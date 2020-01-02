NeoGenomics: Lack Of Net Profits A Concern But Signs Point To Further Growth

As a supplier to biotech industry Neo is not subject to same risks as its clients. I foresee steady revenue growth with fewer of the risks associated with this industry.

Acquisition of Genoptix in Dec 2018 has led to 15% increase in revenue per test to $369.

Share price has grown by more than 50% since November to a current high of $29.84.

Revenues increased by over 50% on an annual basis in Q319 to $105m. Operating costs are restricting end profits to single-digit millions however.

Investment Thesis

If you are investing into biotech but also looking for less risk and more stable growth, consider NeoGenomics (NEO).

Like BioRad (a company I covered for SA last week) Neo supplies products and services to the biotech industry. In Neo's case, cancer-focused testing laboratories in the US, Europe and Asia.

The oncology testing market is growing thanks to an increase in treatment success rate, a range of emerging treatments that will require extensive testing, and an aging population that is increasing cancer incidence. Neo themselves estimate market growth to be between 6-8%. (Source: Neo Investor Presentation Oct '19). The oncology testing market as a whole they estimate to be worth $6bn.

Neo's share price has enjoyed an up and down year. Beginning the year at just under $12, the price had steadily risen to $26 by the end of August, before a sudden drop to under $19 by mid-October. Since then, the price has grown rapidly to just under $30 at the time of writing, buoyed by positive earnings results, the growth and promise of the underlying industry and the promise of new and better overall products.

On the Q3 earnings call in November Neo's management team reported a 51% increase in revenues to $104m, adjusted EBITDA of $15m (up 32% year-on-year) and upgraded Q4 revenue expectations. Neo now expects FY revenue to be between $401-406m, up from $388-402m.

With the current share price at a 5-year high, Neo is entering uncharted territory but most of the signs point to continued growth. Revenue per test has increased, Neo has a healthy cash balance, and the company are performing more tests and earning greater revenues than ever before.

The one blot on the horizon would appear to be the very high operational costs that NEO is ringing up. However, this may be explained by the rapid growth of the company (NEO has hired nearly 200 full-time new employees in Q319) and the bedding in of recent acquisition Genoptix, acquired for $125m in December '18.

Should that prove to be the case, given its strong growth in sales and the promise of the underlying industry, I believe Neo can provide further share price growth for investors in 2020.

Company Overview

Neo operates 2 segments: Clinical Services and Pharma Services.

Clinical Services and Pharma Services revenues Q319. Source: Neo Form 10Q

Clinical Services

As we can see from the table above Clinical Services drives the bulk of revenues (88%). Neo provides clinical cancer testing services both to community-based pathologists as a complementary, non-competitive offering, as well as a "one-stop-shop" to oncology and other clinician practices who require a direct relationship with a laboratory via its COMPASS and CHART reporting platforms.

Neo's laboratories are based in Florida, California, Houston, Atlanta and Nashville in the United States, Rolle in Switzerland, and a laboratory has recently been opened in Singapore.

Testing services provided include Cytogenics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization ("FISH"), Flow Cytometry, Immunohistochemistry ("IHC"), Molecular Testing and Morphologic Analysis.

According to the company's most recent investor presentation NEO serves 2,600 plus hospitals and cancer centers and carries out more than 1 million tests per year on behalf of more than 500,000 patients.

NEO has also begun to offer next-generation sequencing for 30 multi-gene tumor profiles and performed more than 12,500 such tests in Q319 which represents organic growth of more than 50%.

The below charts from Neo's recent investor presentation, demonstrate the exponential growth in testing and revenues:

Source: NeoGenomics Investor Presentation

And, just as importantly, the overall reduction of cost per test:

Source: Investor Presentation

Pharma Services

On the pharma services side NEO supports drug developers from discovery to commercialisation by providing assistance with clinical trials and R&D, helping companies identify and test biomarkers and providing data-analytics services.

In addition Neo offers scientific leadership, development of companion diagnostic tests, patient sourcing for clinical trials and access to leading pathologists.

