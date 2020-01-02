Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2020

Then there are the hibernating potential market busters like a more neutral Federal Reserve, a Lehman like debt blow-up or some unforeseen global event that could change the market's trajectory as well.

And though the presidential election won't be until November, there will be a lot of jockeying before then as candidates gain and lose momentum.

Will President Trump prevail for a second term or will a socialist Democrat somehow become our nation's 46th president? The implications for the markets are staggering.

The big question in my mind as we enter 2020 is what to expect in a year in which you don't know who our next president will be.

It's going to be difficult, if not impossible, to repeat a year like 2019.

Note: This article was released to Equity CEFs: Income + Opportunity subscribers on December 27th, 2019:

Will 2020 be the year in which the debt bomb finally blows up? Will a socialist Democrat become this nation's next president? Will the Federal Reserve tap on the brakes and not be so stimulative? For a market that's being propped up by central bankers around the world, even the smallest sign of a more neutral bias by the Federal Reserve as opposed to a stimulative one could have serious repercussions in the markets.

You have to consider what might happen during the year before you consider what your Top Picks might be since you won't get a second chance to change your mind before the next year runs out. And this is why 2020 is setting up to be so unpredictable. I think it's safe to say that 2020 will not be as strong as 2019 but will 2020 be a negative year?

That will depend first and foremost on who wins the presidential election and I don't think the incumbent, President Trump, is a shoe-in necessarily when there is no front runner from the Democrats yet. Another factor will be the topics that will dominate the discussions next year and if the mainstream media will be able to "rally" young voters and the progressives over topics such as the environment, global warming and social and financial inequalities.

The Democrats took for granted that they were going to win in 2016 and whether because of outside meddling or underestimating the resolve of conservatives and Republicans, lost the election. I don't think they will make the same mistake twice, though so far, they seem to be as unorganized as ever as they try and put together a united platform over the coming months that will resonate with voters.

So therein lies the difficulty with 2020. But before I give my picks, let's first go over the 2019 Top Picks by category:

Note: All funds prices and performances below are as of Dec. 27, 2019.

Top Overall Pick

My top pick overall was the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income fund (HTD), $27.31 current market price. For many funds focused in utilities, 2019 was a very good year. Throw in leverage and fixed-income preferreds and for a fund like HTD that included all three, it was a great year.

2019 Total Return: +42.1%

Top Aggressive Pick

My top aggressive growth pick was the Liberty All-Star Growth fund (ASG), $6.55 current market price, which also happened to be the best performing CEF of the year (ditto for my 2017 aggressive pick). Picking ASG at an -11.1% discount at the end of 2018 is what set the fund up for the year it has had. All it needed was for growth stocks to take off, they certainly did.

2019 Total Return: +59.7% (Best of all CEFs I follow)

Top Value Pick

Value picks were divided into US and global categories. For my US value pick, I chose the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend fund (BDJ), $9.80 current market price. BDJ, which was heavy into financials started slowly but a distribution increase and a rally in the money center banks like Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Bank Of America (BAC), during the second half of the year propelled BDJ to a 30%+ return for the year.

2019 Total Return: +34.0%

And for my global equity CEF pick, I chose the Voya Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity fund (IGA), $10.80 current market price. Global was certainly not the best place to be in 2019 but with IGA's overweighting in US growth stocks, IGA was able to capture a higher appreciation percentage than most of the funds in this group.

2019 Total Return: +24.4%

Top Rebound Pick

My top rebound pick for 2019 was the Lazard World Dividend & Income fund (LOR), $9.68 final market price, which was due to merge into the Lazard Global Total Return & Income fund (LGI), $16.51 current market price, sometime during the year, which turned out to be late in the year on Dec. 3.

Part of my reason for picking LOR was because of the merger into LGI, which has had a much better performance history and traded at a significantly higher valuation. That meant that LOR's lower valuation would eventually move up to match LGI by the time the merger took place. That in and of itself was worth buying LOR knowing that eventually that LOR shareholders would eventually gain up to LGI's higher valuation, but to sweeten the deal ahead of the merger, Lazard also proposed a tender offer of up to 20% of LOR's outstanding shares. That offer was to be at 98% of NAV, which meant a significant price bump for LOR's shareholders when the purchase price was set in late August at $10.04.

So together, LOR had a pretty good year in 2019 returning 22.5% despite a checkered past as a global value fund and an underperforming NAV as the year wore on. Combined with LGI's performance since then of another 6.1% (includes 1 distribution), the total return for the pick has been 28.6%.

2019 Total Return: +28.6%

Top Picks for 2020

Top Overall Pick

I will use the same category format like above so my first pick is for a general, overall equity CEF. I tend to prefer a fund that would use the S&P 500 (SPY), $322.86 current market price, as its benchmark although that was not the case in 2019 with HTD.

