Tesla: Ahead Of A Reduction In The EV Tax Incentive In The Netherlands, Record Sales

Meanwhile, the European regulations kick into force January, inducing all other automakers to sell many more EVs than they did in 2019.

You can be certain of one thing: January 2020 and onward, Tesla’s sales numbers in The Netherlands will collapse by a very huge percentage.

The very large number of Tesla Model 3 cars sold in December were simply cars that it would otherwise have sold in 2020 (and beyond!).

The numbers are large, obviously driven by the reduction in the EV tax incentive that took effect on Jan. 1.

The top-10 list of BEVs (battery-electric vehicles) in The Netherlands for December month 2019 has been published.

Nothing motivates a new car buyer to purchase an electric car more than the knowledge that an existing tax subsidy is about to be reduced. That's what happened to EV sales in The Netherlands in the second half of 2019, and especially the month of December. Just look at the top-10 list for The Netherlands for the month of December:

2019-12 Netherlands type Dec 31 1 Tesla Model 3 BEV 12053 2 Audi eTron BEV 3048 3 Nissan LEAF BEV 1068 4 Renault Zoe BEV 1020 5 MG BEV 1018 6 Hyundai Kona BEV 898 7 BMW i3 BEV 768 8 VW eGolf BEV 738 9 Kia Niro EV BEV 477 10 Jaguar i-Pace BEV 431

Data source: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain

As you can see in the table above, it was all BEVs (battery-electric vehicles). Keep in mind that all non-BEV-only automakers had just about zero incentive to sell a BEV in The Netherlands in 2019 before Jan. 1.

Why? Because the stringent European regulations kick in starting January 1, 2020. So, why not wait until January 2020 before selling a BEV there?

For that reason, it should be clear that we will see the following changes in January 2020 in The Netherlands:

A dramatic reduction in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sales. How big of a reduction? I estimate more than 90%. An increase in sales by most of the other BEV nameplates.

You can be fairly certain that December 2019 was Tesla’s high water mark in The Netherlands - and by extension, probably in all of Europe too. These levels will not be seen by Tesla for years to come in The Netherlands, unless there's some new change to its tax law.

In that context, it's also somewhat surprising that Audi bothered to sell 3,048 eTron units in December, instead of holding a majority of them until January. One peculiarity of that sales number is also that 2,299 out of the 3,048 eTron units sold (75%) were the shorter-range version - 71 kWh battery instead of the 95 kWh. Clearly Europeans favor shorter-range BEVs, when given the choice. 204 miles of range is clearly too much, and unwanted!

Another peculiarity of that list is a brand that is not available in the U.S. - MG. It’s a crossover that came in fifth place.

The third item of note in the December sales number for The Netherlands is that the Tesla Model X and S are nowhere to be seen. In the luxury BEV segment, Audi eTron and Jaguar i-Pace have buried Tesla’s two entries.

Primary investment conclusion

For Tesla, the sales decline in The Netherlands that's almost guaranteed not just for Q1 2020, but for many quarters to come, will be a harsh air pocket it needs to fill. From where would it be filled? Tax changes in the UK, Germany, France and Sweden that are taking place right now or in the very near future will help the EV market overall - and possibly Tesla along with it.

However, the need in 2020 for most of the automakers to sell a very large number of BEVs and PHEVs also will drive prices down, impacting Tesla’s margins. Tesla may sell the units, but at what price? Is there a point in delivering more cars, but at lower margins?

The strong sales numbers in The Netherlands for the Model 3 will enable Tesla to deliver in the ballpark of what I estimate to be 106,000 to 109,000 units for Q4 2019, but keep in mind that a material share of the Q4 number is only demand that has been pulled forward from what would have been other sales in The Netherlands in 2020.