In Q3 Neo added $28m of new business and the segment overall has grown revenues by 26% year on year.

Neo growth in Pharma Services Division. Source: Investor Presentation

According to CEO Doug VanOort on the Q319 earnings call, the Pharma Services backlog has now increased to $118m, or by 22% year-on-year.

Q3 Highlights

Revenues aside, VanOort outlined the ambitious plans that management have for the company during the Q3 earnings call.

200 new staff were hired during Q3, taking the total for the year to more than 400, the CEO said. Hires included molecular pathologists, bioinformaticians, variant scientists and sales staff. Globally, Neo's staff now numbers more than 1,600.

Besides the new laboratory in Singapore Neo say they have upgraded facilities and increased capacity at two of their existing laboratories - Fort Myers and Aliso Viejo - to cope with existing demand until a new headquarters and lab facility comes online in 2021.

The company is upgrading its NGS capabilities in response to growing demand and investing into new test development including haematological cancer, solid tumor profile and liquid biopsy offerings.

Another area of investment is companion diagnostics. This allows Neo to be able to respond quickly to new drug launches and to help guide the new drugs through the trial process and towards commercialisation, on behalf of both Pharma and Clinical clients. VanOOrt told analysts during the call that:

we have over two dozen companion diagnostic assays in our pipeline of signed projects for a variety of pharma and biotech companies and are increasingly in discussions to add to the pipeline.

Finally, before we move on to discuss the most significant recent development at Neo - the acquisition of Genoptix - VanOort also mentioned the company's push into data and informatics:

We believe that investments in advanced technologies, companion diagnostics and informatics have the potential to create exciting opportunities for future growth and continued market leadership for our company.

Data analytics (from real-time monitoring using wearable devices to actionable insights and medication and lifestyle guidance) is reputedly a high growth market that many biotech companies are looking at closely.

According to research from Deloitte the health technology market was expected to have reached $21.5bn in 2018, growing at a rate of around 55% per annum since 2013. It is a sector that companies like NEO cannot afford to ignore. Given the amount of data that Neo collects on patients and shares with physicians, pathologists and patients, interpreting that data in useful ways is likely to become a major source of new revenues in the near future.

Genoptix acquisition

Neo acquired Genoptix in December 2018 for $125m in cash plus 1 million shares of the company's stock. (Source: Fierce Biotech)

Genoptix was previously owned by pharma giant Novartis and provides Neo with the kinds of customised reporting capabilities for community oncologist practices that will help it penetrate the data analytics market.

Genoptix will help Neo grow coverage and expand its customer reach, positioning the company for further growth. Initial estimates suggested that Genoptix would contribute $85m of revenue in the first year alone, whilst also helping to reduce operating expenses by $25m over three years.

Neo has completed this kind of acquisition from a big pharma concern before, having acquired cancer diagnostics unit Clarient from GE Healthcare in 2015. The deal saw GE acquire a one-third ownership of Neo as well as a board seat.

Clarient has been successfully integrated but management were cagey about progress on Genoptix during the earnings call. Migration of Genoptix customers to Neo's systems appears to have been pushed back to Q120. Management emphasised the need to be patient with migration citing lessons learned from the Clarient acquisition. Furthermore, there was no discussion of whether the figure of $85m of extra revenues had been realised. We do know, however, that if projections of 2019 revenues of $400m+ are met, it will represent growth of more than 45% year on year from 2018's annual revenues of $277m.

The company's interim CFO Kathryn McKenzie also mentioned that the Genoptix acquisition pushed costs per test up 12% year-on-year to around $190. This should only be a temporary climb, and can be overlooked in light of the fact the tests themselves are worth more - up 15% to $369 per test.

Escalating costs, however, are something of an issue at Neo as we'll discuss below.

Growing costs. Is the lack of profits an issue?

Neo's net profit margin for Q319 was just 2%, and for the whole of 2018 the figure was 0.95%. In the first 9 months of 2019 net income was recorded at just $1.7m, making a net profit margin of 0.57%.

