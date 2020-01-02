Coca-Cola Is A Buy

As margins are rapidly increasing and investors are searching for yield, I have little doubt this company will continue to do well.

In this article I am going to tell you why I believe that the Atlanta based consumer staple giant Coca-Cola (KO) is a buy. Although the stock has had a tremendous performance in 2019 returning more than 16%, I think there is still a lot of potential left. The stock's profitability is through the roof thanks to its transformation towards an asset-light model. In addition to that, its product portfolio continues to boost sales and a high payout rate is further sustaining higher dividends for likely many years to come. I even make the case that the stock is not expensive at current levels. All things considered, I think this continues to be one of the best consumer staples on the market.

How Coca-Cola Has Changed

Don't worry, I am not going to give you a detailed 133-year history lesson. What I consider to be important here is the development and positioning of the Coca-Cola products that have evolved way beyond the traditional bottle of 'Coke'. The following statements are from the company's most recent investor presentation you can access here.

What I care about in a consumer staple company is a high market share and products that are likely to keep its popularity on the long term. That way, a given dividend company is a perfect vehicle to benefit from a rising population and increasing economy. Coca-Cola has changed as well. Roughly 55% of its sales come from sparkling soft drinks. The remaining 45% are almost equally distributed over juice, dairy and plant, hydration and tea and coffee. In all of these segments, Coca-Cola is the market leader. The company is the second largest operator in the smaller and almost insignificant energy drink segment where the company is making an impact through its stake in Monster Beverage (MNST). The company is selling its products in more than 200 countries, through 225 bottling partners, 20 channels and 28 million customer outlets.

Moreover, Coca-Cola's markets are everything except weak. The retail value growth between 2014 and 2017 was 4.2% for non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) products, 3.9% for packaged food and 3.3% for household products. In other words, Coca-Cola is in the right industry according to this data.

Long term the company aims to benefit from emerging markets. In developed markets (20% of global population), Coca-Cola has a 21% market share among cold beverage producers. This number is only 11% among developing and emerging markets (80% of population). The goal here is simple: bringing the market share up to benefit from both population growth and a growing brand.

As good as this sounds, there are issues that need to be tackled and or will remain concerns on a longer term. Three of these concerns according to Coca-Cola are:

An evolving consumer : consumers are increasingly demanding different ingredients like replacement ingredients instead of sugar and the current digital evolution.

: consumers are increasingly demanding different ingredients like replacement ingredients instead of sugar and the current digital evolution. Increasing competition : this has always been an issue as barriers to produce drinks are low and global, regional and local competitors are also aware of changing global trends.

: this has always been an issue as barriers to produce drinks are low and global, regional and local competitors are also aware of changing global trends. Taxation/regulation considerations: this mainly includes sugar taxes and the ongoing debate with regard to plastic bottles and plastic products in general.

Personally, I am not worried that Coke is going to suffer from any of these headwinds. One of the reasons is the company's fundamental transformation to an asset-light company. The company completed a global refranchising project in North America, Europe, and China. This included refranchised company-owned bottlers to external partners and the replacement through new bottling contracts to drive system alignment. The main aim was to be asset-light and to have improved supply chains.

Profitability Is Up Big

The result can be seen below. Since 2015, the company has witnessed a total revenue decline of $10 billion to $34.3 billion. This is the result of the refranchising trend I just described. Operating income was down just $400 million to $9.9 billion as operating margin has improved by 560 basis points to 28.8% and 31.3% on a TTM basis according to GAAP data (visible in graph below). Meanwhile, the company's total intangible asset volume has declined by $2.5 billion to $21.6 billion.

Another indicator that has recovered nicely is cash from operations. On a TTM basis, the company generated $9.71 billion worth of cash from operations. Meanwhile, dividend payments reached a new high of $6.74 billion. Note that this value is negative as dividends paid is a negative value on the cash-flow statement.

Other than that, the ratio of dividends to cash from operations is steady between 50% to 75% on the long term. Over the first three quarters of this year, the company has returned $3.4 billion through dividends and issued stock worth $233 million. This puts the total return as a percentage of operating cash flow at 41%. This is down from 70.8% in the prior year as a result of two factors. First of all, in 2018 (first three quarters), the company bought back shares worth $705 million instead of being a new issuer. The company also grew operating cash flow by 36.6%. Hence a 3% dividend increase does not go noticed.