There's not much out there that I would call cheap right now so one of the difficulties is to find funds that will emphasize NAV growth potential over valuation improvement since valuations are already so high.

This year, I'm going to go with the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income fund (EOI), $15.84 current market price, $16.02 NAV, -1.1% discount, 6.8% current market yield.

Though EOI is not as obvious a buy today as it was a year ago at this time when it hit an almost -10% discount, any S&P 500 focused fund that has been able to keep up with SPY while selling individual stock options against 49% of the notional value of each of its 50 or so large cap US stock positions in its portfolio, is going to be attractive from a relative valuation standpoint compared to other CEFs in its class.

In other words, when you compare EOI to some other funds in its class, say the popular Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite fund (SPXX), $16.43 current market price or the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy/Write Income fund (BXMX), $13.81 current market price, its not even close which fund has captured more of the S&P 500 upside.

Then consider that EOI has a higher current market yield, pays monthly and raised its distribution a year ago. Now these may not be huge differences in these fund's valuations but I have a feeling a couple percentage points difference will make a lot bigger difference in 2020 than in 2019.

In fact, EOI's NAV performance this year (through 12/27/19) nearly bested Nuveen's NASDAQ-100 Dynamic Overwrite fund (QQQX), $23.98 current market price, an option-income fund with a much more aggressive growth portfolio that was up 26.9%.

How has EOI done this? First, EOI has only 50-55 holdings in its portfolio so the portfolio managers are going to be more research driven and a little more active with their positions compared to a passive index fund.

Second, The fund sells individual stock options and not S&P 500 index options. This has actually worked better than trying to sell (overwrite) options against the actual S&P 500 index funds, which is what many option CEFs do, since the very large and very popular index funds like the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), have been the investment of choice by the computer driven, quantitative analysis crowd, thus they have been very hard to beat.

Third, EOI has a relatively low option overwrite exposure on it positions, only about 49% of the notional value of each holding and typically about 5% out-of-the-money. This allows EOI to capture a larger percentage of the upside of the S&P 500 market while maintaining some downside protection.

In fact, if the markets stall out or even go negative in 2020, EOI can cover its monthly option nut of $3.5 million (39.25 million shares outstanding X $0.0898/share) just through their option writing program. In other words, though option premium can vary month to month, just taking EOI's Annual Report dated Sept. 30, 2019, and you'll see that for the month of October expiration (typically the third Friday of the month), the fund brought in $4.1 million in option premium.

Here are EOI's top 10 holdings as of 10/31/2019:

To get a complete list of EOI's holdings, go to this link, Enhanced Equity Income Fund, go the PORTFOLIO tab and then hit View All.

What's the downside risk to EOI? Well, certainly CEF market prices are set by investors so you never know if some institution might want to sell the fund down even if the fund's NAV is doing fine otherwise. The other risk is that the portfolio managers don't hold the best 50-55 stocks from the S&P 500 sector allocations and the fund underperforms its benchmark more than it might otherwise.

But with a diversified portfolio of both growth and value stocks, I believe EOI represents a relatively safe pick in an otherwise overpriced market. I have owned EOI off and on for a decade and it now represents one of my top holdings. Thus, I'm picking EOI as my Top Pick For 2020.

Top Aggressive Pick

My top pick in the aggressive category is a return to my Top Pick from 2017, the BlackRock Science & Technology Trust fund (BST), $33.31 current market price, $32.61 NAV, 2.1% premium, 6.0% current market yield.

BST has had quite a run over the last few years and for an option-income equity based CEF, has pretty much blown away its benchmark when you compare BST (in blue) to the Invesco NASDAQ-100 Trust (QQQ) (in orange), $213.61 current market price, over the past three years.

Data by YCharts

Of course, that's based on BST's total return market price performance with all distributions reinvested. But when you look at BST's NAV over the same period, the performances are more similar even though BST still outperforms QQQ:

Data by YCharts

This higher market price performance by BST over QQQ is reflected in the fund's higher valuation, currently at a slight 2.1% market price premium vs. an -11.2% discount three years ago. Note: BST came public in October of 2014 at $20.00 market price, $19.06 NAV.

So the question is, how high should BST's valuation go? Well, in September 2018, BST reached almost a 15% market price premium and with many other equity CEF's trading at premiums of up to 35% with not nearly the NAV upside that BST possesses, a 2% market price premium seems pretty conservative, especially considering the fund's outperformance of its benchmark.

Here is BST's market price Premium/Discount graph over the past three years:

In other words, BST's valuation has actually been coming down recently while other growth technology CEFs like the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth fund (STK), $23.63 market price, have actually performed far better than BST at market price over the past year.

In fact, BST's NAV performance in 2019 is actually greater than its market price performance, 37.8% vs. 33.9%. That's almost unheard of this year as equity CEF market prices mostly outperformed their NAVs. So why did BST's market price lag this year despite its stellar NAV performance?

