software used in the Digital Transformation Marketplace)

BlackBerry has a higher SG&A expense margin than the majority of stocks in my custom digital transformation stock universe. This observation is a result of BlackBerry being more than 1 standard deviation above the best-fit line. The R-Squared value is 0.63. Part of the reason for higher SG&A expense could be due to the acquisition of Cylance and perhaps efficiency will improve once Cylance is fully integrated. Time will tell, but for now, expenses are higher than desirable.

Summary And Conclusions

Three months ago, I gave BlackBerry a speculative buy rating in order to take advantage of the collapse in stock price. The stock has now recovered to the target price and it is time to exit this stock.

While BlackBerry may continue to demonstrate a turnaround in fortunes, I don't find the current state of the company to be remarkable. Certainly, next year's analysts' estimates for sales growth of ~7% is uninspiring. There are higher-growth stocks worth considering for investment.

While the stock price is still undervalued relative to its peers, the original trade objective has been realized and that was to capitalize on the collapse of the stock price. Now that the stock has recovered somewhat, I don't see a need to hold this stock any further. The fundamentals are so-so, with uninspiring growth estimates and above normal expenses. In short, take the money and run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.