Whilst Neo is incrementally increasing its revenues, its costs are escalating at the same time. Neo management argue that the increased costs are a direct result of the Genoptix acquisition, coupled with aggressive investment into new products and services, staff, and facilities. Amazon (AMZN) is a good example of a highly successful company that rarely delivers large profits because it reinvests all of its cash straight back into growing the company. Is this the case with Neo, too?

Statements of operations as % of revenue. Source: Neo 10Q Q319

The table above provides some useful guidance. We can see that cost of revenue is 51.9% of total revenue - a nice margin. But when we tot up operating expenses - notably G&A - we are left with a Q319 profit margin of just 2%.

Over the six-month period, cost of revenue has dropped year-on-year from 56% to 51%, but total operating expenses have increased from 41.6% to 45.1%.

In some ways, the intrinsic value of the company is not affected by how much profit the company makes, and since Neo does not pay a dividend investors should not mind - the share price will be driven upwards by other metrics such as revenue increases and market share gain.

At some point, however, investors will want to see a divergence between revenue growth, and cost of sales and operating expenses growth.

Management announced during the Q3 earnings call that full year EBITDA expectations had been revised upwards to $56-$58m. If we consider that Q1 +Q2 +Q3 EBITDA amounts to just $10.7m, it is hard to see where that figure is coming from. I will assume that this is based on non-GAAP reporting but will be studying the next set of results carefully.

Neo is not in any danger of running out of cash in the near term, reporting $179m of cash versus $109m of debt at the end of Q319. But the company is certainly walking a tightrope when it comes to profit margins, which damages both projections of future revenue and present firm value, and hence the intrinsic value of the share price, which is currently $30.

Finbox have estimated the fair value of the share price to be around $14, whilst my own calculations - based on cost of goods sold + operating amounting to no more than 85% of revenues and revenue growth being steady at 30% would be around the $16 mark.

Should the company reduce cost of sales and operating costs to, say, 70% of revenues, however, the current share price begins to look accurate, and any further reduction would suggest that share price gain is the most likely outcome.

If revenues keep growing at 30% (based on 2-year average growth) or even this year's estimated 45% per annum (overall revenues for the first 9 months of 2019 were up just over $100m year-on-year, with Genoptix impact estimated at around $85m, although the actual figure cannot be confirmed) few investors will complain. But if the net profit margin remains at less than 1% investors may begin to wonder where all the cash is going. Having swallowed up 2 major companies in the past 3 years, it's encouraging to hear management speak about focusing on increasing margins rather than making further acquisitions.

Competition

When Neo's share price dropped in October, the sector as a whole also dropped. Direct sector rival Invitae (NVTA) lost 20.6% of their value whilst Genomic Health shares dropped by 11.5%. (Source: Motley Fool).

This has been put down to the genetic testing sector hitting all time valuation highs which triggered a slight pullback. We can see from the chart below however that whilst Invitae and another sector rival, Natera Inc. (NTRA) have failed to make share price gains since, Neo has seen its share price increase by more than 50%.

1-year share price growth of Neo, Invitae, Natera. Source: Trading View

Neo also boasts the largest market cap of $3.1bn compared to Invitae ($1.6bn) and Natera ($2.6bn). For my money, Neo is the momentum stock in the sector, and is focused upon a larger market - not just genetics.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Neo needs to address concerns about its net profit margins which are squeezed to the point where the company barely makes profits. In my view, however, this can be explained by the acquisitions the company has made and its continued investment into upgrading its facilities and products and bolstering its staff.

If Neo makes no further acquisitions in 2020 and successfully integrates Genoptix then we can expect revenues to climb year-on-year, and net profit margin also. Not by as much as during 2019, perhaps, but I would be looking for a figure of above 20%.

The price to earnings ratio is scarcely worth glancing at at this time as the company is focused on growth, not profits. It will be very interesting to see what the final EBITDA figure will be for FY19. If it is as high as the $56-$58m that Neo is projecting, investors should have a nice share price gain to look forward to.

One final point. Neo is reportedly working closely with the FDA to make all services FDA compliant. In my view, a strong relationship with government is always a bonus. Another sign that Neo has ambitious plans going into the New Year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.