I'm guessing it's because BST's portfolio is more global than most other technology focused funds with 30% of its portfolio in overseas markets, including 11.7% of its portfolio in Chinese stocks such as Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY).

So there's little doubt that the trade war between the US and China probably has had a more negative affect on BST's market price than other growth funds, even though BST's NAV was still up a very robust 37.8% in 2019.

BST's Top 10 Holdings as of 11/29/2019:

BST's Geographic Breakdown as of 11/29/2019:

So what will propel BST's performance into 2020? Well, certainly a trade war truce and a recovering global economy, especially in China, should help BST with its larger than normal exposure to global growth and technology stocks.

But I believe the biggest catalyst to BST's market price performance will be continued distribution raises to reflect the level of growth the fund has had. I have found that once a CEF drops below a 5% market yield, the interest in the fund starts to wane as well.

That may seem preposterous that a 5% yield for an aggressive growth fund might be considered unattractive when most growth ETFs and mutual funds don't even come close to that yield, but that's the cutoff that investors in CEFs seem to have.

So it will be important that BST maintains an attractive yield to entice investors to the fund and at a current 6.1% market price yield paid monthly. I think there's plenty of reason to invest in BST even at these levels.

That 6.1% market price yield is the result of a recent 10.3% distribution raise from $0.15/share to $0.165/share that I speculated BlackRock might make when I wrote this article from Nov. 27, Equity CEFs: Funds That Could See A Distribution Increase. That expectation came to be on Dec. 6 when BlackRock declared the increase to BST's distribution, its fourth since inception about four years ago.

Though a 10.3% raise is nice, that's rather modest when you consider BST's NAV has risen from $26.21 at the end of 2018 to $32.32 today, or a pure 23.3%. And that's after all monthly distributions and a very large $1.6852/share capital gain distribution also on Dec. 13.

For an equity CEF that uses no leverage but rather a more defensive option income strategy that's helps generate the income necessary to help cover the fund's very reasonable 6.1% NAV yield just in case the markets stall out, it doesn't get much more impressive than that.

Top Value Pick (US)

For a US based value fund, I'm going with the Nuveen Core Equity Alpha fund (JCE), $14.78 current market price, $15.06 NAV, -1.9% discount, 6.8% current market yield.

JCE is a mostly large-cap US stock based fund that uses a proprietary selection process to "achieve long-term returns in excess of the S&P 500 Index (“Alpha”) with equal or less risk than the benchmark." That is direct from the fund's investment objective.

However, the selection process tends to pick mostly value oriented stocks so how can the fund achieve long-term returns in excess of the S&P 500, which is top weighted in growth stocks which have far outperformed value stocks?

Well, one of the strategies JCE can use is to be long S&P 500 derivatives though when and how much they are being used is generally not revealed in the funds reports so its hard to know when the portfolio managers or sub-advisers decide to put these on.

But for a fund that was up 26.5% at NAV last year, it certainly appears that there was more than just value stocks at work here. Here's JCE's top 10 holdings as of 9/30/2019:

And Top 5 sectors exposure:

The other unusual aspect of JCE is that, like all of the funds being mentioned here, the fund uses an option-write program to generate income to help cover its quarterly distributions. But the unusual part about that is that the fund managers have been selling options against the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (IWM), $165.86 current market price, a fund whose holdings are not even owned by JCE. Are they required to write options against small cap indices? No, but that's where they see the best opportunity to generate income vs. the fund's portfolio appreciation potential.

So what you get in JCE is a relatively small fund at only $240 million in assets that has a lot of value focused holdings (over 300 at last count) that may or may not use long derivatives to juice performance and may or may not sell options against an index it doesn't have any representation in.

If that sounds like a fund that has a bit more risk/reward than most value focused funds, I would agree. But then how is JCE going to offer the "alpha" in its name? Besides, when I see other value-focused equity CEFs that can rise to 35%-plus market price premiums that don't have near the recent NAV performance of JCE, I'm guessing some smart institutional investors are willing to go against the grain and may see JCE as an underappreciated asset that deserves to be trading at a higher valuation too instead of a -2.3% discount.

Top Value Pick (Global)

For a global based value fund, I'm picking the Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity fund (IGD), $6.27 current market price, $7.01 NAV, -10.6% discount, 7.7% current market yield.

IGD is a large fund that most CEF investors have probably owned at one time or another due to its size and very generous distribution yield it offered over the years. Unfortunately, most income investors probably gave up on the fund when they found out that IGD's NAV was never really able to cover those large distributions, and as a result, IGD's market price inevitably followed its NAV downward. Here is IGD's market price and NAV disintegration over the years (from 2005) not including distributions:

As you can see, IGD's market price and NAV are currently even lower than during the worst of the financial crisis period of 2008 to early 2009. And when Voya finally slashed IGD's (and other of their fund's) distributions this last September, investors had finally had enough and jettisoned their shares and pushed down IGD's valuation to more than -12%.