The Stock Is Not Overpriced

And speaking of operating cash flow, the company is currently trading at 24.4x operating cash flow and 31.3x earnings. The forward P/E ratio is at 24.6%. None of these indicators are 'cheap'. Nonetheless, I would argue that the company is not expensive at all. We are in a low-rate environment in the US and negative interest rates in Europe. Most developed government bonds are trading below 0% yield and inflation is low. Money must go somewhere and paying a slight premium for a stock like Coke with a 2.9% yield is not 'crazy expensive'.

Especially not given that the yield is still at average levels since the recession. Sure, I would love to buy the stock at a 3.3% yield, but I guess the only way to achieve this yield is by waiting for further dividend hikes. I don't see this stock dropping very much to be honest.

And speaking of dividend hikes, I am fairly certain the long-term dividend trend will continue as management has two ways to spend its operating cash. The first one being growth investments like reinvestments in marketing, innovation, productivity and capex to keep the business running the way it has over the past couple of decades. This also includes further strategic M&A to enhance the product portfolio. The second aim is shareholder value. This includes a payout ratio of 75% long-term and net share repurchases that offset dilution. In other words, this perfectly covers the second graph of this article (rising operating cash flow and dividends) as well as the company's long-term asset-light measures to further enhance profitability.

Long term Coke aims to grow revenue by 4% to 6% per year while operating income is expected to grow between 6% and 8%. The adjusted free cash flow conversion ratio on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 90% and 95% long term, which is another indicator that dividend investors will be the beneficiaries of what I call the 'new Coke company'.

Debt Levels Are Rather High

One problem I have with this investment is the fact that the company has elevated debt levels. The company has a somewhat weak liquidity position as the current ratio (current assets/current liabilities) is at 0.92. 1.00 is overall considered to be a sustainable level. Nonetheless, this is up from 0.87 in the first three quarters of 2018 and still not an alarming number. Nonetheless, the current ratio has not been this low (longer than 1 quarter) since the start of the century while the ratio between total liabilities and EBITDA has reached elevated levels.

The reason of elevated debt levels is the rapid rise of long-term debt. The company's transformation has caused debt levels to rise and sales to fall as I already explained. I am not too worried about it as we are now entering a phase of renewed and likely sustainable sales and operating cash flow growth. This should further cover debt service costs and ease the overall debt burden. In addition to that, there are no signs whatsoever on the market as the company's bonds are doing very well. For example, the 2025 bond with a coupon of 2.9% is trading slightly above 104. This is a multiyear high and not only the result of investors who are eagerly searching for yield.

Takeaway

Over the past couple of weeks, I have observed a large number of investors who are staying away from well-known dividend stocks due to their valuation. While I have to say that I tend to agree in some cases, I do not think that Coca-Cola is expensive. The company is paying a solid dividend yield and is very likely to continue strong sales growth in the future. This will almost inevitably lead to higher operating cash flow and a further increase in dividends. In addition to that, I am not worried about the company's elevated debt levels. It would be a concern if the companies were in a cyclical market segment and prone to periods of low operating cash flow. Coca-Cola is not and should continue to reduce debt levels going forward while further enhancing shareholder value.

Even at 31.3x earnings and 24.4x OCF I do not think the stock is a sell. I believe the technical uptrend will last and result in a price of at least $63 in 2020. I also like that the stock has a beta of slightly less than 0.45 making it a very stable addition to my portfolio which is already focused on low volatility stocks. With that said, one of the biggest risks besides the obvious (economic crash) is a steep yield increase in 2020. This would cause investors to go overweight cyclicals and result in an underperformance of Coca-Cola. The same happened in 2016 and 2017 when the stock went pretty much sideways while the market ripped higher. Also, in my case, it is important to keep an eye on the dollar as I get hurt when stocks underperform the euro. A stronger euro reduces the relative value of my dollar investments. I will therefore have to adjust my portfolio if the dollar is likely to continue its decline.

Anyhow, all things considered, I believe Coca-Cola is a solid dividend play that will continue to deliver solid value for its shareholders.