If you have heard this story before, it's because it's playing out EXACTLY like I wrote about the Eaton Vance option income CEFs back in 2012. Back then, Eaton Vance finally took the bull by the horns and slashed distributions for their funds even while investors threw in the towel.

I argued over and over again that was the best time to be buying the Eaton Vance option income funds at up to -16% discounts as they finally had NAV yields they could cover. And look at the Eaton Vance funds now. They are all at either premiums or low discounts and are among the most popular and best performing equity CEFs of all.

Will IGD follow in the same foot steps? Despite being more of a global focused option-income CEF whereas most of the Eaton Vance funds are US equity focused, I believe it will. That's because along with slashing IGD's distribution by -34.4% in September, Voya also has been restructuring IGD's portfolio to essentially mimic their most successful equity option CEF, the Voya Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity fund (IGA), $10.80 current market price, $11.69 NAV, -7.6% discount, 7.3% current market yield.

In other words, before the massive distribution cuts three months ago, the only Voya equity CEF I owned was IGA due to its more conservative NAV yield, heavier weighting in US growth stocks and thus its much better NAV performance over the years compared to its peers.

The rest of the Voya funds I have generally written negatively about as they have had too high of an NAV yield to cover their distributions and have seen some of the worst NAV erosion since their inceptions of all equity CEFs I follow. Before October 3rd, when I finally put out a Buy on IGD at $5.83, that also included IGD.

But if imitation is the best form of flattery, then IGD at a significantly wider discount than IGA, -10.6% vs. -7.6%, and as a monthly payer vs. IGA as a quarterly payer, than I believe it is finally time for IGD to outperform.

Global stock equity CEFs have not compared well at all to US based equity CEFs over the past decade and that has certainly hurt the Voya (ex-ING) funds more than most, but I believe Voya has finally gotten the message and has done what they had to do to finally stop the NAV bleeding and see their funds finally start to grow their NAVs. And no fund is more important for them to turn around than their flagship fund, IGD.

Top Rebound Pick

My top rebound pick for 2020 is another BlackRock option-income CEF, the BlackRock Resources & Commodity Strategies Trust fund (BCX), $8.11 current market price, $9.00 NAV, -9.9% discount, 7.6% current market yield.

Certainly, funds that focused in commodities such as oil, natural gas, gold, metals, agriculture, etc. have had an underperforming year, not to mention an underperforming decade. You can chalk that up to over-capacity built around the world resulting in commodity prices and inflation staying low despite the efforts of central banks to continue to lower interest rates and stimulate growth.

Will 2020 be the year that commodity prices come roaring back? Frankly, if it doesn't happen this next year as the "all-clear" signal is given after the US and China trade truce, I don't know when it will.

So then the question is, how to best play that? Energy MLPs probably have the most upside, and there are plenty to choose from, but they also have the most risk. And this is why I believe a diversified commodity fund like BCX will make more sense over the next year.

How diversified is BCX? Here's a sector exposure breakdown and top 10 equity list as of 11/29/2019:

There's really not a lot more you can add to this other than if commodities do well in 2020, BCX will do well too. And if the last month is any indication of what the market's expect next year, there's reason to believe that commodity prices and inflation may finally pick up.

This is shown in BCX's Premium/Discount chart in which BCX's discount has finally dropped below -10% after jugging along for most of this year at a -12% to -14% discount:

Is this the start of a rebound? Only time will tell, but with a windfall yield of 7.6% paid monthly, it's worth holding a fund like BCX and seeing how things unfold. Because since I said to Back Up The Truck on BCX two weeks ago on Dec. 16 at $7.74, the fund has already moved up 4.8% to $8.11.

So far, so good.

Conclusion

There's a reason why all of my 2020 picks are option-income funds and not leveraged funds. As most CEF investors know, option-income funds are going to be more defensive than leveraged CEFs at NAV (not necessarily at market price), and this is an acknowledgement that after the run the markets have had in 2019, that it makes sense to bring down your expectations in 2020.

But if 2020 is just more of the same as central bankers continue to provide market stimulus and all of President Trump's wishes and wins come true, inflationary pressures should start to heat up, which will not be as beneficial for funds that use borrowed assets to leverage up their portfolios.

This is more of less the crux of my picks this year. Minimizing any fixed-income exposure in funds and hoping for a global economic recovery that will spread growth around the globe to benefit funds that have generally lagged historically while propelling funds that have done well even higher.

Am I convinced this is going to happen? No, but central banks around the globe seem bound and determined to make it happen and who am I to say they won't succeed for one more year.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTD, LGI, ASG, IGA, IGD, EOI, BST, JCE, BCX, SPY, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.